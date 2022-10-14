NWA Powerrr Results 10/14/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Hex vs. Natalia Markova & Taryn Terrell

Marti Belle and Natalia Markova will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Belle applies a side headlock. Markova transitions into a hammerlock. Belle with a straight right hand. Belle with a Reverse STO for a two count. Belle sends Markova to the corner. Belle tags in Kay. Belle with a running forearm smash. Belle with a Running Hip Attack. Kay follows that with a Running Boot for a two count. Kay slams Markova’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kay with a knife edge chop. Kay with heavy bodyshots. Kay kicks Markova in the chest. Kay tags in Belle. Kay applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Belle with a SomerSault NeckBreaker. Kay with a Running Senton Splash. Terrell throws her skirt at Belle.

Belle takes a swipe at Terrell. Markova sends Belle chest first into the turnbuckles. Markova drives her knee into the midsection of Belle. Markova with a SitOut JawBreaker. Markova tags in Terrell. Terrell repeatedly stomps on Belle’s chest. Terrell drives Belle face first into the canvas. Terrell sits on the back of Belle’s neck. Terrell goes into the cover for a one count. Belle with a forearm smash. Markova tags herself in. Terrell shoves Belle. Markova kicks Belle in the face. Markova taunts Kay. Markova punches Belle in the back. Markova uses the middle rope to choke Belle. Markova with a clubbing sledge. Belle decks Markova with a JawBreaker.

Belle with a Running Knee Strike. Belle ducks a clothesline from Markova. Markova with a back elbow smash. Markova drops Belle with a Spinning X-Factor. Terrell tags herself in. Terrell hooks the inside leg for a two count. Markova tags herself in. Markova tells Terrell to get out of the ring. Markova is choking Belle with her boot. Markova and Terrell are mauling Belle in the corner. Terrell starts arguing with Markova. Belle tags in Kay. Kay clotheslines Markova. Kay scores the elbow knockdown. Kay with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Terrell rolls Kay over for a two count. The referee is losing control of the match. Belle with The Rolling Elbow. Kay with a Back Drop Driver. Belle rocks Terrell with a forearm smash. The Hex connects with Hex Marks The Spot to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Hex via Pinfall

– Homicide tells Kyle Davis that he’s a fighting champion and nobody’s going to beat him. If anybody has a problem with that, they can kiss his Puerto Rican ass.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

Second Match: KC Roxx w/Aron Stevens vs. The Question Mark II

Mark stares a hole through Stevens after the bell rings. Mark shrugs off the collar and elbow tie up. Mark uppercuts the ribs of Roxx. Mark applies a side headlock. Mark flings Roxx into the canvas. Roxx dives over Mark. Roxx shoves Mark into the turnbuckles. Roxx with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Mark catches Roxx in mid-air. Mark starts doing Mongrovian Squats. Mark Powerslams Roxx. Mark with a Biel Throw. Mark applies The Bear Hug. Roxx with clubbing elbow smashes. Roxx nails Mark with The Bell Clap. Roxx delivers his combination offense.

Stevens grabs a microphone and vents about today’s wrestling. Roxx fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Roxx applies The Sleeper Hold. Stevens leaves the ringside area. Mark with a snap mare escape. Mark blocks a boot from Roxx. Roxx with a Spinning Heel Kick. Mark launches Roxx across the ring. Roxx ducks a clothesline from Mark. Roxx thrust kicks the midsection of Mark. Mark uppercuts Roxx. Mark with clubbing headbutts. Mark whips Roxx across the ring. Mark connects with The Mongrovian Spike to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Question Mark II via Pinfall

Third Match: Chris Adonis vs. Thrillbilly Silas w/Pollo Del Mar vs. Dax Draper In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Dr. Tom Prichard joins the commentary team for this match. Silas talks smack to Adonis and Draper before the bell rings. Silas kicks Draper in the gut. Silas with two knife edge chops. Silas denies The Master Lock. Silas kicks Draper in the gut. Silas with a back elbow smash. Double Hip Toss to Silas. Adonis rolls Draper over for a two count. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Haymaker Exchange. Draper goes for a Bodyslam, but Adonis lands back on his feet. Silas shoves Adonis into Draper. Silas clotheslines Adonis over the top rope. Silas dumps Draper face first on the top rope. Silas bodyslams Draper for a two count. Silas stomps on the left hand of Draper.

Silas is lighting up Draper’s chest. Silas with a forearm smash. Silas slams Draper’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Chop Exchange. Silas goes into the lateral press for a two count. Silas with a Seated Senton. Silas fish hooks Draper. Silas knocks Adonis off the ring apron. Draper with heavy bodyshots. Silas HeadButts Draper. Adonis with two clotheslines. Adonis whips Silas across the ring. Adonis with The SpineBuster. Adonis chops Draper. Adonis whips Draper across the ring. Draper leapfrogs over Adonis. Draper with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Drop. Silas with a Running Lariat. Adonis denies The Ultimate Thrill Ride. Adonis applies The Master Lock. Draper kicks Adonis in the face. Draper connects with The Magnum KO to pick up the victory.

Winner: Dax Draper via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Kilynn King. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The NWA World Women’s Championship

Hamstring Kick Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Valkyrie slaps King in the chest. Valkyrie with forearm shivers. Valkyrie whips King across the ring. Valkyrie with two running elbow smashes. King side steps Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. King kicks Valkyrie in the face. King with a Uranage Slam on the ring apron. King with a back chop. King hooks the outside leg for a one count. King with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. King slams Valkyrie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. King with clubbing shoulder blocks. King puts Valkyrie on her shoulders. King with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie sends King shoulder first into the steel ring post. Valkyrie kicks King in the back. Valkyrie repeatedly drives King face first into the canvas for a one count. Valkyrie kicks King in the ribs. Valkyrie kicks the right hamstring of King.

Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of King. Valkyrie transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Valkyrie slams King’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. Valkyrie slaps King in the chest. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Valkyrie applies a grounding octopus stretch. Rollup Exchange. King applies a wrist lock. King with a drop toe hold. King grapevines the legs of Valkyrie. Valkyrie grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Valkyrie with a single leg takedown. Valkyrie drops her weight on the left leg of King. Valkyrie applies The Ankle Lock. Valkyrie transitions into The Loca Lock. King with clubbing elbow smashes. King rolls Valkyrie over for a two count. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from King.

Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of King. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie with a Pump Kick. King follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. King with a knee lift of her own. Valkyrie avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Valkyrie with a double leg takedown. Valkyrie with The SurfBoard Stomp for a two count. Valkyrie stomps on the midsection of King. King has Valkyrie perched on the top turnbuckle. King with clubbing blows to Valkyrie’s back. King with a Running Knee Strike. Valkyrie answers with forearm shivers. Valkyrie kicks King in the face. Valkyrie with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Valkyrie once again grapevines the legs of King. Valkyrie applies The Loca Lock. King grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Valkyrie with an overhand chop. Short-Arm Reversal by King. King avoids The Roundhouse Kick. King connects with The Excalibuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kilynn King via Pinfall

