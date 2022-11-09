NWA Powerrr Results 11/8/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky)

First Match: Kamille & Kilynn King vs. The Hex

Dr. Tom Prichard joins the commentary team for this match. Kilynn King and Allysin Kay will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. King blocks a boot from Kay. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kay tags in Belle. King drops Belle with a shoulder tackle. Belle tags in Kay. King with a deep arm-drag. King applies an arm-bar. King tags in Kamille. Kamille with Two Bodyslams for a one count. Kamille uppercuts Kay. Kamille tags in King. Kamille levels Kay with The Body Avalanche. King with a Shotgun Meteora for a two count. King punches Kay in the back. King with a Rolling Senton. King goes for a Diving Senton Splash, but Kay ducks out of the way. Kay sends King shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Kay with a knife edge chop. Kay tags in Belle. Double Irish Whip. Following a snap mare takeover, Belle with a SomerSault NeckBreaker.

Kay with a Running Senton Splash. Belle follows that with The PK for a one count. Belle transitions into a ground and pound attack. Belle punches King in the back. Chop Exchange. Belle ducks a clothesline from King. Belle applies The Sleeper Hold. King backs Belle into the turnbuckles. Kay pulls Kamille off the ring apron. Belle hits The CodeBreaker for a two count. Belle applies a front face lock. Kay tags herself in. Belle with a running forearm smash. Belle with a Running Hip Attack. Kay follows that with a Running Boot. Kay sends King face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Kay with a knife edge chop. Kay with a corner clothesline.

Back Elbow Exchange. King with a Shotgun Dropkick. Kamille and Belle are tagged in. Kamille ducks a clothesline from Belle. Kamille with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Kamille slams Belle’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kamille repeatedly stomps on Belle’s chest. Kamille with the irish whip. Kamille delivers The Oklahoma Stampede for a two count. King rocks Kay with a forearm smash. King with a Release German Suplex. Belle responds with The Rolling Elbow. Kamille drops Belle with a Running Leg Lariat. Kay with The Uranage Slam. Kay with a Spinning Back Kick. Belle follows that with a running knee lift. Rolling Elbow/Roundhouse Kick Combination. Stereo Knee Strikes. King denies The Hex Mark’s The Spot. King nails Kay with The Roundhouse Kick. Kamille connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kamille & Kilynn King via Pinfall

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Ricky Morton. Ricky wants Kerry to carve his own path.

– Dak Draper is looking forward to becoming the brand new NWA National Champion at Hard Times III.

– Aron Stevens says that he’s going to expose Question Mark II at Hard Times III.

Second Match: Odinson vs. Fodder

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Odinson outpowers Fodder. Fodder with a waist lock go-behind. Odinson with a back elbow smash. Odinson signals for the test of strength. Odinson with two toe kicks. Odinson with two uppercuts. Odinson sends Fodder to the corner. Fodder side steps Odinson into the turnbuckles. Fodder applies a side headlock. Odinson launches Fodder across the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fodder applies a hammerlock. Fodder transitions into a side headlock. Odinson with a Belly to Back Slam. Odinson applies a front face lock. Odinson punches Fodder in the back. Odinson with a Vertical Suplex. Fodder fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Fodder punches Odinson in the back. Odinson drops Fodder with a Lariat for a two count.

Odinson kicks Fodder in the face. Odinson stomps on Fodder’s back. Odinson uses the middle rope to choke Fodder. Odinson applies a rear chin lock. Fodder with heavy bodyshots. Odinson dropkicks Fodder for a two count. Odinson uppercuts Fodder. Odinson whips Fodder across the ring. Odinson with a BackBreaker. Odinson with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Odinson follows that with two uppercuts. Odinson whips Fodder across the ring. Fodder ducks a clothesline from Odinson. Odinson catches Fodder in mid-air. Odinson bodyslams Fodder. Fodder avoids the elbow drop. Fodder unloads a flurry of strikes. Odinson reverses out of the irish whip from Fodder. Fodder side steps Odinson into the turnbuckles. Fodder with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Odinson. Odinson connects with The Pounce to pickup the victory.

Winner: Odinson via Pinfall

Third Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Valkyrie sends Wrenkowski face first into the canvas. Standing Switch Exchange. Valkyrie with a waist lock takedown. Valkyrie is playing mind games with Wrenkowski. Valkyrie with a single leg takedown. Valkyrie drops her elbow on the left knee of Wrenkowski. Valkyrie applies a leg lock. Valkyrie grapevines the legs of Wrenkowski. Valkyrie applies a front face lock. Wrenkowski with heavy bodyshots. Wrist Lock Exchange. Valkyrie applies a hammerlock. Valkyrie grabs a side headlock. Wrenkowski whips Valkyrie across the ring. Valkyrie drops Wrenkowski with a shoulder tackle. Valkyrie lunges over Wrenkowski. Valkyrie with a deep arm-drag. Wrenkowski regroups on the outside. Valkyrie tugs on Wrenkowski’s hair. Wrenkowski drives her elbow into the midsection of Valkyrie. Wrenkowski slams the left shoulder of Valkyrie on the top rope.

Wrenkowski hooks the outside for a one count. Wrenkowski tees off on Valkyrie. Wrenkowski wraps the left shoulder of Valkyrie around the top rope. Valkyrie and Wrenkowski are trading back and forth shots. Wrenkowski applies an arm-bar. Wrenkowski goes into the lateral press for a two count. Valkyrie with heavy bodyshots. Wrenkowski pulls Valkyrie down to the mat. Wrenkowski applies a top wrist lock. Valkyrie with heavy bodyshots. Wrenkowski clotheslines Valkyrie for a two count. Wrenkowski with clubbing blows to Valkryie’s back. Valkyrie avoids The Reality Check. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Wrenkowski.

Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Wrenkowski. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie teep kicks Wrenkowski into the ropes. Valkyrie clotheslines Wrenkowski. Valkyrie hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Wrenkowski reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Valkyrie side steps Wrenkowski into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie goes for The Sunset Flip, but Wrenkowski lands back on her feet. Valkyrie dodges The Roundhouse Kick. Valkyrie trips Wrenkowski. Valkyrie delivers The SurfBoard Stomp for a two count. Wrenkowski denies The Road To Valhalla. Wrenkowski ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Wrenkowski drops Valkyrie with a Spinning DDT for a two count. Valkyrie slaps Wrenkowski in the chest. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie connects with The Road To Valhalla to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

NWA Hard Times III Match Card

Pre-Show Match: Anthony Mayweather, The Pope and JTG vs. Jax Dane, Mercurio and Magic Jake Dumas w/Christi Jaynes & Chris Silvio In A Hardcore Team War Match

1.) EC3 vs. Thomas Latimer

2.) The Fixers (c) vs. The Spectaculars w/Rolando Freeman For The NWA USA Tag Team Championship

3.) Odinson vs. TBD

4.) Cyon (c) w/Austin Idol vs. Dak Draper For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

5.) Rodney Mask w/Aron Stevens vs. The Question Mark II In A Mask vs. Mask Match

6.) Davey Richards (c) vs. Colby Corino For The MLW National Openweight Championship

7.) AJ Cazana w/Anthony Andrews vs. Jordan Clearwater w/BLK Jeez For The Vacated NWA Worlds Television Championship

8.) Max The Impaler w/Father James Mitchell vs. Natalia Markova In A Voodoo Queen Casket Match

9.) Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton w/Ricky Morton For The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

10.) La Rebellion (c) w/Damian 666 vs. Hawx Aerie For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

11.) Kamille (c) vs. Kilynn King vs. Chelsea Green In A Triple Threat Match For The NWA World Women’s Championship

12.) Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona In A Triple Threat Match For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Fourth Match: Trevor Murdoch, Tyrus and Thomas Latimer vs. The Pope, JR Kratos and Douglas Williams In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Thomas Latimer and The Pope will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pope applies a hammerlock. Pope transitions into a side headlock. Latimer whips Pope across the ring. Latimer drops Pope with a shoulder tackle. Strong lockup. Latimer grabs a side headlock. Pope sends Latimer into the ropes. Latimer with a running shoulder tackle. Pope drops down on the canvas. Pope dropkicks Latimer. Pope with a deep arm-drag. Pope applies an arm-bar. Tyrus tags himself in. Tyrus punches Pope in mid-air. Tyrus with The T-Bone Suplex. Murdoch and Kratos are tagged in. Double Lariat. Forearm Exchange. Murdoch scores the elbow knockdown. Kratos tags in Williams. Williams ducks a clothesline from Murdoch. Williams with a corkscrew uppercut. Williams with two corner clotheslines. Murdoch denies The Exploder Suplex.

Williams with a drop toe hold. Williams applies The CrossFace. Williams transitions into a wrist lock. Murdoch and Williams are trading back and forth shots. Williams applies a side headlock. Murdoch whips Williams across the ring. Williams punches Tyrus. Murdoch clotheslines Williams. Murdoch tags in Latimer. Latimer repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Williams. Latimer with an elbow drop for a two count. Latimer applies a front face lock. Latimer tags in Tyrus. Tyrus punches Williams in the back. Tyrus applies a nerve hold. Tyrus tags in Latimer. Tyrus is choking Williams with his boot. Latimer bodyslams Williams for a two count. Latimer applies a rear chin lock. Latimer hammers down on the back of Williams neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Latimer with a Knee Drop for a two count. Latimer tags in Murdoch.

Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Murdoch with clubbing blows to Williams back. Murdoch tags in Latimer. Latimer with a gut punch. Latimer sends Williams to the corner. Williams kicks Latimer in the face. Williams with a Flying European Uppercut. Latimer with the irish whip. Williams kicks Latimer in the face. Williams is displaying his fighting spirit. Williams uses his feet to create separation. Williams tags in Kratos. Kratos with a shoulder tackle. Kratos clears the ring. Kratos scores the elbow knockdown. Kratos clotheslines Latimer. Kratos sends Latimer to the corner. Latimer decks Kratos with a back elbow smash. Kratos Powerslams Latimer. Kratos with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count. Aron Stevens punches the referee with a loaded glove. Kratos runs after Stevens. All hell starts breaking loose in Nashville. The Cardona Family gangs up on Murdoch and Tyrus to close the show.

Match Result: No-Contest

