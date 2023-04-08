Kenzie Paige is your inaugural NWA World Women’s Television Champion.
Friday’s NWA 312 pay-per-view saw Paige defeat Max The Impaler in the tournament finals to capture the NWA World Women’s Television Title.
The NWA began the tournament to crown the inaugural NWA World Women’s Television Champion back in February. Max defeated Natalia Markova in the opening round, then defeated Taya Valkyrie in the semi-finals. Paige defeated KiLynn King in the opening round, and defeated Ashley D’Amboise in the semi-finals.
Below are a few shots from last night’s tournament finals at StudioONE in Highland Park, Illinois:
Absolutely savage!!! #NWA312 @KenziePaige_1 @_theyaremax_ pic.twitter.com/XDkXRuadwq
— NWA (@nwa) April 8, 2023
#NWA312#NWA Women's 📺 Championship @KenziePaige_1 v @_theyaremax_
Kenzie struggled early but came to life with a vengeance to become the First NWA Women's 📺 Champion
Watch on @FiteTV 📸 @nwa pic.twitter.com/o6ZQ5T00yX
— Dino🐺C🤘 (@NVhowlingWolves) April 8, 2023
#NWA312#NWA Women's 📺 Championship @KenziePaige_1 v @_theyaremax_
Kenzie with the Amazing KenzieCutter for the victory!!!
And First #NWA Women's TV Champion KENZIE PAIGE!!!
Watch on @FiteTV 📸 @nwa pic.twitter.com/9tmNDklEWM
— Dino🐺C🤘 (@NVhowlingWolves) April 8, 2023
#NWA312#ANDNEW & FIRST #NWA WOMENS TV CHAMPION @KenziePaige_1
📸 @nwa pic.twitter.com/x7xpouSyCk
— Dino🐺C🤘 (@NVhowlingWolves) April 8, 2023
The First Ever @nwa Woman’s TV Champion, @KenziePaige_1!!!! pic.twitter.com/Acyq246Alu
— Devyn Dowling from The K.O.C.! (@Devynd19) April 8, 2023
.@KenziePaige_1 is the inaugural NWA World Women's TV Champion! #NWA312 pic.twitter.com/sVlRrNd1Fi
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 8, 2023
