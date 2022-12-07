NWA Powerrr Results 12/6/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (Team Great) Bully Ray vs. (Team Fixers) Odinson In A First Round Match In The 2022 NWA Champions Series

Odinson gets up in Bully’s grill after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bully backs Odinson into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Bully chops Odinson. Odinson shoves Bully into the canvas. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Odinson uppercuts Bully. Bully this shoves Odinson into the canvas. Bully talks smack to Odinson. Bully wants the referee to check Odinson for any foreign objects. Bully applies a side headlock. Odinson whips Bully across the ring. Bully drops Odinson with a shoulder tackle. Bully walks into the ropes to create separation. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Odinson applies a side headlock. Bully sends Odinson into the ropes. Odinson with a shoulder tackle of his own. Strong lockup. Odinson drives his knee into the midsection of Bully. Bully fights out of the fireman’s carry position.

Bully is throwing haymakers at Odinson. Bully repeatedly whips Odinson into the turnbuckles. Following a snap mare takeover, Bully applies a nerve hold. Odinson with a knee lift. Bully applies a waist lock. Odinson decks Bully with a back elbow smash. Odinson with a series of uppercuts. Odinson with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Bully clings onto the middle rope. Odinson continues to uppercut Bully. Bully explodes out of the corner with a Running Lariat for a two count. Odinson with a Falling Lariat for a two count. Odinson uppercuts Bully. Odinson kicks Bully in the face. Bully Spears Odinson for a two count. Odinson responds with a Counter Spear for a two count. Odinson denies The Bully Bomb. Odinson with a back elbow smash. Odinson delivers The Pounce as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Tyrus and BLK Jeez. Tyrus says that he’s the most much watched NWA Champion in history. Jeez has his eyes set on the Junior Heavyweight Championship.

– Don’t forget to get your replica NWA Belts at fandubelts.com/NWA

Second Match: (Team Tyrus) EC3 vs. (Team Brickhouse) Thomas Latimer In A First Round Match In The 2022 NWA Champions Series

EC3 drives Latimer back first into the turnbuckles. EC3 with clubbing shoulder blocks. Latimer is throwing haymakers at EC3. EC3 kicks Latimer in the gut. EC3 sends Latimer to the corner. Latimer clotheslines EC3. Latimer slams EC3’s head on two turnbuckle pads. EC3 buries his elbow into the midsection of Latimer. EC3 slams Latimer’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. EC3 slaps Latimer in the chest. EC3 continues to use the turnbuckle pad as weapons. Latimer reverses out of the irish whip from EC3. EC3 decks Latimer with a back elbow smash. EC3 blocks The CrossFace. EC3 whips Latimer across the ring. EC3 with a Lou Thez Press. EC3 transitions into a ground and pound attack. EC3 goes after Latimer’s eyes which forces the disqualification.

The match restarts due to the rules of this series. Latimer with a Running Clothesline. Latimer with a leaping back elbow smash. Latimer follows that with a corner clothesline. Latimer with a Belly to Back Suplex. Latimer is throwing haymakers at EC3. EC3 rakes the eyes of Latimer behind the referee’s back. EC3 with a Running Lariat. EC3 uses the bottom rope as a weapon. EC3 talks smack to Latimer. Latimer starts swinging at the air. EC3 with a Modified STO. EC3 mocks Latimer. EC3 ducks a clothesline from Latimer. EC3 with a TKO onto the knee. Latimer denies The One Percenter. Latimer applies The CrossFace. EC3 puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Latimer refuses to let go of the hold which forces the disqualification.

Winner: EC3 via Disqualification

Third Match: Rolando Freeman vs. Sal Rinauro vs. Anthony Andrews vs. Jeremiah Plunkett In A Fatal Four Way Elimination Match

Freeman tells Andrews to take a step back. Freeman starts posing for the crowd. Double Shoulder Tackle. Rinauro wants Freeman’s bow tie. Freeman with a straight right hand. Freeman whips Rinauro across the ring. Stereo Shoulder Tackles. Haymaker Exchange. Andrews drops Plunkett with The Big Boot. Rinauro with a Spinning Back Fist. Andrews catches Freeman in mid-air. Rinauro HeadButts Andrews. Freeman falls on top of Andrews for a one count. Rollup Exchange. Andrews with three haymakers. Andrews hits The Ushigoroshi. Andrews with a Uranage Slam to Plunkett. Freeman shoves Andrews. Freeman slaps Andrews in the chest. Andrews uses Freeman’s head as a battering ram. Assisted Sunset Flip to Andrews. Anthony Andrews has been eliminated.

Dosey Do Routine. Plunkett punches Rinauro. Freeman talks smack to Plunkett. Plunkett is willing to give Freeman a free shot. Freeman obliges with a forearm smash. Freeman is busted open. Rinauro with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Plunkett puts Freeman on the top turnbuckle. Freeman repeatedly kicks Plunkett in the face. Freeman with a Shotgun Dropkick. Rinauro scores the ankle pick. Rinauro repeatedly stomps on Freeman’s face. Rinauro denies The Back Drop Driver. Plunkett throws Rinauro into Freeman. Plunkett hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Plunkett dodges The Running Knee Strike. Plunkett with another Back Drop Driver. Rinauro delivers The Tiger Feint Kick. Rinauro applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Freeman with desperate pin covers. Freeman with a Running Senton Splash to Rinauro. Sal Rinauro has been eliminated. Freeman connects with The Biggest Boot to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rolando Freeman via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (Team Great) Judais & PJ Hawx vs. (Team Fixers) Damage & Rush Freeman In A First Round Match In The 2022 NWA Champions Series

PJ Hawx and Damage will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Damage shoves Hawx into the canvas. Strong lockup. Damage continues to outpower Hawx. Hawx with a waist lock go-behind. Damage with two sharp elbow strikes. Damage whips Hawx across the ring. Hawx blocks The Hip Toss. Hawx with heavy bodyshots. Damage blocks the deep arm-drag. Damage sends Hawx chest first into the turnbuckles. Damage drives his knee into the midsection of Hawx. Damage repeatedly stomps on Hawx’s back. Damage tags in Freeman. Freeman applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hawx with a deep arm-drag. Hawx tags in Judais. Misfired Haymakers from Judais. Freeman with rapid fire bodyshots. Judais delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Freeman with a Corner Spear. Freeman decks Judais with a JawBreaker. Judais drops Freeman with The Big Boot for a one count. Judais stomps on Freeman’s back. Judais is choking Freeman in the corner.

Hawx tags himself in. Hawx tells Judais to stop cheating. Freeman reverses out of the irish whip from Hawx. Hawx side steps Freeman into the turnbuckles. Standing Switch Exchange. Freeman backs Hawx into the turnbuckles. Damage tags himself in. Damage kicks Hawx in the gut. Damage HeadButts Hawx. Damage is mauling Hawx in the corner. Damage is choking Hawx with his boot. Damage Powerslams Hawx for a two count. Damage goes into the lateral press for a two count. Damage tags in Freeman. Following a snap mare takeover, Freeman applies a rear chin lock. Hawx with heavy bodyshots. Freeman punches Hawx in the back. Hawx dropkicks Freeman. Hawx tags in Judais. Judais with two clotheslines. Judais ducks a clothesline from Freeman. Judais with a Belly to Back Slam. Judais levels Freeman with The Body Avalanche. Judais side steps Damage into Freeman. Judais with a Double Body Avalanche. Damage denies The Chokeslam. Damage hits The SpineBuster. Freeman shoves Damage. Hawx dropkicks Freeman into Damage. Judais connects with The Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Judais & PJ Hawx via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (Team Brickhouse) JR Kratos vs. (Team Tyrus) Thrillbilly Silas In A First Round Match In The 2022 NWA Champions Series

Silas shoves Kratos after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silas punches Kratos in the back. Chop Exchange. Kratos with a forearm smash. Kratos slaps Silas in the chest. Kratos kicks Silas in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Kratos kicks Silas in the back. Kratos with clubbing blows to Silas chest for a one count. Kratos with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kratos sends Silas to the corner. Kratos Powerslams Silas. Kratos goes for a Big Splash, but Silas ducks out of the way. Silas with a sliding shoulder tackle for a two count. Silas with a Fist Drop for a two count. Silas stomps on Kratos face. Silas with a Running Powerslam for a two count. Silas runs into Kratos. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kratos with a Hip Toss. Kratos with a gut punch.

Kratos puts Silas on the top turnbuckle. Silas with a bodyshot. Silas HeadButts Kratos. Silas kicks Kratos in the face. Silas with a Flying Shoulder Tackle. Silas with two polish hammers. Kratos ducks a clothesline from Silas. Silas kicks Kratos in the gut. Silas goes for The PileDriver, but Kratos counters with a Back Body Drop. Kratos clotheslines Silas. Kratos scores the elbow knockdown. Kratos with a flying forearm smash. Kratos with a corner clothesline. Kratos follows that with a Release Vertical Suplex. Silas side steps Kratos into the turnbuckles. Silas with a Release German Suplex. Silas with a short-arm lariat. Silas connects with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a two count. Silas whips Kratos across the ring. Silas goes for The Thrillride, but Kratos lands back on his feet. Kratos with a Rising Knee Strike. Kratos with a Running Lariat for a two count. Kratos goes for The SitOut SpineBuster, but Silas lands back on his feet. Silas plants Kratos with The Thrillride to pickup the victory.

Winner: Thrillbilly Silas via Pinfall

Updated Standings

1.) Team Tyrus – 8 Points

2.) Team Great – 7 Points

3.) Team Fixers – 2 Points

4.) Team Brickhouse – 1 Points

Checkout Episode 337 of The Hoots Podcast