NWA has announced four matchups for the June 3rd & June 4th Crockett Cup events.

Aside from the Crockett Cup tag team tournament, fans will see EC3 defend his NWA National Championship and Kenzie Paige defend her NWA World Women’s Television Championship. These matchups were announced on the company’s live stream on Youtube hyping the tournament, which can be seen by clicking here.

NIGHT ONE OF 2023 CROCKETT CUP (6/3)

-EC3 vs. ‘Thrillbilly’ Silas Mason for the NWA National Championship

-Samantha Starr, M95 & La Rosa Negra vs. Pretty Empowered in a Hardcore War

-Crockett Cup Tournament

NIGHT ONE OF 2023 CROCKETT CUP (6/4)

-Kenzie Paige vs. TBA for the NWA World Women’s Television Championship

-Six-Man Scramble For NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

