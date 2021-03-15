The National Wrestling Alliance announced their return to pay per view with the March 21st Back For The Attack special, which will air in the United States exclusively on FITE TV.

However, the NWA has also revealed that they have partnered up with Virgin Media to air the event in the United Kingdom. NWA world champion Nick Aldis told this to METRO about the alliance:

“Any time you can associate with a brand like Virgin Media, for a company of our stature, we’ve been in operation for three and a bit years – that’s a great win for us. We just hope that it means we can encourage a few more UK fans to give her a go and check out what we have to offer. The main thing that I really wanna convey to anyone who’s gonna read this – if you are one of the millions of fans around the world who have fallen out of love with wrestling because the industry just doesn’t quite hit the notes that you remember it hitting, you might find that the NWA hits those notes.”

FITE TV’s Senior VP of International Business Development Ben Halabi had this to say about the pairing:

“As part of our continued expansion in the UK, we’re delighted to be working with Virgin Media, offering their customers access to our premium live events.”

Back For The Attack will be headlined by Nick Aldis defending the world’s championship against current NWA tag champion Aron Stevens, a matchup that President Billy Corgan said was made in honor for the recently deceased Joseph Hudson, better known to NWA fans as the Question Mark.