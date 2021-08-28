NWA Empowerrr Results 8/28/21

The Chase Park Plaza

St. Louis, Missouri

First Match: Kylie Rae vs. Diamante vs. Chik Tormenta In A Triple Threat Match

Test Of Strength. Tormenta applies a side headlock. Rollup Exchange. Double SuperKick to Tormenta. Diamante with a single leg takedown. Diamante talks smack to Rae. Rae drops down on the canvas. Rae leapfrogs over Diamante. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Diamante launches Rae over the top rope. Rae with a forearm smash. Rae kicks Tormenta in the face. Rae with The Flying Arm-Drag. Rae with an inside cradle for a two count. Tormenta poses for the crowd. Rae reverses out of the irish whip from Tormenta. Rae with a lifting uppercut. Rae with The Running Cannonball Strike. Tormenta kicks Rae in the face. Rae goes for The Samoan Drop, but Tormenta counters with The German Suplex for a two count. Tormenta stomps on Diamante’s chest. Tormenta whips Diamante across the ring. Diamante with The Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep.

Diamante with a Running Splash for a two count. Diamante punches Tormenta in the back. Tormenta with clubbing palm strikes. Diamante answers with The Bridging German Suplex for a one count. Rae punches Diamante in the back. Rae applies the cravate. Diamante with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Diamante with two knee lifts. Diamante blasts Rae with a knife edge chop. Diamante puts Rae on the top turnbuckle. Diamante with a blistering chop. Diamante mocks the St. Louis Crowd. Diamante goes for The SuperPlex, but Tormenta counters with The Tower Of Doom for a two count. Diamante drops Tormenta with The Cazadora Stunner. Rae hits The TKO for a two count. Diamante with clubbing blows to Rae’s back.

Diamante with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Diamante follows that with The Shibata Dropkick. Tormenta with The ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Rae goes for The Backslide, but Diamante counters with a leg sweep. Diamante with a double rollup for a two count. Diamante toys around with Rae. Second Forearm Exchange. Diamante drives her knee into the midsection of Rae. Rae reverses out of the irish whip from Diamante. Side Step Display. Rae with The Slingshot Arm-Drag. Rae SuperKicks Diamante. Diamante heads to the outside. Tormenta dives over Rae. Rae dropkicks the left knee of Tormenta. Rae applies The CrossFace. Diamante throws a chain into the ring to distract the referee. Diamante with a Running Kick to Rae. Diamante connects with The Canadian Destroyer to pickup the victory.

Winner: Diamante via Pinfall

Second Match: Allysin Kay & Marti Belle vs. Renee Michelle & Sahara 7 In A Semi-Final Match In The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament

Pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Belle runs Michelle into the turnbuckles. Belle with heavy bodyshots. Belle slams Michelle’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Seven attacks Belle from behind. Kay dumps Seven out of the ring. Belle with the irish whip. Belle rocks Seven with a forearm smash. The Hex repeatedly stomps on Michelle’s chest. Seven runs interference. Kay is throwing haymakers at Seven. Michelle clips the left knee of Belle. Michelle with forearm shivers. Michelle decks Belle with a back elbow smash. Michelle slams Belle’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Michelle tags in Seven.

Seven with a vicious forearm smash. Seven catapults Belle into The SuperKick from Michelle. Seven levels Belle with The Body Avalanche. Seven taunts Kay. Seven with a Running Hip Attack. Seven with a Sliding Uppercut for a two count. Seven has Belle tied up in the ropes. Belle is displaying her fighting spirit. Seven thrust kicks the midsection of Belle. Seven with a knee lift. Seven drops Belle with The NeckBreaker for a two count. Pump Kick/Samoan Drop Combination for a two count. Seven drives her knee into the midsection of Belle. Following a snap mare takeover, Seven puts her knee on the back of Belle’s neck.

Belle shoves Seven. Belle creates distance with The Rolling Elbow. Kay and Michelle are tagged in. Kay ducks a clothesline from Michelle. Kay unloads two knife edge chops. The Hex with Two Body Avalanches. Kay delivers The Face Wash for a two count. Belle drops Seven with The Reverse STO. Michelle responds with a forearm smash. Kay nails Michelle with The Pump Kick. Seven kicks Kay in the gut. Seven with The Lifting DDT. Michelle hooks the outside leg for a two count. Double Toe Kick. The Hex hits The Hexclamation Point for a two count. Michelle rolls Kay over for a two count. Michelle rolls under a clothesline from Kay. Michelle goes for The Headscissors Takeover, but The Hex counters with The Hexcution to pickup the victory.

Winner: Allysin Kay & Marti Belle via Pinfall

Third Match: Red Velvet & Kilynn King vs. The Freebabes (Jazzy Yang, Hollywood Haley J, and Miranda Gordy) In A Semi-Final Match In The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament

Red Velvet and Jazzy Yang will start things off. Yang kicks Velvet in the gut. Yang applies a side headlock. Velvet whips Yang across the ring. Yang drops Velvet with a shoulder tackle. Velvet drops down on the canvas. Velvet with a leg lariat. King and Gordy are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Gordy with forearm shivers. Gordy whips King across the ring. King ducks under two clotheslines from Gordy. Gordy tags in Yang. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Yang tags in Gordy. Gordy delivers a gut punch. King denies The Powerslam. King with a Running Knee Strike. King hits The PumpHandle Powerslam.

King tags in Velvet. Assisted Splash for a two count. Velvet with forearm shivers. Velvet kicks the left knee of Gordy. Gordy with a toe kick. Gordy with a forearm smash. Haley J blinds Velvet with her fur coat. Gordy drops Velvet with The Big Boot. Gordy with The Gorilla Press Slam for a two count. Gordy with clubbing blows to Velvet’s back. Gordy gets Velvet tied up in the tree of woe. Gordy tags in Yang. The Freebabes gangs up on Velvet behind the referee’s back. Gordy stops Velvet in her tracks. Gordy clears the ring.

Gordy with The Running Body Avalanche. Gordy tags in Yang. Following a snap mare takeover, Yang applies The Sleeper Hold. Velvet with heavy bodyshots. Yang scores the ankle pick. Yang starts biting the left ankle of Velvet. Yang buries her shoulder into the midsection of Velvet. Yang tags in Gordy. Velvet is displaying her fighting spirit. Velvet with The Spinning Enzuigiri. Velvet tags in King. King with two axe handle strikes. King punches Gordy. King kicks the right shoulder of Gordy. King with The Roundhouse Kick. King with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Velvet kicks Yang in the gut. Yang denies The Tornado DDT. Gordy tags in Yang. King shoves Yang into Gordy. King ducks a clothesline from Yang. King connects with The Kingdom Falls to pickup the victory.

Winner: Red Velvet & Kilynn King via Pinfall

– Gail Kim and Awesome Kong had an in-ring brawl with Taryn Terrell, Jennacide and Paola Blaze. Kong announced that she’s done with wrestling and wanted to have one last moment with Gail.

Fourth Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Melina For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Purrazzo talks smack to Melina after the bell rings. Melina shoves Purrazzo. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Melina with The Lou Thez Press. Melina transitions into a ground and pound attack. Purrazzo with a waist lock takedown. Melina applies a side headlock. Purrazzo pulls Melina down to the mat. Melina kicks Purrazzo in the face. Melina drops Purrazzo with The Splitting Boot for a two count. Melina applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Melina repeatedly stomps on Purrazzo’s back. Melina wraps her legs around Purrazzo’s shoulders. Purrazzo with the back press for a two count. Melina with a forearm smash. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Melina. Melina decks Purrazzo with a back elbow smash. Melina slams Purrazzo’s head on two turnbuckle pads for a two count. Purrazzo PowerBombs Melina in mid-air for a two count.

Purrazzo applies The Kimura Lock on the bottom rope. Purrazzo stomps on Melina’s back. Purrazzo with two arm-ringers. Purrazzo works on the left shoulder of Melina. Purrazzo drops her weight on the left shoulder of Melina. Test Of Strength. Purrazzo brings Melina down to the mat. Purrazzo stomps on the left elbow of Melina. Purrazzo argues with the referee after Melina had her foot placed under the bottom rope. Melina with heavy bodyshots. Melina with forearm shivers. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Melina. Purrazzo blocks a boot from Melina. Purrazzo hyperextends the right leg of Melina. Purrazzo applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Melina grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Purrazzo poses for the crowd. Purrazzo goes for The Heel Hook, but Melina counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Purrazzo with a running axe handle strike. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Melina’s chest. Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Purrazzo whips Melina into the turnbuckles. Melina sends Purrazzo shoulder first into the steel ring post. Melina is fired up.

Melina with two clotheslines. Melina with a Hook Kick. Melina blocks a boot from Purrazzo. Melina with a forearm smash. Melina with a Double Knee Drop. Melina follows that with The Running Meteora for a two count. Melina with forearm shivers. Purrazzo drops Melina with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Purrazzo with a Hammerlock/Single Leg Crab Combination. Melina rakes the back of Purrazzo. Melina is raining down haymakers. Melina denies The Queen’s Gambit. Melina with The Roundhouse Kick. Purrazzo responds with The Pump Kick. Melina goes for The Canadian Destroyer, but Purrazzo rolls her over for a two count. Purrazzo delivers the chop block. Melina decks Purrazzo with a JawBreaker. Melina with two forearms. Melina knees gives out. The referee checks on Melina. Melina has a hard time getting back on her feet. Melina side steps Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. Melina tees off on Purrazzo. Purrazzo wisely kicks the right knee of Melina. Purrazzo toys around with Melina. Melina with a knee lift. Melina drops Purrazzo with a Modified STO. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Purrazzo adds a single leg crab which forces Melina to tap out.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Submission

Fifth Match: Allysin Kay & Marti Belle vs. Red Velvet & Kilynn King For The Vacated NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship

Madusa joins the commentary team for this match. Allysin Kay and Kilynn King will start things off. Kay tries to out punk King. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kay backs King into the ropes. Kay brings King down to the mat. Kay applies a side headlock. King whips Kay across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. King with a running shoulder tackle. Kay drops down on the canvas. Kay drops King with a running shoulder tackle of her own for a one count. Kay grabs a side headlock. Belle tags herself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. King drives her knee into the midsection of Belle. King works on the left wrist of Belle. King tags in Velvet. Velvet with a flying axe handle strike. Belle kicks Velvet in the gut. Belle with The Three Amigas for a two count. Velvet tags in King. King denies the sunset flip. King stomps on Belle’s chest. King goes for The Leg Drop, but Belle ducks out of the way. Belle with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Belle applies a front face lock. Kay tags herself in.

Running Forearm Party. Kay delivers The Face Wash. King with a forearm smash. Kay ducks a clothesline from King. Kay with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Velvet pulls Belle off the ring apron. King with The German Suplex for a two count. King drives Kay back first into the turnbuckles. King with clubbing shoulder blocks. Velvet tags herself in. Velvet repeatedly stomps on Kay’s chest. Velvet is choking Kay with her boot. Velvet tags in King. Repeated Irish Whips into the turnbuckles. Assisted NeckBreaker for a two count. Kay is displaying her fighting spirit. King kicks Kay in the gut. King punches Kay in the back. King applies a front face lock. King sends Kay to the corner. King with a lifting uppercut. King tags in Velvet. King with a running shoulder block. Assisted Meteora. Kay goes for The PowerBomb, but Velvet counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count.

Velvet drops Kay with The Leg Lariat for a two count. Velvet applies a front face lock. Velvet with a Running Mid-Kick. Velvet with forearm shivers. Velvet applies The Octopus Stretch. Velvet denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Velvet hits The Stunner. Kay responds with The SpineBuster. Belle and King are tagged in. Belle ducks a clothesline from King. Belle with forearm shivers. Belle with a Cazadora Knee Smash. Belle follows that with The Pump Kick for a one count. Kay rocks Velvet with a forearm smash. King dumps Kay out of the ring. King decks Belle with a back elbow smash. King bodyslams Belle. King tags in Velvet. Velvet goes for The Flying Splash, but Belle ducks out of the way. King runs interference. Velvet with The Victory Roll for a two count. Kay kicks Velvet in the gut. Kay uses Velvet’s legs as a weapon. The Hex connects with The AK-47/Running Boot Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, The Hex hugs it out with Velvet and King.

Winner: New NWA Women’s World Tag Team Champions, Allysin Kay & Marti Belle via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Kamille (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch For The NWA World Women’s Championship

Tim Storm joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kamille slings Hirsch across the ring. Kamille denies the single leg takedown. Hirsch with a waist lock go-behind. Kamille throws Hirsch into the canvas. Kamille taunts Hirsch. Hirsch slaps Kamille in the chest. Hirsch with The SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Hirsch grabs the left shoulder of Kamille. Kamille regroups on the outside. Hirsch lands The Suicide Dive. Kamille thrust kicks the midsection of Hirsch. Kamille catches Hirsch in mid-air. Kamille swings Hirsch into the steel ring steps. Kamille slams Hirsch’s head on the time keepers table. Kamille with a forearm smash. Kamille rams Hirsch’s face across the steel barricade. Kamille with clubbing blows to Hirsch’s back. Hirsch with forearm shivers. Kamille drives her knee into the midsection of Hirsch. Kamille punches Hirsch in the back. Kamille rolls Hirsch back into the ring.

Kamille applies the cravate. Kamille with clubbing elbow smashes. Hirsch with elbows into the midsection of Kamille. Kamille scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Kamille repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Hirsch. Kamille stomps on Hirsch’s back. Kamille whips Hirsch into the turnbuckles. Kamille is picking Hirsch apart. Hirsch applies The Sleeper Hold. Hirsch transitions into The Roped Assisted Arm-Bar. Kamille hits The Samoan Drop. Kamille pops back on her feet. Kamille with a BackBreaker. Kamille punches Hirsch in the back. Kamille with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Kamille uppercuts Hirsch. Kamille sends Hirsch to the corner. Kamille levels Hirsch with The Body Avalanche. Hirsch is fighting from underneath. Kamille is mauling Hirsch in the corner. Kamille puts Hirsch on the top turnbuckle.

Hirsch with forearm shivers. Hirsch slams Kamille’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hirsch with an Avalanche German Suplex. Hirsch with Three German Suplex’s. Hirsch follows that with Two Pump Knee Strikes for a two count. Hirsch stomps on the right shoulder of Kamille. Hirsch applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kamille grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kamille drops Hirsch with The Big Boot. Kamille applies The Torture Rack. Kamille hits The Spinning Rack Bomb for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Hirsch ducks a clothesline from Kamille. Hirsch with The Back Drop Driver. Hirsch Spears Kamille for a two count. Hirsch goes for The MoonSault, but Kamille ducks out of the way. Hirsch connects with The BackStabber. Hirsch applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kamiller PowerBombs Hirsch. Hirsch dropkicks the left knee of Kamille. Kamille with a Desperation Toss. Kamille plants Hirsch with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Bianca Carelli vs. Chelsea Green vs. Debbie Malenko vs. Lady Frost vs. Jamie Senegal (with Pollo Del Mar) vs. Jennacide (with Taryn Terrell) vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Thunder Kitty In A NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet. The Winner Will Fight Kamille or Leyla Hirsch For The NWA Worlds Women’s Championship At NWA 73

Chelsea Green and Kiera Hogan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Green with a waist lock takedown. Leg Sweep Exchange. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Green. Green avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Hogan SuperKicks Green. Hogan with The Stinger Splash. Green side steps Hogan into the turnbuckles. Green with a Running Knee Strike. Hogan dodges The PK. Hogan rolls Green over for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Bianca Carelli is the next entrant. Carelli with two clotheslines. Carelli dropkicks Green. Carelli with a Judo Throw. Carelli with a Double Stinger Splash. Carelli bodyslams Hogan for a two count. Carelli drops Hogan with The STO for a two count. Second Rollup Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Carelli with forearm shivers. Thunder Kitty is the next entrant.

Kitty ducks a clothesline from Green. Kitty repeatedly slams Green’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kitty with two running elbow smashes. Kitty kicks Carelli in the gut. Kitty with a Vertical Suplex. Meeting Of The Minds. Carelli kicks Kitty in the gut. Carelli with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hogan repeatedly stomps on Carelli’s chest. Green gives Kitty a turnbuckle receipt. Green with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Jennacide is the next entrant. Jennacide with a series of forearms. Jennacide catches Carelli in mid-air. Jennacide hits The Flatliner. Bianca Carelli has been eliminated. Hogan applies The Sleeper Hold. Jennacide denies the double irish whip. Jennacide dumps Hogan back first into the canvas. Jennacide drops Kitty with The Big Boot. Lady Frost is the next entrant. Frost takes her sweet time to get in the ring. Jennacite with a Flatliner to Kitty. Thunder Kitty has been eliminated.

Jennacide HeadButts Hogan. Jennacide with a knife edge chop. Jennacide with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Jennacide with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Green with The ShotGun Dropkick. Hogan with Two Mid-Kicks. Green follows that with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Hogan SuperKicks Jennacide. Double Boot Choke. Debbie Malenko. Malenko decks Frost with a back elbow smash. Frost refuses to get in the ring for whatever reason. Malenko sends Jennacide tumbling to the floor. Malenko with a flying back elbow smash. Malenko with a German Suplex. Standing Switch Exchange. Malenko with another German Suplex. Malenko throws Hogan into Jennacide. Malenko clotheslines Hogan off the ring apron. Malenko applies The STF. Jamie Senegal is the next entrant. Senegeal with a ripcord palm strike. Frost rolls Senegal over for a one count. Arm-Drag Exchange. Frost with a Jumping Knee Strike. Frost kicks Jennacide in the face. Frost throws Senegeal into Jennacide. Frost hits The Snowball Fight. Frost with The Tornillo for a two count. Malenko makes Frost tap out to The STF. Lady Frost has been eliminated.

Malenko with a drop toe hold to Green. Malenko applies The Romero Special. Hogan goes into the lateral press and gets the pinfall. Debbie Malenko has been eliminated. Hogan lands The Suicide Dive. Senegal with The Asai MoonSault off the apron. Masha Slamovich is the next entrant. Slamovich with The Cannonball Senton to the outside. Slamovich plays to the crowd. Jennacide attacks Slamovich from behind. Jennacide with The Running Death Valley Driver for a two count. Slamovich sends Jennacide shoulder first into the steel ring post. Slamovich with a Spinning Heel Kick. Green with The Curb Stomp. Senegal follows that with The Handspring Enzuigiri. Jennacide has been eliminated. Tootie Lynn is the final entrant. Lynn dodges The Big Boot. Lynn unloads a series of strikes. Lynn delivers her combination offense. Lynn with a Running Hurricanrana. Lynn with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lynn follows that with The Cazadora Bulldog. Slamovich dropkicks Lynn. Spinning Heel Kick Exchange. Slamovich hits The Package PileDriver. Jamie Senegal has been eliminated.

All hell starts breaking loose in St. Louis. Forearm Exchange. Green kicks the left knee of Lynn. Slamovich with The Pounce. Lynn with a drop toe hold/double foot stomp combination. Hogan pulls Lynn out of the ring. Hogan with The Roundhouse Kick. Hogan with The ShotGun Dropkick. Hogan follows that with The Running Hip Attack. Slamovich slaps Hogan in the face. Slamovich goes for The Suplex, but Green and Lynn counters with The Tower Of Doom. Slamovich hooks the outside and gets the pinfall on Hogan. Kiera Hogan has been eliminated. Green punches Slamovich in the back. Slamovich denies The Unprettier. Slamovich with clubbing headbutts. Slamovich with The Bridging Tiger Suplex for a two count. Slamovich denies the sunset flip. Slamovich with an open palm strike. Slamovich goes for The PowerBomb, but Lynn counters with The Hurricanrana. Masha Slamovich has been eliminated. Slamovich throws a fit. Green ducks a clothesline from Lynn. Lynn negates The Unprettier. Lynn with The Backslide Cover for a two count. Lynn with a schoolgirl rollup for a two count. Green deck Lynn with a back elbow smash. Green plants Lynn with The Unprettier to pickup the victory. After the match, Green hugs Lynn. The entire roster comes out for a big celebration to close the show.

Winner: Chelsea Green via Pinfall

