NWA Powerrr Results 11/9/21

Valor Hall

Oak Grove, Kentucky

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Austin Idol, and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

NWA By Any Means Necessary Part 2

First Match: Tim Storm vs. Jaden Roller In A No Disqualification Match

Roller attacks Storm before the bell rings. Roller with forearm shivers. Storm kicks Roller in the gut. Storm punches Roller in the back. Storm with a straight right hand. Storm slams Roller’s head on the top rope. Storm wraps his t-shirt around Roller’s neck. Storm with a Big Biel Throw. Storm starts choking Roller with the t-shirt. Storm unloads a flurry of right jabs. Storm drops Roller with The Bionic Elbow. Storm plays to the crowd. Storm whips Roller across the ring. Storm clotheslines Roller. Storm sends Roller into the ropes. Storm drops Roller with The Big Boot. Storm toys around with Roller. Storm with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Storm with a Running Boot for a two count. Storm launches Roller over the top rope.

Storm punches Roller in the back. Storm slaps Roller in the chest. Storm slams Roller’s head on the steel ring steps. Storm rolls Roller back into the ring. Storm bodyslams Roller. Storm goes for another bodyslam, but Roller lands back on his feet. Roller delivers two low blows. Roller with multiple chair shots. Roller wedged the chair in between the turnbuckles. Storm reverses out of the irish whip from Roller. Roller kicks Storm in the face. Roller with clubbing forearm smashes. Storm kicks Roller in the gut. Storm with a Running Boot. Roller denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Roller sends Storm back first into the wedged chair. Roller bodyslams Storm. Roller with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Roller repositions the chair. Storm with a Back Body Drop. Roller with a drop toe hold into the chair. Roller goes for The Curb Stomp, but Storm ducks out of the way. Storm connects with The DDT on the chair to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tim Storm via Pinfall

Second Match: Kamille (c) vs. Kenzie Page In A Two Out Of Three Falls Match For The NWA World Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kamille outpowers Paige. Strong lockup. Kamille sends Paige face first into the canvas. Kamille tosses Paige around like a rag doll. Paige ducks a clothesline from Kamille. Paige rolls Kamille over for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Kamille sends Paige chest first into the turnbuckles. Kamille pulls Paige down to the mat. Kamille pie faces Paige. Kamille puts her knee on the back of Paige’s neck. Kamille uppercuts Paige. Kamille gets Paige tied up in the ropes. Kamille with clubbing blows to Paige’s chest. Kamille with a GutWrench Suplex. Paige with two toe kicks. Kamille punches Paige in the back. Kamille drives Paige back first into the turnbuckles. Kamille Powerslams Paige for a two count. Kamille uppercuts Paige. Kamille with a forearm smash. Kamille with a straight right hand. Kamille follows that with a GutWrench Suplex. Kamille dumps Paige out of the ring. Kamille sends Paige face first into the steel ring post.

Kamille talks smack to the crowd. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Kamille rolls Paige back into the ring. Kamille applies the cravate. Paige with heavy bodyshots. Paige sends Kamille to the corner. Kamille decks Paige with a back elbow smash. Kamille drops Paige with The Leg Lariat for a two count. Kamille goes for a Powerslam, but Paige lands back on her feet. Paige repeatedly stomps on the left foot of Kamille. Paige with three chops. Paige ducks a clothesline from Kamille. Paige with a back elbow smash. Paige side steps Kamille into the turnbuckles. Paige rolls Kamille over for a two count. Kamille drops Paige with The Big Boot. Kamille hits The Swinging NeckBreaker to score the first pinfall of the match.

Paige sends Kamille shoulder first into the steel ring post. Paige punches Kamille in the back. Paige slams Kamille’s head on the ring apron. Paige sends Kamille back first into the steel guard rail. Paige with a knife edge chop. Paige with a Vertical Suplex on the ramp way. Kamille gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Paige hooks the outside leg for a two count. Paige with forearm shivers. Kamille drives her knee into the midsection of Paige. Paige with an inside cradle for a two count. Kamille with two uppercuts. Paige responds with the backslide cover for a two count. Paige SuperKicks Kamille. Paige hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Kamille has Paige on the top turnbuckle. Kamille and Paige are trading back and forth shots. Kamille throws Paige off the top turnbuckle. Kamille goes for The Spear, but Paige rolls her over for a two count. Kamille blocks The SuperKick. Paige ducks a clothesline from Kamille. Kamille sends Paige to the corner. Kamille plants Paige with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Strictly Business made Kyle Davis sing Happy Birthday to Kamille.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille (2-0) via Pinfall

Third Match: Trevor Murdoch & Nick Aldis vs. Thomas Latimer & Chris Adonis w/Kamille

Trevor Murdoch and Chris Adonis will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Murdoch applies a side headlock. Adonis whips Murdoch across the ring. Murdoch runs into Adonis. Adonis flexes his muscles. Murdoch with a drop toe hold. Murdoch mocks Adonis. Murdoch applies a wrist lock. Murdoch with a knife edge chop/arm-ringer combination. Murdoch with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Murdoch grabs a side wrist lock. Adonis breaks the grip. Aldis and Latimer are tagged in. Kamille trips Aldis from the outside. Latimer tags in Adonis. Adonis attacks Aldis from behind. Adonis repeatedly stomps on Aldis chest. Adonis starts choking Aldis. Adonis tags in Latimer. Latimer goes for The Monkey Flip, but Aldis lands back on his feet. Latimer retreats to the outside. Aldis runs after Latimer. Latimer stops Aldis in his tracks. The referee has ejected Kamille from the ringside area.

Adonis with another blindside shot. Strictly Business gangs up on Aldis. Latimer rolls Aldis back into the ring. Latimer with a short-arm clothesline. Latimer kicks Aldis in the face. Latimer with a straight right hand. Latimer transitions into a ground and pound attack. Latimer repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Aldis. Latimer with a Knee Drop for a two count. Latimer applies an arm-bar. Aldis is throwing haymakers at Latimer. Latimer tags in Adonis. Aldis leapfrogs over Latimer. Adonis clotheslines Aldis for a two count. Adonis applies a rear chin lock. Aldis with elbows into the midsection of Adonis. Adonis rakes the eyes of Aldis. Adonis tags in Latimer. Latimer with a flying double axe handle strike. Latimer taunts Murdoch. Latimer drives his knee into the midsection of Aldis. Latimer slams Aldis head on the right boot of Adonis. Latimer tags in Adonis. Adonis with a flying double axe handle strike. Adonis poses for the crowd. Adonis applies a front face lock. Latimer tags himself in. Latimer with another flying double axe handle strike. Latimer bodyslams Aldis. Latimer with a running punch to Murdoch. Latimer ascends to the top turnbuckle. Aldis with a straight right hand. Aldis with The SuperPlex.

Murdoch and Adonis are tagged in. Murdoch with two clotheslines. Murdoch with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Adonis reverses out of the irish whip from Murdoch. Murdoch holds onto the ropes. Murdoch kicks Adonis in the face. Latimer clotheslines Murdoch from the ring apron. Adonis tags in Latimer. Latimer with two haymakers. Latimer repeatedly stomps on Murdoch’s chest. Latimer with a straight right hand. Murdoch is displaying his fighting spirit. Latimer drives his knee into the midsection of Murdoch. Latimer with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Latimer argues with the referee. Latimer applies a rear chin lock. Murdoch decks Latimer with a JawBreaker. Latimer with a running clothesline. Latimer tags in Adonis. Adonis with the elbow drop. Adonis stomps on Murdoch’s face. Adonis with a knife edge chop. Adonis whips Murdoch into the turnbuckles. Murdoch with a back elbow smash. Murdoch knocks Latimer off the apron. Murdoch with The Flying Crossbody Block for a one count.

Latimer blasts Aldis off the apron. Following a snap mare takeover, Adonis stomps on the midsection of Murdoch. Adonis with a blistering chop. Adonis tags in Latimer. Latimer is throwing haymakers at Murdoch. Latimer drives his knee into the midsection of Murdoch. Latimer continues to knock Aldis off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Murdoch holds onto the ropes. Murdoch kicks Latimer in the chest. Murdoch dumps Adonis out of the ring. Murdoch side steps Latimer into the turnbuckles. Murdoch tags in Aldis. Latimer ducks under two clotheslines from Aldis. Aldis with The Lou Thez Press. Aldis transitions into a ground and pound attack. Aldis with a Flapjack onto Latimer. Latimer kicks Aldis in the gut. Aldis nails Latimer with The Tombstone PileDriver. Aldis lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Murdoch throws Adonis out of the ring. Murdoch with forearm shivers. Adonis sends Murdoch back first into the steel ring post.

Aldis goes for a Bodyslam, but Latimer lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Latimer tugs on the referee’s shirt. Latimer delivers the low blow. Latimer tags in Adonis. Latimer goes for The PileDriver, but Aldis counters with a Back Body Drop. Aldis with a gut punch in mid-air. Latimer drops Aldis with The Implant DDT. Adonis hooks the outside leg for a two count. Murdoch with The Sky High. Latimer responds with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Aldis kicks Latimer in the gut. Aldis PowerBombs Latimer. Adonis connects with The SpineBuster for a two count. Adonis argues with the referee. Aldis with a double leg takedown. Aldis applies The Kings Lynn Clover. Adonis uses Kamille for leverage. Aldis runs after Kamille. Adonis applies The Master Lock. Aldis with a JawBreaker. Kamille inadvertently spears Adonis. Aldis throws Kamille into Latimer. Aldis tags in Murdoch. Murdoch plants Adonis with The Flying Bulldog to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trevor Murdoch & Nick Aldis via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Crimson vs. Jax Dane In A Steel Cage Match

Crimson and Dane are brawling on the stage before the bell rings. Crimson kicks Dane in the gut. Crimson with The Vertical Suplex on the ramp way. Crimson punches Dane in the back. Crimson slams Dane’s head on the steel guard rail. Forearm Exchange. Crimson decks Dane with a back elbow smash. Crimson and Dane are brawling around the ringside area. Crimson tees off on Dane. Crimson sends Dane face first into the steel ring post. Dane slams Crimson’s head on the steel ring steps. Dane throws a steel chair into the ring. Crimson with a straight right hand. Crimson HeadButs Dane. Crimson slams Dane’s head on the announce table. Crimson wraps the cable cords around Dane’s neck. Dane slams the cage door into Crimson’s face. The action finally spills into the cage. Dane kicks Crimson in the gut. Dane with the irish whip. Crimson clotheslines Dane.

Crimson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Crimson with a chop/forearm combination. Crimson whips Dane into the turnbuckles. Dane rakes the eyes of Crimson. Haymaker Exchange. Dane drives his knee into the midsection of Crimson. Dane sends Crimson face first into the cage. Dane with two back elbow smashes. Dane drops Crimson with The Steel Chain Punch. Dane punches Crimson. Dane throws Crimson into the steel. Dane transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dane rakes the eyes of Crimson. Dane stomps on the left hand of Crimson. Crimson is busted open. Dane is putting the boots to Crimson. Dane rams his boot across Crimson’s face. Dane HeadButts Crimson. Dane grinds Crimson’s face against the cage. Dane with two toe kicks. Dane transitions into a corner mount. Crimson with The SitOut PowerBomb.

Dane kicks Crimson in the face. Dane with a running clothesline for a two count. Dane applies the nerve hold. Dane stomps on Crimson’s chest. Crimson with heavy bodyshots. Dane punches Crimson in the back. Crimson is pissed. Crimson repeatedly throws Dane face first into the steel. Crimson clotheslines Dane. Crimson with The Polish Hammer. Short-Arm Reversal by Crimson. Crimson hits The SpineBuster. Crimson lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Dane fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dane with The Samoan Drop. Dane goes for The Spear, but Crimson puts the chair up at the last second. Crimson with The Death Valley Driver. Dane blinds Crimson with powder. Dane clotheslines Crimson for a two count. Dane throws rubbing alcohol into Crimson’s eyes. Dane connects with The Running Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jax Dane via Pinfall

