Kenzie Paige is your inaugural NWA World Women’s Television Champion.

Friday’s NWA 312 pay-per-view saw Paige defeat Max The Impaler in the tournament finals to capture the NWA World Women’s Television Title.

The NWA began the tournament to crown the inaugural NWA World Women’s Television Champion back in February. Max defeated Natalia Markova in the opening round, then defeated Taya Valkyrie in the semi-finals. Paige defeated KiLynn King in the opening round, and defeated Ashley D’Amboise in the semi-finals.

Below are a few shots from last night’s tournament finals at StudioONE in Highland Park, Illinois:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.