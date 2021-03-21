NWA Back For The Attack Results

March 21, 2021

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Joe Galli & Tim Storm

First Match: Crimson vs. Jax Dane vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Slice Boogie In A Fatal Four Way Match

A pier six brawl before the bell rings. Chop Exchange. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on Dane’s chest. Crimson and Dane clears the ring. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Dane HeadButts Crimson. Both men are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Crimson sweeps out the legs of Boogie. Boogie hammers down on the back of Crimson’s neck. Boogie with a gut punch. Short-Arm Reversal by Crimson. Crimson with The Exploder Suplex. Clearwater drops Crimson with a Running NeckBreaker. Clearwater slams Boogie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on Boogie’s chest. Clearwater with forearm shivers. Clearwater levels Boogie and Dane with a Double Body Avalanche.

Clearwater launches Boogie over the top rope. Boogie with a straight right hand. Boogie with a German Suplex. Dane catches Boogie in mid-air. Dane with The SpineBuster. Dane applies The Boston Crab. Clearwater with two haymakers. Clearwater with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Clearwater knocks Crimson off the ring apron. Clearwater talks smack to Dane. Crimson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Clearwater kicks Crimson in the face. Clearwater goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Crimson counters with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Crimson with a forearm smash. Dane HeadButts Boogie. War Kings gangs up on Boogie. Boogie pulls Crimson out of the ring. Clearwater with a chop/forearm combination. Clearwater delivers The Midas Touch. Boogie responds with The Missile Dropkick. Boogie connects with The Dead Ass Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Slice Boogie via Pinfall

– May Valentine conducted a backstage interview with “Hot Take” Sal Rinauro. Sal predicts that The Pope will lose the NWA Worlds Television Championship.

Second Match: JR Kratos vs. Tyrus

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tyrus taunts Kratos. Strong lockup. Kratos shoves Tyrus. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Tyrus tells Kratos to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kratos ducks a clothesline from Tyrus. Kratos with a leaping shoulder tackle. Kratos with a flying forearm smash. Kratos follows that with a discus corner clothesline. Kratos kicks Tyrus in the gut. Kratos with a straight right hand. Tyrus clings onto the top rope for leverage. Tyrus with a forearm smash. Tyrus hammers down on the left shoulder of Kratos. Tyrus sends Kratos face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Forearm Exchange. Tyrus kicks the left shoulder of Kratos. Tyrus is picking Kratos apart. Tyrus applies an arm-bar.

Tyrus grabs the top rope for leverage. The referee admonishes Tyrus. Tyrus with a Seated Senton. Tyrus stands on Kratos back. Kratos with elbows into the midsection of Tyrus. Kratos with two haymakers. Tyrus answers with two shoulder blocks. Tyrus with a Leg Drop for a two count. Tyrus applies a nerve hold. Tyrus bodyslams Kratos. Tyrus goes for The Vader Bomb, but Kratos ducks out of the way. Kratos delivers his combination offense. Kratos with two toe kicks. Kratos whips Tyrus across the ring. Kratos decks Tyrus with a back elbow smash. Kratos with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Tyrus with a gut punch. Tyrus sends Kratos shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Tyrus levels Kratos with a Body Avalanche. Tyrus connects with The Running Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tyrus via Pinfall

Third Match: The Pope (c) vs. Thomas Latimer For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Latimer shoves Pope. Latimer tells Pope to bring it. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pope drop steps into a side headlock. Latimer whips Pope across the ring. Latimer drops Pope with a shoulder tackle. Pope applies a waist lock. Pope transitions into a side headlock. Latimer with another shoulder tackle. Pope shoves Latimer. Latimer launches Pope to the corner. Pope with a gut punch. Pope kicks Latimer in the chest. Pope with a flying shoulder tackle. Pope with a Stinger Splash. Pope follows that with a Running Crossbody Block for a one count. Pope ducks a clothesline from Latimer. Latimer with an Inside Out Lariat. Latimer transitions into a ground and pound attack. Latimer slams Pope’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Pope with a back elbow smash. Pope unloads a flurry of strikes in the corner. Latimer reverses out of the irish whip from Pope. Pope with the sunset flip for a two count. Latimer scores the elbow knockdown for a two count.

Latimer fish hooks Pope. Latimer applies a rear chin lock. Latimer drives his elbow into Pope’s forehead. Latimer bodyslams Pope for a two count. Latimer goes back to the rear chin lock. Pope with heavy bodyshots. Latimer answers with a knee lift. Latimer rocks Pope with a big haymaker. Latimer with two flying axe handle strikes. Pope with a Release German Suplex into the turnbuckles. Pope with forearm shivers. Pope scores the elbow knockdown. Latimer reverses out of the irish whip from Pope. Pope with a flying forearm smash. Pope with clubbing elbow smashes. Latimer side steps Pope into the ropes. Pope with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Pope drops Latimer with The DDT for a two count. Pope applies a waist lock. Latimer with two sharp elbow strikes. Pope with a Leg Sweep/Lariat Combination for a two count. Latimer sends Pope to the corner. Latimer with a running shoulder block. Latimer drills Pope with The SpineBuster. Latimer ascends to the top turnbuckle. Pope with The SuperPlex. Pope kicks Latimer in the face. Pope with Three Flying Elbow Drops. Latimer avoids The Elijah Express. Latimer PowerBombs Pope for a two count. Pope responds with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Pope and Latimer were trading back and forth shots as time expired.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw, But Still NWA Worlds Television Champion, The Pope

Fourth Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille In A Number One Contender’s Match For The NWA Women’s World Championship

Taryn Terrell joins the commentary team for this match. Kamille punches Rosa in the gut. Kamille with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kamille with a big biel throw. Kamille levels Rosa with a Body Avalanche. Kamille talks smack o Rosa. Kamille pie faces Rosa. Kamille kicks Rosa in the chest. Kamille with a GutWrench Suplex. Kamille continues to gloat in the corner. Rosa with two clotheslines. Rosa with forearm shivers. Rosa kicks the left hamstring of Kamille. Kamille with a straight right hand. Kamille with clubbing blows to Rosa’s chest. Kamille repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Rosa. Kamille toys around with Rosa. Rosa applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kamille BuckleBombs Rosa. Kamille with two throat thrusts. Rosa sends Kamille shoulder first into the steel ring post. Rosa with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Rosa and Kamille are brawling on the outside. Rosa slaps Kamille in the back. Rosa drives Kamille ribs first into the ring apron. Kamille catches Rosa in mid-air. Kamille bodyslams Rosa on the floor. Rosa sends Kamille face first into the ring post.

Rosa punches Kamille in the back. Rosa rakes the back of Kamille. Rosa repeatedly kicks Kamille in the back. Rosa applies The Ring Post Bow & Arrow Stretch. Rosa punches Kamille in the chest. Rosa kicks Kamille in the face for a two count. Rosa repeatedly stomps on Kamille’s back. Rosa with clubbing mid-kicks. Rosa with a blistering chop. Rosa follows that with three shoulder blocks. Kamille with clubbing blows to Rosa’s back. Kamille with two uppercuts. Kamille hits The GutWrench Suplex. Rosa with a double leg takedown. Rosa applies The STF. Rosa with forearm shivers across the back of Kamille’s neck. Rosa grapevines the legs of Kamille. Rosa with The Curb Stomp for a two count. Kamille with three haymakers. Kamille whips Rosa across the ring. Kamille clotheslines Rosa. Kamille targets the midsection of Rosa. Kamille puts her knee on the back of Rosa’s neck. Rosa with heavy bodyshots. Rosa with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Rosa uppercuts Kamille. Rosa with two short-arm clotheslines. Kamille reverses out of the irish whip from Rosa. Kamille scores the elbow knockdown for a two count.

Kamille with clubbing blows to Rosa’s chest. Kamille paint brushes Rosa. Rosa applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Rosa kicks Kamille in the back. Rosa slams Kamille’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kamille tees off on Rosa. Following a snap mare takeover, Kamille kicks Rosa in the back. Rosa decks Kamille with a back elbow smash. Rosa side steps Kamille into the turnbuckles. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa follows that with a running dropkick for a two count. Rosa with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Rosa isolate both arms of Kamille. Rosa applies an arm-bar. Kamille dumps Rosa back first on the top turnbuckle pad. Kamille with forearm shivers. Rosa shoves Kamille. Rosa kicks Kamille in the face. Rosa delivers The Missile Dropkick. Rosa hits The BackStabber for a two count. Rosa repeatedly stomps on Kamille’s back. Kamille avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kamille connects with Two Spears to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kamille via Pinfall

– May Valentine interviewed NWA Legend Austin Idol. Idol is here to support Aron Stevens.

Fifth Match: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Chris Adonis For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Murdoch applies a side headlock. Murdoch with a side headlock takeover. Adonis answers with a headscissors neck lock. Murdoch with another side headlock takeover. Adonis whips Murdoch across the ring. Murdoch runs into Adonis. Murdoch tells Adonis to bring it. Murdoch with a drop toe hold. Murdoch applies a side headlock. Murdoch avoids The Master Lock. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Adonis backs Murdoch into the turnbuckles. Murdoch ducks a clothesline from Adonis. Murdoch with a side headlock takeover. Murdoch drops Adonis with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Adonis avoids The Flying Bulldog. Adonis with three elbow drops. Adonis transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Murdoch and Adonis are trading back and forth shots. Adonis rakes the eyes of Murdoch. Adonis with a back chop. Adonis with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Adonis applies a rear chin lock. Adonis transitions into the bow and arrow stretch. Adonis applies The Sleeper Hold. Murdoch with elbows into the midsection of Adonis. Murdoch side steps Adonis into the turnbuckles. Murdoch decks Adonis with a back elbow smash. Murdoch with three clotheslines. Murdoch with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Adonis. Murdoch denies The Master Lock. Murdoch rolls Adonis over to pickup the victory. After the match, Adonis shakes Murdoch’s hand. Adonis attacks Murdoch from behind. Adonis starts choking Murdoch. Adonis plants Murdoch with The Full Nelson Slam. Adonis makes Murdoch pass out to The Master Lock.

Winner: Still NWA National Heavyweight Champion, Trevor Murdoch via Pinfall

– There was a ten bell salute to pay homage to Jim Crockett Jr and Jocephus.

Sixth Match: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Aron Stevens For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Austin Idol joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Stevens applies an arm-bar. Stevens transitions into a hammerlock. Aldis grabs a wrist lock. Aldis drops steps into a side headlock. Stevens whips Aldis across the ring. Aldis with two shoulder tackles for a one count. Aldis tells Stevens to get his head in the game. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stevens with an arm-bar takedwon. Aldis wraps his legs around Stevens neck. Stevens applies a side headlock. Stevens rolls Aldis over for a one count. Steves with a flying shoulder tackle for a one count. Quick shoving contest. Aldis kicks Stevens in the gut. Aldis is mauling Stevens in the corner. Stevens with clubbing shoulder blocks. Aldis with a chop/forearm combination. Stevens reverses out of the irish whip from Aldis. Aldis decks Stevens with a back elbow smash. Stevens clotheslines Adonis. Stevens with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Stevens with two elbow drops for a two count. Aldis regroups on the outside.

Stevens slams Aldis head on the ring apron. Stevens with a straight right hand. Stevens rolls Aldis back into the ring. Stevens whips Aldis into the turnbuckles. Stevens repeatedly stomps on Aldis chest. Stevens with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Stevens stomps on Aldis chest. Stevens goes for The SpringBoard MoonSault, but Aldis ducks out of the way. Aldis dumps Stevens out of the ring. Aldis drives Stevens back first into the ring apron. Aldis resets the referee’s ten count. Aldis repeatedly stomps on Stevens back. Aldis drives Stevens back first into the steel ring post. Aldis and Stevens are trading back and forth shots. Aldis pulls Stevens out of the ring. Aldis with a Side Slam on the apron. Aldis with an elbow drop for a two count. Stevens delivers clubbing headbutts. Aldis drops down on the canvas. Aldis with a Running Lariat for a two count. Aldis applies a rear chin lock. Stevens with elbows into the midsection of Aldis. Stevens HeadButts Aldis. Aldis reverses out of the irish whip from Stevens. Stevens kicks Aldis in the chest. Stevens with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Stevens SuperKicks Aldis.

Aldis avoids The Discus Lariat. Stevens with rapid fire haymakers. Stevens transitions into a corner mount. Stevens whips Aldis across the ring. Aldis ducks a clothesline from Stevens. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Haymaker Exchange. Aldis denies The SuperKick. Aldis with a single leg takedown. Stevens sweeps out the legs of Aldis. Stevens hits The DDT for a two count. Stevens with a short-arm clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Aldis. Aldis goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Stevens counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Stevens applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Aldis reverses the pressure. Stevens grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Stevens decks Aldis with a back elbow smash. Aldis with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Stevens has Aldis perched on the top turnbuckle. Stevens with forearm shivers. Stevens with The SuperPlex for a two count. Stevens is mauling Aldis in the corner.

Forearm Exchange. Aldis HeadButts Stevens. Aldis lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Aldis goes for The PileDriver, but Stevens counters with a Back Body Drop. Stevens with The Discus Lariat for a two count. Stevens with a knee drop. Aldis with a double leg takedown in mid-air. Aldis applies The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf. Stevens refuses to quit. Stevens exits the ring. Stevens sends Aldis shoulder first into the ring post. Stevens momentum made him knock down the podium. Stevens gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Aldis drags Stevens to the center of the ring. Stevens with a running shoulder block. Stevens drops Aldis with The Arm-Breaker. Stevens applies The CrossFace. Aldis puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Rollup Exchange. Stevens goes back to The CrossFace. Aldis grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Aldis denies The Arm-Breaker. Aldis connects with The Inside Cradle to pickup the victory. After the match, the entire NWA Locker Room came out to honor The Question Mark.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis via Pinfall

