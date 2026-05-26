The NWA has issued a public apology after controversial comments made by one of its contracted talents sparked backlash online.

On Tuesday, the promotion released a statement from NWA owner Billy Corgan addressing remarks recently made by Odinson on social media that were described by fans as homophobic in nature.

While the original posts or videos are no longer publicly available, discussion about the situation spread online after a Reddit user claimed Odinson posted an Instagram promo in which he repeatedly referred to his opponents as “gay cowboys.”

The company made it clear that it does not support or endorse the comments.

“The NWA would like to sincerely apologize for the insensitive comments made by Odinson on social media. These statements do not reflect the values, views, or beliefs of the NWA organization,” Corgan’s statement said. “We do not condone hateful or offensive remarks of any kind and remain committed to fostering a respectful and inclusive environment for everyone in our community.”

Odinson currently remains under contract with the NWA and is one-half of the reigning NWA Tag Team Champions alongside JR Kratos as part of the team known as The Immortals.

As of this writing, Odinson has not publicly commented on the backlash or issued an apology of his own.

Despite the controversy, Odinson and Kratos are still being advertised for upcoming NWA events, including NWA Hard Times 6 in Atlanta on June 6 and the company’s 78th Anniversary Show in Philadelphia on July 25.