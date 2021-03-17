The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a new matchup for the March 21st Back For The Attack pay per view, which will be headlined by Nick Aldis defending the world’s title against Aron Stevens.

Former WWE star Tyrus will meet one-half of the NWA tag champions JR KRatos in singles-action, his first pro-wrestling bout in several years.

It's a battle of the behemoths! One half of the NWA World Tag Team Champions @Jr_KRATOS takes on @PlanetTyrus at #BackForTheAttack this Sunday!

Pre-order now: https://t.co/XJsyRNUIKo pic.twitter.com/HwNFcjXE23 — NWA (@nwa) March 17, 2021

NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match

Aron Stevens vs. Nick Aldis (c)

NWA World Television Title Match

Thom Latimer vs. “The Pope” Elijah Burke (c)

#1 Contender’s Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille

Winner earns a future shot at NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb.

Crimson vs. Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jordan Clearwater

Tyrus vs. JR Kratos

Chris Adonis makes his NWA debut