NWA Powerrr Results 1/4/22

GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Miguel Robles vs. Jamie Stanley w/Sam Adonis vs. Alex Taylor In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Qualify For The NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament

Stanley immediately starts gloating after the bell rings. Plunkett punches Stanley. Robles and Taylor gangs up on Plunkett. Double Knee Lift. Double Vertical Suplex. Plunkett regroups on the outside. Taylor kicks Robles in the gut. Taylor punches Robles in the back. Taylor with a straight right hand. Robles reverses out of the irish whip from Taylor. Robles drops down on the canvas. Taylor lunges over Robles. Robles denies The Hip Toss. Taylor ducks a clothesline from Robles. Robles sends Taylor into the ropes. Taylor lands The Suicide Dive. Stanley pulls Robles out of the ring. Stanley with a forearm smash. Stanley teases a dive. Stanley poses for the crowd. Robles ducks a clothesline from Stanley. Robles sends Stanley to the ring apron. Robles with a running forearm smash that sends Stanley crashing into Plunkett and Taylor.

Robles rolls Stanley back into the ring. Stanley heads to the outside. Taylor attacks Robles from behind. Short-Arm Reversal by Robles. Robles kicks Taylor in the gut. Robles with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Robles with a Running Elbow Drop for a one count. Plunkett applies a front face lock. Robles rocks Plunkett with a forearm smash. Plunkett dumps Robles out of the ring. Taylor dropkicks Plunkett for a two count. Stanley talks smack to Taylor. Taylor is throwing haymakers at Stanley. Stanley with a throat thrust. Taylor denies The Flatliner. Taylor goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Stanley holds onto the ropes.

Stanley nails Taylor with The Pump Kick. Robles with a shoulder block. Stanley denies The Sunset Flip. Stanley with a straight right hand. Stanley continues to gloat. Robles drops Stanley with a NeckBreaker. Forearm Exchange. Taylor with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taylor SuperKicks Plunkett. Plunkett fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Plunkett rakes the eyes of Taylor. Plunkett drops Taylor with The DDT. Robles with a Shotgun Dropkick. Plunkett launches Robles over the top rope. Robles blocks a punch from Plunkett. Robles repeatedly slams Plunkett’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Plunkett catches Robles in mid-air. Plunkett connects with The SpineBuster. Stanley dumps Plunkett out of the ring and steals the victory.

Winner: Jamie Stanley via Pinfall

– JTG and The Dirty Dago interrupted Kyle Davis interview with Aron Stevens & JR Kratos at the podium. Dango says that it’s time to get weird. Stevens and Kratos don’t seem to be impressed by The Dirty Sexy Boys.

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Tyrus and Austin Idol. Tyrus said that Cyon made a bad deal with Idol. Cyon fell for the trap, but this could be a learning experience for him. The best lessons are always the hardest lessons.

Second Match: Cyon vs. Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett w/Austin Idol & BLK Jeez In A Two On One Handicap Match

Austin Idol joins the commentary team for this match. Cyon throws his jacket at Rockett before the bell rings. Cyon is throwing haymakers at Clearwater. Cyon decks Rockett with a back elbow smash. Cyon tees off on Rockett. Cyon with another back elbow smash. Cyon clotheslines Clearwater over the top rope. Cyon bodyslams Rockett. Cyon with The Slingshot Pescado. Cyon rolls Clearwater back into the ring. Cyon slams Clearwater’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cyon transitions into a corner mount. Cyon with a back elbow smash. Cyon with a forearm smash. Clearwater reverses out of the irish whip from Cyon. Rockett trips Cyon from the outside. Clearwater with a Running Leg Drop for a one count. Clearwater and Rockett repeatedly stomps on Cyon’s chest. Clearwater uses the top rope as a weapon.

Rockett slams Cyon’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Clearwater and Rockett gangs up on Cyon. Clearwater with the irish whip. Rockett dropkicks Cyon for a two count. Clearwater transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rockett bodyslams Cyon. Rockett with a Running Knee Drop for a two count. The BRO Hug. Clearwater punches Cyon. Rockett with the irish whip. Cyon dives over Clearwater. Cyon with a Belly to Back Suplex. Clearwater drops Cyon with The Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Clearwater attends to Rockett in the corner. Clearwater poses for the crowd. Cyon with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Clearwater. Cyon with three bodyslams. Cyon knocks Rockett off the ring apron. Cyon PowerBombs Clearwater for a two count. Cyon applies the single leg crab. Rockett breaks up the submission hold. Rockett goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cyon lands back on his feet. Clearwater runs interference. Cyon hits The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Rockett connects with The Rockett Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett via Pinfall

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Nick Aldis, Mickie James and Anthony Mayweather. Aldis plugs the upcoming NWA USA Show. He’s curious to see who’s gonna step up and become the face of the NWA USA Brand. Yes, he’ll take part of the show, but as an ambassador for the NWA. Mickie James didn’t appreciate Kamille making fun of her giving Kiera Hogan an opportunity.

She’s looking forward to capturing the NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championships down the road. Mickie is still trying to figure out who’s the bitch in Kamille’s relationship. Kamille needs to worry about her championship because she hasn’t faced anyone like Mickie James. Before Joe Galli gets to his conspiracies, Mayweather hasn’t formed any alliance with The Aldis Family. Mayweather will also be appearing on the NWA USA Show.

– Jennacide tells May Valentine that Paloa Blaze is Taryn Terrell’s problem now.

– Kyle Davis interviewed Matt Cardona & Mike Knox. Cardona says that he’s always ready to compete, but that’s not why he came to the NWA. He wants to save the NWA. He used to be a big NWA Fan growing up. Cardona calls the NWA boring and he wants to change the image of the NWA. Possibly pyro and elaborate entrance for Mike Knox. Cardona is holding a grudge over Murdoch bullying him when he was a rookie. Cardona pokes fun at Murdoch’s social media following. He’s here to bring relevancy to Trevor Murdoch, the NWA Brand and The 10 Pounds Of Gold. You shouldn’t boo him, you should thank him.

– Chris Adonis & Thomas Latimer says that they should be the focus of NWA USA. The NWA National Title will actually be the featured title on that program.

Third Match: Kamille & Missa Kate vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn

Kamille and Kylie Rae will start things off. Kamille tags out to Kate. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kate applies a side headlock. Kate with a side headlock takeover. Headscissors Neck Lock Exchange. Rae pops back on her feet. Rae with another side headlock takeover. Rae applies The CrossFace. Kate rolls Rae over for a two count. Rae with two deep arm-drags. Rae applies an arm-bar. Lynn tags herself in. Double Irish Whip. Lynn with a flying forearm smash. Lynn with a running uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Lynn with a basement dropkick for a two count. Lynn whips Kate across the ring. Kate ducks a clothesline from Lynn. Kate kicks the midsection of Lynn. Kate with The Big Boot for a one count.

Kate grabs a side headlock. Kamille ignores Kate. Kamille and Rae are tagged in. Kamille towers over Rae. Rae applies The Sleeper Hold. Kamiile dumps Rae back first on the canvas. Rae with heavy bodyshots. Rae with a forearm smash. Kamille drops Rae with a Spinning Heel Kick. Kamille slams Rae’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kamille with a throat thrust. Kate tags herself in. Kate tells Kamille to get out of the ring. Kate slams Rae’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kate applies The Sleeper Hold from the top turnbuckle. Kate sends Rae face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Kate tags in Kamille.

Following a snap mare takeover, Kamille applies the cravate. Rae decks Kamille with a JawBreaker. Rae with rapid fire bodyshots. Rae avoids The Spinning Leg Lariat. Rae with The La Mistica. Rae applies The CrossFace. Kamille PowerBombs Rae. Lynn and Kate are tagged in. Lynn clotheslines Kate. Lynn scores the elbow knockdown. Lynn ducks a clothesline from Kate. Lynn with The La Mistica of her own. Lynn applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kamille breaks up the submission hold. Kamille goes for a Powerslam, but Lynn lands back on her feet. Lynn crawls under Kamille. Lynn tags in Rae. Rae side steps Kamille into the turnbuckles. Rae SuperKicks Kate. Lynn with The Spinning Heel Kick. Rae connects with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Rae makes Kate tap out to The CrossFace.

Winner: Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn via Submission

Fourth Match: Matt Taven w/Mike Bennett vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky w/Colby Corino & Jay Bradley

Taven side steps Legursky into the turnbuckles. Taven with a chop/forearm combination. Taven rocks Legursky with a forearm smash. Legursky reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Taven kicks Legursky in the face. Taven delivers The Missile Dropkick. Taven poses for the crowd. Taven with The Stinger Splash. Taven transitions into a corner mount. Legursky launches Taven to the corner. Taven side steps Legursky into the turnbuckles. Legursky drops Taven with a Seated Senton. Legursky with a Falling HeadButt. Taven unloads two knife edge chops. Legursky answers with a throat thrust. Legursky with a blistering chop. Legursky rakes the eyes of Taven. Legursky is mauling Taven in the corner. Legursky with a Big Biel Throw. Legursky with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Taven is displaying his fighting spirit.

Legursky sends Taven to the corner. Taven decks Legursky with a back elbow smash. Taven kicks Legursky in the face. Legursky with an Inside Out Lariat. Legursky goes for another Falling HeadButt, but Taven ducks out of the way. Taven with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Taven delivers his combination offense. Taven applies The Sleeper Hold. Legursky backs Taven into the turnbuckles. Taven still has grasp of The Sleeper Hold. Legursky with The Side Walk Slam for a two count. Legursky with the irish whip. Taven side steps Legursky into the turnbuckles. Taven with a Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Taven with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Legursky goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Taven lands back on his feet. Taven connects with The Climax. Taven goes for The Frog Splash, but Legursky ducks out of the way. Legursky with The Worlds Strongest Slam for a two count. Taven with a back fist. Legursky puts Taven on the top turnbuckle. Taven plants Legursky with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matt Taven via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Natalia Markova vs. Paola Blaze w/Taryn Terrell

Terrell struts for the crowd before the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Markova with clubbing blows to Blaze’s back. Markova is choking Blaze with her boot. Markova continues to attack the back of Blaze. Markova slams Blaze’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Markova with two running elbow smashes. Markova toys around with Blaze. Markova dumps Blaze out of the ring.

Terrell attends to Blaze on the outside. Markova rocks Blaze with a forearm smash. Markova tees off on Blaze. Markova sends Blaze face first into the steel ring post. Markova rolls Blaze back into the ring. Markova hooks the outside leg for a one count. Markova and Blaze traded back and forth shots. Markova drives her knee into the midsection of Blaze. Markova sends Blaze to the corner. Blaze avoids The Beautiful Disaster. Blaze rolls Markova over for a two count. Blaze with the backslide cover for a two count. Blaze with the sunset flip for a two count. Markova punches Blaze in the back. Markova with forearm shivers. Markova drops Blaze with The X-Factor. Blaze struggles to get back on her feet. Markova connects with The Beautiful Disaster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Natalia Markova via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Homicide & La Rebellion vs. Jax Dane & The End In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Homicide attacks Dane before the bell rings. Stereo Dropkicks to The End. The Super Collider. Parrow levels Homicide with The Body Avalanche. Parrow with a Big Biel Throw. Homicide attacks the midsection of Parrow. Parrow with clubbing blows to Homicide’s back. Parrow tags in Odinson. Odinson punches Homicide in the chest. Odinson with two uppercuts. Odinson with a running short-arm lariat. Odinson follows that with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a one count. Odinson punches Homicide in the back. Odinson repeatedly stomps on Homicide’s chest. Dane is throwing haymakers at Homicide. Following a snap mare takeover, Odinson uppercuts the back of Homicide’s neck for a one count. Odinson is choking Homicide with his boot. Odinson tags in Dane. Dane knocks La Rebellion off the ring apron. Dane kicks Homicide in the gut. The referee is trying to get Wolf out of the ring. Dane HeadButts Homicide. Dane delivers The Garvin Stomp.

Dane applies the cravate. Dane transitions into a front face lock. Parrow clears the ring. Dane sends Homicide to the corner. Dane with a Body Avalanche of his own. Dane tags in Odinson. Odinson with a leaping back elbow smash. Odinson tags in Parrow. Odinson bodyslams Homicide. Assisted Death Valley Driver for a two count. La Rebellion continues to run into the ring. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Dane uses the middle rope as a weapon. Parrow goes for a PowerBomb, but Homicide counters with a Seated Senton. Wolf tags himself in. Wolf ducks a clothesline from Odinson. Wolf with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Wolf clotheslines Odinson. Wolf whips Odinson across the ring. Odinson holds onto the ropes. Odinson kicks Wolf in the chest. Wolf drops Odinson with The Flapjack. Wolf tags in 666.

666 clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Wolf with a corner clothesline. Assisted Meteora. Knee Smash/Missile Dropkick Combination. La Rebellion dropkicks Dane to the floor. Double Knee Strike to Parrow. 666 tags in Homicide. Triple SuperKick. Dane dumps Homicide out of the ring. 666 kicks Dane in the face. Wolf attacks Dane from behind. Dane with The Double Samoan Drop. Homicide dropkicks the left knee of Dane. Homicide sends Dane shoulder first into the steel ring post. Odinson uppercuts Homicide. Odinson tags in Parrow. Suicide Dive/SomerSault Plancha Combination. Parrow sends Homicide back first into the turnbuckles. Homicide with a knee lift. Homicide with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Parrow launches Homicide to the corner. Homicide with a flurry of toe kicks. Homicide punches Parrow in the back. Parrow denies The Cop Killa. Homicide connects with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Homicide & La Rebellion via Pinfall

