NWA Empowerrr Results 10/26/21

The Chase Park Plaza

St. Louis, Missouri

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, The Pope, and Velvet Sky)

First Match: Melina vs. Chelsea Green vs. Kylie Rae In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The NWA World Women’s Championship

Melina with The Roundhouse Kick. Melina dumps Green out of the ring. Rae rolls Melina over for a two count. Melina reverses out of the irish whip from Rae. Rae holds onto the ropes. Melina with a running shoulder block. Melina drops Rae with The Draping DDT for a two count. Green pulls Rae out of the ring. Green with Two HeadButts. Rae ducks a clothesline from Green. Green thrust kicks the midsection of Rae. Green goes for a Hip Toss, but Rae counters with a deep arm-drag. Rae SuperKicks Green.

Green regroups on the outside. Rae goes for The Suicide Dive, but Green uses her cast as a human shield. Green tugs on Melina and Rae’s hair. Meeting Of The Minds. Green poses for the crowd. Green lands The Suicide Dive. Green rolls Melina and Rae back into the ring. Green with multiple pin attempts. Green with a hesitation dropkick. Rae SuperKicks Green. Melina hits The FaceBuster. Melina applies The California Nightmare. Double NeckBreaker. Rae hooks the outside leg for a two count. Green with a ripcord back elbow smash. Green goes for The Unprettier, but Melina counters with an inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Melina via Pinfall

– Kamille tells May Valentine that she doesn’t care about the recent drama between Nick Aldis and Thomas Latimer. She’s solely focused on competing in the ring.

Second Match: Kamille vs. Tootie Lynn. If Tootie Lynn Wins, She Will Receive A NWA World Women’s Championship Match

Kamille is befuddled by the added stipulation. Lynn rolls Kamille over for a one count. Lynn with a Hurricanrana. Kamille regroups on the outside. Kamille starts yelling at Kyle Davis. Kamille gets back in the ring at the count of eight. Lynn ducks a clothesline from Kamille. Kamille catches Lynn in mid-air. Kamille with a BackBreaker. Kamille stomps on the midsection of Lynn. Kamille gets Lynn tied up in the ropes. Kamille with clubbing blows to Lynn’s chest. Kamille with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count.

Kamille uppercuts Lynn. Kamille with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Kamille hits The Running Powerslam. Kamille kicks Lynn in the face. Lynn is displaying her fighting spirit. Kamille applies the cravate. Lynn with elbows into the midsection of Kamille. Kamille scores the elbow knockdown. Kamille sends Lynn to the corner. Kamille levels Lynn with The Body Avalanche. Kamille with the irish whip. Lynn side steps Kamille into the turnbuckles. Lynn with a Jumping Knee Strike. Lynn with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Kamille connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kamille via Pinfall

Third Match: Lady Frost vs. Skye Blue In A Mildred Burke Rules Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Frost backs Blue into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Rollup Exchange. Blue with two deep arm-drags. Frost regroups on the outside. Frost signals for the test of strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Frost breaks the grip. Frost taunts Blue. Blue SuperKicks Frost for a two count. Frost decks Blue with a back elbow smash. Frost kicks Blue in the face. Frost with a basement dropkick. Frost applies The Camel Clutch. Blue grabs the middle rope which forces the break.

Frost tries to slam Blue’s head on the top rope, but the referee gets in the way. Blue with an inside cradle for a one count. Frost drives her knee into the midsection of Blue. Frost repeatedly whips Blue into the turnbuckles. Frost with a Rising Knee Strike. Frost gets flustered by the rules of the match. Blue with a JawBreaker. Blue reverses out of the irish whip from Frost. Blue with a Running Dropkick for a two count. Frost sends Blue to the corner. Frost with a Leaping Roundhouse Kick. Frost pulls Blue down to the mat. Frost ascends to the top turnbuckle. The referee admonishes Frost. Blue brings Frost back into the ring. Frost rolls Blue over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lady Frost via Pinfall

– JR Kratos gets into a verbal confrontation with The End at the podium.

Fourth Match: The Hex (c) w/Kenzie Paige vs. Jennacide & Paola Blaze w/Taryn Terrell For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

Marti Belle and Paloa Blaze will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Belle applies a side headlock. Blaze whips Belle across the ring. Belle drops Blaze with a shoulder tackle. Blaze drops down on the canvas. Belle grabs a side headlock. Kay tags herself in. Kay sends Blaze to the corner. Belle with a running forearm smash. Belle sweeps out the legs of Blaze. Belle with a Running Hip Attack. Kay with The Running Boot for a one count. Blaze ducks a clothesline from Kay. Kay catches Blaze in mid-air. Kay with a BackBreaker for a two count. Kay applies a front face block. Belle tags herself in. Following a snap mare takeover, Belle with The PK for a two count. Belle gets distracted by Terrell. Blaze kicks Belle in the gut. Blaze hits The X-Factor for a two count. Blaze argues with the referee. Blaze taunts Kay. Blaze slams Belle’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Blasze tags in Jennacide.

Jennacide slams Belle’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Blaze with a flying forearm smash. Jennacide with a running elbow smash. Jennacide with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jennacide follows that with The Running Boot. Jennacide with The Squatting Bodyslam. Jennacide tags in Blaze. Assisted Bodyslam for a two count. Belle with heavy bodyshots. Blaze drives Belle back first into the turnbuckles. Blaze tags in Jennacide. Following a snap mare takeover, Jennacide with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Jennacide applies The Abdominal Stretch. Belle with heavy bodyshots. Jennacide denies The Sunset Flip. Jennacide lifts Belle up in the air. Belle with two forearm smashes. Belle kicks Jennacide in the gut. Belle drops Jennacide with The DDT. Kay and Blaze are tagged in. Kay with two clotheslines. Kay scores the elbow knockdown. Kay with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Belle kicks Jennacide off the ring apron. The Hex gets distracted by Terrell. Paige pulls Terrell off the apron. Kay kicks Blaze in the gut. The Hex connects with The Hex Marks The Spot to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Hex via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan

Mickie hugs Hogan before the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Test Of Strength. Mickie has the leverage advantage. Hogan brings Mickie down to the mat for a one count. Hogan keeps Mickie’s shoulders pinned to the mat. Mickie fights out of the guard. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Standing Switch Exchange. Mickie with a waist lock takedown. Mickie applies a front face lock. Mickie goes into the cover for a two count. Mickie works on the left shoulder of Hogan. Arm-Bar Exchange. Mickie with the cartwheel escape. Mickie with a deep arm-drag for a two count. Mickie repeatedly drives her knee into the left shoulder of Hogan. Mickie applies another arm-bar. Mickie transitions into a hammerlock. Hogan with the fireman’s carry takeover. Hogan applies an arm-bar. Mickie rolls Hogan over for a two count. Mickie applies a side headlock. Mickie with a side headlock takeover. Hogan answers with the headscissors neck lock. Mickie gets back to a vertical base. Hogan grabs a side headlock. Hogan with a side headlock takeover.

Mickie sends Hogan across the ring. Mickie goes back to the side headlock. Hogan with heavy bodyshots. Hogan whips Mickie across the ring. Mickie drops Hogan with a shoulder tacke. Mickie blows Hogan a kiss. Mickie cartwheels over Hogan. Hogan avoids The Dropkick. Hogan with The La Magistral for a two count. Mickie swats away a dropkick from Hogan. Rollup Exchange. Strong lockup. Mickie applies arn arm-bar. Hogan rocks Mickie with a forearm smash. Mickie decks Hogan with a back elbow smash. Mickie with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Mickie kicks Hogan in the gut. Hogan denies The Mickie DDT. Hogan sends Mickie face first on the bottom turnbuckle pad. Hogan levels Mickie with The Body Avalanche. Hogan with a running elbow smash. Hogan with The Wrap Around Dropkick. Mickie hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hogan kicks Mickie in the gut. Hogan goes for The Mickie DDT, but Mickie rolls her over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mickie James via Pinfall

