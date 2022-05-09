The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that The Hex will be defending the NWA women’s tag team championship against the Pretty Empowered at the June 11th Alwayz Ready special, which takes place at the Knoxville Convention Center in Tennessee.

🎟🔥https://t.co/nuNjHqvCSZ! 250+ Days The Hex have dominated as the Women's Tag Team Champions. The Pretty Empowered believe they're ready to finally dethrone the Champs. Can they do it? 💥 #Knoxville #Tennessee LIVE on PPV June 11!

🎟 https://t.co/nuNjHqvCSZ!@Sienna pic.twitter.com/hSbhxYfqtN — NWA (@nwa) May 9, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALWAYZ READY:

-Jax Dane vs. Chris Adonis for the NWA National Heavyweight championship

-Tyrus vs. Mims for the NWA Television championship

-The Hex vs. The Pretty Empowered for the NWA Women’s tag team championship