Sirena Veil captured the NWA World Women’s Television Championship on the September 12 episode of NWA Powerrr.

Veil defeated Gisele Shaw to end Shaw’s championship reign. The broadcast also confirmed that Shaw has signed with the National Wrestling Alliance, following the company’s announcement of her contract.

The other title match saw NWA National Champion Bryan Idol retain against Mike Mondo and Slade in a three-way bout.

Elsewhere on the episode, Jack Talos addressed his Dog Collar match and said he did what was necessary, while Ricky Morton proposed a Texas Deathmatch against Alex Taylor.

The Country Gentlemen and Joe Cazana appeared on the Carson Drake Experience to discuss their recent trip to Europe.

In the show’s eight-man Round Tables Match, King Trevor Murdoch the First led the Royal Court to victory. Murdoch teamed with Squire Franks, Sir Michael the Duke of Knox and Jacob the Necromancer against the Federation of Champions team of The SlimeBallz, Buster and Lockjaw Drake.

NWA Powerrr Results – September 12, 2026

Sirena Veil defeated Gisele Shaw to win the NWA World Women’s Television Championship.

Bryan Idol defeated Mike Mondo and Slade to retain the NWA National Championship.

King Trevor Murdoch the First, Squire Franks, Sir Michael the Duke of Knox and Jacob the Necromancer defeated The SlimeBallz, Buster and Lockjaw Drake.

Source: National Wrestling Alliance’s official Powerrr recap.