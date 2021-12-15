NWA Powerrr Results 12/14/21

GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

Kicking off with a word from the CHAMP! "Come at me direct…and I guarantee, at the end of the day, you'll have respect for the name Trevor Murdoch!"@TheRealTMurdoch has strong words for @bookmikeknox and @TheMattCardona!#NWAPowerrr on @FiteTV

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/VO5MJrqOyQ — NWA (@nwa) December 14, 2021

Transcription by Josh Lopez

This weeks episode started with Kyle Davis interviewing Strictly Business at the podium. Things are far from over between Nick Aldis and Thomas Latimer. Latimer says that Aldis can’t walk around all gleefully backstage with his old fart friend, Douglas Williams, his redneck wife, Mickie James and his snot nose kid. This will be over the day Latimer grabs the Sunday Telegraph and the headlines reads, Nick Aldis is dead.

– Father James Mitchell calls out Chris Adonis & Billy Corgan for the shady officiating that took place at NWA Hard Times 2. Judais still has his eyes set on the NWA National Heavyweight Championship. Sal Rinauro joins the conversation and looks completely deranged. Rinauro wants to work with Mitchell and Judais. Mitchell scoffs at Rinauro and calls him a cockroach. Danny Deals brought Rinauro to the backstage area.

First Match: Aron Stevens & JR Kratos vs. JTG & The Dirty Dango

Aron Stevens and The Dirty Dango will start things off. Dango shakes his hips. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stevens applies a side headlock. Dango whips Stevens across the ring. Stevens drops Dango with a shoulder tackle. Stevens taunts Dango. Strong lockup. Stevens grabs a side headlock. Dango sends Stevens into the ropes. Stevens with another shoulder tackle. Dango drops down on the canvas. Dango leapfrogs over Stevens. Dango dropkicks Stevens. Dango applies a wrist lock. Dango tags in JTG. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Elbow Drop for a two count. JTG punches Stevens. Stevens answers with a throat thrust. Short-Arm Reversal by JTG. JTG with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. JTG uppercuts Stevens for a two count. JTG applies an arm-bar. Dango tags himself in. Dango with The Slingshot Rollup for a two count.

Dango applies a wrist lock. Stevens reverses out of the irish whip from Dango. Dango kicks Stevens in the chest. Kratos clotheslines Dango behind the referee’s back. Stevens is raining down haymakers. Stevens tags in Kratos. Kratos stomps on Dango’s chest. Kratos with a straight right hand. Kratos sends Dango to the corner. Kratos with a flying forearm smash. Kratos with The Discus Corner Lariat. Kratos follows that with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Kratos applies a front face lock. Kratos tags in Stevens. Stevens kicks Dango in the gut. Stevens repeatedly stomps on Dango’s chest. Stevens talks smack to Dango. Stevens with clubbing elbow smashes in the corner. Stevens grapevines the legs of Dango. Stevens tags in Kratos. Kratos stomps on the midsection of Dango. Kratos applies a rear chin lock. Dango with elbows into the midsection of Kratos.

Kratos blocks a boot from Dango. Kratos Powerslams Dango for a two count. Kratos sends Dango into the ropes. Dango kicks Kratos in the chest. Dango ducks a clothesline from Stevens. Dango knocks Stevens off the apron. Dango ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Dango tags in JTG. JTG avoids the back hand from Kratos. JTG blasts Stevens off the apron. JTG clotheslines Kratos. JTG scores the elbow knockdown. JTG with a Straight Jacket NeckBreaker. JTG hits The Uranage Slam for a two count. Stevens launches Dango over the top rope. The referee yells at Stevens. Stevens vents on the microphone. Kratos ducks a clothesline from JTG. Kratos with a forearm shot across the back of JTG. Kratos connects with The Deadlift Vertical Suplex to pickup the victory. After the match, Stevens says that we all should take a moment to appreciate Kratos. Stevens starts talking in third person proclaiming that he’s never been better.

Winner: Aron Stevens & JR Kratos via Pinfall

– JR Kratos tells May Valentine that he and Aron Stevens have found the winning formula.

– Father James Mitchell makes Sal Rinauro take a loyalty test. Rinauro had to bark like a dog, bow down and kiss Judais boots, take a Chokeslam from Judais and drink Romanian blood.

– The End has formed an alliance with Jax Dane.

"I thrive when it comes to losses because it means there's an opportunity to get better!"@RealMelina goes "Heart 2 Heart" with @mayradiasgomes on her chase for the Burke. Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/PBJPpvGJsh — NWA (@nwa) December 14, 2021

Second Match: The Hex (c) vs. Mickie James & Kiera Hogan For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

Marti Belle and Kiera Hogan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Belle backs Hogan into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Hogan applies a hammerlock. Belle grabs a side headlock. Hogan transitions into a top wrist lock. Belle with a side headlock takeover. Hogan whips Belle across the ring. Belle drops Hogan with a shoulder tackle. Hoan drops down on the canvas. Belle ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Hogan dropkicks Belle for a one count. Hogan tags in Mickie. Double Snap Mare Takeover. Hogan kicks Belle in the back. Mickie with a Running Boot. The referee is trying to get Kay out of the ring. Mickie hooks the outside leg for a two count. Mickie applies a wrist lock. Mickie grabs an arm-bar. Short-Arm Reversal by Belle. Belle with a forearm smash. Belle applies a front face lock. Mickie backs Belle into the turnbuckles. Kay tags herself in. Mickie dodges The Big Boot. Mickie with a Spinning Back Kick. Mickie with a Pump Kick. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Kay. Mickie with The Lou Thez Press. Mickie transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Mickie kicks Kay in the gut. Kay denies The Mick DDT. Kay side steps Mickie into the turnbuckles. Mickie decks Kay with a back elbow smash. Mickie with a Hurricanrana. Mickie tags in Hogan. Hogan with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Kay hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Kay slams Hogan’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kay tags in Belle. Belle with a running forearm smash. Belle sweeps out the legs of Hogan. Assisted Hip Attack. Kay with a Running Boot. Belle hooks the outside leg for a two count. Belle punches Hogan in the back. Belle with a Vertical Suplex. Belle sends Hogan face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Belle tags in Kay. The Hex repeatedly stomps on Hogan’s chest. The referee is trying to calm down Mickie. Belle is choking Hogan with her boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Belle with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Belle drags Hogan to her corner. Belle tags in Kay.

Following a snap mare takeover, Kay applies a rear chin lock. Hogan with heavy bodyshots. Kay pulls Hogan down to the mat. Kay taunts Mickie. Kay slams Hogan’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kay tags in Belle. Kay continues to stomp on Hogan’s chest. Hogan is displaying her frustration. Belle rocks Hogan with a forearm smash. Belle whips Hogan across the ring. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Belle. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Mickie and Kay are tagged in. Mickie with two clotheslines. Mickie scores the elbow knockdown. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Kay. Mickie drops Kay with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Mickie kicks Kay in the gut. Kay denies The Mick DDT. Mickie kicks Kay in the face. Mickie with a Headscissors Takeover. Mickie tags in Hogan. Belle runs interference. The Hex connects with The Hex Marks The Spot to pickup the victory. After the match, Thomas Latimer and Kamille starts laughing at Mickie.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Hex via Pinfall

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– Billy Corgan takes responsibility for sanctioning Matt Cardona and Mike Knox.

Third Match: Mike Knox w/Matt Cardona vs. Matthew Mims

Knox attacks Mims before the bell rings. Knox with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Knox with clubbing blows to Mims back. Knox is putting the boots to Mims. Haymaker Exchange. Mimis with clubbing shoulder blocks. Mims with a double leg takedown for a two count. Mims plays to the crowd. Knox side steps Mims into the turnbuckles. Knox drops Mims with The Big Boot. Knox with two elbow drops. Knox applies The CrossFace. Mims grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Knox levels Mims with The Body Avalanche.

Knox is choking Mims with his boot. Knox with a Running Hip Attack. Knox with two haymakers. Mims answers with heavy bodyshots. Knox delivers The Big Boot. Knox uses the middle rope as a weapon. Knox with a Running Boot. Knox catapults Mims throat first into the middle rope for a one count. Knox and Mims are trading back and forth shots. HeadButt Exchange. Mims with a leaping back elbow smash. Mims with a running clothesline. Mims is fired up. Mims goes for The Big Strong Slam, but Knox counters with the eye rake. Knox with a Running Crossbody Block. Knox connects with The Swinging Reverse STO to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mike Knox via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 287 of The Hoots Podcast