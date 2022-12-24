NWA Powerrr Results 12/20/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Team Great: (Bully Ray, Thomas Latimer, Judais, PJ Hawx, Angelina Love, Natalia Markova, Missa Kate and Sal Rinauro)

Team Tyrus: (Trevor Murdoch, EC3, Thrillbilly Silas, Carnage, Allysin Kay, Samantha Starr, Kayla Kassidy and Rolando Freeman)

Team Rock N Roll: (Chris Adonis, Dak Draper, Matthew Mims, Madi Wrenkowski, Alex Taylor, Taya Valkyrie, Jennacide and Ricky Morton)

Team Rebelion: (Odinson, Jax Dane, Colby Corino, Joe Alonzo, Kilynn King, Max The Impaler, Ashley D’Amboise, Bestia 666)

First Match: (Team Tyrus) Trevor Murdoch vs. (Team Rebelion) Jax Dane In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2022 NWA Champions Series

Dane is playing mind games with Murdoch. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Murdoch backs Dane into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Dane applies a side headlock. Murdoch whips Dane across the ring. Dane drops Murdoch with a shoulder tackle. Murdoch is throwing haymakers at Dane. Murdoch whips Dane across the ring. Dane ducks a clothesline from Murdoch. Dane bails out to the floor. Murdoch mocks Dane. Murdoch gets distracted by Chris Silvio. Murdoch tees off on Dane. Dane uses Ashley D’Amboise as a shield. Dane with a straight right hand. Dane slams Murdoch’s head on the ring apron. Dane sends Murdoch face first into the steel ring post. Dane rolls Murdoch back into the ring. Dane with two haymakers.

Dane stomps on the right knee of Murdoch. Dane stomps on Murdoch’s chest. Dane dumps Murdoch out of the ring. Dane kicks Murdoch in the chest. Dane is choking Murdoch with his knee. Dane with another haymaker. Dane applies the cravate. Dane hammers down on Murdoch’s chest. Dane reapplies the cravate. Murdoch refuses to quit. Murdoch with elbows into the midsection of Dane. Dane with The Samoan Drop. Dane removes his vest. Dane delivers a Running Lariat for a two count. Dane argues with the referee. Murdoch with a gut punch. Murdoch repeatedly drives Dane face first into the ring post. Dane avoids The Flying Bulldog. Dane gets distracted by La Rosa Negra. Negra slaps Dane in the face. Murdoch with two haymakers. Dane reverses out of the irish whip from Murdoch. Murdoch clotheslines Dane. Murdoch with The Big Boot. Dane decks Murdoch with a back elbow smash. Murdoch hits The Sky High. Murdoch prepares for The Flying Bulldog as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw, Both Teams Get Two Points

Second Match: (Team Great) Bully Ray, Thomas Latimer and Judais vs. (Team Rock N Roll) Chris Adonis, Matthews Mims and Dak Draper In A Semi-Final Round Match

Thomas Latimer and Chris Adonis will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Latimer drop steps into a side headlock. Adonis transitions into a hammerlock. Adonis grabs a side headlock. Latimer whips Adonis across the ring. Adonis drops Latimer with a shoulder tackle. Latimer drops down on the canvas. Adonis ducks under two clotheslines from Latimer. Latimer dropkicks Adonis. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Adonis applies a side headlock. Latimer sends Adonis into the ropes. Adonis ducks another pair of clotheslines from Latimer. Adonis with a flying shoulder tackle. Judais and Draper are tagged in. Draper shoves Judais. Draper ducks a clothesline from Judais. Draper scores the ankle pick. Judais avoids The Cartwheel Knee Drop. Judais with a corner clothesline. Judais with a Running Boot. Judais goes for a Bodyslam, but Draper lands back on his feet. Draper decks Judais with a back elbow smash. Draper tags in Mims. Mims dodges The Big Boot. Mims with a Leaping HeadButt. Mims shoves Bully. Mims tells Bully to bring it. Judais tags in Bully.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mims applies a wrist lock. Bully clotheslines Mims. Bully unloads a flurry of left jabs. Bully loads up The Bionic Elbow. Mims kicks Bully in the gut. Mims sends Bully to the corner. Bully knocks Adonis and Draper off the ring apron. Bully kicks Mims in the face. Adonis and Draper drives Bully crotch first into the steel ring post. Mims stomps on Bully’s chest. Mims transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mims tags in Adonis. Adonis with a flying double axe handle strike. Adonis scores a right jab. Adonis slams Bully’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Adonis is choking Bully in the corner. Adonis tags in Draper.

Adonis is throwing haymakers at Bully. Draper repeatedly stomps on Bully’s chest. Draper applies The Bear Hug. Bully escapes with three sharp elbow strikes. Draper clotheslines Bully. Draper tags in Mims. Mims with The Mongolian Chop. Bully Spears Mims. Latimer and Draper are tagged in. Latimer with rapid fire haymakers. Latimer launches Adonis over the top rope. Latimer with a leaping back elbow smash/corner clothesline combination. Latimer whips Mims into Draper. Latimer with The Force Feed Trauma to Mims. Latimer ducks a clothesline from Draper. Latimer hits The Brighter Side Of Suffering for a two count. Mims decks Judais with a back elbow smash. Mims transitions into a corner mount. Bully puts Mims on his shoulders. Team Great delivers The Doomsday Device. Team Great connects with The 3D to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bully Ray, Thomas Latimer and Judais via Pinfall, Team Great Gets 5 Points

Third Match: (Team Tyrus) Allysin Kay vs. (Team Rebelion) Kilynn King In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2022 NWA Champions Series

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. This lock up goes around the entire ringside area. King signals for the test of strength. King with a Monkey Flip for a two count. King has the leverage advantage. King applies The CrossFace. Kay grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. King with forearm shivers. King whips Kay across the ring. Kay ducks a clothesline from King. Kay drops King with a shoulder tackle. King drops down on the canvas. King kicks Kay in the gut. Kay with a Counter Vertical Suplex for a one count. King reverses out of the irish whip from Kay. Kay side steps King into the turnbuckles. King with a back elbow smash. King punches Kay in the back. King with a SpringBoard Pump Kick. Kay blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Kay sweeps out the legs of King on the ring apron. Kay stomps on King’s back. Kay with clubbing shoulder blocks.

Kay slams King’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Chop Exchange. Kay kicks King in the gut. Kay drives King face first into the canvas. King blocks The STF. Kay with a forearm smash. Kay goes for The Alabama Slam, but King counters with The Sunset Flip. King dodges The Big Boot. King clotheslines the back of Kay’s neck. King with forearm shivers. Kay reverses out of the irish whip from King. King clotheslines Kay. King slaps Kay in the chest. King with a corner clothesline. Kay side steps King into the turnbuckle. King goes for a Sunset Flip, but Kay drops her weight on her chest for a two count. King rocks Kay with a forearm smash. King with a Release German Suplex for a two count. King applies a waist lock. Kay scores the ankle pick. Kay applies The STF. King blocks The Boston Crab. King with a forearm smash. King with a Roundhouse Kick. King with an arm-drag takedown. King makes Kay tap out to The CrossFace.

Winner: Kilynn King via Submission, Team Rebelion Gets 6 Points

Fourth Match: (Team Great) PJ Hawx vs. (Team Rock N Roll) Alex Taylor In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2022 NWA Champions Series

Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Hawx with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hawx applies a front face lock. Hawx transitions into a side headlock. Taylor reverses the hold. Hammerlock Exchange. Hawx with a deep arm-drag. Hawx taunts Taylor. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hawx grabs a side wrist lock. Taylor with a straight right hand. Taylor whips Hawx across the ring. Taylor goes for a Hip Toss, but Hawx counters with an amateur style takedown. Hawx grapples around Taylor. Taylor kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Hawx with a corner clothesline. Taylor reverses out of the irish whip from Hawx. Taylor dropkicks Hawx on the middle turnbuckle. Taylor drops Hawx with a Draping BackStabber for a two count. Taylor with a forearm shot across the back of Hawx. Taylor repeatedly stomps on Hawx’s chest. Taylor with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Taylor punches Hawx. Taylor applies The Camel Clutch. Hawx rolls Taylor over for a one count. Taylor with a double leg takedown. Taylor is raining down haymakers. Taylor goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hawx counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Taylor with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Hawx answers with a double leg takedown. Taylor with a corner clothesline. Taylor is mauling Hawx in the corner. Taylor slaps Hawx in the chest. Taylor with the irish whip. Hawx side steps Taylor into the turnbuckles. Hawx with a Belly to Back Suplex. Hawx with two clotheslines. Hawx ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Hawx with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count. Taylor blocks The German Suplex. Taylor with a back elbow smash. Hawx with a single leg takedown. Taylor blocks The Hawx Clutch. Taylor rakes the eyes of Hawx. Taylor connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alex Taylor via Pinfall, Team Rock N Roll Gets 5 Points

Updated Standings

– Team Rebelion – 8 Points

– Team Rock N Roll – 5 Points

– Team Great – 5 Points

– Team Tyrus – 2 Points

