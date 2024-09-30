The National Wrestling Alliance made a big announcement today regarding their weekly NWA Powerrr series.

On Monday, the promotion announced that they would be offering their NWA Powerrr show each week for the next five weeks for free on their X account.

“This Tuesday at 6:05 pm EST celebrate 76 years of NWA history as the action of NWA 76 comes to NWA Powerrr for FREE on the official NWA X account,” the announcement read. “Titles [and] pride are on the line with 2 HUGE championship matches that will now be viewable AROUND THE GLOBE! THIS Tuesday at 6:05: it’s NWA Powerrr streaming on https://x.com/nwa!”