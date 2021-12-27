NWA has announced their next special as PowerrrTrip will take place on February 12 at Valor Hall in Oak Grove, KY.
No matches have been announced for the event that is in conjunction with Tried-N-True Productions.
The two companies have teamed up for multiple events in the past with the last being for By Any Means Necessary on October 24.
— William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) December 27, 2021
The NWA & Tried-N-True are coming BACK to Valor Hall in Oak Grove, KY for NWA: POWERRRTRIP!⚡
DON'T miss out! Tickets go on sale Tuesday at Noon and last time the front row sold out in minutes! 🎟
Many more announcements to come! Including many of your #NWAPowerrr favorites.💥 pic.twitter.com/PskQPpqImo
— NWA (@nwa) December 27, 2021