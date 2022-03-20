NWA Crockett Cup Results 3/19/22

Nashville Fairgrounds

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The End vs. Hawx Aerie In A First Round Match In The 2022 Crockett Cup

Odinson and PJ Hawx will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. PJ with a waist lock go-behind. Odinson breaks the grip. Odinson talks smack to Luke. PJ shoves Odinson. Strong lockup. PJ applies a waist lock. PJ with a waist lock takedown. PJ flexes his muscles. PJ ducks a clothesline from Odinson. Odinson with a Vertical Suplex. Odinson repeatedly kicks PJ in the face. Odinson tags in Parrow. Parrow is choking PJ with his boot. Parrow throws PJ into the turnbuckles. Parrow taunts Luke. Parrow goes for a Delayed Bodyslam, but PJ lands back on his feet. PJ knocks Odinson off the ring apron. PJ rolls under a clothesline from Parrow. PJ tags in Luke. Luke with forearm shivers. Parrow reverses out of the irish whip from Luke. Luke with a leg scissors takedown. Luke with a knee drop. Luke tells Parrow to get up. Odinson attacks Luke behind the referee’s back. Parrow with Three Big Splashes on Luke’s back for a one count. Parrow punches Luke in the back. Parrow tags in Odinson.

Parrow continues to choke Luke with his boot. Odinson uses the middle rope as a weapon. The referee is trying to calm down PJ. Odinson repeatedly stomps on Luke’s chest. Odinson is choking Luke with his boot. Odinson punches Luke in the back. Odinson stomps on Luke’s back. Odinson applies a rear chin lock. Odinson repeatedly stomps on Luke’s back. Odinson with a knee drop. Odinson drives his knee into Luke’s back. Odinson applies a rear chin lock. Luke with heavy bodyshots. Odinson drives his knee into the midsection of Luke. Odinson knocks PJ off the apron. Odinson kicks Luke in the face. Odinson uppercuts the back of Luke’s neck for a two count. Odinson with a big sledge. Odinson sends Luke to the corner. Odinson with a leaping uppercut. Odinson with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Odinson tags in Parrow. Assisted Death Valley Driver for a one count.

Luke with forearm shivers. Parrow avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Parrow Chokeslams Luke. Parrow blasts PJ off the apron. Parrow slaps Luke in the chest. Parrow with two forearm smashes. Parrow transitions into a corner mount. Luke punches Parrow in the back. Luke hits The Razor’s Edge. PJ and Odinson are tagged in. Odinson shrugs off two clotheslines from PJ. PJ dropkicks Parrow off the apron. PJ ducks a clothesline from Odinson. PJ with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. PJ tags in Luke. Double Irish Whip. Odinson uppercuts Luke in mid-air. Parrow clotheslines PJ. The End goes for The Super Collider, but PJ counters with The Hurricanrana. Luke tags in PJ. Double Irish Whip. Double Basket BackBreaker for a two count. PJ applies a front face lock. Forearm Exchange. Odinson goes for The F10, but PJ lands back on his feet. PJ connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory. After the match, Parrow attacks Luke. Parrow plants Luke with The SitOut PowerBomb.

Winner: Hawx Aerie via Pinfall

– Billy Corgan is unsure which Jeff Jarrett will show up for tomorrow’s main event.

– Kamille tells Kyle Davis that Billy Corgan has no backbone cause he’s adhering to Matt Cardona’s commands. She declares that she’ll walking out of this building tomorrow night, still NWA World Women’s Champion.

Second Match: The Pope & Matthew Mims vs. The Cardonas In A First Round Match In The 2022 Crockett Cup

The Pope and VSK will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pope sweeps out the legs of VSK. Pope maintains wrist control. Pope transitions into a hammerlock. Pope with a side headlock takeover. VSK answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. VSK kicks Pope in the gut. VSK applies a side headlock. Pope reverses the hold. Pope grabs a side wrist lock. VSK kicks the left hamstring of Pope. VSK thrust kicks the midsection of Pope. VSK kicks Pope in the chest. Pope dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Standing Switch Exchange. VSK goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Pope holds onto the ropes. VSK with a Hurricanrana. VSK poses for the crowd. Pope side steps VSK into the turnbuckles. Pope with a gut punch. Pope thrust kicks the midsection of VSK. Pope kicks VSK in the chest. Pope kicks out the legs of VSK. Pope with The Fist Drop. Pope applies a wrist lock. Pope tags in Mims.

Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Mims backs VSK into the ropes. VSK with a straight right hand. VSK uppercuts Mims. Mims with a waist lock go-behind. VSK with three sharp elbow strikes. Mims sends VSK into the ropes. Mims Powerslams VSK for a one count. Mims applies a wrist lock. Mims tags in Pope. Pope with a flying axe handle strike. Pope and Mims works on the left wrist of VSK. Mims with a wrist lock takedown. Mims applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Mims grabs a side headlock. Pope tags himself in. Pope whips VSK across the ring. Inverted Atomic Drop/Running Forearm Smash Combination. Pope with a Vertical Suplex. Pope tags in Mims. Mims with a running shoulder block. Mims hits The SpineBuster. Mims is fired up. VSK nails Mims with a throat thrust. Mims reverses out of the irish whip from VSK. VSK holds onto the ropes. Knox attacks Mims from behind. VSK dropkicks Mims. VSK tags in Knox. Knox delivers his combination offense. Knox starts rag dolling Mims. Knox with a Running Boot. VSK attacks Mims behind the referee’s back. Knox tags in VSK. Knox with a straight right hand. Double Irish Whip. VSK with a Running Uppercut. Knox levels Mims with The Body Avalanche. VSK goes into the lateral press for a two count.

VSK with clubbing palm thrusts. VSK tugs on Mims hair. VSK with two uppercuts. Mims sends VSK to the ring apron. VSK with a shoulder block. VSK with The Slingshot CodeBreaker. VSK tags in Knox. Knox with The Elbow Drop for a two count. Knox applies a rear chin lock. Mims decks Knox with a JawBreaker. Pope and VSK are tagged in. Pope clotheslines VSK. Pope scores the elbow knockdown. VSK reverses out of the irish whip from Pope. Pope Powerslams VSK. Pope tees off on Knox. Bionic Elbow Party. Meeting Of The Minds. Pope kicks Knox in the gut. Pope with a drop down uppercut. Pope dumps Knox out of the ring. Pope kicks VSK in the gut. Pope tags in Mims. Pope and Mims connects with The Doomsday Device for a two count. Pope with forearm shivers. Pope whips Knox across the ring. Pope clotheslines Knox over the top rope. Knox catches Pope in mid-air. Knox runs Pope into the steel barricade. Knox drives Pope face first into the steel ring post. VSK SuperKicks Mims. Knox plants Mims with The Twisting Flatliner. VSK lands The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Cardonas via Pinfall

Third Match: Aron Stevens & The Blue Meanie vs. The Dirty Sexy Boys In A First Round Match In The 2022 Crockett Cup

Aron Stevens and Dirty Dango will start things off. Stevens is playing mind games with Dango. Stevens kicks Dango in the gut. Stevens HeadButts Dango. Stevens repeatedly stomps on Dango’s chest. Stevens is choking Dango with his boot. Dango reverses out of the irish whip from Stevens. Dango with a Back Body Drop. DSB tees off on Stevens. Dango with a deep arm-drag. Dango applies an arm-bar. Dango tags in JTG. Double Irish Whip. Stevens bails out to the floor. Stevens tags in Meanie. Meanie struts around the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Meanie backs JTG into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Tickle Attack Exchange. JTG ducks a clothesline from Meanie. Meanie headbutts the midsection of JTG. Meanie with The Atomic Drop. JTG applies a wrist lock. JTG hammers down on the left shoulder of Meanie. JTG tags in Dango. Dango hammers down on the left shoulder of Meanie. Dango with the arm-ringer. Dango whips Meanie across the ring. Stevens tags himself in. Meanie ducks a clothesline from Dango. Stevens with a straight right hand. Stevens drives Dango back first into the ring apron. Stevens slams Dango’s head on the apron. Stevens rolls Dango back into the ring.

Stevens applies a front face lock. Stevens punches Dango in the back. Stevens HeadButts Dango. Stevens tags in Meanie. Meanie stomps on Dango’s chest. Meanie whips Dango across the ring. Meanie with a drop toe hold for a one count. Meanie stops Dango in his tracks. Meanie tags in Stevens. Stevens repeatedly stomps on Dango’s chest. Stevens is raining down haymakers. Stevens hooks the outside leg for a two count. Stevens applies a rear chin lock. Dango fights from underneath. Stevens with a throat thrust. Stevens with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Stevens goes for a Flying Splash, but Dango puts his foot up in the air. Dango with an inside cradle for a two count. Dango uses his feet to create separation. JTG and Meanie are tagged in. JTG with two clotheslines. JTG scores an elbow knockdown. JTG nails Stevens with The Pump Kick. JTG whips Meanie across the ring. Meanie ducks a clothesline from JTG. Meanie unloads a flurry of right jabs. Meanie plays to the crowd. Meanie levels JTG with The Body Avalanche. Meanie sends JTG to the corner. JTG side steps Meanie into the turnbuckles. DSB connects with The Assisted Pump Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Dirty Sexy Boys via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Strictly Business vs. Gold Rushhh w/BLK Jeez & Tyrus In A First Round Match In The 2022 Crockett Cup

Strictly Business attacks Gold Rushhh before the bell rings. Adonis applies The Master Lock. Tyrus and Jeez are livid with the referee. Rockett breaks up the submission hold. Adonis tells the referee to ring the bell. Adonis clotheslines Clearwater. Adonis repeatedly stomps on Clearwater’s back. Adonis applies a front face lock. Latimer tags himself in. Latimer with a double sledge. Latimer applies a wrist lock. Latimer with a straight right hand. Latimer slams Clearwater’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Latimer tags in Adonis. Adonis with a Flying Fist Drop. Adonis taunts Rockett. Latimer attacks Clearwater behind the referee’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Adonis applies a rear chin lock. Clearwater with elbows into the midsection of Adonis. Adonis scores the elbow knockdown.

Adonis tags in Latimer. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Latimer repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Clearwater. Latimer with clubbing elbow smashes. Latimer with a short-arm clothesline. Latimer tags in Adonis. Latimer stomps on Clearwater’s face. Adonis hooks the outside leg for a one count. Adonis drives his knee into Clearwater’s back. Adonis applies the bow and arrow stretch. Adonis transitions into a rear chin lock. Clearwater decks Adonis with a JawBreaker. Rockett tags in Latimer. Rockett with forearm shivers. Rockett ducks a clothesline from Latimer. Rockett with Two SuperKicks. Rockett with two corner clotheslines. Adonis ducks a clothesline from Rockett. Adonis goes back to The Master Lock. The referee gets distracted by Jeez. Tyrus drives Adonis face first into the steel ring post. Latimer grabs the NWA World TV Title. Rockett delivers the low blow. Clearwater connects with The Belt Shot. Rockett hooks both legs to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gold Rushhh via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Douglas Williams & Harry Smith vs. The Ill Begotten w/Danny Deals In A First Round Match In The 2022 Crockett Cup

Williams and Smith attacks Ill Begotten before the bell rings. Williams is throwing haymakers at Taylor. Smith is putting the boots to Freeman on the outside. Williams whips Taylor across the ring. Williams drops down on the canvas. Wiliams with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Williams with a deep arm-drag. Williams applies an arm-bar. Williams ties Taylor up in a knot. Freeman punches Williams. Williams with a knife edge chop. Williams tags in Smith. Double Irish Whip. Stereo Shoulder Tackles. Ill Begotten regroups on the outside. Taylor tags in Freeman. Smith signals for the test of strength. Smith kicks Freeman in the gut. Smith with a forearm smash. Smith stomps on the midsection of Freeman. Smith with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Smith flexes his muscles. Smith stomps on Freeman’s back. Smith bodyslams Freeman. Smith stomps on Freeman’s chest. Smith with a straight right hand. Smith slams Freeman’s head on the right boot of Williams. Smith tags in Williams. Freeman drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Freeman with a throat thrust. Freeman tags in Taylor.

Double Irish Whip. Inverted Atomic Drop/Dropkick Combination for a one count. Taylor applies a front face lock. Taylor with clubbing shoulder blocks. Williams is displaying his fighting spirit. Taylor with a Corner Dropkick. Williams side steps Taylor into the turnbuckles. Williams with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Taylor tags in Freeman. Plunkett pulls Smith off the ring apron. Smith rocks Plunkett with a forearm smash. Captain Yuma starts yelling at Plunkett. Plunkett punches Yuma. Plunkett brings Yuma to the backstage area. Freeman with a Vertical Suplex. Freeman applies a side headlock. Freeman punches Williams in the back. Freeman backs Williams into the turnbuckles. Freeman with the irish whip. Williams kicks Freeman in the face. Williams with a Flying European Uppercut. Smith and Taylor are tagged in. Smith with a shoulder tackle. Smith kicks Freeman in the gut. Meeting Of The Minds. Smith slams Taylor’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Smith transitions into a corner mount. Smith whips Taylor into the turnbuckles. Smith with a Back Body Drop. Smith whips Taylor across the ring. Smith Powerslams Taylor. Smith hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Smith headbutts the midsection of Freeman. Smith clotheslines Freeman over the top rope. Smith tags in Williams. Smith with a Running Powerslam. The Commonwealth Connection connects with The Assisted Diving HeadButt to pickup the victory.

Winner: Douglas Williams & Harry Smith via Pinfall

Sixth Match: La Rebellion vs. The Bad News Boyz In A First Round Match In The 2022 Crockett Cup

Mecha Wolf and Brent Tate will start things. Brent talks smack to Wolf after the bell rings. Wolf tags out to Bestia. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bestia tugs on Brent’s hair. Bestia backs Brent into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Bestia with a gut punch. Bestia slaps Brent in the chest. Bestia stomps on Brent’s chest. Bestia with a straight right hand. Bestia with the irish whip. Brent dives over Bestia. Brent with a deep arm-drag. Brent applies an arm-bar. Bestia punches Brent. Bestia with two back chops. Bestia punches Brent in the back. Bestia whips Brent across the ring. Brent slides under Bestia. Brent with another deep arm-drag. Bestia tags in Wolf. Wolf with a forearm smash. Wolf with a double sledge. Wolf unloads two knife edge chops. Wolf whips Brent across the ring. Brent avoids the elbow knockdown. Brandon tags himself in.

Brandon with an Apron Enzuigiri. Standing Switch Exchange. Brandon with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a one count. Brandon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Brandon tags in Brent. Double Irish Whip. Brandon drops down on the canvas. Brent leapfrogs over Wolf. Brandon dropkicks Wolf. Double Dropkick to Bestia. La Rebellion regroups on the outside. Wolf wants Brent to shake his hand. Bestia attacks Brent from behind. La Rebellion gangs up on Brent behind the referee’s back. Wolf tags in Bestia. Double Irish Whip. Wolf with a corner clothesline. Assisted Diving Corner Clothesline. Wolf with The Knee Smash. Wolf knocks Brandon off the ring apron. Bestia delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Bestia with a wrist lock takedown. Bestia applies a top wrist lock. Brent with heavy bodyshots. Bestia dropkicks Brent for a two count. Bestia tags in Wolf.

Wolf with a double sledge. Brent fights from underneath. Wolf rocks Brent with a forearm smash. Wolf tags in Bestia. Brent is displaying his fighting spirit. Assisted GourdBuster. Double Knee Strike for a two count. Wolf goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Brent lands back on his feet. Brent crawls under Wolf. Brent tags in Brandon. Brandon with four running forearm smashes. Brandon kicks Wolf in the face. Brandon dives over Wolf. Brandon ducks a clothesline from Wolf. Brandon hits The Standing Slice Bread. Brandon with The Slingshot Pescado. Brandon slips on the top rope. Brandon tags in Brent. Stereo SomerSault Planchas. BNB goes for The Space Jam, but Bestia gets in the way. Brandon sends Bestia crashing to the outside. Wolf goes for a PowerBomb, but Brent counters with a Headscissorss Takeover into the top turnbuckle pad. BNB connects with The Space Jam for a two count. Bestia punches Brandon in the gut. Bestia dumps Brandon out of the ring. Bestia made the blind tag. Bestia blasts Brandon off the apron. La Rebellion plants Brent with Mark Of The Beast to pickup the victory.

Winner: La Rebellion via Pinfall

Seventh Match: The Cardonas vs. The Fixers In A Second Round Match In The 2022 Crockett Cup

The Fixers attacks The Cardonas before the bell rings. Legursky tees off on Knox. Bradley whips VSK across the ring. VSK ducks under two clotheslines from Bradley. VSK slides under Bradley. VSK applies a waist lock. Bradley decks VSK with a back elbow smash. Bradley goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but VSK lands back on his feet. VSK side steps Bradley into the turnbuckles. VSK transitions into a corner mount. Bradley throws VSK into Knox. The Cardonas regroups on the outside. Bradley tags in Legursky. Bradley delivers a blindside attack. Legursky with a double sledge. Bradley rolls VSK back into the ring. Legursky HeadButts VSK. Legursky rakes the eyes of VSK. Legursky with a gut punch. Legursky with The Mongolian Chop. Legursky sends VSK face first into the right boot of Bradley. Legursky tags in Bradley. Bradley punches VSK in the back. Bradley poses for the crowd. Bradley kicks VSK in the gut. Bradley is mauling VSK in the corner. Bradley talks smack to VSK.

VSK with forearm shivers. Bradley whips VSK into the turnbuckles. Bradley tags in Legursky. VSK kicks Legursky in the face. Bradley trips VSK from the outside. The Fixers drives VSK crotch first into the steel ring post. Knox with a Flying Crossbody Block to Bradley. Knox is raining down haymakers. The referee is trying to get Knox out of the ring. Legursky with a Side Walk Slam. VSK rakes the eyes of Legursky. VSK with a knee lift. Legursky bodyslams VSK. Legursky tags in Bradley. Bradley with a Seated Senton. Bradley continues to gloat for the crowd. VSK fights from underneath. Bradley goes for a PowerBomb, but VSK counters with a Headscissors Takeover. Legursky stops VSK in his tracks. Legursky tags in Bradley. Double Concrete Sledge. Double HeadButt. Legursky knocks Knox off the ring apron. Bradley tags in Legursky. The Fixers goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Knox counters with a chop block. Bradley dumps Knox out of the ring. Legursky Powerslams VSK. Legursky drags VSK to the corner. VSK avoids The Vader Bomb. Knox with Two Big Boots. VSK SuperKicks Legursky. Knox connects with The Twisting Flatliner. VSK lands The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Cardonas via Pinfall

Eight Match: The Briscoes vs. The Dirty Sexy Boys In A Second Round Match In The 2022 Crockett Cup

Mark Briscoe and Dirty Dango will start things off. Dango with a waist lock go-behind. Mark with an arm-bar takedown. Dango answers with the headscissors escape. Test Of Strength. Mark kicks Dango in the gut. Chop Exchange. Mark with forearm shivers. Mark with a Running Boot. Mark follows that with a running forearm smash. Mark dumps Dango out of the ring. Mark duck a clothesline from JTG. Jay grabs JTG from behind. Mark unloads a flurry of strikes. All hell starts breaking loose in Nashville. Mark with a knife edge chop. Mark starts biting Dango’s forehead. Mark with a throat thrust. Mark grabs a steel chair. Mark lands The SomerSault Plancha. Mark plays to the crowd. Mark kicks JTG in the chest. Jay HeadButts JTG. Mark rolls Dango back into the ring. Mark slams Dango’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Mark with a gut punch. Mark uppercuts Dango. Mark with a knife edge chop. Mark with a forearm smash. Mark sends Dango to the corner. Dango kicks Mark in the face.

Dango tags in JTG. Mark reverses out of the irish whip from JTG. JTG with a drop down uppercut. JTG drops Mark with The SlingBlade for a two count. JTG whips Mark across the ring. Jay made the blind tag. Mark ducks a clothesline from JTG. Mark kicks JTG in the gut. Jay with a Running Boot. Jay repeatedly stomps on JTG’s chest. Jay is choking JTG with his boot. JTG kicks Jay in the gut. Jay stomps on the midsection of JTG. Jay tags in Mark. Mark kicks JTG in the gut. JTG fights from underneath. Mark with a falling forearm. Mark applies The Muta Lock. Mark slams JTG’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mark tags in Jay. Jay kicks JTG in the gut. Jay applies a front face lock. Jay HeadButts JTG. Jay sends JTG to the corner. JTG side steps Jay into the turnbuckles. JTG rolls Jay over for a two count. Jay clotheslines JTG. Jay tags in Mark.

JTG with a Back Body Drop. JTG rolls under a clothesline from Jay. JTG tags in Dango. Dango with a double clothesline. Dango unloads a series of knife edge chops. Dango punches Jay. Dango ducks a clothesline from Mark. Dango kicks Mark in the gut. Dango hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Dango with The Air Raid Crash/DDT Combination. Dango tags in JTG. Dango with The SomerSault Plancha. Dango rolls Mark back into the ring. JTG dumps Mark face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Mark ducks a clothesline from JTG. Mark with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Mark rocks JTG with a forearm smash. Mark uppercuts JTG. JTG is throwing haymakers at Mark. Mark reverses out of the irish whip from JTG. Jay with a flying corner clothesline. Mark with a Shotgun Knee. The Briscoes connects with The Redneck Boogie for a two count. Jay drops Dango with The Rolling Elbow. Jay delivers The Jay Drill. Mark plants JTG with The Froggy Bow to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Briscoes via Pinfall

Ninth Match: La Rebellion vs. Hawx Aerie In A Second Round Match In The 2022 Crockett Cup

David Crockett joins the commentary team for this match. Mecha Wolf and PJ Hawx will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. PJ applies a waist lock. Wolf grabs a side headlock. PJ whips Wolf across the ring. Wolf drops PJ with a shoulder tackle. PJ drops down on the canvas. PJ leapfrogs over Wolf. PJ with a Hip Toss. PJ with a deep arm-drag. PJ dropkicks Wolf for a one count. PJ applies a rear chin lock. Wolf transitions into a front face lock. PJ with a waist lock takedown. PJ applies a front face lock. PJ goes into the lateral press for a one count. PJ with a waist lock go-behind. Wolf starts biting PJ’s forehead. The referee admonishes Wolf. Wolf with a knife edge chop. Wolf whips PJ across the ring. PJ ducks a clothesline from Wolf. PJ dropkicks Wolf. PJ with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Bestia attacks PJ from behind. Wolf applies The Heel Hook. Wolf tags in Bestia. Bestia stomps on PJ’s back. Bestia punches PJ in the back.

Bestia is choking PJ with his boot. Bestia with a forearm smash. Bestia applies a rear chin lock. PJ with heavy bodyshots. Bestia scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Bestia tags in Wolf. Double Irish Whip. La Rebellion with Two Corner Clotheslines. Wolf with a Tornado Knee Smash. Bestia drops PJ with a sharp knee strike. Wolf hooks the outside leg for a two count. Wolf toys around with PJ. Wolf poses for the crowd. PJ applies a waist lock. Wolf with two sharp elbow strikes. PJ with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Wolf tags in Bestia. PJ with two clotheslines. PJ with a Leg Lariat. PJ follows that with The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. PJ whips Bestia across the ring. Bestia ducks a clothesline from PJ. Wolf with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bestia tags in Wolf. Double Irish Whip. Bestia leapfrogs over PJ. Wolf kicks PJ in the chest. Bestia with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wolf clotheslines PJ. Wolf tags in Bestia. La Rebellion connects with Mark Of The Beast for a two count. Bestia tags in Wolf. Wolf whips PJ across the ring. La Rebellion plants PJ with Mark Of The Beast to pickup the victory.

Winner: La Rebellion via Pinfall

Tenth Match: Douglas Williams & Harry Smith vs. Gold Rushhh w/BLK Jeez & Tyrus In A Second Round Match In The 2022 Crockett Cup

Harry Smith and Jordan Clearwater will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Clearwater backs Smith into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Smith applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Clearwater poses for the crowd. Clearwater kicks Smith in the gut. Wrist Lock Exchange. Smith goes for a deep arm-drag, but Clearwater counters with a hammerlock. Smith with an arm-drag takeover. Smith works on the left shoulder of Clearwater. Smith applies a double wrist lock. Smith tags in Williams. Williams targets the left shoulder of Clearwater. Williams applies a side headlock. Williams with an arm-ringer. Clearwater backs Williams into the turnbuckles. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Clearwater. Clearwater decks Williams with a back elbow smash. Williams punches Clearwater in mid-air. Clearwater applies a wrist lock. Clearwater tags in Rockett. Rockett misfired on the flying double axe handle strike. Williams with a forearm smash. Williams uppercuts Rockett. Williams applies a wrist lock. Williams tags in Smith.

Double Irish Whip. Rockett shrugs off the double shoulder tackle. Double Chop. Smith headbutts the midsection of Rockett. Smith with a Leg Drop. Smith with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Smith rocks Clearwater with a forearm smash. Smith repeatedly stomps on Clearwater’s chest. Rockett delivers the chop block. Rockett knocks Williams off the ring apron. Clearwater repeatedly wraps the left leg of Smith around the steel ring post. Rockett targets the left leg of Smith. Rockett tags in Clearwater. Clearwater stomps on the left knee of Smith. Clearwater applies a toe and ankle hold. Smith denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Smith rolls Clearwater over for a two count. Clearwater kicks the left knee of Smith. Clearwater bodyslams Smith. Clearwater tags in Rockett. Rockett with a Knee Drop for a two count. Rockett talks smack to Smith. Rockett stomps on the left knee of Smith. Rockett DDT’s the left knee of Smith. Rockett is picking Smith apart. Rockett uses the top rope as a weapon. Rockett drops his weight on the left leg of Smith. Rockett with a straight right hand. Rockett tags in Clearwater. Clearwater is putting the boots to Smith. Clearwater slams the left leg of Smith on the canvas. Clearwater with a forearm smash. Clearwater slams Smith’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Clearwater tags in Rockett. Rockett with clubbing shoulder blocks. Rockett with a gut punch. Rockett follows that with a toe kick. Smith drops Rockett with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Williams and Clearwater are tagged in.

Williams with two clotheslines. Clearwater reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams ducks a clothesline from Clearwater. Williams with a Flying European Uppercut. Williams with a low headbutt/uppercut combination. Williams follows that with a corner clothesline. Williams hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Williams avoids The Running Elbow Drop. Smith kicks Rockett in the gut. Smith dumps Rockett out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Smith with a corner clothesline. Williams with a running elbow smash. Smith Powerslams Clearwater. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Rockett drives his knee into the midsection of Smith. Rockett tosses Smith out of the ring. Williams uppercuts Clearwater. Rockett attacks Williams from behind. Clearwater inadvertently strikes Rockett with The Midas Touch. Williams rolls Clearwater over for a two count. Clearwater with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Smith clotheslines Clearwater. Smith with The SitOut PowerBomb. Williams connects with The PileDriver for a two count. Smith dumps Rockett out of the ring. The referee is losing complete control of this match. Clearwater reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams sends Clearwater shoulder first into the steel ring post. Williams makes Clearwater tap out to The Bridging Fujiwara Arm-Bar.

Winner: Douglas Williams & Harry Smith via Submission

Checkout Episode 301 of The Hoots Podcast