NWA Powerrr Results 10/5/21

The Chase Park Plaza

St. Louis, Missouri

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Austin Idol, and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Nick Aldis Promo

As you may have seen, there’s a match advertised tomorrow night for NWA Powerrr that certainly wouldn’t be on most people’s predictions lists. Myself and Tim Storm teaming up against Tom Latimer and Chris Adonis. Now, I want to just clarify before the rumor mills start, that Billy Corgan, owner and president of the NWA, contacted me and told me that he wanted to make this match, and I welcomed it. Now, I just want to explain that this is part of what I think embodies the NWA spirit. Tom, Chris and Kamille took it on themselves to behave in a way that created a volatile situation. And I feel partly responsible for that because they were speaking on my behalf, but it wasn’t something that I had instructed them to do. And I know that to a lot of people, they will see this as a somewhat hypocritical thing for me to say given the fact that I myself was once responsible for less than favorable behavior when it comes to my group Strictly Business and Tim Storm. All I can say about that is, the past is the past, I’m not proud of everything I’ve done, but I’m certainly proud of what Tim and I have done to build the NWA, and that’s really at the forefront of my decision to accept the match.

And to welcome it and to go forward with it, because without Tim Storm and I, there would be no platform for Kamille to be one of the top women in the business today, arguably the number one woman in wrestling today, being that she is the NWA World Women’s Champion. There would be no platform for Chris Adonis to be the National Champion. There would be no platform for Tom Latimer, looking to break through and finally realize his potential. But for them to look to make a statement at Tim’s expense, I felt was unnecessary and poor judgement, which is why I decided to step in. And ultimately what it boils down to is, Chris is one of the top wrestlers in the wrestling business today, he’s one of the top wrestlers in the NWA, he’s the National Champion. Tom is absolutely in the discussion for contenders for the world title as far as I’m concerned.

So, if they want to prove that they deserve those positions and they want to take the opportunity to prove that they belong in the conversation and want more opportunities, need more chances to rise up and take the big money spots, I figured who am I to stand in the way. Because the way I looked at it was, if this had happened with any other two people, first thing I would have said was, all right, you want to even the odds, let’s go ahead and have a match, so I shouldn’t apply different rules to my friends and they shouldn’t want me to either. But I will also want to make clear that, as far as I’m concerned, the tag match pitting Tim Storm and myself against Tom and Chris is a one and done. We will go in there. We will all compete to the best of our ability. Two of us will get our hands raised. And I hope that we can all look each other in the eye, shake hands, move on and go back to how we were before. No shenanigans, no funny business, let’s just have a contest. And let’s set the tone for what the NWA could be in 2022 and beyond. And with that, as weird as it is for me to say this, I wish my opponents Tom and Chris the best of luck and we’ll see you tomorrow night on NWA Powerrr.

– The show started with Kyle Davis interviewing Trevor Murdoch, Kamille and The Pope. Kamille says that Melina will never be a NWA Women’s World Champion and pokes fun at her age and legend status.

– Trevor Murdoch calls Jax Dane the biggest bitch in the room. Dane better come correct if he’s coming for the 10 Pounds of Gold.

– The world wants to know what The Pope is gonna do following the Champions Series. Pope says that won’t partake in underhanded tactics if he’s going after Trevor Murdoch. Pope will answers everybody’s questions on next weeks NWA Powerrr.

First Match: La Rebellion vs. Slice Boogie & Marshe Rockett vs. Captain Yuma & Rush Freeman In A Triple Threat Match In A Lucha Scramble Match

Bestia 666, Slice Boogie and Captain Yuma will start things off. Test Of Strength. Double Chop to Yuma. Boogie stomps on Yuma’s back. 666 kicks Boogie in the gut. 666 with a straight right hand. Boogie reveres out of the irish whip from 666. 666 dives over Boogie. 666 ducks a clothesline from Boogie. 666 SuperKicks Boogie. Yuma clotheslines 666. Wolf punches Yuma in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Basket Toss. Double Knee Strike. 666 dropkicks Rockett off the ring apron. La Rebellion poses for the crowd. 666 kicks Yuma in the gut. Wolf with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Yuma kicks Wolf in the face. Assisted Headscissors Takeover. Yuma sends Wolf tumbling to the floor. Yuma with The Slingshot Pescado. Yuma plays to the crowd. Yuma rolls 666 back into the ring. Standing Switch Exchange. Yuma goes for The O’Connor Roll, but 666 holds onto the ropes. 666 with a Running Knee Strike. 666 puts Yuma on the top turnbuckle. 666 hits The Muscle Buster. Captain Yuma has been eliminated.

666 knocks Freeman off the apron. Rockett with a blistering chop. Rockett kicks 666 in the gut. Rockett with a forearm smash. Rockett whips 666 across the ring. Rockett dropkicks 666. 666 tags in Wolf. Rockett with The Leg Lariat. Rockett poses for the crowd. Wolf side steps Rockett into the turnbuckles. Wolf dumps Rockett out of the ring. Boogie tees off on La Rebellion. 666 slaps Boogie in the chest. Boogie reverses out of the irish whip from 666. 666 launches Boogie over the top rope. Boogie with a straight right hand. Boogie slams 666’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Boogie with The Slingshot German Suplex. Boogie with a Flying Boot to Wolf. Boogie drops 666 with The Brooklyn’s Edge. Bestia 666 has been eliminated.

Freeman with The Big Boot. Freeman kicks Rockett in the gut. Freeman with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Wolf with an Apron Enzuigiri. Freeman denies The Slingshot Tornado DDT. Wolf with a Uranage Slam on top of Freeman. Wolf lands The Suicide Dive. Wolf rolls Boogie back into the ring. Wolf hits The Slingshot Tornado DDT. Slice Boogie has been eliminated. Freeman ducks a clothesline from Wolf. Freeman with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Rockett responds with The Cutter. Rush Freeman has been eliminated. Huge standoff in the center of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Wolf drives his knee into the midsection of Rockett. Wolf howls for the crowd. Rockett Powerslams Wolf for a two count. Rockett argues with the referee. Wolf denies The Cutter. Wolf plants Rockett with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: La Rebellion via Pinfall

Second Match: James Storm vs. Judais w/Father James Mitchell

Judais kicks Storm in the gut. Judais punches Storm in the back. Judais is throwing haymakers at Storm. Judais repeatedly stomps on Storm’s chest. Judais with clubbing shoulder blocks. Judais with a forearm across the back of Storm. Judais slams Storm’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Storm fires back with three haymakers. Judais reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Judais catches Storm in mid-air. Judais goes for The Running Powerslam, but Storm lands back on his feet. Storm blocks a lariat from Judais. Storm clotheslines Judais over the top rope. Judais regroups on the outside.

Storm with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Storm uppercuts Judais. Storm repeatedly slams Judais head on the steel ring steps. Storm gets distracted by Mitchell. Judais with a Hip Toss on the floor. Judais stomps on the midsection of Storm. Judais rolls Storm back into the ring. Judais with The Fallaway Slam. Judais repeatedly stomps on the right ankle of Storm. Judais fish hooks Storm. Judais argues with the referee. Judais talks smack to Storm. Judais continues to fish hook Storm. Storm with heavy bodyshots. Judais clotheslines Storm. Storm denies The Razor’s Edge. Storm connects with The Last Call SuperKick to pickup the victory. After the match, Judais rises back on his feet. Storm heads to the backstage area.

Winner: James Storm via Pinfall

Third Match: Kylie Rae vs. Lady Frost vs. Allysin Kay w/Marti Belle In A Triple Threat Match

Rae rolls Kay over for a one count. Kay blocks The SuperKick. Rae with the sunset flip for a one count. Frost is watching the match from the top turnbuckle. Rae ducks under two clotheslines from Kay. Rae goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep, but Kay counters with a Side Walk Slam. Kay is raining down haymakers. Frost applies The Sleeper Hold. Kay sends Frost back first into the canvas. Rae SuperKicks Kay to the floor. Rae with a Running European Uppercut.

Rae sweeps out the legs of Frost. Frost side steps Rae into the turnbuckles. Frost with a Jumping Head Kick. Rae reverses out of the irish whip from Frost. Frost with a Driving Boot. Frost cartwheels off Rae’s back. Frost with a basement dropkick. Frost with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Kay with a Deadlift German Suplex. Frost tumbles to the floor. Kay applies a waist lock. Rae breaks free with The Stunner. Rae applies The Charity Case. Kay with The Samoan Drop. Frost poses for the crowd. Rae SuperKicks Kay. Rae knocks Frost off the top turnbuckle. Rae makes Frost tap out to The Charity Case.

Winner: Kylie Rae via Submission

Fourth Match: Nick Aldis & Tim Storm vs. Thomas Latimer & Chris Adonis w/Kamille

Nick Aldis and Thomas Latimer will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Latimer applies a side headlock. Aldis whips Latimer across the ring. Latimer drops Aldis with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Latimer with a side headlock takeover. Aldis with the headscissors escape. Aldis grabs a side headlock. Latimer whips Aldis across the ring. Aldis with a shoulder tackle for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Storm and Adonis are tagged in. Adonis kicks Storm in the gut. Adonis unloads three jabs. Adonis applies a front face lock. Storm with a Vertical Suplex. Adonis tags in Latimer. Storm kicks Latimer in the gut. Storm with another Vertical Suplex. Storm with a forearm smash. Storm follows that with right jabs. Latimer reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Adonis drives his knee into Storm’s back. Storm punches Adonis. Latimer responds with the chop block. Latimer hyperextends the left leg of Stom. Latimer tags in Adonis.

Adonis works on the left leg of Storm. Adonis goes into the lateral press for a one count. Adonis drives his knee into Storm’s back. Adonis tags in Latimer. Wish Bone Attack. Latimer with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Latimer stomps on Storm’s back. Latimer DDT’s the left knee of Storm. Latimer tags in Adonis. Adonis stomps on the left knee of Storm. Adonis with an elbow drop across the left knee of Storm. Adonis applies a leg lock. Adonis with an elbow smash. Storm kicks Adonis in the gut. Storm with a Running Boot. Storm drops Adonis with a NeckBreaker. Aldis and Latimer are tagged in. Aldis ducks a clothesline from Latimer. Aldis with two clotheslines.

Aldis whips Latimer across the ring. Latimer ducks under two clotheslines from Adonis. Aldis with The Lou Thez Press for a two count. Latimer kicks Aldis in the face. Aldis hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Aldis is throwing haymakers at Adonis. Adonis dumps Storm out of the ring. Latimer kicks Aldis in the gut. Latimer denies The DDT. Latimer decks Aldis with a back elbow smash. Latimer goes for The Victory Roll, but Aldis turns him over to pickup the victory. After the match, Aldis shakes hands with Latimer. Storm hugs Latimer. Adonis delivers the low blow. Aldis shoves Adonis. Latimer drops Aldis with the low blow. Adonis repeatedly stomps on Aldis chest. Latimer delivers multiple chair shots. Latimer connects with Three PileDrivers. Adonis rolls Aldis out of the ring. Strictly Business stands tall in the ring. Aldis gets taken out on a stretcher to close the show.

Winner: Nick Aldis & Tim Storm via Pinfall

