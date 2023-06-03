The NWA will return to pay-per-view tonight as Night 1 of The Crockett Cup 2023 will air live from the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Tag teams will be in action tonight as the first and second round Crockett Cup tournament bouts will take place to setup the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals tomorrow night. Tonight’s show will also be headlined by NWA National Heavyweight Champion EC3 defending against Silas Mason.

Below is the current card for tonight:

NWA National Heavyweight Title Match

Silas Mason vs. EC3 (c)

Hardcore Team War

Pretty Empowered (NWA World Women’s Television Champion Kenzie Paige, Ella Envy Kylie Paige, Roxy) vs. NWA Women’s World Tag Team Champions M95 (Madi Wrenkowski, Missa Kate), La Rosa Negra and Samantha Starr

Fatal 4 Way Play-In Match

The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum) vs. Daisy Kill and Talos vs. Eric Jackson and Jeremiah Plunkett vs. The Miserably Faithful (Sal the Pal, Gaagz the Gymp)

Winners will be the 24 seed in The Crockett Cup Tournament.

Crockett Cup Tournament First Round Match

Control Your Narrative (Flip Gordon, Fodder) vs. Sent2Slaughter (Dan Maff, Shawn Donovan)

Crockett Cup Tournament First Round Match

Play-In Match Winner vs. Idolmania Sports Management (Cyon, Jordan Clearwater)

Crockett Cup Tournament First Round Match

SVGS (Jax Dane, Blake Troop) vs. TNT (Terrence Hughes, Terrell Hughes)

Crockett Cup Tournament First Round Match

The Fixers (Jay Bradley, Wrecking Ball Legursky) vs. The Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo the Clown, Ruffo the Clown)

Crockett Cup Tournament First Round Match

Judais and Max the Impaler vs. The NOW (Vik Dalishus, Hale Collins)

Crockett Cup Tournament First Round Match

The War Gods (Kratos, Odinson) vs. Brian Brock and “Magic” Jake Dumas

Crockett Cup Tournament First Round Match

Magnum Muscle (Dak Draper, Mims) vs. The Spectaculars (Brady Pierce, Rush Freeman)

Crockett Cup Tournament First Round Match

The Heatseekers (Elliott Russell, Matt Sigmon) vs. Los Vipers (Arez, Toxin)

Crockett Cup Tournament Second Round Match

NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf 450) vs. Control Your Narrative or Sent2Slaughter

Crockett Cup Tournament Second Round Match

Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage, Damage) vs. Play-In Match Winner or Idolmania Sports Management

Crockett Cup Tournament Second Round Match

Jinetes del Aire (Myzteziz Jr., Octagón Jr.) vs. SVGS or TNT

Crockett Cup Tournament Second Round Match

A Cut Above (NWA World Television Champion Thom Latimer, Rhett Titus) vs. The Fixers or The Brothers of Funstruction

Crockett Cup Tournament Second Round Match

The Midnight Riders (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus, Chris Adonis) vs. Judais and Max the Impaler or The NOW

Crockett Cup Tournament Second Round Match

NWA United States Tag Team Champions The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana, Anthony Andrews) vs. The War Gods or Brian Brock and “Magic” Jake Dumas

Crockett Cup Tournament Second Round Match

Mike Knox and Trevor Murdoch vs. Magnum Muscle or The Spectaculars

Crockett Cup Tournament Second Round Match

The Mortons (NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton, Ricky Morton) vs. Los Vipers or The Heatseekers

