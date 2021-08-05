The Busch Beer brand is the official sponsor of the upcoming NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view and the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view.

The NWA announced today that Busch Light is the official sponsor of their weekend of events in St. Louis, Missouri later this month.

“To say that we’re excited is an understatement. We’re grateful to have @BuschBeer as an official sponsor for #NWA73 & #EMPOWERRR!! Brewed in St. Louis, it only makes sense. Together we’ll make this an epic weekend for the city and the fans! #NWAFam ,” the NWA tweeted.

The all-women’s NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view, produced by Mickie James, will be held on Saturday, August 28 from the Khorassan Ballroom at Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, MO. The NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view will be held the next night in the same venue, and a NWA FanFest will run both days. NWA will then tape TV content on Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31, also at the Chase.

Stay tuned for more on NWA’s big weekend in St. Louis. You can see the updated cards for the pay-per-views below, along with the NWA’s sponsorship announcement:

NWA EMPOWERRR PPV – SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Tournament

Tootie Lynn vs. Jamie Senegal vs. Chelsea Green vs. 7 others TBA

Green will work the EmPowerrr main event in the tournament finals against the last participant.

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Leyla Hirsch vs. Kamille (c)

Vacant NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

TBD vs. TBD

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match

TBD vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

NWA 73RD ANNIVERSARY PPV – SUNDAY, AUGUST 29

Career vs. Title Match

Trevor Murdoch vs. NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis

NWA World Women’s Title Match

NWA Women’s Invitational winner from EmPowerrr vs. Kamille (c)

Open Challenge

Mickie James vs. TBA

