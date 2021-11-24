NWA Powerrr Results 11/23/21

The Chase Park Plaza

St. Louis, Missouri

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Billy Corgan, and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Nick Aldis vs. Chris Adonis

Aldis attacks Adonis before the bell rings. Aldis repeatedly stomps on Adonis chest. Aldis with a straight right hand. Aldis slams Adonis head on two turnbuckle pads. Aldis with a knife edge chop. Aldis with a forearm/uppercut combination. Adonis answers with a thumb to the eye. Aldis reverses out of the irish whip from Adonis. Adonis ducks under two clotheslines from Aldis. Aldis with The Lou Thez Press. Aldis transitions into a ground and pound attack. Aldis ascends to the top turnbuckle. Aldis gets distracted by Thomas Latimer. Adonis dropkicks Aldis off the ring apron. Adonis slams Aldis head on the steel barricade. Adonis with a knife edge chop. Adonis rolls Aldis back into the ring. Adonis hammers down on the back of Aldis neck.

Adonis stomps on Aldis chest. Adonis continues to attack the back of Aldis neck. Adonis uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Following a snap mare takeover, Adonis applies the cravate. Adonis transitions into a rear chin lock. Aldis with a Belly to Back Suplex. Aldis ducks a clothesline from Adonis. Aldis with two clotheslines. Aldis whips Adonis across the ring. Adonis kicks Aldis in the chest. Aldis with a flying clothesline. Adonis decks Aldis with a back elbow smash. Aldis hits The Michinoku Driver. Aldis lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Latimer runs interference. Aldis denies The Master Lock. Adonis kicks Aldis in the face. Aldis with a double leg takedown in mid-air. Aldis makes Adonis tap out to The Kings Lynn Cloverleaf. After the match, Aldis tells Latimer to bring it. Kamille is trying to calm down Latimer.

Winner: Nick Aldis via Submission

Second Match: Thomas Latimer w/Kamille vs. Jaden Roller

Latimer clotheslines Roller. Latimer stares at Billy Corgan. Roller with heavy bodyshots. Latimer with Three GutWrench Suplex’s. Roller attacks the midsection of Latimer. Latimer hammers down on the back of Roller’s neck. Latimer bodyslams Roller into the ropes. Latimer ascends to the top turnbuckle. Latimer talks smack to Corgan. Latimer continues to bodyslam Roller into the ropes.

Latimer kicks Roller in the face. Latimer with a forearm smash. Latimer with a GourdBuster on the top rope. Latimer continues to run his mouth to Corgan. Roller kicks Latimer in the face. Roller ducks a clothesline from Latimer. Roller with forearm shivers. Roller with clubbing blows to Latimer’s back. Latimer goes for a backslide cover, but Roller lands back on his feet. Latimer connects with The PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Thomas Latimer via Pinfall

Third Match: Taryn Terrell vs. Kenzie Paige In A Social Distance Match

Terrell and Paige are required to wear special COVID-19 face masks. Terrell tells the referee to ring the bell. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Paige sends Terrell back first into the turnbuckles. Terrell “slaps” Paige in the face. Paige with an overhand chop. Paige with the elbow drop for a two count. Terrell regroups in the corner. Terrell blinds Paige with the hand sanitizer. Paige removes the mask. Paige runs after Terrell. Terrell hides behind the podium and gets intentionally counted out.

Winner: Kenzie Paige via Count-Out

Fourth Match: JTG & Colby Corino vs. The Rude Dudes

JTG and El Rudo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. JTG backs Rudo into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Rudo drives his knee into the midsection of JTG. Rudo with two haymakers. Rudo whips JTG across the ring. JTG ducks a clothesline from Rudo. JTG with a sliding haymaker. JTG kicks Rudo across the ring. JTG with a Spinning FaceBuster onto the knee. Rudo retreats to the corner. Rudo tags in Stanley. JTG ducks a clothesline from Stanley. JTG drives his knee into the midsection of Stanley. JTG goes for The Brooklyn’s Edge, but Corino gets in the way. Corino tags himself in. Corino with The Olympic Slam. Corino with a Flipping Reverse Back Senton Splash for a one count. Corino applies a rear chin lock. Corino transitions into a side headlock. Stanley tags in Rudo. Stanley whips Corino across the ring. Corino drops Stanley with a shoulder tackle. Rudo clotheslines Corino. Rudo with a Belly to Back Suplex. Rudo tags in Stanley. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Double Toe Kick. Stanley bodyslams Corino. Stanley with the elbow drop for a two count.

Stanley applies a front face lock. Rudo tags himself in. Rudo punches Corino in the back. Corino with heavy bodyshots. Corino with a forearm smash. Rudo drops Corino with The Big Boot. Rudo talks smack to Corino. Rudo applies a rear chin lock. Corino fights from underneath. Corino with an inside cradle for a two count. Stanley repeatedly stomps on Corino’s chest. Stanley goes into the lateral press for a two count. Stanley is choking Corino with his boot. Rudo with a running axe handle strike. Corino decks Stanley with a back elbow smash. Corino kicks Rudo in the chest. Rudo hits The Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count. Rudo tags in Stanley. Rudo whips Corino across the ring. JTG tags himself in. Rudo with a BackBreaker. JTG with two haymakers. JTG ducks a clothesline from Rudo. JTG with The SlingBlade. JTG clotheslines Stanley. JTG scores the elbow knockdown. JTG with a Pop Up NeckBreaker for a two count. The referee has lost complete control of the match during the commercial break. Corino dumps Rudo out of the ring. Corino with The Slingshot Pescado. JTG connects with The Brooklyn’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: JTG & Colby Corino via Pinfall

"It's like I'm trying to get the mountaintop and there's a rock in my show!" @TheJaxDane suspects that the "Powers that Be" might be conspiring against him as well! Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV ➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/jpXmlnwzQg — NWA (@nwa) November 23, 2021

Updated NWA Hard Times 2 Match Card

1.) Mickie James vs. TBD

2.) Colby Corino vs. Douglas Williams

3.) Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus In A NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament Qualifying Match

4.) The OGK (c) vs. Aron Stevens & JR Kratos For The ROH World Tag Team Championship

5.) The Hex (c) vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn vs. Lady Frost & Natalia Markova In A Triple Threat Match For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

6.) Chris Adonis (c) vs. Judais w/Father James Mitchell For The NWA National Championship

7.) Kamille (c) vs. Melina For The NWA World Women’s Championship

8.) La Rebellion (c) vs. The End For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

9.) Tyrus (c) w/Austin Idol vs. Cyon In A No Disqualification Match For The NWA Worlds Television Championship. The Pope Will Be Serving As The Special Guest Referee

10.) Nick Aldis vs. Thomas Latimer. If Either Man Is Disqualified, They Will Be Suspended For 8 Weeks

11.) Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Mike Knox For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Fifth Match: Trevor Murdoch & Crimson vs. Jax Dane & Jeremiah Plunkett

Crimson and Jax Dane will start things off. Dane tags out to Plunkett. Plunkett with a waist lock go-behind. Crimson decks Plunkett with a back elbow smash. Plunkett drops down on the canvas. Crimson drops Plunkett with a shoulder tackle. Plunkett slams Crimson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Crimson throws Plunkett off the top turnbuckle pad. Crimson scores the elbow knockdown. Plunkett with a back elbow smash. Crimson hits The Exploder Suplex. Crimson tags in Murdoch. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Plunkett rocks Murdoch with a forearm smash. Murdoch with The SpineBuster. Murdoch follows that with three bodyslams. Murdoch backs Plunkett into the turnbuckles. Murdoch unloads three knife edge chops. Murdoch with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count.

Plunkett nails Murdoch with a throat thrust. Plunkett tags in Dane. Dane repeatedly stomps on Murdoch’s chest. Dane with Three HeadButts. Murdoch is throwing haymakers at Dane. Dane kicks Murdoch in the gut. Dane punches Murdoch. Dane tags in Plunkett. Double Irish Whip. Murdoch kicks Plunkett in the chest. Dane retreats to the floor. Murdoch tags in Crimson. Crimson with a gut punch. Crimson slams Plunkett’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Crimson with a chop/forearm combination. Plunkett decks Crimson with a back elbow smash. Plunkett rakes the eyes of Crimson. Plunkett with a straight right hand for a two count. Crimson is displaying his fighting spirit. Crimson with another back elbow smash. Dane drives Crimson crotch first into the steel ring post.

Plunkett tags in Dane. Dane talks smack to Crimson. Dane is putting the boots to Crimson. Dane tags in Plunkett. Plunkett with a falling fist drop. Plunkett drives his elbow into Crimson’s forehead. Plunkett applies a rear chin lock. Crimson with a JawBreaker. Plunkett tags in Dane. Dane knocks Murdoch off the ring apron. Crimson ducks a clothesline from Dane. Crimson side steps Dane into the turnbuckles. Crimson repeatedly whips Dane into the turnbuckles. Crimson sends Dane shoulder first into two ring posts. Crimson with The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Crimson dumps Plunkett out of the ring. Crimson nails Dane with The Bell Clap. Dane fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dane tags in Plunkett. Dane walks out on Plunkett. Crimson tags in Murdoch. Crimson goes after Dane. Murdoch with two clotheslines. Murdoch bodyslams Plunkett. Murdoch connects with The Flying Bulldog to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trevor Murdoch & Crimson via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 284 of The Hoots Podcast