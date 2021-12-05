NWA Hard Times 2 Results

December 4, 2021

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Pre-Show Match: The Hex (c) vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn vs. Missa Kate & Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide & Paola Blaze w/Taryn Terrell In A Fatal Four Way Match For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

Allysin Kay, Jennacide, Kylie Rae and Missa Kate will start things off. Kate with forearm shivers. Jennacide with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Stereo Forearm Smashes. Kay repeatedly stomps on Jennacide’s chest. Kate decks Rae with a back elbow smash. Kate slams Rae’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kate mocks Rae. Kay drops Kate with The Big Boot. Kay whips Kate into Jennacide. The Hex gangs up on Kate and Jennacide. Kay whips Rae into Kate and Jennacide. Kay with a Double Body Avalanche. Rae rolls Kay over for a two count. Blaze and Markova runs into the ring. Rae with a jackknife hold for a two count. Rae uses her feet to create separation. Rae tags in Lynn. Lynn delivers her combination offense. Markova is choking Kay with her boot. Lynn drops Blaze with The Roundhouse Kick for a one count. Jennacide clotheslines Lynn. Markova ducks a clothesline from Jennacide. Chop Exchange. Jennacide with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Kay tags in Belle.

Belle with a running knee strike. Belle with a running forearm smash. Belle sweeps out the legs of Lynn. Belle with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Belle stomps on Lynn’s back. Belle slams Lynn’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Belle with forearm shivers. Belle brings Lynn to the corner. Belle tags in Kay. Kay repeatedly stomps on Lynn’s chest. Kay gets into a shoving contest with Jennacide. Double Big Boot. The shoving contest continues. The referee has lost complete control of this match. The Hex goes for Stereo Double Samoan Drops, but Markova counters with a Double Missile Dropkick for a two count.

Markova hooks the inside leg for a two count. Lynn with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Lynn punches Kay in the back. Suicide Dive Party. All hell is breaking loose in the GPB Studios. Belle with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Belle plays to the crowd. Belle rolls Lynn back into the ring. Lynn ducks a clothesline from Belle. Lynn SuperKicks Belle. Kate drives Lynn face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Rae ducks a clothesline from Kate. Rae hits The Stunner. Rae ducks a clothesline from Blaze. Blaze with The Big Boot. Markova with a Spinning X-Factor. Jennacide follows that with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Kay connects with The SpineBuster. Belle rocks Lynn with a forearm smash. The Hex plants Lynn with Hex Marks The Spot to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Hex via Pinfall

– Homicide won the Battle Royal to qualify for the upcoming NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament.

First Match: Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus In A NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament Qualifying Match

Aries refuses to shake Titus hands. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Aries with a fireman’s carry takeover. Aries drives his knee into the left shoulder of Titus. Aries applies a side headlock. Aries grabs a side headlock. Aries with a wrist lock takeover. Titus answers with the headscissors neck lock. Titus applies a side headlock. Aries whips Titus across the ring. Titus drops Aries with a shoulder tackle. Aries drops down on the canvas. Titus slaps Aries in the ribs. Titus with a headscissors takeover. Titus with a Basement PileDriver for a two count. Titus applies a front face lock. Titus transitions into a side headlock. Aries whips Titus across the ring. Aries drops down on the canvas. Aries with a deep arm-drag. Aries applies an arm-bar. Aries avoids The Basement PileDriver. Aries with a basement dropkick. Aries taunts Titus.

Titus slaps Aries in the chest. Aries reverses out of the irish whip from Titus. Titus ducks a clothesline from Aries. Aries leapfrogs over Titus. Aries goes for the sunset flip, but Titus counters with a basement dropkick. Titus with the monkey flip. Aries reverses out of the irish whip from Titus. Titus decks Aries with a back elbow smash. Titus kicks Aries in the face. Forearm Exchange. Aries hammers down on the back of Titus neck. Titus slams the left shoulder of Aries on the top rope. Aries kicks Titus in the chest. Aries drops Titus with a NeckBreaker on the middle rope. Aries lands The Suicide Dive. Aries poses for the crowd. Aries rolls Titus back into the ring.

Aries with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Aries with The Knee Crusher. Aries goes for The Corner Dropkick, but Titus counters with The Big Boot. Titus hits The Famouser. Titus with a chop/forearm combination. Short-Arm Reversal by Aries. Aries with a forearm smash. Titus answers with a Knee Crusher/Suplex Combination. Aries applies The Last Chancery. Titus grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Aries with a knee drop. Aries goes for The BrainBuster, but Titus lands back on his feet. Titus with a forearm smash. Aries answers with a shoulder block. Aries slips over Titus back. Aries nails Titus with The Bell Clap. Titus dropkicks Aries. Titus with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Titus with Two Helluva Kicks for a two count. Titus gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Aries sends Titus into the ropes. Aries delivers The Rolling Elbow. Aries with The Corner Dropkick. Aries connects with The BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Austin Aries via Pinfall

Second Match: The OGK (c) vs. Aron Stevens & JR Kratos For The ROH World Tag Team Championship

Mike Bennett and JR Kratos will start things off. Bennett talks smack to Kratos after the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Kratos with a chop/forearm combination. Kratos hammers down on the back of Bennett’s neck. Kratos drops Bennett with a shoulder tackle. Bennett regroups in the corner. Kratos tags in Stevens. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stevens with a thumb to the eye. Bennett tags in Taven. Strong lockup. Stevens backs Taven into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Taven ducks a clothesline from Stevens. Taven with a knife edge chop. Stevens reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Taven dives over Stevens. Taven slides under Stevens. Taven dropkicks Stevens. Taven ducks a clothesline from Stevens. Taven with a Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Kratos punches Taven behind the referee’s back. Stevens with a running axe handle strike. Stevens transitions into a ground and pound attack. Stevens repeatedly stomps on Taven’s chest. Stevens hammers down on Taven’s chest. Stevens rolls Taven back into the ring. Stevens tags in Kratos.

Kratos kicks Taven in the gut. Kratos sends Taven to the corner. Taven dives over Kratos. Kratos with a flying clothesline for a two count. Kratos with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kratos applies a rear chin lock. Taven with heavy bodyshots. Kratos pulls Taven down to the mat. Kratos knocks Bennett off the ring apron. Kratos applies a front face lock. Kratos tags in Stevens. Stevens with Two HeadButts. Forearm Exchange. Stevens with a drop toe hold. Stevens grapevines the legs of Taven. Stevens tags in Kratos. Kratos stomps on Taven’s face. Kratos with a straight right hand. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex. Kratos tags in Stevens. Stevens drives Taven face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Stevens with a forearm shot across the back of Taven. Stevens repeatedly stomps on Taven’s back and chest. The referee admonishes Stevens. Stevens talks smack to Taven. Stevens with clubbing elbow smashes for a two count. Stevens applies a rear chin lock. Taven gets back to a vertical base. Stevens rocks Taven with a forearm smash. Stevens takes a swipe at Bennett. Taven with a Back Body Drop. Stevens tags in Kratos. Kratos stops Taven in his tracks.

Kratos goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Taven lands back on his feet. Taven with Two Spinning Roundhouse Kicks. Stevens sends Taven to the corner. Taven rolls under a clothesline from Stevens. Taven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taven rolls under a clothesline from Kratos. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett dodges The Big Boot. Bennett with a chop/forearm combination. Bennett drops Stevens with The Rolling Elbow. Kratos fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bennett SuperKicks Kratos. Bennett hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Bennett leapfrogs over Kratos. Taven SuperKicks Kratos. Bennett Spears Kratos. Taven hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kratos takes out the legs of Taven. Kratos kicks Taven in the ribs. Kratos connects with a Death Valley Driver of his own for a two count. Stevens dumps Bennett out of the ring. Taven delivers his combination offense. Second Forearm Exchange. Stevens made the blind tag. Bennett sends Kratos tumbling to the floor. Taven sends Stevens chest first into the turnbuckles. Bennett with a running forearm smash. Taven with The Stinger Splash. Stevens rakes the eyes of Bennett. Taven kicks Stevens in the face. Stevens shoves Taven off the middle turnbuckle. Stevens ducks a clothesline from Taven. Stevens rolls Taven over for a two count. Bennett rocks Stevens with a forearm smash. Taven rolls Stevens over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still ROH World Tag Team Champions, The OGK via Pinfall

Third Match: Colby Corino w/The Fixers vs. Douglas Williams

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams backs Corino into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Corino backs Williams into the ropes. Williams turns Corino over. Corino applies a side headlock. Corino with a side headlock takeover. Williams answers with the headscissors neck lock. Corino applies a toe and ankle hold. Williams transitions into a side headlock. Williams applies a hammerlock. Williams grabs a side wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Wrist Lock Exchange. Williams backs Corino into the turnbuckles. Corino dives over Williams. Williams with a deep arm-drag. Williams applies an arm-bar. Corino kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Corino applies a leg scissors hold. Williams with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Williams goes for a German Suplex, but Corino rolls him over for a two count.

Williams with another deep arm-drag. Williams applies an arm-bar. Corino sends Williams face first into the middle rope. Corino with a Flying Hip Attack for a one count. Corino transitions into a ground and pound attack. Corino goes into the lateral press for a one count. Corino applies a waist lock. Williams hammers down on the back of Corino’s neck. Corino with the elbow drop. Corino hits The Colby Crush for a two count. Corino kicks the left shoulder of Williams. Williams with a forearm smash. Williams with two uppercuts. Corino drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Following a snap mare takeover, Corino applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Corino goes into the cover for a one count. Corino with a knee lift. Williams with an uppercut/forearm combination. Williams applies a waist lock. Corino decks Williams with a back elbow smash.

Corino with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Williams regroups on the outside. Corino tells The Fixers to back away. Wiliams with two uppercuts. Williams rolls Corino back into the ring. Corino with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Corino goes for The Suicide Dive, but Williams counters with a european uppercut. Corino gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Williams with a corner clothesline. Corino hammers down on the back of Williams neck. Williams decks Corino with a back elbow smash. Williams ducks a clothesline from Corino. Williams with a diving uppercut. Williams hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Williams goes for The Chaos Theory, but Corino counters with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Corino with a Reverse Senton Splash. Williams headbutts the midsection of Corino. Williams connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Williams goes for The Chaos Theory, but The Fixers gets in the way. Corino sends Williams shoulder first into the steel ring post. Corino plants Williams with The Sonsetter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Colby Corino via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Mickie James (c) vs. Kiera Hogan For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mickie outpowers Hogan. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Mickie with a cartwheel escape. Mickie with an arm-drag takedown for a two count. Mickie applies a wrist lock. Mickie transitions into an arm-bar. Hogan goes for a snap mare takeover, but Mickie counters with a hammerlock. Mickie applies a side headlock. Mickie with a side headlock takeover. Hogan answers with the headscissors neck lock. Mickie gets back to a vertical base. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Nice display of sportsmanship. Test Of Strength. Hogan has the leverage advantage. Mickie with a headscissors takeover. Hogan escapes the hold. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Hogan kicks Mickie in the gut. Hogan with a forearm smash. Hogan whips Mickie across the ring. Mickie slides under Hogan. Following a snap mare takeover, Mickie with a Running Boot for a two count. Mickie applies a wrist lock. Mickie transitions into a standing arm-bar.

Mickie whips Hogan across the ring. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Mickie. Following a snap mare takeover, Mickie avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Hogan nails Mickie with The Hook Kick for a two count. Hogan with two corner clotheslines. Mickie kicks Hogan in the back. Mickie with a Flying Hurricanrana. Hogan regroups on the outside. Mickie with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Mickie rolls Hogan back into the ring. Mickie with a shoulder block. Hogan with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Mickie tumbles to the floor. Hogan lands The Suicide Dive. Hogan rolls Mickie back into the ring. Hogan hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hogan hooks both legs for a two count. Hogan talks smack to Mickie. Hogan with a knife edge chop. Hogan drives her knee into the midsection of Mickie. Hogan is choking Mickie with her boot. Mickie with a knife edge chop. Mickie starts choking Hogan with her boot. Hogan with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange.

Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Roundhouse Kick. Mickie slaps Hogan in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Hogan drives her knee into the midsection of Mickie. Mickie with The Lou Thez Press. Mickie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mickie with three clotheslines. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Mickie with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Mickie kicks Hogan in the gut. Mickie goes for The Mick DDT, but Hogan rolls her over for a two count. Hogan with forearm shivers. Hogan with a running elbow smash. Hogan follows that with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Mickie with a single leg takedown. Mickie with the jackknife hold for a two count. Mickie avoids The SuperKick. Mickie hits The Flapjack. Mickie pops back on her feet. Mickie dives over Hogan. Hogan SuperKicks Mickie. Hogan ascends to the top turnbuckle. Hogan goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Mickie rolls her over to pickup the victory. After the match, Mickie hugs it out with Hogan.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Mickie James via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tyrus (c) w/Austin Idol, BLK Jeez and Jordan Clearwater vs. Cyon In A No Disqualification Match For The NWA Worlds Television Championship. The Pope Will Be Serving As The Special Guest Referee

The Pope has ejected BLK Jeez and Jordan Clearwater from the ringside area before the bell rings. Cyon pie faces Tyrus. Cyon ducks a clothesline from Tyrus. Cyon with forearm shivers. Cyon dropkicks the left knee of Tyrus. Cyon with clubbing mid-kicks. Cyon transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tyrus regroups on the outside. Cyon drives a chair into the midsection of Tyrus. Cyon slams Tyrus head on the ring apron. Cyon flings multiple chairs into the ring. Cyon blasts Tyrus with The PK. Cyon throws a trash can into the ring. Cyon with a chop/forearm combination. Tyrus dumps Cyon face first on the podium. Tyrus drives Cyon face first into the steel ring post. Tyrus rakes the eyes of Cyon. Tyrus punches Cyon in the back. Tyrus fish hooks Cyon. Tyrus is picking Cyon apart. Tyrus rolls Cyon back into the ring. Tyrus stands on the left knee of Cyon. Tyrus whips Cyon into the turnbuckles. Tyrus levels Cyon with The Body Avalanche. Tyrus hits The Exploder Suplex.

Tyrus with the elbow drop for a one count. Tyrus continues to go after the eyes of Cyon. Tyrus goes for a Bodyslam, but Cyon lands back on his feet. Cyon kicks Tyrus in the gut. Cyon drops Tyrus with The DDT for a one count. Cyon hammers down on Tyrus chest. Cyon delivers multiple chair shots. Cyon and Tyrus are trading back and forth shots. Tyrus whips Cyon across the ring. Tyrus with an Inside Out Lariat. Tyrus puts the trash can over Cyon’s head. Tyrus kicks the trash can. Tyrus with two elbow drops. Tyrus takes a quick water break. Tyrus sets up a chair contraption. Tyrus tosses the trash can out of the ring. Tyrus puts Cyon on the top turnbuckle. Cyon slaps Tyrus in the face. Tyrus with a gut punch. Tyrus throws Cyon into the chair contraption.

Idol talks smack to Cyon. Tyrus starts ripping off Cyon’s mask. Tyrus goes for The Heart Punch, but Cyon counters with the low blow. Cyon with a massive chair shot. Cyon pulls out a table from under the ring. Idol runs interference. The Pope has ejected Idol from the ringside area. Idol is apoplectic. Tyrus Chokeslams Cyon. Cyon can barely stand. Tyrus ascends to the middle turnbuckle. Cyon with clubbing blows to Tyrus back. Cyon PowerBombs Tyrus through the table for a two count. Cyon nails Clearwater with The Death Valley Driver. Jeez delivers The Missile Dropkick. Tyrus gets in Pope’s grill. Pope tees off on Tyrus. Pope goes for The Elijah Express, but Tyrus ducks out of the way. Tyrus connects with The Heart Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Television Champion, Tyrus via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Chris Adonis (c) vs. Judais w/Father James Mitchell For The NWA National Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Judais backs Adonis into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Judais talks strategy with Mitchell. Strong lockup. Judais with heavy bodyshots. Judais poses for the crowd. Adonis ducks a clothesline from Judais. Adonis unloads a flurry of left jabs. Adonis with two knife edge chops. Judais launches Adonis to the corner. Judais with clubbing shoulder blocks. Judais clotheslines Adonis. Judais punches Adonis in the back. Judais repeatedly stomps on Adonis’ chest. Judais with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Judais with the irish whip. Judais follows that with a corner clothesline. Judais dumps Adonis face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Adonis dodges The Running Boot. Adonis repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Judais. Adonis delivers the chop blocks. Adonis with another round of jabs. Adonis with a knife edge chop. Adonis follows that with a basement dropkick.

Adonis with two elbow drops on the left knee of Judais. Adonis applies a leg lock. Adonis drops his weight on the left leg of Judais. Judais with heavy bodyshots. Adonis answers with the greco roman eye poke. Adonis with a double leg takedown. Adonis continues to stomp on the left hamstring of Judais. Adonis applies a toe and ankle hold. Adonis stomps on Judais chest. Adonis applies the single leg crab. Judais grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Adonis repeatedly stomps on Judais back. Adonis bodyslams Judais. Adonis goes for a Running Leg Drop, but Judais ducks out of the way. Judais applies The Sharpshooter.

Adonis grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Judais with a straight right hand. Judais uppercuts Adonis. Adonis reverses out of the irish whip from Judais. Judais ducks a clothesline from Adonis. Judais with a Spinning Back Slam for a two count. Judais stares at the referee. Adonis denies The Chokeslam. Adonis hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Adonis is displaying his frustration. Judais denies The Master Lock. Judais drops Adonis with The Big Boot. Judais ascends to the top turnbuckle. Adonis and Judais are trading back and forth shots. Judais shoves Adonis into the canvas. Judais with The Flying Clothesline. Judais starts favoring his left leg. Adonis makes Judais pass out to The Master Lock.

Winner: Still NWA National Champion, Chris Adonis via Referee Stoppage

Seventh Match: La Rebellion (c) vs. The End For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

The End attacks La Rebellion before the bell rings. Stereo Irish Whips. La Rebellion holds onto the ropes. The End tumbles to the floor. Stereo Suicide Dives. Parrow catches 666 in mid-air. Parrow throws 666 into Wolf. Parrow rolls Wolf back into the ring. Parrow with a cocky cover for a two count. Parrow whips 666 into the turnbuckles. Parrow tags in Odinson. Running Boot/Delayed Vertical Suplex Combination for a two count. Odinson stomps 666’s back. Odinson with two knee drops. Odinson uppercuts back of 666’s neck for a two count. Odinson tags in Parrow. Odinson sends 666 to the corner. Parrow levels 666 with The Body Avalanche. Odinson with a flying european uppercut. Odinson with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Assisted Death Valley Driver for a two count. Parrow dumps Wolf out of the ring. 666 with heavy bodyshots. Parrow whips 666 across the ring. Parrow with an Inside Out Lariat. Parrow tags in Odinson.

The End hits The Blood Eagle for a two count. Odinson kicks Wolf in the gut. Odinson launches Wolf over the top rope. Wolf with an Apron Enzuigiri. Odinson tags in Parrow. Parrow knocks Wolf off the ring apron. Parrow goes for a Bodyslam, but 666 lands back on his feet. 666 ducks a clothesline from Parrow. Parrow denies The Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Parrow goes for The Powerslam, but 666 counters with The Spinning DDT. Wolf and Odinson are tagged in. Wolf ducks a clothesline from Odinson. Wolf with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Wolf with a running clothesline. Wolf whips Odinson across the ring. Odinson holds onto the ropes. Odinson kicks Wolf in the chest. Wolf hits The Flapjack. Wolf tags in 666. Wolf with a corner clothesline. 666 with a Corner Meteora. Missile Dropkick/Knee Smash Combination. Double Dropkick to Parrow. 666 tags in Wolf.

Double Irish Whip. 666 leapfrogs over Odinson. Wolf kicks Odinson in the gut. BlockBuster/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Wolf with a blistering chop. Double Irish Whip. Wolf with a corner clothesline. Odinson with a diving uppercut off Wolf’s back. Odinson drops Wolf with The Discus Lariat. Odinson tags in Parrow. 666 denies The Hell On Earth. 666 dropkicks Parrow into Odinson. 666 tags in Wolf. La Rebellion gangs up on Parrow. Double Knee Strike. Assisted FrankenSteiner. Wolf with a running forearm smash. 666 with a corner clothesline. Odinson delivers The Pounce. Parrow catches 666 in mid-air. The End connects with The Super Collider. Wolf with a Step Up Enzuigiri. 666 throws Odinson into Parrow. 666 lands The Frog Splash. 666 follows that with The SomerSault Plancha. Wolf plants Parrow with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Tag Team Champions, La Rebellion via Pinfall

Eight Match: Nick Aldis vs. Thomas Latimer. If Either Man Is Disqualified, They Will Be Suspended For 2 Months

Latimer is playing mind games with Aldis. Aldis runs after Latimer. Latimer with a drop toe hold. Latimer grapples around Aldis. Latimer smacks Aldis in the back of the head. Latimer poses for the crowd. Latimer says that he’s a better wrestler than Aldis. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Aldis applies a side headlock. Aldis drops Latimer with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Aldis with a side headlock takeover. Latimer answers with the headscissors escape. Following a snap mare takeover, Aldis applies a hammerlock. Latimer reverses the hold. Latimer slaps Aldis in the back of the head. Aldis with a wrist lock takedown. Latimer reverses out of the irish whip from Aldis. Latimer goes for The Monkey Flip, but Aldis lands back on his feet. Aldis with a corner clothesline. Aldis bodyslams Latimer. Aldis whips Latimer across the ring. Latimer ducks under two clotheslines from Aldis. Aldis with a Lou Thez Press. Aldis transitions into a ground and pound attack. Aldis pulls down Latimer’s trunks. Aldis starts kicking Latimer’s ass. Aldis with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Aldis with a running clothesline. Aldis with a double leg takedown. Latimer grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Latimer reverses out of the irish whip from Aldis. Latimer with the greco roman eye poke. Latimer hits The PileDriver for a two count. Latimer with a short-arm clothesline. Latimer applies a wrist lock. Latimer with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Latimer with Two GutWrench Suplex’s. Latimer bodyslams Aldis into the ropes for a two count. Aldis kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Latimer grabs the bell hammer. The referee admonishes Latimer. Latimer delivers the low blow behind the referee’s back. Latimer goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Aldis ducks out of the way. Aldis side steps Latimer into the turnbuckles. Aldis with a Hip Toss into the turnbuckles. Aldis is throwing haymakers at Latimer. Aldis ducks a clothesline from Latimer. Aldis hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count.

Aldis goes for a Bodyslam, but Latimer lands back on his feet. Latimer kicks Aldis in the chest. Latimer drops Aldis with The Implant DDT for a two count. Aldis applies a wrist lock. Aldis drives his knee into the midsection of Latimer. Aldis PowerBombs Latimer. Aldis repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Latimer. Aldis applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Latimer decks Aldis with a back elbow smash. Latimer with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Latimer applies The Kings Lynn Cloverleaf. Aldis grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Latimer goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Aldis sends him face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Aldis kicks Latimer in the gut. Aldis nails Latimer with The PileDriver for a two count. Haymaker Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Latimer with two uppercuts. Latimer with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Aldis with a double leg takedown. Aldis connects with The Jackknife Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nick Aldis via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Kamille (c) vs. Melina For The NWA World Women’s Championship

