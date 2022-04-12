NWA play-by-play commentator Joe Galli has announced on Twitter that he will be joining the promotion full-time.

Galli explains that after a successful run in television news, which includes an Emmy win, he’s decided to focus his career full-time on pro-wrestling, and is looking forward to what this opportunity brings him. His full statement reads:

In July 2011 I packed up my little Ford Focus and moved from Los Angeles to Toledo for my first job in television news. Over the past 11 years it’s been a privilege to give a voice to the voiceless, expose corruption and tell entertaining stories. I’ve worked with incredible professionals who have become lifetime friends, and this career has allowed me to attain accolades I would have never dreamt of as a child. From an Emmy winner, to the Best Thing in the Coachella Valley, to Shaq’s Person of the Year and much more. But more important is the people I’ve helped and the lives I’ve changed by asking questions and holding a microphone. It’s been a grind and much like to many people who pushed through the challenges of the pandemic, it’s time for a change. I am moving on to focus solely on my career in professional wrestling with the National Wrestling Alliance. I will miss covering breaking news, natural disasters and the big stories families talk about every day. I will miss working with incredible professionals at News 4/FOX San Antonio every day. There are plenty of things I won’t miss, but this is not the time or the place for that. This will be my last week covering local news. I’ll see you every Tuesday at 6:05pm EST for NWA Powerrr and Saturdays at noon for NWA USA!

Check it out below.