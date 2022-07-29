NWA Empowerrr Results 7/29/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

– The show started with Kyle Davis interviewing Marti Belle, Paola Blaze and The Pope and they discuss the empowerment movement in professional wrestling.

First Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Kaci Lennox

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lennox backs Paige into the turnbuckles. Paige applies a side headlock. Lennox whips Paige across the ring. Paige drops Lennox with a shoulder tackle. Lennox drops down on the canvas. Lennox goes for a Hip Toss, but Paige counters with a backslide cover for a one count. Paige with The Roundhouse Kick. Paige with a running elbow smash. Paige kicks Lennox in the face. Lennox yanks Paige off the top turnbuckle for a two count. Lennox drives Paige face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Lennox with clubbing shoulder blocks. Lennox with a Corner Meteora. Lennox poses for the crowd.

Lennox sends Paige to the corner. Lennox with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lennox with a knife edge chop. Lennox follows that with forearm shivers. Paige decks Lennox with a back elbow smash. Paige with a desperation boot. Paige side steps Lennox into the turnbuckles. Paige slams Lennox’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Paige with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Paige applies The Full Nelson Lock. Lennox drops Paige with The Flatliner for a two count. Lennox starts displaying her frustration. Paige denies The Samoan Drop. Paige connects with The Reverse STO to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenzie Paige via Pinfall

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with The Miserably Faithful. Father James Mitchell says that Kamille’s day of reckoning is coming courtesy of Max The Impaler.

– We get a video recap of Billy Corgan’s appearance on The Jackie Mah Madhouse Show on K103 FM! Corgan talks about his recent drama with Nick Aldis heading into NWA 74. He claims that Aldis sense of entitlement cost him his spot in the main event and he’s trying to protect the credibility of the NWA.

– Madusa and Allysin Kay informs us that the NWA Women’s TV Championship is coming soon.

Second Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Kilynn King In A Number One Contenders Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King with a waist lock takedown. King applies a front face lock. Standing Switch Exchange. King with a side headlock takeover. Valkyrie answers with the headscissors neck lock. King floats over into another side headlock. Valkyrie with a double leg takedown. Valkyrie applies a leg lock. Valkyrie grapevines the legs of King. Valkyrie transitions into a front face lock. King with a leg sweep for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Nice display of sportsmanship. Test Of Strength. Valkyrie breaks the grip. Wrist Lock Exchange. King with two arm-drags. King sends Valkyrie into the ropes. King goes for a Hip Toss, but Valkyrie counters with an arm-drag. King kicks Valkyrie in the gut. King punches Valkyrie in the back. King slams Valkyrie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

King with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, King applies the bow and arrow stretch. King stomps on Valkyrie’s back. King applies a double reverse arm-bar. Valkyrie puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. King with a toe kick. King sends Valkyrie to the corner. Valkyrie side steps King into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie goes for a Sunset Flip, but King lands back on her feet. Valkyrie avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Valkyrie scores the ankle pick. King denies The Loca Lock. King drops Valkyrie with The Big Boot for a two count. King applies a rear chin lock. Valkyrie with heavy bodyshots. Valkyrie blocks a punch from King. Valkyrie kicks King in the ribs. Valkyrie pulls King down to the mat.

Valkyrie with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Valkyrie slaps King in the chest. Valkyrie slams King’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. Valkyrie with the irish whip. King dives over Valkyrie. King thrust kicks the midsection of Valkyrie. King targets Valkyrie’s ribs. King with a running clothesline for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Valkyrie. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of King. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie kicks King in the face. Valkyrie with a Falling Lariat for a two count. King denies The Road To Valhalla. King ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. King with a forearm across the back of Valkyrie. Valkyrie denies The Excalibuster. Valkyrie dodges The Big Boot. Valkyrie scores another ankle pick. Valkyrie makes King tap out to The Loca Lock.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie via Submission

Third Match: The Commonwealth Connection (c) vs. The Dirty Sexy Boys For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

Douglas Williams and Dirty Dango will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams applies a hammerlock. Williams with a side headlock takeover. Dango answers with the headscissors escape. Williams applies a toe and ankle hold. Dango uses his feet to create separation. Williams applies a front face lock. Dango backs Williams into the turnbuckles. Dango with clubbing shoulder blocks. Dango tags in JTG. JTG buries his shoulder into the midsection of Williams. Wrist Lock Exchange. Williams tags in Smith. Smith kicks JTG in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Smith headbutts the midsection of JTG. Smith punches JTG in the back. Smith with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. JTG with heavy bodyshots. Smith answers with a straight right hand. Smith HeadButts JTG. Short-Arm Reversal by JTG. JTG kicks Smith in the gut. Smith goes for a Bodyslam, but JTG lands back on his feet. JTG delivers a chop block. JTG repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Smith.

JTG applies a front face lock. Dango tags himself in. Dango kicks the left hamstring of Smith. Dango slams Smith’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dango repeatedly stomps on Smith’s chest. Dango with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dango applies a leg lock. Dango tags in JTG. JTG continues to work on the left leg of Smith. JTG is throwing haymakers at Smith. JTG hammers down on the back of Smith’s neck. JTG with a knee drop. JTG tags in Dango. Assisted Leg Drop on the left knee of Smith. Dango applies The Indian Death Lock. Dango is raining down forearms. Dango tags in JTG. JTG stomps on Smith’s chest. JTG with a Knee Crusher. JTG sweeps out the legs of Smith for a one count. Smith is displaying his fighting spirit. DSB are cutting the ring in half.

Smith kicks Dango out of the ring. Williams and JTG are tagged in. Williams ducks a clothesline from JTG. Williams headbutts the midsection of JTG. Williams uppercuts JTG. Williams applies a side headlock. JTG whips Williams across the ring. Williams ducks a clothesline from JTG. Williams with a corkscrew elbow strike. WIlliams with a corner clothesline. Williams follows that with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Williams tags in Smith. Smith with a corner clothesline. Williams with a running elbow smash. Smith Powerslams JTG for a two count. Dango dumps Williams out of the ring. Williams pulls Dango out of the ring. JTG with a Ripcord Knee. JTG hits The Pop Up NeckBreaker for a two count. Williams runs interference. Smith HeadButts JTG. Smith connects with The Running Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Tag Team Champions, The Commonwealth Connection via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Kamille (c) vs. Chelsea Green w/Matt Cardona For The NWA World Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kamille backs Green into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Green tugs on Kamille’s hair. Green punches Kamille in the chest. Green kicks Kamille in the gut. Green poses for the crowd. Kamille drops Green with a shoulder tackle. Kamille whips Green across the ring. Kamille with another shoulder tackle. Green drops down on the canvas. Kamille leapfrogs over Green. Kamille with a Hip Toss. Kamille applies a wrist lock. Kamille lifts Green up in the air. Kamille with a running shoulder tackle. Green regroups on the outside. Green is using Cardona as a shield. Green rakes the eyes of Kamille. Green drives Kamille face first into the steel ring steps. Green slams Kamille’s head on the ring steps. Green rolls Kamille back into the ring. Green hooks the outside leg for a one count. Green dropkicks Kamille off the ring apron.

Kamille with heavy bodyshots. Green punches Kamille in the back. Green tosses Kamille back inside the ring. Green goes into the cover for a one count. Green applies a rear chin lock. Green drives Kamille face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Green is choking Kamille with her boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Green with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Green grabs Kamille’s braid. Green with two hair mare takeovers. Green drives her knee into Kamille’s back. Green goes for another elbow drop, but Kamille ducks out of the way. Kamille attacks the midsection of Green. Kamille with a forearm smash. Green pulls Kamille down to the mat. Green clotheslines Kamille over the top rope. Green goes for The Suicide Dive, but Kamille counters with a forearm smash. Kamille gets back in the ring at the count of nine.

Kamille ducks a clothesline from Green. Kamille with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Kamille slams Green’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kamille repeatedly stomps on Green’s chest. Kamille with the irish whip. Kamille hits The Oklahoma Stampede for a two count. Green kicks out the legs of Kamille. Kamille avoids The Curb Stomp. Kamille nails Green with The Pump Kick for a two count. Kamille goes for a PowerBomb, but Green counters with a Hurricanrana. Kamille blocks a boot from Green. Green rocks Kamille with a forearm smash. Green drops Kamille with The BlockBuster. Green connects with The Curb Stomp for a two count. Kamille denies The I’m Prettier. Green with a back elbow smash. Kamille responds with a Spinning Heel Kick. Green dodges The Spear. Green with The BackStabber. Green with a Bow and Arrow Stomp into the bottom turnbuckle pad for a two count. The referee caught Cardona cheating. Kamille plants Green with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille via Pinfall

