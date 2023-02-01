NWA Powerrr Results 1/31/23

Knoxville Convention Center

Knoxville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Team Tyrus: (Trevor Murdoch, EC3, Thrillbilly Silas, Carnage, Allysin Kay, Samantha Starr, Robyn Renegade and Rolando Freeman)

Team Rock N Roll: (Kerry Morton, Chris Adonis, Dak Draper, Matthew Mims, Madi Wrenkowski, Alex Taylor, Taya Valkyrie, La Rosa Negra and Ricky Morton)

First Match: Bully Ray vs. Odinson

Odinson delivers a low blow before the bell rings. Bully tells the referee to ring the bell. Bully side steps Odinson into the turnbuckles. Bully rolls Odinson over for a two count. Bully clotheslines Odinson for a two count. Odinson dropkicks Bully. Odinson stomps on Bully’s chest. Odinson with two uppercuts. Chop Exchange. Odinson with a forearm smash. Odinson kicks Bully in the gut. Bully with a chop/forearm combination. Odinson uppercuts Bully. Odinson drives his knee into Bully’s back. Odinson uppercuts the back of Bully’s neck. Odinson uses the middle rope as a weapon. Odinson is choking Bully with his boot.

Odinson with a Delayed Bodyslam for a two count. Odinson applies a rear chin lock. Odinson transitions into a side headlock. Bully with a Belly to Back Suplex. Bully and Odinson are trading back and forth shots. Odinson with three uppercuts. Odinson with a Belly to Back Slam for a two count. Odinson whips Bully across the ring. Odinson delivers The Pounce for a two count. Odinson goes for The F10, but Bully lands back on his feet. Bully shoves Odinson into the referee. Odinson with a Running Uppercut. Odinson rolls a table into the ring. Bully denies The F10. Bully Chokeslams Odinson through the table which forces the disqualification.

Winner: Odinson via Disqualification

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– Thrillbilly Silas & Pollo Del Mar has a bone to pick with Cyon.

– We had the contract signing for the upcoming Tyrus/Matt Cardona NWA World Title Match At ‘Nuff Said. There will be a trios match next week and whoever wins that match will pick the stipulation for the PPV.

– Angelina Love and Fodder brutally attacks Kamille and Thom Latimer at the podium.

– Aron Stevens and May Valentine’s Wedding was officiated by Santino Marrella. There was an issue with the marriage license, so they couldn’t get married tonight and Valentine proceeds to snap and destroys everything in near sight.

Second Match: The Fixers (c) vs. The Country Gentleman For The NWA United States Tag Team Championship

Jay Bradley and AJ Cazana will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bradley applies a side headlock. Cazana reverses the hold. Bradley shoves Cazana. Bradley applies a front face lock. Cazana grabs a side headlock. Bradley with a straight right hand. Shoulder Block Exchange. Bradley kicks Cazana in the gut. Cazana jams Bradley’s face inside Legursky’s arm-pits. Bradley tags in Legursky. Country Gentlemen treat Legursky like a punching bag. Cazana tags in Andrews. Double Irish Whip. Assisted Corner Spear. Andrews goes for a Bodyslam, but Legursky blocks it. Legursky bodyslams Andrews. Legursky tags in Bradley. Fixers goes for The Assisted Belly to Back Suplex, but Andrews ducks out of the way. Andrews tags in Cazana. Atomic Drop/Shoulder Tackle Combination. Cazana blocks a boot from Bradley. Bradley with a Lariat. Bradley repeatedly stomps on Cazana’s chest. Bradley is raining down forearms in the corner. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky tees off on Cazana. Legursky poses for the crowd. Legursky punches Cazana in the back. Legursky tags in Bradley.

Bradley kicks Cazana in the gut. Bradley rams his elbow across Cazana’s face. Cazana with two haymakers. Bradley answers with a forearm smash. Bradley with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Bradley with a knee drop for a one count. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky punches Cazana in the chest. Legursky applies the greco roman throat hold. Legursky stands on top of Cazana’s chest. Legursky tags in Bradley. Bradley with clubbing blows to Cazana’s chest. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky HeadButts Cazana. Cazana knocks Bradley off the ring apron. Legursky bodyslams Cazana. Cazana avoids The Falling HeadButt. Cazana blocks The Chokeslam. Cazana HeadButts Legursky. Andrews and Bradley are tagged in. Andrews ducks a clothesline from Bradley. Andrews with Two Jumping Knee Strikes. Andrews kicks Bradley in the face. Andrews with The CodeBreaker. Cazana and Legursky are tagged in. Legursky sends Cazana shoulder first into the steel ring post. Bradley with a GutWrench Suplex. Cazana side steps Legursky into the turnbuckles. Cazana connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA United States Tag Team Champions, The Country Gentlemen via Pinfall

Third Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Charlette Renegade

Paige side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Paige is playing mind games with Renegade. Paige slaps Renegade in the face. Paige retreats to the corner. Renegade with a Biel Throw. Renegade with a running elbow smash. Renegade follows that with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Paige regroups on the outside. Renegade runs after Paige. Renegade clotheslines Paige for a two count. Paige drives Renegade face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Paige drops Renegade with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Paige stomps on Renegade’s chest. Paige puts her leg on the back of Renegade’s neck.

Paige kicks Renegade in the back of the head. Paige with a knife edge chop. Paige with a running back elbow smash. Paige talks smack to Renegade. Renegade with heavy bodyshots. Renegade rocks Paige with a forearm smash. Renegade with two clotheslines. Renegade Powerslams Paige. Paige fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Renegade hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Paige rakes the eyes of Renegade. Paige rolls Renegade over for a two count. Paige SuperKicks Renegade. Paige brings her title belt into the ring. The referee admonishes Paige. Paige blinds Renegade with hair spray. Paige rolls Renegade over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenzie Paige via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock N Roll In A Team War Match In The Finals Of The 2022 NWA Champions Series

Allysin Kay and La Rosa Negra will start things off. Rockers Punches. Forearm Exchange. Kay kicks Negra in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Negra. Kay ducks a clothesline from Negra. Kay with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kay with clubbing blows to Negra’s back. Kay goes for The AK-47, but Negra lands back on her feet. Negra thrust kicks the midsection of Kay. Negra with a running forearm smash. Kay catches Negra in mid-air. Kay with a BackBreaker for a two count. Negra ducks a clothesline from Kay. Negra with The TKO. Negra makes Kay tap out to a Modified Rings Of Saturn. Allysin Kay has been eliminated. Robyn Renegade comes into the ring. Negra with a waist lock takedown. Negra applies a front face lock. Negra delivers her combination offense. Renegade decks Negra with a back elbow smash. Negra sends Renegade chest first into the canvas. Negra with The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Renegade fights from underneath. Negra reverses out of the irish whip from Renegade. Renegade with a Shotgun Dropkick. Renegade with a basement dropkick for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Renegade makes Negra tap out to The Grounding Cobra Twist. La Rosa Negra has been eliminated.

Madi Wrenkowski comes into the ring. Wrenkowski pie faces Renegade. Forearm Exchange. Wrenkowski rolls Renegade over for a two count. Wrenkowski with a straight right hand. Wrenkowski with a chop/forearm combination. Renegade with a back elbow smash. Wrenkowski sends Renegade face first into the canvas. Wrenkowski hits The Reality Check. Robyn Renegade has been eliminated. Samantha Starr comes into the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrenkowski with a back heel trip. Wrenkowski transitions into a ground and pound attack. Wrenkowski with a forearm smash. Starr kicks Wrenkowski in the gut. Wrenkowski fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Wrenkowski rolls Starr over for a two count. Starr thrust kicks the midsection of Wrenkowski. Starr delivers The Starr Struck DDT. Madi Wrenkowski has been eliminated.

Taya Valkyrie is the next entrant. Valkyrie side steps Starr into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on Starr’s chest. Valkyrie with an overhand chop. Starr reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Starr with a Running Hip Attack. Starr with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Valkyrie with a Spinning Back Kick. Valkyrie follows that with a knee lift. Valkyrie peppers Starr with forearm shivers. Valkyrie with a Falling Lariat. Valkyrie with a Running Meteora for a two count. Valkyrie with a forearm smash. Valkyrie connects with The Road To Valhalla. Samanth Starr has been eliminated. Carnage will be the next entrant. Valkyrie gets distracted by EC3. Carnage deposits Valkyrie to the floor. Taya Valkyrie has been eliminated. Matthew Mims will be the next entrant. Mims dodges The Big Boot. Mims with heavy bodyshots. Mims with a tomahawk chop. Carnage blocks The Running Hip Attack. Carnage drops Mims with The Flatliner. Matthew Mims has been eliminated.

Chris Adonis will be the next entrant. Carnage with a running shot. Carnage is putting the boots to Adonis. Adonis with heavy bodyshots. Adonis chops Carnage. Carnage reverses out of the irish whip from Adonis. Carnage goes for a dropkick, but Adonis holds onto the ropes. Carnage denies The Master Lock. Adonis with The SpineBuster. Carnage has been eliminated. Trevor Murdoch will be the next entrant. Adonis ducks a clothesline from Murdoch. Adonis unloads a flurry of chops. Murdoch decks Adonis with a back elbow smash. Murdoch with a chop/haymaker combination. Adonis launches Murdoch over the top rope. Trevor Murdoch has been eliminated. Murdoch tees off on Adonis. Thrillbilly Silas will be the next entrant. Silas with The Stinger Splash. Silas delivers The Thrill Ride. Chris Adonis has been eliminated. Alex Taylor will be the next entrant. Taylor dropkicks Silas. Taylor is throwing haymakers at Silas. Silas chops Taylor. Taylor ducks a clothesline from Silas. Taylor with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors Takeover. Taylor kicks Silas in the face. Silas catches Taylor in mid-air.

Silas with another Thrill Ride. Alex Taylor has been eliminated. Dak Draper is the next entrant. Draper with a Flying Crossbody Block. Draper dropkicks Silas. Draper skins the cat. Draper with a shoulder block. Draper rolls Silas over for a two count. Draper and Silas are trading back and forth shots. Draper ducks a clothesline from Silas. Silas with a Cutter for a two count. Silas goes for The Thrill Ride, but Draper rolls him over to score the next elimination. EC3 is the next entrant. EC3 attacks Draper from behind. EC3 slams Draper’s head on two turnbuckle pads. EC3 with a corner clothesline. EC3 with The Exploder Suplex. EC3 sends Draper to the ring apron. EC3 kicks Draper in the face. Draper with rapid fire haymakers. EC3 with a Lou Thez Press for a two count. Draper skins the cat. EC3 hits The Purpose. EC3 gets up in Ricky Morton’s grill. Draper lands on the apron for the third time in this match. Draper kicks EC3 in the face. EC3 decks Draper with a JawBreaker. Draper with a Flapjack. EC3 clotheslines Draper. Draper plants EC3 with The Jackknife Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Team Rock N Roll via Pinfall

