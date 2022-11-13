NWA Hard Times 3 Results 11/12/22

Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center

New Orleans, Louisiana

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Max The Impaler w/Father James Mitchell vs. Natalia Markova In A Voodoo Queen Casket Match

Markova flaunts her body after the bell rings. Impaler tugs on Markova’s hair. Markova kicks the crown out of Impaler’s hand. Markova with forearm shivers. Markova drives her knee into the midsection of Impaler. Short-Arm Reversal by Markova. Markova side steps Impaler into the turnbuckles. Markova with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Impaler dumps Markova back first into the canvas. Markova with repeated forearms. Mitchell trips Markova from the outside. Impaler pulls Markova down to the mat. Impaler with a double sledge. Impaler applies the cravate. Impaler with clubbing crossfaces. Markova attacks the midsection of Impaler. Impaler uses the middle rope as a weapon. Impaler is choking Markova with her boot.

Impaler drives Markova back first into the turnbuckles. Impaler with clubbing shoulder blocks. Markova kicks Impaler in the face. Markova with a Shotgun Dropkick. Markova with a running forearm smash. Impaler clotheslines Markova. Impaler with a GutBuster. Impaler stands on the back of Markova’s neck. Impaler drives Markova ribs first into the steel ring post. Impaler sends Markova back first into the ring apron. Impaler slams Markova’s head on the apron. Markova is displaying her fighting spirit.

Impaler starts choking Markova against the ring post. Impaler with a double sledge. Markova pushes Impaler into the ring post. Markova punches Impaler in the back. Markova applies The Sleeper Hold. Impaler with a snap mare takeover on the floor. This brawl heads towards the stage. Markova with heavy bodyshots. Impaler bodyslams Markova on the stage. Impaler dumps Markova inside the casket. Markova uses her feet to create separation. Markova slams the lid on Impaler’s back. Markova denies The Chokeslam. Markova hits The Tornado DDT. Sal Rinauro appears from the casket. Mitchell blinds Markova with voodoo dust. Impaler connects Welcome To The Wasteland on the casket. Impaler closes the lid to pickup the victory.

Winner: Max The Impaler

Second Match: Davey Richards (c) vs. Colby Corino For The MLW National Openweight Championship

Test Of Strength. Richards has the leverage advantage. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Richards applies a hammerlock. Corino with a back elbow smash. Richards drops down on the canvas. Richards with The Kitchen Sink. Richards dumps Corino ribs first on the top rope. Following a snap mare takeover, Richards applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Richards with two bodyshots. Richards with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Richards drops Corino with Two Mid-Kicks. Corino rises back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Richards with a Spinning Back Kick. Richards goes for a BrainBuster, but Corino counters with a Knee Strike/Stunner Combination. Corino with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Corino with a corner clothesline. Corino rocks Richards with a forearm smash. Corino with an Inside Out Suplex. Corino with a Flying Forearm Smash for a two count. Richards dodges The Pump Kick. Richards goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Corino holds onto the ropes. Richards with a Roundhouse Kick. Richards with a Release German Suplex. Corino responds with a Running Knee Strike. Second Forearm Exchange. Richards with combo palm strikes. Corino with a forearm. Richards answers with a Spinning Back Kick. Corino SuperKicks Richards. Corino with The Back Drop Driver. Corino with a Running Lariat for a two count. Corino goes for The Sonsetter, but Richards counters with The Ankle Lock. Richards blasts Corino with The PK. Richards connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Richards drills Corino with The BrainBuster for a two count. Richards makes Corino tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: Still MLW National Openweight Champion, Davey Richards via Submission

Third Match: Rodney Mask w/Aron Stevens vs. The Question Mark II In A Mask vs. Mask Match

Stevens demands that Kratos leaves the ringside area because he doesn’t have a valid manager’s license. Mack attacks Mark before the bell rings. Mack with clubbing blows to Mark’s back. Mack with two karate chops. Mack is choking Mark in the corner. Mack whips Mark into the turnbuckles. Mark with two karate chops. Mark with a Hip Toss. Mark drops Mack with a Body Block. Mack regroups on the outside. Mack talks strategy with Stevens. Mark gets distracted by Stevens. Mack clotheslines the back of Mark’s neck. Mack repeatedly stomps on Mark’s chest. Mack sends Mark shoulder first into the steel ring post. Mack drops Mark with The Divorce Court for a one count. Mack applies the greco roman throat hold.

Mack argues with the referee. Stevens attacks Mark behind the referee’s back. Mark kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Mack applies a rear chin lock. Mack with clubbing blows to Mark’s chest. Mark with elbows into the midsection of Mack. Mack scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Mack reapplies the rear chin lock. Mack goes into the lateral press for a two count. Mack is putting the boots to Mark. Mack applies The Sleeper Hold. Mack pulls Mark down to the mat. Mark avoids The Cobra Clutch. Mark delivers his combination offense. Mark with a running uppercut. Mark with a forearm smash. Mark follows that with a Running Splash. Stevens continues to run interference. Stevens runs away from Kratos. Mark ducks a clothesline from Mack. Mark connects with The Mongrovian Spike to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Question Mark II via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton w/Ricky Morton For The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Homicide backs Morton into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Homicide with a knife edge chop. Morton reverses out of the irish whip from Homicide. Homicide kicks Morton in the face. Homicide bodyslams Morton for a two count. Homicide sends Morton to the corner. Morton with a leaping boot for a one count. Morton with the irish whip. Homicide decks Morton with a back elbow smash. Morton dropkicks Homicide. Morton applies a side headlock. Homicide whips Morton across the ring. Morton drops Homicide with a shoulder tackle. Homicide drops down on the canvas. Morton with a Counter Hip Toss. Morton transitions into a ground and pound attack. Morton blocks a boot from Homicide. Morton kicks the right hamstring of Homicide. Morton repeatedly stomps on the right knee of Homicide. Morton with The Sunset Flip for a two count.

Morton with a single leg takedown. Morton drops his elbow on the right knee of Homicide. Morton applies a leg lock. Homicide blocks a boot from Morton. Homicide with The Exploder Suplex. Homicide gives the crowd the middle finger salute. Homicide kicks Morton in the back. Homicide with two overhand chops. Homicide fish hooks Morton. Homicide rakes the back of Morton. Homicide whips Morton across the ring. Morton holds onto the ropes. Morton with an inside cradle for a two count. Morton with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Morton applies a wrist lock. Morton drops Homicide with a DDT for a one count. Homicide nails Morton with a throat thrust. Morton sends Homicide tumbling to the floor. Homicide catches Morton in mid-air. Homicide drives Morton back first into the ring apron. Homicide with two overhand chops. Homicide is raining down haymakers.

Homicide tees off on Ricky Morton. Homicide uppercuts Morton. Homicide with a knife edge chop. Homicide rolls Morton back into the ring. Homicide fish hooks Ricky on the outside. Homicide puts Morton on the top turnbuckle. Homicide with The SuperPlex. Homicide ascends to the top turnbuckle. Morton is throwing haymakers at Homicide. Homicide goes after Morton’s ear. Morton starts biting Homicide’s forehead. Morton with The Avalanche Bulldog. Homicide slams Morton’s head on the top rope. Morton with a Pump Knee Strike. Morton with The Rolling Senton. Morton follows that with The Flying Splash for a two count. Homicide dodges The Kiss It Goodbye. Homicide connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Morton denies The Cop Killa. Homicide with a back elbow smash. Homicide tugs on Morton’s hair. Morton ducks a clothesline from Homicide. Morton with a pump knee to the midsection of Homicide. Morton whips Homicide across the ring. Morton plants Homicide with The Koji Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, Kerry Morton via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Odinson vs. Thrillbilly Silas

Silas shoves Odinson before the bell rings. Odinson with The Big Boot. Odinson with two corner clotheslines. Odinson follows that with two uppercuts. Silas grabs Odinson’s beard. Silas with a knife edge chop. Silas with a corner clothesline. Silas punches Odinson in the back. Silas whips Odinson across the ring. Odinson denies The Thrill Ride. Odinson dropkicks Silas into the ropes. The referee is trying to free Silas from the ropes. Odinson with a series of uppercuts. Odinson with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a one count. Silas dumps Odinson face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Silas drops Odinson with The Big Boot for a two count.

Silas with two elbow drops. Silas goes for a SpringBoard Elbow Drop, but Odinson ducks out of the way. Odinson with The Sliding Lariat. Odinson with a Leaping Uppercut. Silas side steps Odinson into the turnbuckles. Odinson kicks Silas in the face. Odinson with a Flying Uppercut. Odinson with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Toe Kick Exchange. Silas PowerBombs Odinson for a two count. Silas grabs the purpose spray. Odinson side steps Silas into the turnbuckles. Odinson with a Belly to Back Slam. Odinson whips Silas across the ring. Odinson goes for The Pounce, but Silas counters with The Thrill Ride to pickup the victory.

Winner: Thrillbilly Silas via Pinfall

Sixth Match: The Fixers (c) vs. The Spectaculars w/Rolando Freeman For The NWA United States Tag Team Championship

The Fixers attacks The Spectaculars before the bell rings. Legursky is raining down haymakers. Double Irish Whip. Pierce avoids the double clothesline. Freeman pulls Bradley out of the ring. Pierce dropkicks Legursky. The Spectaculars dropkicks Legursky to the floor. Bradley applies a side headlock. Pierce transitions into a wrist lock. Freeman tags himself in. The Spectaculars works on the left wrist of Bradley. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky levels Pierce with The Body Avalanche. Bradley with a Running Boot. Legursky punches Pierce in the back. Legursky with a Falling HeadButt. Pierce decks Legursky with a JawBreaker. Pierce tags in Freeman. Freeman is throwing haymakers at Legursky. Freeman transitions into a corner mount. Legursky with The SpineBuster. Legursky tags in Bradley. Bradley with two elbow drops. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky with another elbow drop for a two count. Legursky tags in Bradley.

Assisted Seated Senton for a two count. Bradley whips Freeman into the turnbuckles. Freeman dodges The Running Boot. Freeman tags in Pierce. Pierce with two haymakers. Bradley blocks The NeckBreaker. Bradley kicks Pierce in the gut. Bradley lawn darts Pierce into the top turnbuckle pad. Bradley bodyslams Pierce. Bradley tags in Legursky. Bradley slingshots Pierce into the backside of Legursky. Rolando Freeman with a flying double axe handle strike behind the referee’s back. Rolando delivers the low blow. Pierce hooks the outside leg for a two count. Pierce with clubbing blows to Bradley’s back. Pierce tags in Freeman. Drop Toe Hold/Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Freeman tags in Pierce. Double Irish Whip. Double Back Elbow. Double Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Pierce transitions into a ground and pound attack. Pierce tags in Freeman.

Freeman with a straight right hand. Freeman tags in Pierce. Pierce applies an arm-bar. Pierce grabs a side wrist lock. Bradley tells Pierce to bring it. Pierce with three haymakers. Bradley with a Belly to Baack Suplex. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky with two shoulder tackles. Legursky levels Pierce with The Body Avalanche. Legursky goes for a Bodyslam, but Pierce lands back on his feet. Freeman tags himself in. Freeman punches Legursky. Legursky with a Biel Throw. Legursky whips Freeman across the ring. Legursky with a Back Body Drop. Legursky with The World’s Strongest Slam for a two count. Bradley drops Pierce with a Lariat. Legursky tags in Bradley. Legursky lawn darts Freeman into the nether regions of Pierce. The Fixers with a Double Toss Slam to Rolando Freeman. Bradley tags in Legursky. The Fixers connects with The Double Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA United States Tag Team Champions, The Fixers via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Cyon (c) w/Austin Idol vs. Dak Draper For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Draper with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Draper applies a side headlock. Cyon whips Draper across the ring. Cyon drops down on the canvas. Leapfrog Exchange. Draper sweeps out the legs of Cyon. Draper with a Cartwheel Knee Drop. Draper goes for a Bodyslam, but Cyon lands back on his feet. Cyon applies a waist lock. Draper with a back elbow smash. Cyon knocks Draper off the top turnbuckle. Cyon with a forearm smash. Cyon with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Cyon kicks Draper in the back. Cyon with a Seated Senton on the left shoulder of Draper. Cyon applies a hammerlock. Cyon drops his weight on the left shoulder of Draper. Cyon with a forearm smash. Idol delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back.

Idol drives Draper shoulder first into the steel ring post. Cyon applies a wrist lock. Cyon with a Hammerlock Bodyslam for a two count. Draper with heavy bodyshots. Cyon hyperextends the left shoulder of Draper. Cyon with a Northern Lights Suplex. Cyon applies The Cobra Clutch. Cyon is mauling Draper in the corner. Cyon with a forearm smash. Cyon with clubbing elbow smashes. Cyon whips Draper into the turnbuckles. Cyon with a Running Boot. Cyon is picking Draper apart. Draper decks Cyon with a back elbow smash. Draper with a Shotgun Dropkick. Draper clotheslines Cyon. Draper with The Big Boot. Draper with a leaping back elbow smash. Draper follows that with a SpringBoard Axe Handle Strike. Draper whips Cyon across the ring. Draper with The Tilt-A-Whirl Slam. Cyon with heavy bodyshots. Cyon blocks a boot from Draper. Draper scores a right jab. Draper starts favoring his left shoulder. Cyon connects with The Rolling Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA National Heavyweight Champion, Cyon via Pinfall

Eight Match: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

Ella Envy and Missa Kate will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Envy with clubbing blows to Kate’s back. Short-Arm Reversal by Kate. Kate with two arm-drags. Kate with a Hip Toss to Paige. Stereo Forearms. Stereo Reverse Hammer Throws from Pretty Empowered. Stereo Boots from Kate and Wrenkowski. The referee is already losing control of this match. Kate with a Double Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Kate rolls Envy back into the ring. Kate hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kate applies a front face lock. Wrenkowski tags herself in. Forearm Exchange. Wrenkowski slams Envy’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Wrenkowski drives Envy face first into the right knee of Kate. Wrenkowski tags in Kate. Wrenkowski with a running shoulder block. Kate drops Envy with a Running Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Kate applies a front face lock. Kate tags in Wrenkowski. Kate sends Envy face first into the canvas. Wrenkowski slams Envy’s face on the canvas for a two count.

The referee didn’t see Wrenkowski tag out to Kate. Envy drives her knee into the midsection of Wrenkowski. Paige made the blind tag. Wrenkowski whips Envy across the ring. Paige attacks Wrenkowski from behind. Pretty Empowered gangs up on Wrenkowski. Paige stomps on Wrenkowski’s back and chest. Paige slams Wrenkowski’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Paige with a knife edge chop. Paige is choking Wrenkowski with her boot. Paige tags in Envy. Envy repeatedly stomps on Wrenkowski’s chest. Wrenkowski sends Envy face first into the canvas. Wrenkowski rolls Envy over for a one count. Envy kicks Wrenkowski in the face. Envy applies a rear chin lock. Envy tags in Paige. Paige kicks Wrenkowski in the gut. Paige starts choking Wrenkowski in the corner. Paige with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Paige applies a rear chin lock. Wrenkowski is displaying her fighting spirit. Paige pulls Wrenkowski down to the mat. Paige tags in Envy. Envy with a Seated Senton. Envy applies a rear chin lock. Wrenkowski with elbows into the midsection of Envy.

Wrenkowski slaps Envy in the face. Envy decks Wrenkowski with a back elbow smash. Envy with a Rolling Elbow. Envy tags in Paige. Paige with a Ripcord Knee. Double Uranage Slam for a two count. Paige tags in Envy. Envy punches Wrenkowski in the back. Envy talks smack to Wrenkowski. Wrenkowski with a palm strike. Wrenkowski crawls under Envy’s legs. Kate and Paige are tagged in. Kate ducks a clothesline from Paige. Kate drives her knee into the midsection of Paige. Kate uppercuts Paige. Kate with a forearm smash. Paige reverses out of the irish whip from Kate. Kate dives over Paige. Kate SuperKicks Paige for a one count. Wrenkowski with another palm strike. Wrenkowski sends Envy face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Kate inadvertently whips Paige into Wrenkowski. Wrenkowski thought that decision was intentional. Paige with clubbing blows to Kate’s back. Kate with forearm shivers. Kate with a double clothesline. Wrenkowski leaves Kate high and dry. Pretty Empowered connects with The 3D to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, Pretty Empowered via Pinfall

Ninth Match: EC3 vs. Thomas Latimer

EC3 is playing mind games with Latimer. Latimer with a side headlock takeover. EC3 stomps the right foot of Latimer. EC3 drop steps into a side headlock. Latimer whips EC3 across the ring. Latimer drops down on the canvas. Latimer with a Hip Toss. EC3 begs Latimer to punch him. EC3 kicks Latimer in the gut. Side Headlock Exchange. EC3 sends Latimer into the ropes. EC3 drops down on the canvas. Latimer with a Counter Hip Toss. EC3 repeatedly shoves Latimer. EC3 pie faces Latimer. EC3 side steps Latimer into the ropes. EC3 clotheslines Latimer. EC3 slams Latimer’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. EC3 repeatedly stomps on Latimer’s chest. EC3 punches Latimer in the back. EC3 with a straight right hand.

EC3 applies a half nelson chin lock. Latimer with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Latimer clotheslines EC3. Latimer with a leaping back elbow smash. Latimer with a corner clothesline. Latimer reverses out of the irish whip from EC3. Latimer with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Latimer whips EC3 across the ring. EC3 bails out to the floor. EC3 grabs the microphone and starts cutting a promo. EC3 is trying to lure Latimer to punch him by dishing out personal insults. Latimer finally obliges with a series of haymakers. Latimer applies The CrossFace. EC3 grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Latimer refuses to let go of the hold. Latimer Chokeslams the referee into the turnbuckles which forces the disqualification. After the match, Latimer applies another CrossFace.

Winner: EC3 via Disqualification

Tenth Match: La Rebellion (c) w/Damian 666 vs. Hawx Aerie For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

Bestia 666 and PJ Hawx will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bestia with a deep arm-drag. Strong lockup. Bestia applies a wrist lock. PJ with an arm-drag takeover. Bestia kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. PJ grapples around Bestia. Bestia tags in Wolf. PJ with a deep arm-drag. PJ applies an arm-bar. Luke tags himself in. Luke applies a wrist lock. Wolf with three haymakers. Luke ducks a clothesline from Wolf. Luke with combo forearms. Wolf reverses out of the irish whip from Luke. Wolf with a back elbow smash. Wolf sends Luke to the corner. Luke dives over Wolf. Luke with a SitOut FaceBuster. Luke clotheslines Wolf. Luke whips Wolf across the ring. Luke with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Luke applies a front face lock. Luke tags in PJ. PJ with a gut punch. PJ transitions into a corner mount. Wolf dumps PJ face first on the top turnbuckle pad.

La Rebellion gangs up on PJ. Bestia with a falling sledge. Bestia with two overhand chops. Following a snap mare takeover, Bestia applies a rear chin lock. PJ with heavy bodyshots. Bestia scores the elbow knockdown. Bestia tags in Wolf. Double Irish Whip. Double Basket Slam. Double Knee Strike. Damian attacks PJ behind the referee’s back. Wolf stomps on PJ’s back. Wolf tags in Bestia. PJ with rapid fire bodyshots. PJ side steps the stereo knees. PJ tags in Luke. Luke with a double clothesline. Luke scores the elbow knockdown. Luke dropkicks Wolf. Luke punches Bestia in the back. Luke with a corner clothesline/running forearm combination. Wolf with a straight right hand. Luke responds with a Double Flapjack. Luke with a BackBreaker. Luke with a Shoulder Breaker. Luke Powerslams PJ for a two count. Luke tags in PJ. PJ with Two Inverted Atomic Drops. Luke with a Spinning Wheel Kick. PJ hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Standing Switch Exchange. Wolf with a forearm smash. Bestia tags in Wolf. Wolf with a knee lift. Bestia with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wolf clotheslines PJ. Wolf tag in Bestia. Frog Splash/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Luke dumps Wolf out of the ring. Luke drops Bestia with a NeckBreaker. Stereo 450 Splashes. Luke and Wolf are knocked down after a double clothesline. Haymaker Exchange. Bestia with a running elbow smash. Assisted Powerslam for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Damian. The referee has ejected Damian from the ringside area. Bestia blinds PJ with the mist. Bestia with an inside cradle for a two count. Bestia SuperKicks Luke. PJ denies The Mark Of The Beast. PJ with a German Suplex. PJ tags in Luke. Luke clotheslines Wolf. Luke with a running forearm smash. Bestia launches Luke over the top rope. Luke with a The Top Rope Stunner. Luke connects with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Wolf blinds Luke with the mist behind the referee’s back. Bestia rolls Luke over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Tag Team Champions, La Rebellion via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: Kamille (c) vs. Kilynn King vs. Chelsea Green In A Triple Threat Match For The NWA World Women’s Championship

Double Forearm to Green. Double Irish Whip. Green bails out to the floor. King rolls Kamille over for a one count. Kamille avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Kamille with a forearm smash. King reverses out of the irish whip from Kamille. Kamille with a shoulder block. Kamille slips over King’s back. Green rocks King with a forearm smash. Kamille with a Corner Spear. Green clotheslines Kamille over the top rope. Green with a Monkey Flip. Green with an Arm-Breaker for a one count. King reverses out of the irish whip from Green. King with a Spinning Back Kick. King punches Green in the back. King with a Shotgun Dropkick. King with a corner clothesline. King with a running elbow smash. Green clings onto the top rope. Green slaps King in the face. Green shoves Kamille into King. King with a Roundhouse Kick. King applies The CrossFace. Green with a Running Neck Snap. Green toys around with Kamille. Green is picking Kamille and King apart.

Double Chop. Kamille and King goes for a Double PowerBomb, but Green counters with a Double Hurricanrana. Green drives Kamille face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Green with The Curb Stomp into the bottom turnbuckle pad. King breaks up the cover with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Green kicks King in the face. Kamille with a Double German Suplex. Kamille ducks a clothesline from Green. Kamille with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Kamille repeatedly stomps on Green’s chest. Kamille with The Oklahoma Stampede for a two count. King with a shoulder block. King kicks Kamille in the gut. King with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. King applies The CrossFace.

Green pulls the referee out of the ring as Kamille started tapping out. King tugs on Green’s hair. Kamille rolls Green over for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Kamille ducks a clothesline from King. Kamille with a forearm shot across the back of King. Kamille goes for The Torture Rack, but Green counters with a Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Green hooks the outside leg of King for a two count. Green argues with the referee. Kamille HeadButts Green. Kamille uppercuts Green. Green responds with a Cutter. King breaks up the cover with The Frog Splash for a two count. Green denies The Excalibuster. King denies The Unprettier. King avoids The Roundhouse Kick. King connects with The Excalibuster for a two count. King repeatedly stomps on Kamille’s chest. Green SuperKicks King. Green hits The Unprettier. Kamille plants Green with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille via Pinfall

– NWA paid tribute to Bobby Fulton during this broadcast.

Twelfth Match: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus w/BLK Jeez vs. Matt Cardona In A Triple Threat Match For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Cardona is playing mind games with Murdoch after the bell rings. Cardona backs away from Tyrus. Jeez rolls Cardona back into the ring. Murdoch is throwing haymakers at Cardona. Murdoch bodyslams Cardona. Tyrus with a Running Elbow Drop for a one count. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Murdoch applies a side headlock. Tyrus whips Murdoch across the ring. Murdoch runs into Tyrus. Shoulder Block Exchange. Murdoch ducks a clothesline from Tyrus. Murdoch with forearm shivers. Tyrus sends Murdoch to the corner. Murdoch decks Tyrus with a back elbow smash. Murdoch drops Tyrus with The Flying Bulldog for a two count. Murdoch throws Cardona back into the ring. Cardona sends Murdoch shoulder first into the steel ring post. Cardona stomps on Tyrus back. Cardona is choking Tyrus with his knee.

Cardona with a Running Boot for a one count. Cardona dropkicks Murdoch off the ring apron. Cardona with two haymakers. Cardona kicks Tyrus in the chest. Cardona wraps the wrist tape around Tyrus neck. Cardona applies a rear chin lock. Cardona transitions into a side headlock. Tyrus with a Belly to Back Suplex. Murdoch kicks Tyrus in the face. Murdoch repeatedly stomps on Cardona’s chest. Murdoch whips Cardona across the ring. Cardona kicks Murdoch in the chest. Murdoch hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Tyrus repeatedly drives Murdoch shoulder first into the ring post. Cardona with a leaping double knee strike. Tyrus catches Cardona in mid-air. Tyrus Powerslams Cardona. Tyrus with a Running Splash for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Chelsea Green.

Cardona delivers the low blow. Cardona with The Radio Silence for a two count. Cardona grabs the 10 Pounds of Gold. Murdoch rolls Cardona over for a two count. Cardona reverses out of the irish whip from Murdoch. Murdoch ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Murdoch with The Full Nelson Slam. Murdoch with The Sky High for a two count. Tyrus clotheslines Murdoch. Tyrus with Two Exploder Suplex’s. Tyrus with a series of Stinger Splashes. Double Toe Kick to Tyrus. Double Vertical Suplex. Cardona with a flying forearm smash. Murdoch and Cardona gangs up on Tyrus. Cardona gives Murdoch the middle finger salute. Cardona delivers The Reboot. Murdoch kicks Cardona in the gut. Murdoch drops Cardona with The DDT. Murdoch connects with another DDT on the floor. Murdoch rolls Cardona back into the ring. Tyrus plants Murdoch with The Tongan Death Grip Chokeslam to pickup the victory. After the match, Tyrus celebrates with Idol Mania Sports Management to close the show.

Winner: New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Tyrus via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 335 of The Hoots Podcast