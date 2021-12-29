NWA Powerrr Results 12/28/21

GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: 16-Man Battle Royal. The Winner Will Battle Nick Aldis For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship At NWA When Our Shadows Fall (From NWA Powerrr, May 25, 2021)

Participants (Trevor Murdoch, Mims, Fred Rosser, Marshe Rockett, Matt Cross, Jax Dane, Crimson, Slice Boogie, Jeremiah Plunkett, Parrow, Odinson, Sal Rinauro, Tyrus, Chris Adonis, and Thomas Latimer)

Order Of Eliminations

1.) Sal Rinauro was eliminated by Tyrus

2.) Odinson was eliminated by Parrow

3.) Parrow was eliminated by Jax Dane

4.) Jeremiah Plunkett was eliminated by Marshe Rockett

5.) Mims was eliminated by Thomas Latimer

6.) Marshe Rockett was eliminated by Thomas Latimer

7.) Fred Rosser was eliminated by Crimson

8.) Jordan Clearwater was eliminated by Tyrus

9.) Crimson was eliminated by Matt Cross

10.) Jax Dane was eliminated by Trevor Murdoch

11.) Slice Boogie was eliminated by Trevor Murdoch

12.) Matt Cross was eliminated by Thomas Latimer

13.) Tyrus was eliminated by The Pope

14.) Thomas Latimer was eliminated by Chris Adonis

15.) Chris Adonis was eliminated by Trevor Murdoch

Winner: Trevor Murdoch

Second Match: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Kamille For The NWA Worlds Women’s Championship (From The NWA When Our Shadows Falls PPV)

Kamille pie faces Deeb. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kamille sends Deeb face first into the canvas. Strong lockup. Kamille launches Deeb to the corner. Deeb with a waist lock go-behind. Deeb applies a side headlock. Kamille whips Deeb across the ring. Kamille drops Deeb with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Kamille pulls Deeb down to the mat. Kamille denies the drop toe hold. Deeb applies a waist lock. Kamille backs Deeb into the turnbuckles. Kamille with clubbing back elbow smashes. Kamille with the irish whip. Deeb side steps Kamille into the turnbuckles. Deeb with four uppercuts. Kamille shoves Deeb. Deeb applies The Sleeper Hold. Kamille dumps Deeb back first on the canvas. Kamille gets Deeb tied up in the ropes. Kamille with clubbing blows to Deeb’s chest. Kamille punches Deeb in the back. Kamille repeatedly stomps on Deeb’s chest. Kamille with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Kamille applies the bow and arrow stretch. Kamille clotheslines Deeb. Kamille talks smack to Deeb.

Kamille nails Deeb with a throat thrust. Kamille with heavy bodyshots. Kamille with a Delayed BackBreaker. Kamille stomps on Deeb’s back. Kamille slams the left shoulder of Deeb on the canvas. Kamille levels Deeb with The Body Avalanche. Kamille applies The Bear Hug. Deeb with two sharp elbow strikes. Kamille responds with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kamille repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Deeb. Kamille goes back to The Bear Hug. Deeb with clubbing blows to Kamille’s back. Kamille whips Deeb into the turnbuckles. Kamille Powerslams Deeb for a two count. Kamille hits The Oklahoma Stampede for a two count. Kamille goes for a Running Powerslam, but Deeb lands back on her feet. Deeb dodges The Big Boot. Deeb repeatedly stomps on the back of Kamille’s left knee. Kamille shoves Deeb. Deeb continues to stomp on Kamille’s left knee. Deeb hyperextends the left leg of Kamille. Deeb with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Deeb with three uppercuts. Kamille reverses out of the irish whip from Deeb. Deeb side steps Kamille into the turnbuckles. Deeb applies The Guillotine Choke in the ropes. Deeb with a NeckBreaker across the top rope. Kamille rises back on her feet. Deeb ducks under two clotheslines from Kamille. Deeb with a flying clothesline for a two count. Deeb repeatedly drops her elbow across the left knee of Kamille. Kamille kicks Deeb out of the ring. Kamille uppercuts Deeb. Kamille rolls Deeb back into the ring. Deeb with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Deeb with an arm-ringer. Deeb applies The Octopus Stretch. Kamille denies the sunset flip. Kamille with The Rolling Senton. Kamille goes for The Spear, but Deeb counters with a dropkick. Deeb goes for The Detox, but Kamille counters with a Back Body Drop. Deeb avoids The Spear. Deeb applies the single leg crab. Kamille grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kamille with a single leg takedown. Kamille applies the single leg crab. Deeb refuses to quit. Kamille goes for a PowerBomb, but Deeb rolls her over for a two count. Kamille connects with The Rolling Senton. Kamille plants Deeb with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille via Pinfall

Third Match: The Pope (c) vs. Tyrus w/Austin Idol For The NWA Worlds Television Championship (From NWA Extra Powerrr, August 6, 2021)

Pope is throwing haymakers at Tyrus. Pope repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Tyrus. Pope dropkicks the left knee of Tyrus. Pope thrust kicks the chest of Tyrus. Pope repeatedly drops his weight on the left leg of Tyrus. Pope DDT’s the left knee of Tyrus. Pope with clubbing elbow drops across the knees of Tyrus. Pope stomps on the midsection of Tyrus. Pope with a knee drop. Pope talks smack to Tyrus. Pope repeatedly stomps on Tyrus chest. Pope goes into the lateral press for a one count. Pope continues to stomp on the left hamstring of Tyrus. Tyrus propels Pope over the top rope. Pope drops Tyrus with a Flying Clothesline for a one count. Pope is raining down haymakers. Pope hammers down on the back of Tyrus neck. Pope applies a rear chin lock.

Pope transitions into The Figure Four Leg Lock. Tyrus grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Pope plays to the crowd. Pope with Two Stinger Splashes. Tyrus drops Pope with a shoulder tackle. Tyrus sends Pope shoulder first into the steel ring post. Austin Idol repeatedly drives Pope shoulder first into the ring post. Tyrus works on the left shoulder of Pope. Tyrus hits The Exploder Suplex. Tyrus goes for The Vader Bomb, but Pope ducks out of the way. Pope with a Diving Splash through the ropes. Pope uppercuts Tyrus. Pope tees off on Tyrus. Pope with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Pope applies The Sleeper Hold. Tyrus backs Pope into the turnbuckles. Tyrus nearly runs into the referee. Pope delivers The Elijah Express, but the referee goes down in the process. Pope drops Idol with The Bionic Elbow. Tyrus levels Pope with The Body Avalanche. Tyrus connects with The Heart Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA Worlds Television Champion, Tyrus via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Cyon vs. Matthew Mims (From NWA By Any Means Necessary Part 1)

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cyon applies a side headlock. Mims whips Cyon across the ring. Cyon runs into Mims. Shoulder Block Exchange. Quick shoving contest. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Cyon has the leverage advantage. Cyon kicks Mims in the gut. Cyon uppercuts Mims. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Mims HeadButts Cyon. Cyon kicks the left knee of Mims. Cyon hammers down on the back of Mim’s neck. Mims reverses out of the irish whip from Cyon. Cyon holds onto the ropes. Cyon dumps Mims out of the ring. Mims avoids The PK. Mims sweeps out the legs of Cyon. Mims with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Mims stomps on Cyon’s chest. Mims with a forearm smash. Mims with a clubbing axe handle strike. Mims punches Cyon. Cyon with a reverse hammer throw into the steel ring steps. Cyon stares at Austin Idol. Cyon hammers down on the back of Mim’s neck. Cyon rolls Mims back into the ring. Cyon is mauling Mims in the corner. Cyon with Three Bodyslams for a two count.

Cyon with clubbing elbow smashes. Cyon applies a rear chin lock. Mims with elbows into the midsection of Cyon. Cyon scores the elbow knockdown. Cyon is putting the boots to Mims. Cyon with The Northern Lights Suplex. Cyon is choking Mims with his boot. Cyon with a back elbow smash. Cyon repeatedly kicks Mims in the face. Cyon with a knife edge chop. Cyon kicks the right knee of Mims. Cyon goes back to the rear chin lock. Cyon rams his boot across Mims face. Cyon whips Mims into the turnbuckles for a two count. Cyon continues to target the back of Mim’s neck. Cyon with three short-arm clotheslines. Cyon ducks a clothesline from Mims. Cyon with a Belly to Back Suplex. Cyon applies a Modified Cross-Arm-Breaker. Mims with The Deadlift PowerBomb. Mims HeadButts Cyon. Mims with a running elbow smash. Mims with an Inside Out Lariat. Mims follows that with a Side Slam for a two count. Cyon has Mims perched on the top turnbuckle. Cyon with The SuperPlex for a two count. Cyon repeatedly drives his elbow into Mim’s chest. Cyon goes back to the rear chin lock. Mims backs Cyon into the turnbuckles. Cyon hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Mims with a Leaping HeadButt. Cyon denies The BrainBuster. Cyon connects with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Cyon makes Mims pass out to The Mask Of Pain.

Winner: Cyon via Referee Stoppage

Fifth Match: Nick Aldis & Tim Storm vs. Thomas Latimer & Chris Adonis w/Kamille (From NWA Powerrr, October 5, 2021)

Nick Aldis and Thomas Latimer will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Latimer applies a side headlock. Aldis whips Latimer across the ring. Latimer drops Aldis with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Latimer with a side headlock takeover. Aldis with the headscissors escape. Aldis grabs a side headlock. Latimer whips Aldis across the ring. Aldis with a shoulder tackle for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Storm and Adonis are tagged in. Adonis kicks Storm in the gut. Adonis unloads three jabs. Adonis applies a front face lock. Storm with a Vertical Suplex. Adonis tags in Latimer. Storm kicks Latimer in the gut. Storm with another Vertical Suplex. Storm with a forearm smash. Storm follows that with right jabs. Latimer reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Adonis drives his knee into Storm’s back. Storm punches Adonis. Latimer responds with the chop block. Latimer hyperextends the left leg of Stom. Latimer tags in Adonis.

Adonis works on the left leg of Storm. Adonis goes into the lateral press for a one count. Adonis drives his knee into Storm’s back. Adonis tags in Latimer. Wish Bone Attack. Latimer with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Latimer stomps on Storm’s back. Latimer DDT’s the left knee of Storm. Latimer tags in Adonis. Adonis stomps on the left knee of Storm. Adonis with an elbow drop across the left knee of Storm. Adonis applies a leg lock. Adonis with an elbow smash. Storm kicks Adonis in the gut. Storm with a Running Boot. Storm drops Adonis with a NeckBreaker. Aldis and Latimer are tagged in. Aldis ducks a clothesline from Latimer. Aldis with two clotheslines.

Aldis whips Latimer across the ring. Latimer ducks under two clotheslines from Adonis. Aldis with The Lou Thez Press for a two count. Latimer kicks Aldis in the face. Aldis hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Aldis is throwing haymakers at Adonis. Adonis dumps Storm out of the ring. Latimer kicks Aldis in the gut. Latimer denies The DDT. Latimer decks Aldis with a back elbow smash. Latimer goes for The Victory Roll, but Aldis turns him over to pickup the victory. After the match, Aldis shakes hands with Latimer. Storm hugs Latimer. Adonis delivers the low blow. Aldis shoves Adonis. Latimer drops Aldis with the low blow. Adonis repeatedly stomps on Aldis chest. Latimer delivers multiple chair shots. Latimer connects with Three PileDrivers. Adonis rolls Aldis out of the ring. Strictly Business stands tall in the ring. Aldis gets taken out on a stretcher to close the show.

Winner: Nick Aldis & Tim Storm via Pinfall

