The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a new matchup for the March 21st Back For The Attack pay per view, which will be headlined by Nick Aldis defending the world’s title against Aron Stevens.
Former WWE star Tyrus will meet one-half of the NWA tag champions JR KRatos in singles-action, his first pro-wrestling bout in several years.
NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match
Aron Stevens vs. Nick Aldis (c)
NWA World Television Title Match
Thom Latimer vs. “The Pope” Elijah Burke (c)
#1 Contender’s Match
Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille
Winner earns a future shot at NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb.
Crimson vs. Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jordan Clearwater
Tyrus vs. JR Kratos
Chris Adonis makes his NWA debut