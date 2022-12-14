NWA Powerrr Results 12/13/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky)

Team Pretty: Trevor Murdoch, Rhett Titus, Luke Hawx, La Rosa Negra, Ella Envy and Aron Stevens)

Team Rock N Roll: Dak Draper, Matthew Mims, Alex Taylor, Taya Valkyrie, Jennacide and Ricky Morton)

Team Rebelion: Jax Dane, Colby Corino, Joe Alonzo, Max The Impaler, Ashley D’Amboise, Bestia 666)

Team Gold: Chris Adonis, AJ Cazana, Mercurio, Natalia Markova, Roxy and Anthony Andrews)

First Match: (Team Pretty) Trevor Murdoch vs. Rhett Titus vs. (Team Rock N Roll) Matthew Mims & Dak Draper In A First Round Match In The 2022 NWA Champions Series

Rhett Titus and Matthew Mims will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Titus with a waist lock go-behind. Mims applies a side headlock. Titus transitions into a hammerlock. Mims with a back elbow smash. Titus drops down on the canvas. Titus leapfrogs over Mims. Titus with a deep arm-drag. Titus applies an arm-bar. Titus tags in Murdoch. Murdoch punches Mims in the back. Murdoch with a knife edge chop. Murdoch slams Mims head on the top turnbuckle pad. Murdoch unloads three knife edge chops. Murdoch sends Mims to the corner. Mims decks Murdoch with a back elbow smash. Murdoch with a drop toe hold. Murdoch with clubbing crossfaces. Mims ducks a clothesline from Murdoch. Mims bodyslams Murdoch. Mims with a Running Splash for a one count. Mims tags in Draper. Draper with a back elbow smash. Draper applies a wrist lock. Draper backs Murdoch into the ropes. Murdoch reverses out of the irish whip from Draper. Draper ducks a clothesline from Murdoch. Draper leapfrogs over Murdoch. Draper grabs the left leg of Murdoch. Murdoch is putting the boots to Draper. Murdoch tags in Titus. Double Irish Whip. Double Gut Punch. Murdoch kicks Draper in the chest. Titus with a Running Bulldog for a one count. Titus applies a front face lock. Titus goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Draper blocks it. Draper goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Titus lands back on his feet. Draper holds onto the ropes. Titus ducks a clothesline from Draper. Draper goes for a Press Slam, but Titus lands back on his feet. Mims grabs Titus from behind. Draper drops Titus with The Big Boot.

Draper with a Knee Drop for a one count. Draper hammers down on Titus chest. Mims tags himself in. Draper with a GutWrench Toss. Mims applies a wrist lock. Mims with clubbing blows to Titus back. Mims applies The Bear Hug. Titus with Three Bell Claps. Mims drives Titus back first into the turnbuckles. Mims tags in Draper. Draper with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Draper repeatedly drives his knee into Titus back. Draper applies The Swinging Stretch Muffler. Draper with another knee drop. Draper tags in Mims. Mims whips Titus into the turnbuckles. Titus is displaying his fighting spirit. Titus kicks Mims in the face. Mims catches Titus in mid-air. Mims hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Mims tags in Draper. Draper with a knee drop. Draper whips Titus across the ring. Titus with a Sunset Flip for a two count. Draper answers with a GutBuster. Titus dropkicks Draper in mid-air. Murdoch and Mims are tagged in. Murdoch with two clotheslines. Murdoch whips Mims across the ring. Murdoch with The Big Boot. Draper sends Murdoch tumbling to the floor. Titus clotheslines Draper over the top rope. Murdoch connects with The Flying Bulldog to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trevor Murdoch & Rhett Titus via Pinfall

– Austin Idol Vignette.

Second Match: (Team Gold) Chris Adonis vs. (Team Rebelion) Jax Dane In A First Round Match In The 2022 NWA Champions Series

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dane avoids The Master Lock. Dane regroups on the outside. Adonis with a waist lock go-behind. Dane backs Adonis into the turnbuckles. Dane decks Adonis with a back elbow smash. Dane applies a side headlock. Adonis whips Dane across the ring. Dane drops Adonis with a shoulder tackle. Jordan Clearwater offers encouragement from the outside. Dane kicks Adonis in the gut. Dane grabs a side headlock. Adonis sends Dane into the ropes. Adonis trips Dane. Adonis scores three right jabs. Adonis with a blistering chop. Adonis slams Dane’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Adonis transitions into a corner mount.

Dane with a greco roman eye poke. Adonis with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Adonis gets distracted by Chris Silvio. Dane hits The Samoan Drop. Dane removes his vest. Dane whips Adonis into the turnbuckles. Dane applies The Bear Hug. Adonis with a chop/forearm combination. Dane reverses out of the irish whip from Adonis. Adonis with a flying shoulder tackle. Adonis clotheslines Dane. Adonis sends Dane to the corner. Dane kicks Adonis in the face. Adonis with The SpineBuster for a two count. Dane blocks The Master Lock. Dane with a Running Lariat. Dane applies The Master Lock. Adonis breaks the grip. Adonis whips Dane across the ring. Adonis applies The Master Lock. Dane delivers the low blow which forces the disqualification.

Winner: Chris Adonis via Disqualification

Third Match: (Team Pretty) Luke Hawx vs. (Team Rock N Roll) Alex Taylor In A First Round Match In The 2022 NWA Champions Series

Taylor refuses to shake Hawx’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hawx backs Taylor into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Taylor kicks the right hand of Hawx. Hawk with a waist lock takedown. Hawx sends Taylor face first into the canvas. Hawx applies a front facelock. Taylor grabs an arm-bar. Taylor transitions into a hammerlock. Hawx answers with a side headlock. Slatemate in the corner. Taylor dives over Hawx. Taylor ducks a clothesline from Hawx. Taylor leapfrogs over Hawx. Hawx catches Taylor in mid-air. Hawx sends Taylor back first into the canvas. Hawx ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Hawx with a diving shoulder tackle. Hawx with forearm shivers. Hawx whips Taylor across the ring. Hawx with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Hawx applies a rear chin lock. Taylor with elbows into the midsection of Hawx.

Taylor reverses out of the irish whip from Hawx. Hawx launches Taylor over the top rope. Taylor drives his knee into the midsection of Hawx. Taylor drives Hawx face first into the ring apron. Taylor is raining down haymakers. Taylor drives Hawx back first into the apron. Taylor punches Hawx in the back. Taylor rolls Hawx back into the ring. Taylor transitions into a ground and pound attack. Taylor whips Hawx across the ring. Taylor scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Taylor tees off on Hawx. Taylor with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Taylor with forearm shivers. Taylor slams Hawx’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Taylor with clubbing shoulder blocks. Hawx denies The Cradle Shock. Hawx drops Taylor with a Spinning Heel Kick. Hawx with forearm shivers. Hawx with two clotheslines. Hawx ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Hawx with a Belly to Back Slam for a two count. Hawx puts Taylor on the top turnbuckle. Taylor blocks The SuperPlex. Hawx avoids The Swanton Bomb. Hawx applies The Dragon Sleeper. Taylor connects with The Cradle Shock to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alex Taylor via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (Team Rebelion) Colby Corino vs. (Team Gold) AJ Cazana In A First Round Match In The 2022 NWA Champions Series

Cazana side steps The Running Cannonball Strike from Corino. Cazana applies a leg lock. Corino grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Corino side steps Cazana into the turnbuckles. Corino is trying to do everything he can to create separation. Cazana drags Corino back into the ring. Cazana flings Corino into the turnbuckles. Cazana repeatedly stomps on Corino’s chest. Cazana unloads three knife edge chops. Cazana with a Biel Throw. Cazana with a blistering chop. Cazana kicks Corino in the gut. Cazana with another Biel Throw. Corino kicks Cazana in the face. Corino ducks under two clotheslines from Cazana. Cazana drops Corino with a Lariat. Corino avoids The Running Knee Drop. Cazana with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Corino blocks a boot from Cazana. Corino with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Corino hammers down on the left knee of Cazana. Corino hyperextends the left knee of Cazana. Corino with clubbing hamstring kicks.

Corino dropkicks the left knee of Cazana. Corino with a Seated Senton. Corino with a knife edge chop. Corino with a Draping Flatliner for a one count. Corino continues to work on the left knee of Cazana. Corino with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Corino DDT’s the left knee of Cazana. Corino grapevines the legs of Cazana. Cazana goes into the lateral press for a two count. Corino with two running hamstring kicks. Cazana catches Corino in mid-air. Cazana with The Uranage Slam. Corino avoids The Elbow Drop. Corino hyperextends the left leg of Cazana. Corino applies the single leg crab. Cazana with a double leg takedown. Cazana applies The Knee Bar. Corino repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Cazana. Corino kicks Cazana in the face. Cazana is pissed. Cazana reapplies The Knee Bar. Corino grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Cazana goes for a PowerBomb, but Corino counters with a Hurricanrana to the floor. Corino kicks Cazana in the face. Cazana catches Corino in mid-air. Cazana PowerBombs Corino on the ring apron. Cazana goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Corino counters with The Sleeper Hold. Corino makes Cazana pass out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: Colby Corino via Submission

Updated Standings

– Team Rebelion 6 Points

– Team Pretty 5 Points

– Team Rock N Roll 5 Points

– Team Gold 5 Points

