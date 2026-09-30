The National Wrestling Alliance has joined the portfolio of the newly launched Black Bear Digital Networks.

According to Variety, Black Bear has hired Dan Cohen as its Head of Television Distribution as the company expands with the launch of the new digital networks division.

Black Bear Digital Networks is described as:

> “A unit geared to help large independent content owners monetize their shows à la syndication across a range of channels.”

The NWA is listed among the inaugural clients for the new venture, alongside Tubi and Sinclair Networks.

The move gives the NWA another distribution-related partnership as Black Bear looks to help independent content owners expand the reach and monetization of their programming across multiple platforms.