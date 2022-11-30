NWA Powerrr Results 11/29/22

Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center

New Orleans, Louisiana

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Blunt Force Trauma w/Aron Stevens vs. David Powers & Eddie Vero

Damage and David Powers will start things off. Damage drives his knee into the midsection of Powers. Damage hammers down on the back of Powers neck. Damage HeadButts Powers. Powers with heavy bodyshots. Powers kicks the left hamstring of Damage. Powers with two overhand chops. Damage drops Powers with a shoulder tackle. Powers decks Damage with a back elbow smash. Powers kicks Damage in the face. Damage catches Powers in mid-air. Damage Powerslams Powers for a two count.

Damage flings Powers across the ring. Carnage and Vero are tagged in. Vero ducks under two clotheslines from Carnage. Carnage catches Vero in mid-air. Carnage bodyslams Vero. Carnage sends Vero to the corner. Vero dodges the running back elbow smash. Vero is throwing haymakers at Carnage. Carnage whips Vero across the ring. Carnage Powerslams Vero. Carnage kicks Powers off the ring apron. Carnage tags in Damage. Blunt Force Trauma connects with a Double Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Blunt Force Trauma via Pinfall

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Matthew Mims and Mercurio who will be participating in The Revolution Rumble.

– Don’t forget to get your replica NWA Belts at fandubelts.com/NWA

Second Match: Kilynn King vs. Samantha Starr w/Baby Doll

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Starr applies a wrist lock. King transitions into a hammerlock. Starr grabs a side headlock. King with heavy bodyshots. King whips Starr across the ring. Starr runs into King. Shoulder Block Exchange. King shakes Starr’s hand. Starr with a forearm smash. Starr sends King into the ropes. King runs around Starr. King with a Missile Dropkick. Starr regroups in the corner. Starr signals for the test of strength. King with a Counter Vertical Suplex. King with forearm shivers. Starr ducks a clothesline from King. Starr peppers King with forearms in the corner. King dives over Starr. King thrust kicks the midsection of Starr. Knight with a knee lift. Knight rocks Starr with a forearm smash.

Starr side steps King into the turnbuckles. Starr with two back elbow smashes. Following a snap mare takeover, Starr kicks King in the back. Starr repeatedly drives King face first into the canvas for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Roundhouse Kick Exchange. Starr with a forearm smash. Starr drops King with a Bulldog for a two count. Starr punches King in the back. King ducks a clothesline from Starr. King slaps Starr in the chest. King with a corner clothesline. King hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Starr denies The Excalibuster. King hammers down on the back of Starr’s neck. Starr with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Starr kicks King in the gut. King denies The Starr Struck DDT. King connects with The King’s Landing to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kilynn King via Pinfall

Third Match: The Cardona Family vs. The Spectaculars w/Rolando Freeman. If The Cardona Family Win, They Get 5 Minutes Alone With Rolando Freeman. If The Spectaculars Win, Rolando Freeman Immediately Faces Matt Cardona For His NWA World Title Shot

Matt Cardona and Rush Freeman will start things off. Cardona tags out to Knox. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Knox applies a side headlock. Freeman transitions into a wrist lock. Knox drop steps into a side headlock. Freeman whips Knox across the ring. Knox drops Freeman with a shoulder tackle. Knox with a straight right hand. Knox with an Elbow Drop for a two count. Knox grabs a side headlock. Knox with a side headlock takeover. Knox backs Freeman into the turnbuckles. Freeman ducks a clothesline from Knox. Freeman with two arm-drags. Freeman applies an arm-bar. Freeman tags in Pierce. The Spectaculars works on the left wrist of Knox. Knox punches Pierce. Knox sends Pierce to the corner. Pierce dives over Knox. Pierce with a deep arm-drag. Pierce applies an arm-bar. Pierce tags in Freeman. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Pierce dumps Knox out of the ring. Inverted Atomic Drop/Big Boot Combination to Cardona. The Spectacular Strut.

Knox talks strategy with Cardona. Knox tags in Cardona. Cardona wants to learn The Spectacular Strut. Freeman blocks a boot from Cardona. Freeman with heavy bodyshots. Cardona reverses out of the irish whip from Freeman. Knox drives his knee into Freeman’s back. Cardona with a Rising Knee Strike. Cardona dumps Freeman out of the ring. Knox repeatedly stomps on Freeman’s chest. Knox slams Freeman’s head on the ring apron. Knox rolls Freeman back into the ring. Cardona tags in Knox. Knox stomps on the right knee of Freeman. Knox with a Leg Drop for a two count. Knox is keeping Freeman grounded. Knox slams Freeman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Knox is throwing haymakers at Freeman. Knox tags in Cardona. Cardona with a flying forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Cardona applies a rear chin lock. Cardona clotheslines Freeman.

Cardona drags Freeman to the corner. Cardona tags in Knox. Knox with Three Elbow Drops for a two count. Knox whips Freeman across the ring. Freeman ducks a clothesline from Knox. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Cardona and Pierce are tagged in. Pierce clotheslines Cardona. Pierce with a polish hammer. Pierce whips Cardona across the ring. Cardona kicks Pierce in the chest. Pierce drops Cardona with The Big Boot. Cardona with a leaping double knee strike. Cardona goes for The Radio Silence, but Pierce counters with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Freeman punches Knox. Freeman clotheslines Knox over the top rope. Knox sweeps out the legs of Freeman. Knox drives Freeman face first into the steel ring post. Knox nails Rolando with The Big Boot. Cardona rakes the eyes of Pierce. Cardona drives Pierce shoulder first into the steel ring post. Cardona delivers Three Reboots. Cardona shoves the referee which forces the disqualification.

Winner: The Spectaculars via Disqualification

Fourth Match: Matt Cardona w/Mike Knox vs. Rolando Freeman w/The Spectaculars For Cardona’s NWA World Title Shot

Cardona is playing mind games with Freeman. Freeman knocks Cardona off the ring apron. Freeman slams Cardona’s head on the apron. Freeman with a straight right hand. Cardona shoves Freeman. Cardona hits The Radio Silence for a two count. Cardona argues with the referee. Cardona slams Freeman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cardona with forearm shivers. Cardona goes for The Reboot, but Freeman sends him crashing to the outside. Freeman with a Running Boot. Freeman drops Cardona with a Spinning DDT on the floor. Freeman rolls Cardona back into the ring. Freeman hooks the outside leg for a two count. Freeman takes a swipe at Knox. Cardona clotheslines Freeman. Cardona poses for the crowd. Cardona slams Freeman’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Cardona talks smack to Freeman. Cardona transitions into a corner mount. Freeman yanks Cardona off the middle turnbuckle.

Cardona and Freeman are trading back and forth shots. Cardona rakes the eyes of Freeman. Freeman HeadButts Cardona. Freeman with two palm strikes. Freeman with a Spinning Back Fist. Freeman follows that with a Running Uppercut. Freeman with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Cardona responds with The CodeBreaker. Freeman avoids The Reboot. Freeman kicks Cardona in the face. Freeman with a Shotgun Dropkick. Freeman with a Basement Flatliner for a two count. Freeman plays to the crowd. Freeman with a Running Boot for a two count. Knox puts Cardona’s boot on the bottom rope. Knox starts brawling The Spectaculars. Freeman with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Freeman dodges The Radio Silence. Freeman with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Freeman tees off on Cardona. Cardona uses the referee as a human shield. Cardona delivers the low blow. Cardona connects with The Radio Silence to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matt Cardona via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 336 of The Hoots Podcast