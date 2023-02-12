NWA Nuff Said Results 2/11/23

Egypt Shrine Center

Tampa Bay, Florida

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

First Match: Thomas Latimer vs. Fodder In A Singapore Cane Match

Latimer starts running after Fodder before the bell rings. Latimer hands the referee the kendo stick. Latimer tells Fodder to get in the ring. Latimer Spears Fodder. Latimer is throwing haymakers at Fodder. Latimer with Two Biel Throws. Latimer dumps Fodder face first on two turnbuckle pads. Latimer with a running clothesline. Fodder regroups on the outside. Latimer whips Fodder into the steel ring steps. Latimer rolls Fodder back into the ring. Fodder scores a mid-air kendo stick shot. Fodder is choking Latimer with the cane. Fodder slams Latimer’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fodder with clubbing shoulder blocks.

Fodder drives the kendo stick into the midsection of Latimer. Following a snap mare takeover, Fodder wraps the kendo stick around Latimer’s neck. Fodder stomps on Latimer’s chest. Fodder punches Latimer in the back. Fodder with a Cane Assisted Side Russian Leg Sweep. Fodder delivers his combination offense for a one count. Fodder with multiple kendo stick shots across the back of Latimer for a two count. Fodder repeatedly whips Latimer into the turnbuckles. Fodder is mauling Latimer. Latimer dodges the running kendo stick. Latimer with a series of haymakers. Latimer blasts Fodder with the broken kendo stick. Latimer hits The PileDriver. Latimer makes Fodder tap out to The Kendo Stick CrossFace.

Winner: Thomas Latimer via Submission

Second Match: Kerry Morton (c) w/Ricky Morton vs. Alex Taylor w/Danny Dealz For The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Taylor applies a side headlock. Morton whips Taylor across the ring. Taylor drops Morton with a shoulder tackle. Morton drops down on the canvas. Morton leapfrogs over Taylor. Morton with a Monkey Flip. Morton with a Crossbody Block. Morton follows that with a Sunset Flip for a one count. Morton grabs a side headlock. Taylor backs Morton into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Morton applies a waist lock. Taylor with a back elbow smash. Morton with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Morton buries his shoulder into the midsection of Taylor. Morton slips over Taylor’s back. Taylor ducks a clothesline from Morton. Taylor kicks Morton in the gut. Taylor applies a side headlock. Morton walks Taylor into the ropes. Morton with a deep arm-drag. Morton applies an arm-bar. Taylor with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Taylor drives his knee into the midsection of Morton. Morton with a back elbow smash. Morton dropkicks Taylor. Morton with a Running Uppercut. Taylor launches Morton over the top rope. Morton with a forearm smash. Taylor tugs on Morton’s hair. Morton brings Taylor to the ring apron. Forearm Exchange. Misfired Pump Kicks. Chop Exchange.

Morton with The Rolling Elbow. Morton drops Taylor with a DDT on the ring apron. Morton rolls Taylor back into the ring. Dealz runs interference. Taylor lands The Suicide Dive. Taylor drives Morton back first into the apron. Taylor transitions into a ground and pound attack. Taylor sends Morton to the corner. Morton kicks Taylor in the face. Taylor with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Taylor with a Seated Senton. Taylor pie faces Morton. Taylor whips Morton across the ring. Taylor scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Taylor whips Morton into the turnbuckles. Taylor with a Back Body Drop. Morton responds with a NeckBreaker. Morton with a Monkey Flip. Taylor fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Taylor with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Ricky punches Dealz. Taylor dodges The Kiss It Goodbye. Taylor hits The Cradle Shock for a two count. Taylor puts Morton on the top turnbuckle. Taylor is throwing haymakers at Morton. Morton blocks The SuperPlex. Morton PowerBombs Taylor. Morton connects with The Kiss It Goodbye for a two count. Taylor SuperKicks Morton. Taylor with a forearm shot across the back of Morton. Morton denies The Cradle Shock. Morton plants Taylor with The Spin Out Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, Kerry Morton via Pinfall

Third Match: JR Kratos vs. Thrillbilly Silas w/Pollo Del Mar

Silas decks Kratos with a back elbow smash. Silas is throwing haymakers at Kratos. Kratos ducks a clothesline from Silas. Kratos with forearm shivers. Silas reverses out of the irish whip from Kratos. Silas with a Hip Toss. Kratos bodyslams Silas. Kratos with a Back Body Drop. Silas leapfrogs over Kratos. Silas with two shoulder tackles. Kratos sends Silas to the floor. Kratos with The Slingshot Pescado. Kratos rocks Silas with a forearm smash. Kratos slams Silas head on the steel ring steps. Kratos with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Kratos smothers Silas with the ring skirt. Kratos with clubbing blows to Silas chest. Kratos and Silas are trading back and forth shots. Kratos kicks Silas in the gut. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex. Kratos uses the middle rope to choke Silas. Kratos removes the top turnbuckle pad. Forearm/Toe Kick Exchange.

Silas reverses out of the irish whip from Kratos. Silas goes for a Hip Toss, but Kratos counters with a Lariat for a one count. Silas decks Kratos with a back elbow smash. Kratos with a forearm smash. Kratos stomps on the right knee of Silas. Kratos with forearm shivers. Kratos bodyslams Silas. Silas avoids three elbow drops. Silas plays to the crowd. Silas tees off on Kratos. Silas with a Running Powerslam. Silas with a Corner Splash. Silas with a running elbow smash. Silas drops Kratos with a Running Lariat. Silas PowerBombs Kratos for a two count. Kratos catches Silas in mid-air. Kratos drills Silas with The BrainBuster for a two count. Silas reverses out of the irish whip from Kratos. Silas hits The Thrill Ride for a two count. Kratos gives Silas the middle finger salute. Silas applies The Ankle Lock. Silas side steps Kratos into the exposed steel. Kratos is busted open. Silas with an Elbow Drop. Silas makes Kratos pass out to The Head & Arm Choke.

Winner: Thrillbilly Silas via Referee Stoppage

Fourth Match: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. The Renegade Twins For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

Kenzie Paige and Robyn Renegade will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Paige backs Robyn into the turnbuckles. Paige shoves Robyn. Paige ducks a clothesline from Robyn. Paige pulls Robyn down to the mat. Paige knocks Charlette off the ring apron. Paige tags in Envy. Envy kicks Robyn in the gut. Envy applies a side headlock. Robyn whips Envy across the ring. Robyn drops down on the canvas. Envy exits the ring. Charlette rocks Envy with a forearm smash. Charlette rolls Envy back into the ring. Robyn hooks the outside leg for a two count. Robyn slams Envy’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Robyn tags in Charlette. Charlette with a running back elbow smash. Charlette tags in Robyn. Robyn with a Corner Meteora. Robyn tags in Charlette. Envy avoids The Double Elbow Drop. Envy tags in Paige. Charlette with a drop toe hold. Charlette tags in Robyn. Double Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Robyn tags in Charlette. Double Elbow Drop for a two count. Charlette applies a front face lock. Charlette tags in Robyn.

Robyn applies an arm-bar. Paige backs Robyn into the turnbuckles. Paige tags in Envy. Envy with a toe kick. Envy hyperextends the left shoulder of Robyn. Robyn reverses out of the irish whip from Envy. Envy launches Robyn over the top rope. Robyn with a forearm smash. Paige knocks Robyn off the top turnbuckle. Envy kicks Charlette off the apron. Envy goes into the cover for a two count. Envy with a forearm smash. Envy sends Robyn to the corner. Envy with a running back elbow smash. Paige attacks Robyn behind the referee’s back. Envy repeatedly stomps on Robyn’s chest. Envy is choking Robyn with her boot. Envy with a Rising Knee Strike. Envy tags in Paige. Paige with a Running Meteora for a two count. Paige with the irish whip. Paige unloads two knife edge chops. Paige is choking Robyn with her boot. Paige tags in Envy. Envy with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count.

Following a snap mare takeover, Envy kicks Robyn in the back for a two count. Envy punches Robyn in the back. Envy talks smack to Robyn. Envy tags in Paige. Paige thrust kicks the midsection of Robyn. Robyn is displaying her fighting spirit. Paige with a forearm smash. Paige with a knee lift. Paige tags in Envy. Double Uranage Slam for a two count. Envy argues with the referee. Envy tags in Paige. Pretty Empowered continues to cut the ring in half. Following a snap mare takeover, Paige kicks Robyn in the back. Paige applies a rear chin lock. Robyn with heavy bodyshots. Robyn with a forearm smash. Paige answers with a back elbow smash. Charlette and Envy are tagged in. Charlette with two clotheslines. Charlette uppercuts Paige. Charlette ducks a clothesline from Envy. Charlette with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Robyn clotheslines Paige over the top rope. Paige pulls Robyn out of the ring. Charlette avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Charlette connects with The Schoolgirl Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Renegade Twins via Pinfall

Fifth Match: EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley Jr.

EC3 talks smack to Kiley before the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. EC3 backs Kiley into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. EC3 shoves Kiley. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Kiley backs EC3 into the turnbuckles. EC3 continues to shove Kiley. EC3 applies a side headlock. Kiley whips EC3 with a shoulder tackle. EC3 drops Kiley with a shoulder tackle. Kiley with a waist lock go-behind. Kiley grabs a side headlock. EC3 whips Kiley across the ring. Kiley with a shoulder tackle of his own. EC3 drops down on the canvas. Kiley with a Counter Hip Toss.

Kiley with two diving corner clotheslines. EC3 fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kiley with a running clothesline. EC3 dumps Kiley face first on the steel ring post. EC3 slams Kiley’s head on two turnbuckle pads. EC3 with a Snap Vertical Suplex. EC3 applies a rear chin lock. EC3 pulls Kiley down to the mat. EC3 delivers The Garvin Stomp. EC3 with a Reverse STO. EC3 applies The Camel Clutch. EC3 kicks Kiley in the gut. Kiley with two clotheslines. Kiley ducks a clothesline from EC3. Kiley with a NeckBreaker. Kiley kicks EC3 in the gut. Kiley hits The SpineBuster. EC3 regroups on the outside. Kiley goes for a Flying Plancha, but EC3 ducks out of the way. EC3 rolls Kiley back into the ring. EC3 makes Kiley tap out to The Purpose.

Winner: EC3 via Submission

Sixth Match: La Rebelion (c) vs. Blunt Force Trauma w/Aron Stevens For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

Mecha Wolf and Carnage will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Carnage sends Wolf face first into the canvas. Carnage is putting the boots to Wolf. Carnage with a gut punch. Carnage sends Wolf to the corner. Wolf side steps Carnage into the turnbuckles. Wolf with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wolf dropkicks Carnage. Wolf applies an arm-bar. Bestia tags himself in. Bestia chops Carnage. Bestia drives his knee into the midsection of Carnage. Bestia with clubbing hamstring kicks. Bestia ducks a clothesline from Carnage. Carnage goes for a Fallaway Slam, but Bestia lands back on his feet. Bestia goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Damage counters with a straight right hand. Carnage tags in Damage. Damage levels Bestia with The Body Avalanche. Carnage with a corner clothesline. Damage drops Bestia with a shoulder tackle. Damage knocks Wolf off the ring apron. Damage repeatedly stomps on Bestia’s chest. Damage sends Bestia face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Damage with two toe kicks. Damage drops Bestia with a DDT for a one count.

Damage applies a front face lock. Carnage tags himself in. Carnage drives his knee into the midsection of Bestia. Carnage with a knife edge chop. Carnage with Two HeadButts. Carnage goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bestia counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Carnage stops Bestia in his tracks. Carnage applies a front face lock. Carnage tags in Damage. Damage with a gut punch. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bestia decks Damage with a JawBreaker. Bestia tags in Wolf. Wolf with a running shot to Carnage. Wolf with a SpringBoard Forearm. Carnage kicks Wolf in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Wolf with a Double MoonSault Press. Stereo Enzuigiri’s. Assisted Hurricanrana to the floor. Assisted Meteora. Wolf with The Exploder Suplex. Wolf tags in Bestia. Double Pump Knee to Damage. Carnage shoves Bestia off the top turnbuckle. The referee starts losing control of this match. Stereo Low Bridges from La Rebelion. Stereo Suicide Dives. Forearm Exchange. Stevens attacks Bestia with the loaded glove which forces the disqualification. After the match, BFT plants Bestia with The Double Flatliner.

Winner: Still NWA World Tag Team Champions, La Rebelion via Disqualification

Seventh Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Chris Adonis

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Adonis applies a side headlock. Murdoch whips Adonis across the ring. Adonis ducks a backhand from Murdoch. Murdoch bodyslams Adonis. Murdoch talks smack to Adonis. Murdoch kicks Adonis in the gut. Murdoch punches Adonis in the back. Murdoch unloads two knife edge chops. Adonis reverses out of the irish whip from Murdoch. Adonis with a Hip Toss. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Murdoch blocks The Master Lock. Murdoch dumps Adonis out of the ring. Murdoch slams Adonis head on the steel barricade. Murdoch with a blistering chop. Murdoch with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Adonis with a flurry of right jabs. Murdoch reverses out of the irish whip from Adonis. Adonis goes for a diving shoulder tackle, but Murdoch counters with a straight right hand for a two count.

Murdoch with an elbow smash. Murdoch applies a wrist lock. Murdoch with a shoulder block. Murdoch sends Adonis shoulder first into the steel ring post. Adonis with elbows into the midsection of Murdoch. Murdoch answers with a knee lift. Murdoch drives Adonis shoulder first into the ring post. Murdoch stomps on the left shoulder of Adonis. Murdoch is picking Adonis apart. Murdoch punches Adonis in the back. Murdoch chops Adonis. Murdoch and Adonis are trading back and forth shots. Murdoch with a greco roman eye poke. Following a snap mare takeover, Murdoch applies a double wrist lock. Murdoch with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Haymaker Exchange. Adonis with a chop/jab combination. Murdoch reverses out of the irish whip from Adonis. Adonis with a diving shoulder tackle. Murdoch drops Adonis with a Lariat for a two count. Murdoch tells Adonis to get up. Murdoch hits The Sky High. Adonis avoids The Diving Bulldog. Adonis makes Murdoch pass out to The Master Lock.

Winner: Chris Adonis via Referee Stoppage

Eight Match: Kamille (c) vs. Angelina Love In A No Disqualification Match For The NWA World Women’s Championship

Kamille attacks Love before the bell rings. Kamille with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kamille with forearm shivers. Kamille pulls Love up by her hair. Kamille with a Hair Biel Throw. Kamille levels Love with The Body Avalanche. Kamille whips Love into the turnbuckles. Kamille rams Love’s face across the top strand. Kamille clotheslines Love for a two count. Kamille with two uppercuts. Kamille with a backslide cover for a two count. Love sends Kamille shoulder first into the steel ring post. Love drives Kamille face first into the steel ring post. Both ladies trade visits to the ring apron. Love with a gut punch. Love slams Kamille’s head on the steel barricade and the steel ring steps. Love is choking Kamille with her boot. Love repeatedly stomps on Kamille’s back. Love with a blistering chop. Kamille with a forearm smash. Love rakes the eyes of Kamille. Love whips Kamille into the barricade. Love with a massive chair shot across the back of Kamille. Kamille starts running after Love with the chair. Love kicks Kamille in the back. Love with two elbow drops. Love applies The CrossFace.

Love slams Kamille’s head on the apron. Love launches Kamille face first into a wall. Love repeatedly stomps on Kamille’s chest. Love is picking Kamille apart. Love poses for the crowd. Kamille knocks Love off the apron. Kamille drives Love back first into the ring post. Forearm Exchange. Love kicks Kamille in the gut. Kamille ducks a clothesline from Love. Kamille applies The Torture Rack. Kamille with The Spinning Rack Bomb for a two count. Kamille brings a trash can into the ring. Kamille drags Love to the corner. Kamille places the trash can on Love’s chest. Kamille delivers The Coast To Coast Dropkick. Love tumbles to the floor. Kamille rolls Love back into the ring. Kamille hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kamille rolls the table into the ring. Love nails Kamille with The Trash Can Botox Injection for a two count. Love grabs the burke. Kamille is busted open. Kamille avoids the belt shot. Kamille connects with The Spear through the table to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Cyon (c) w/Austin Idol vs. Homicide For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Homicide clotheslines Cyon before the bell rings. Homicide whps Cyon across the ring. Homicide with a Hip Toss. Homicide scores the elbow knockdown. Homicide with a Back Body Drop. Cyon regroups on the outside. Homicide grabs the National Title. Cyon pulls Homicide out of the ring. Homicide punches Cyon in the back. Homicide with a knife edge chop. Homicide is trying to remove Cyon’s mask. Homicide with a blistering chop. Homicide talks smack to Idol. Homicide with a throat thrust. Homicide chops Cyon. Homicide rakes the back and eyes of Cyon. Cyon reverses out of the irish whip from Homicide. Homicide side steps Cyon into the turnbuckles. Homicide repeatedly whips Cyon back first into the turnbuckles. Following a snap mare takeover, Homicide applies The Brooklyn Bridge. Homicide gets distracted by Idol. Cyon attacks Homicide from behind. Cyon with clubbing blows to Homicide’s back. Cyon goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Homicide blocks it.

Homicide slams Cyon’s head on the top rope. Homicide is fixated with Cyon’s mask. Homicide fish hooks Cyon. The referee admonishes Homicide. Homicide with repeated back rakes. Cyon blocks The Tornado DDT. Cyon sends Homicide shoulder first into the steel ring post. Cyon with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Cyon chops Homicide. Cyon with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Idol attacks Homicide behind the referee’s back. Cyon with forearm shivers. Chop Exchange. Cyon with a greco roman eye poke. Cyon whips Homicide into the steel barricade. Cyon is choking Homicide with his boot. Cyon with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cyon applies a rear chin lock. Homicide with elbows into the midsection of Cyon. Cyon pulls Homicide down to the mat. Cyon attacks Homicide with an arm-band. Cyon whips Homicide into the turnbuckles. Cyon with Two Bodyslams. Cyon applies the greco roman throat hold. Cyon fish hooks Homicide. Cyon with hammer elbows. Cyon applies a rear chin lock. Second Chop Exchange. Cyon Powerslams Homicide for a two count. Cyon talks smack to Homicide. Cyon wants Homicide to apologize to his father.

Homicide calls Idol a bitch. Homicide with rapid fire palm strikes. Homicide transitions into a corner mount. Homicide with a straight right hand. Homicide with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Cyon slaps Homicide in the chest. Homicide kicks Cyon in the face. Homicide drops Cyon with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Homicide hits The Three Amigos. Cyon has Homicide perched on the top turnbuckle. Cyon punches Homicide in the back. Cyon with The SuperPlex for a two count. Homicide blocks The Koji Cutter. Homicide rolls Cyon over for a two count. Homicide with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Homicide delivers The Koji Cutter for a two count. Homicide slaps Cyon in the chest. Homicide puts Cyon on the top turnbuckle. Cyon shoves Homicide into the canvas. Cyon with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Homicide gives Cyon the middle finger salute. Cyon connects with The Rolling Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA National Heavyweight Champion, Cyon via Pinfall

Tenth Match: Tyrus (c) vs. Matt Cardona For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Everybody Is Banned From Ringside

Bully Ray joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tyrus outpowers Cardona. Strong lockup. Tyrus sends Cardona face first into the canvas. Cardona regroups on the outside. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Tyrus with an arm-drag takeover. Cardona kicks Tyrus in the gut. Cardona applies a side headlock. Tyrus whips Cardona across the ring. Tyrus drops Cardona with a shoulder tackle. Cardona stalls on the outside. Bully tells Cardona to get back in the ring. Tyrus punches Cardona. Tyrus HeadButts Cardona. Tyrus rolls Cardona back into the ring. Cardona kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Tyrus. Cardona with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Cardona puts his knee on the back of Tyrus neck. Cardona with clubbing hamstring kicks. Tyrus with a gut punch. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Tyrus. Cardona dropkicks the left knee of Tyrus.

Cardona with a fist drop. Cardona kicks Tyrus in the face. Cardona with a forearm smash. Cardona with a crossface. Cardona drops his weight on Tyrus back. Cardona transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cardona poses for the crowd. Cardona toys around with Tyrus. Cardona with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Cardona with a Running Boot for a one count. Cardona fish hooks Tyrus. Cardona kicks the left hamstring of Tyrus. Cardona drops his elbow on the left knee of Tyrus. Cardona kicks Tyrus in the face. Cardona applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Tyrus grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Cardona rakes the eyes of Tyrus. Tyrus swats Cardona out of mid-air. Tyrus clotheslines Cardona. Tyrus bodyslams Cardona. Tyrus with a Corner Splash. Cardona side steps Tyrus into the turnbuckles. Cardona delivers Three Reboots for a two count.

Cardona grabs the belt. Cardona shoves the referee. Tyrus inadvertently nails the referee with The Hart Punch. Tyrus with The T-Bone Suplex. Tyrus with an elbow drop. Rolando Freeman attacks Tyrus with a steel chair. Tyrus starts Freeman. Tyrus with a Release T-Bone Suplex. Cardona with two chair shots. Cardona scores the belt shot for a two count. Cardona side steps Tyrus into the referee. Mike Knox with a Running Crossbody Block. Knox with a Running Boot. Knox tees off on Tyrus. Knox grabs the ring bell. Bully drives Knox face first into two ring posts. Cardona argues with Bully. Tyrus connects with The Tongan Death Grip to pickup the victory. After the match, Bully hands the title back to Tyrus and talks about how much he respects him. Tyrus says that Bully’s opinion is one of the few that matters. He doesn’t care whether people love him or not. He’s even willing to give Bully a title shot anytime, any place, but they’re not friends.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Tyrus via Pinfall

