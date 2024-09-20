The National Wrestling Alliance has a new home for their weekly television show.

NWA President Billy Corgan announced that NWA Powerrr will now be taped exclusively out of the WEDU-PBS Studio in Tampa, Florida.

Previously, the show was filmed at the studio back in February of 2023 and again in January and April of 2024.

The switch to the new weekly home for NWA Powerrr will begin starting in October.

“We are excited to welcome the NWA to produce ‘NWA Powerrr’ and host in-person matches at our state-of-the-art production studios,” WEDU PBS CEO Paul Grove told Tampa Bay Times on Friday. “The NWA team has been incredibly professional, and it’s been a pleasure to support Tampa’s vibrant wrestling community.”

Two back-to-back nights of NWA Powerrr tapings at the new weekly home for the show are scheduled for October 5 and October 6, where approximately six hours of footage will be shot and subsequently broken up and split into 12 episodes that will air on the weekly program available on The CW Network.