NWA Powerrr Results 1/24/23

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky)

Joe Galli: Hello and welcome to NWA Presents an intriguing and invigorating conversation with the Universal Heartthrob Austin Idol and NWA President and Owner, William Patrick Corgan. Austin Idol is going to be telling stories that you have never heard before, that never been put on camera before about what life was really like in the territories. Let’s get to it.

On Terry Funk

Austin Idol: Yeah, Terry Funk, one of the all-time greats, absolutely. You know, you can try to copy some people a little bit and mimic them a little bit, but you might as well forget about it. There’s only one Terry Funk and he was just absolutely awesome and so athletic. Honestly, just one of the greatest of all-time because he can do anything, I mean, there was nothing that Terry couldn’t do or wouldn’t do or try. When you see a guy even, you know, 50 years old doing a Moonsault, but with everything he did, it was so over the top, I mean, it really, really was.

And he was just great, you know some, some people are great what they do, and others are trying to achieve greatness. But no matter what he did, and his psychology, phenomenal. We one had match in Texas, I think it was Amarillo, it was his home town. And I was hot off of TBS. I can remember tying it up with Terry, we really didn’t talk about anything, really, we just tied up like two pit bulls you know and I know his style. Now, Terry Funk’s a real deal, bad mother, you know, you want him to be your friend. He’s a fighter, he’s a real deal fighter.”

On Ric Flair

Austin Idol: “The cool thing about it is, if you have people who know what they’re doing, obviously, I mean, they’re pretty well schooled and they know what they’re doing, you don’t have to really tell them much. We didn’t need to call anything in the ring. He was a really good technical wrestler. I was okay, but that was not my thing. My thing was psychology. I mean, yeah, I could get holds and all that stuff, but I never threw a dropkick.

I’d rather punch you in the mouth. When people come to the wrestling matches, what do they really want to see? They want to see a fight. That’s what they want to see. Show me a fight. Give me a fight. Yeah, I mean, we could go out and I headlock you and take you over and you’ll leg scissor me and I’ll kick out and I’ll jump up and you give me three arm-drags. I’ll make sure to scoot out there through the bottom rope to the floor. But, you know, punch me in the mouth. They want to see a fight.”

Reflecting On His Journey

Austin Idol: “Well, first of all, it’s been a pleasure, it’s been great, it’s great to reminisce. And, you know, especially when you’re asking questions and things that you’re not thinking about all the time or maybe for a long time. You see the names and you hear about the examples and the instances and what do you think about this guy and why was he was so good or what, it’s just really a great flashback. For me, personally, it tells me where I’ve been, sometimes we forget where we’ve been. We know how we got here, but it’s been quite the journey. I’m still going. I ain’t going anywhere. I ain’t done. How can you have enough gold? It’s for an Idol, that’s where the gold is. For Idol.”

