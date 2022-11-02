NWA Powerrr Results 11/1/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Flip Gordon vs. Colby Corino w/Jamie Stanley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gordon backs Corino into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Standing Switch Exchange. Gordon grapples around Corino. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Corino applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Gordon is playing mind games with Corino. Corino dropkicks Gordon. Corino poses for the crowd. Gordon dropkicks Corino. Gordon with a knife edge chop. Corino reverses out of the irish whip from Gordon. Corino Spears Gordon out of the ring. Stanley attacks Gordon behind the referee’s back. Corino with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Corino drives his knee into Gordon’s back for a two count. Corino applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Gordon puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Corino blocks a boot from Gordon. Corino stomps on Gordon’s chest. Corino with a Swanton Bomb for a two count. Gordon with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Gordon dodges The Polish Hammer. Gordon hits The SpringBoard SlingBlade.

Gordon and Corino are trading back and forth shots. Corino with a running forearm smash. Gordon with a running uppercut. Gordon decks Corino with a back elbow smash. Gordon thrust kicks the midsection of Corino. Gordon with an Overhead Kick. Gordon goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Corino lands back on his feet. Corino sends Gordon into the ropes. Gordon with The Quebrada for a two count. Gordon with a Rolling Senton. Corino sweeps out the legs of Gordon. Corino with The Draping Backstabber for a two count. Corino repositions Gordon in the corner. Gordon has Corino perched on the top turnbuckle. Gordon HeadButts Corino. Gordon with The Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Corino dropkicks Gordon in mid-air. Corino connects with The Overdrive for a two count. Gordon with a SpringBoard SuperKick. Gordon has Corino tied up in the tree of woe. Gordon gets distracted by Stanley. Corino with a straight right hand. Corino plants Gordon with The Colby Crush to pickup the victory.

Winner: Colby Corino via Pinfall

– Jax Dane and Chris Silvio share a screenshot conversation that Dane had with Anthony Mayweather’s wife.

– Tyrus tells May Valentine that he’s nervous and excited about Hard Times III. However, he needs to move on from NWA 74.

– Austin Idol & Father James Mitchell Vignettes.

– Kilynn King was not surprised that Chelsea Green politicked her way into the Triple Threat Match at Hard Times III.

– Don’t forget to get your replica NWA Belts at fandubelts.com/NWA

Second Match: The Dirty Sexy Boys vs. Hawx Aerie. The Winners Will Battle La Rebellion For The NWA World Tag Team Titles At Hard Times III

Dirty Dango and Luke Hawx will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dango with a waist lock go-behind. Hammerlock Exchange. Dango grabs a side headlock. Luke sends Dango to the corner. Dango dives over Luke. Dango starts shaking his hips. Strong lockup. Luke applies a side headlock. Dango whips Luke across the ring. Dango blocks The Sunset Flip. Dango with a downward punch. Dango poses for the crowd. Dango with a Leg Drop. Dango tags in JTG. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Foot Stomp for a two count. JTG applies a wrist lock. JTG hammers down on the left shoulder of Luke. Short-Arm Reversal by JTG. Luke scores the elbow knockdown. Luke tags in PJ. Double Irish Whip. Double BackBreaker for a one count. PJ apple a waist lock. PJ shoots the half for a one count. JTG kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. PJ maintains waist control. JTG applies a hammerlock. PJ with a cartwheel escape. PJ with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by JTG. JTG applies a waist lock. JTG with The Pump Kick.

JTG drops PJ with a Pop Up NeckBreaker for a two count. JTG drives PJ back first into the turnbuckles. JTG tags in Dango. Dango dropkicks PJ for a two count. Dango applies a wrist lock. Dango tags in JTG. JTG with a flying double axe handle strike for a two count. JTG applies a rear chin lock. PJ with heavy bodyshots. JTG drives his knee into the midsection of PJ. JTG with a running elbow smash. JTG with the irish whip. PJ side steps JTG into the turnbuckles. PJ tags in Luke. Luke scores the elbow knockdown. Luke clotheslines JTG. Luke with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Luke tags in PJ. Double Irish Whip. Hawx Aerie goes for The Double Hip Toss, but JTG lands back on his feet. JTG with a double clothesline. JTG with The SlingBlade. JTG kicks PJ in the face. JTG drops PJ with The Reverse SlingBlade for a two count. JTG with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. JTG tags in Dango. Dango with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Dango chops PJ. PJ reverses out of the irish whip from Dango. Rollup Exchange. PJ connects with The Oklahoma Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hawx Aerie via Pinfall

Third Match: Rodney Mack w/Aron Stevens vs. The Question Mark II

This is a Mongrovian Exhibition. Mack and Mark II will be presented with opportunities to present what Mongrovain Karate looks like. Stevens refuses to participate in this exhibition despite being a third degree black belt. Stevens claims to be one of the best martial artists of all-time. Stevens SuperKicks Mark II. Mack and Stevens gangs up on Mark II. Stevens repeatedly smacks Mark II with rolled up paper. Gaagz The Gimp storms into the ring to make the save. Sal Rinauro attacks Gimp from behind. Rinauro repeatedly stomps on Gimp’s face.

Match Result: No-Contest

Fourth Match: The Cardona Family w/Matt Cardona vs. The Spectaculars In A Team War Match

Dr. Tom Prichard joins the commentary team for this match. Brian Myers and Rush Freeman will starts things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rush applies a side headlock. Myers whips Rush across the ring. Rush holds onto the ropes. Rush starts dancing in the ring. Strong lockup. Side Headlock Exchange. Myers sends Rush into the ropes. Rush drops Myers with a shoulder tackle. Myers drops down on the canvas. Rush with a Counter Hip Toss. Rush kicks Myers in the gut. Rush continues to swivel his hips. Rush with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Myers Spears Rush. Myers delivers The Roster Cut. Rush Freeman has been eliminated. Pierce is throwing haymakers at Myers. Pierce skins the cat. Pierce with a straight right hand. Myers knocks Pierce off the ring apron with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Brady Pierce has been eliminated. Rolando Freeman is the only member left. Freeman with a shoulder block. The referee catches Myers using the middle rope for leverage. Freeman scores the next pinfall with a Sunset Flip. Brian Myers has been eliminated. VSK with a Running Pump Knee Strike. VSK talks smack to Freeman. VSK punches Freeman. VSK repeatedly stomps on Freeman’s chest. VSK applies The Hanging Sleeper Hold. Freeman sends VSK tumbling to the floor. VSK has been eliminated. Knox drops Freeman with a Running Crossbody Block.

Knox repeatedly whips Freeman with his vest. Knox with a Press Slam. Knox with a downward punch. Knox whips Freeman across the ring. Knox sends Freeman face first into the canvas. Knox teases to throw Freeman out of the ring. Freeman hits The DDT. Freeman plays to the crowd. Freeman connects with The Running Boot for a two count. Cardona pulls the referee out of the ring. Chelsea Green nails Freeman with The Unprettier. Knox goes into the cover for a two count. Knox punches Freeman. Knox levels Freeman with The Body Avalanche. Knox Chokeslams Freeman over for a one count. Knox goes for another Chokeslam, but Freeman counters with a Hurricanrana over the top rope to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Spectaculars via Over The Top Rope Elimination

Fifth Match: Judais w/Father James Mitchell vs. Matthews Mims vs. Gustavo Aguilar In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contenders For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Aguilar challenges Mims and Judais to a dance off after the bell rings. Judais pie faces Aguilar. Mims runs into Judais. Aguilar yells at Judais. Judais with another pie face. Judais tells Mims to bring it. Judais blocks the schoolboy rollup. Aguilar ducks a clothesline from Judais. Aguilar rolls Mims over for a one count. Judais drops Mims with The Big Boot. Aguilar with clubbing hamstring kicks. Judais launches Aguilar to the corner. Judais with a corner clothesline. Judais with a Fallaway Slam. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Mims with Three HeadButts. Judais and Mims catches Aguilar in mid-air. Aguilar with a Spinning DDT to Mims for a two count. Judais delivers The Garvin Stomp. Judais applies the cravate. Judais clotheslines Aguilar. Judais uses the middle rope as a weapon. Judais slams Aguilar’s head on the middle rope.

Judais smothers Aguilar with the ring skirt. Judais kicks Aguilar in the face. Judais sends Mims face first into the steel ring post. Judais is choking Aguilar in the corner. Judais poses for the crowd. Judais has complete control of this match. Judais rakes the eyes of Mims. Judais starts choking Mims in the ropes. Aguilar is throwing haymakers at Judais. Judais drives his knee into the midsection of Aguilar. Judais goes for The Crucifix Bomb, but Mims gets in the way. Mims sends Judais to the corner. Judais decks Mims with a back elbow smash. Aguilar with a Missile Dropkick. Mims reverses out of the irish whip from Aguilar. Mims with a Double Body Avalanche. Judais clotheslines Aguilar. Mims goes for a Bodyslam, but Judais lands back on his feet. Judais Chokeslams Mims for a two count. Aguilar applies The Sleeper Hold. Judais sends Aguilar back first into the canvas. Aguilar sends Judais tumbling to the floor. Mims denies The Shiranui. Mims connects with The Big Strong Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matthew Mims via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 333 of The Hoots Podcast