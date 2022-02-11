NWA Powerrr Results 2/11/22

GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Madusa and Velvet Sky)

Matt Cardona Interview

Kyle Davis: NWA Powerrr fans, joining me at this time, Matt Cardona, who last week we saw obviously if there was any question if you’d happened to be here, took advantage of a situation, and again left Trevor Murdoch laying.

Matt Cardona: I’ve got some bad news. And I hate to let the people down, but I just can’t wrestle Trevor Murdoch for the NWA Worlds Title, I can’t do it. I can’t do it because if I wrestle Trevor, then I have to win. And if I win, then I have to take that title. And if I take that title, well, Trevor is going to do the same thing he did in 2018, and that’s quit the business. Your champion is a quitter. What’s the matter, Trevor? Did things get too hard, huh? Was the business too hard on you, Trevor? What’s the matter, Trevor, did you not win all the matches that you’d hope you would win, Trevor?

What’s the matter, did you not get all the opportunities that you thought you deserved, Trevor? Well, join the goddamn club. Look at me, look at me, there is nobody in this business, the history of this damn business who’s been counted out more than me. But I never quit, I always come back. And you know what? Fighting Trevor is exactly what I have to do. Beating Trevor is exactly what I have to do. If I beat Trevor for the Worlds Heavyweight Championship, I will save the NWA. So that’s what I’m gonna do. What do you say? Think about it. Trevor Murdoch. “Always Ready” Matt Cardona. For The 10 Pounds of Gold. And when I beat you, Trevor. When I win the championship, Trevor. When I save the NWA, Trevor, please, do us all a favor and quit the business, again.

First Match: Strictly Business & El Rudo vs. La Rebellion & Homicide vs. Colby Corino & The Fixers vs. The OGK & Victor Benjamin In A Team War Match

El Rudo, Homicide, Colby Corino and Victor Benjamin will start things off. Benjamin with a Pop Up Spinning Heel Kick. Rudo with forearm shivers. Rudo shoves Homicide into Benjamin. Homicide goes for The Sunset Flip, but Rudo lands back on his feet. Assisted Cutter to Rudo. Homicide with an Exploder Suplex to Benjamin. Homicide clotheslines Benjamin for a one count. Corino is throwing haymakers at Homicide. Homicide decks Corino with a back elbow smash. Rudo with The Running Boot. Homicide puts Rudo on the top turnbuckle. Rudo tees off on Homicide. Rudo sends Homicide crashing into the canvas. Rudo hits The Sunset Flip to score the first elimination of the match. Homicide has been eliminated.

Rudo poses for the crowd. Wolf ducks a clothesline from Rudo. Wolf with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Wolf with The Uranage Slam into Benjamin. Benjamin uppercuts Wolf. Benjamin teep kicks Wolf into the turnbuckles. Benjamin with a Rising Knee Strike. Corino SuperKicks Benjamin. Rudo drops Corino with The Big Boot. Wolf rolls Rudo over for a two count. Wolf with a Running Knee Strike. Benjamin kicks Wolf in the face. Benjamin flexes his muscles. Wolf denies The Pop Up Powerslam. Wolf with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wolf with The Slingshot Tornado DDT which scores the next elimination of the match. Victor Benjamin has been eliminated. Wolf skins the cat. Bennett with a chop/forearm combination. Bennett whips Wolf across the ring. Wolf ducks a clothesline from Bennett. Both men are knocked down after a double crossbody block. Forearm Exchange. Rudo puts Corino in the electric chair position. Corino scores the next elimination with The Victory Roll. El Rudo has been eliminated.

Corino ducks a clothesline from Adonis. Corino with a chop/hamstring kick combination. Corino with a Spinning Back Kick. Adonis catches Corino in mid-air. Adonis makes Corino tap out to The Master Lock. Colby Corino has been eliminated. Legursky with two shoulder tackles. Legursky bodyslams Bennett. Legursky with Three Body Avalanches. Adonis kicks Legursky in the face. Adonis with a flying double axe handle strike. Bennett and Wolf with Two SuperKicks. Bennett, Wolf and Adonis tosses Legursky over the top rope. Wrecking Ball Legursky has been eliminated. Bradley with a running shoulder tackle. Adonis with clubbing blows to Bradley’s back. Bradley drops Adonis with a Concrete Sledge. Wolf kicks Bradley in the chest. Wolf with a knife edge chop. Wolf kicks the left hamstring of Bradley. Bradley with The Fireman’s Carry Slam. Bradley with a Twisting Elbow Drop. Bennett rocks Bradley with a forearm smash. Bennett with two haymakers. Wolf responds with another Slingshot Tornado DDT for a two count. Wolf dives over Bennett. Bennett Spears Wolf. Bennett drills Wolf with The BrainBuster. Bennett with The Rolling Elbow. Mecha Wolf has been eliminated.

666 dropkicks Bennett. 666 sends Bradley face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. 666 SuperKicks Bradley. Adonis attacks 666 from behind. Double Irish Whip. 666 thrust kicks the midsection of Adonis. 666 slaps Bennett in the chest. 666 with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. 666 dropkicks Adonis. Bradley drops 666 with The Big Boot. Bradley with a Japanese Arm-Drag into the turnbuckles. Bradley goes for a PowerBomb, but 666 counters with The Hurricanrana to the floor. Jay Bradley and Bestia 666 has been eliminated. Bennett kicks Latimer in the face. Adonis rolls Bennett over to score the next elimination. Mike Bennett has been eliminated.

Taven rolls Adonis over for a two count. Taven tees off on Adonis. Adonis repeatedly stomps on Taven’s chest. Adonis with the irish whip. Taven ducks a clothesline from Adonis. Taven dropkicks Adonis. Adonis applies The Master Lock. Taven sends Adonis tumbling to the floor. Chris Adonis has been eliminated. Taven ducks a clothesline from Latimer. Taven with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Taven goes for The SpringBoard MoonSault, but Latimer ducks out of the way. Taven goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Latimer holds onto the ropes. Taven denies the sunset flip. Taven with a Running Knee Strike. Adonis knocks Taven off the top turnbuckle. Latimer connects with The PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Strictly Business via Pinfall

Second Match: Kamille (c) vs. Kiera Hogan For The NWA World Women’s Championship

Hogan talks smack to Kamille after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kamille shoves Hogan into the canvas. Kamille mocks Hogan. Strong lockup. Kamille backs Hogan into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Kamille pats Hogan on the forehead. Hogan with a waist lock go-behind. Kamille sends Hogan back first into the canvas. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Kamille. Hogan with forearm shivers. Hogan dropkicks Kamille. Kamille launches Hogan over the top rope.

Hogan with a forearm smash. Hogan transitions into a corner mount. Kamille dumps Hogan face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Kamille pie faces Hogan. Kamille with The GutWrench Suplex. Kamille uppercuts Hogan. Kamille with a throat punch. Kamille repeatedly stomps on Hogan’s chest. Kamille punches Hogan in the back. Kamille gets Hogan tied up in the ropes. Kamille with clubbing blows to Hogan’s chest. Hogan with heavy bodyshots. Kamille catches Hogan in mid-air. Kamille applies The Bear Hug. Kamille connects with The Fisherman’s Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille via Pinfall

NWA Powerrr Trip Match Card

– Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green

– Rhett Titus vs. Colby Corino In A Two Out Of Three Falls Match

– The OGK vs. The Fixers In A Falls Count Anywhere Kentucky Sweetheart’s Brawl

– Idol Mania Sports Management vs. Cyon, Matthew Mims and The Ill Begotten In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

– Chris Adonis (c) vs. Anthony Mayweather For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

– Nick Aldis vs. Thomas Latimer In A I Quit Match

– Kamille (c) vs. Taryn Terrell For The NWA World Women’s Championship

– The Pope vs. Mike Knox

– Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Third Match: Aron Stevens, JR Kratos and Judais w/Father James Mitchell vs. Idol Mania Sports Management w/Austin Idol & BLK Jeez vs. The End & Rodney Mack vs. The Ill Begotten w/Captain Yuma In A Team War Match

Aron Stevens, Tyrus, Alex Taylor and Odinson will start things off. Stevens gets treated like a punching bag after the bell rings. Stevens starts swinging at the air. Stevens bumps into Tyrus. Tyrus drops Stevens with The Heart Punch. Aron Stevens has been eliminated. Odinson is putting the boots to Tyrus. Tyrus with clubbing blows to Odinson’s back. Kratos talks smack to Tyrus. Kratos sends Taylor chest first into the canvas. Kratos launches Taylor over the top rope. Alex Taylor has been eliminated. Freeman with heavy bodyshots. Tyrus nails Freeman with The Heart Punch. Rush Freeman has been eliminated. Kratos and Tyrus has a tug of war over Plunkett. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Plunkett grabs the left leg of Tyrus. Odinson with clubbing blows to Tyrus back. Kratos punches Tyrus. Kratos, Odinson and Plunkett tosses Tyrus to the floor. Tyrus has been eliminated. Rockett with two clotheslines. Forearm Exchange. Kratos with a chop/forearm combination. Rockett ducks under two strikes from Kratos. Rockett dropkicks Kratos over the top rope. JR Kratos has been eliminated.

Rockett stomps on Plunkett’s chest. Odinson is throwing haymakers at Rockett. Odinson with three uppercuts. Judais with Two Chokeslams. Rockett denies The Chokeslam. Rockett with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Judais. Judais drives Rockett out of the ring. Marshe Rckett has been eliminated. Judais tells Clearwater to bring it. Judais drives his knee into the midsection of Clearwater. Clearwater with heavy bodyshots. Judais HeadButts Clearwater. Odinson tees off on Judais. Odinson with a series of uppercuts. Clearwater delivers The Midas Touch. Judais has been eliminated. Clearwater sucker punches Odinson. Clearwater floors Plunkett with The Midas Touch. Jeremiah Plunkett has been eliminated. Clearwater with a forearm smash. Odinson answers with clubbing uppercuts. Clearwater side steps Odinson into the turnbuckles. Clearwater levels Odinson with The Body Avalanche. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on Odinson’s chest. Clearwater goes into the cover for a two count.

Clearwater applies a rear chin lock. Clearwater drives his knee into Odinson’s back. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on Odinson’s back for a one count. Clearwater toys around with Odinson. Odinson with forearm shivers. Odinson uppercuts Clearwater. Clearwater rakes the eyes of Oinson. Clearwater goes back to the rear chin lock. Clearwater is trying to toss Odinson over the top rope. Clearwater with another eye rake. Clearwater puts his knee on the back of Odinson’s neck. The referee admonishes Clearwater. Clearwater with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Clearwater bickers with the crowd. Odinson avoids The Midas Touch. Odinson with a Belly to Back Slam. Odinson with a Spinning European Uppercut. Clearwater side steps Odinson into the turnbuckles. Odinson kicks Clearwater in the face. Odinson with a Flying Corkscrew Uppercut. Odinson with a Spinning NeckBreaker. Odinson uppercuts the back of Clearwater’s neck. Clearwater fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Clearwater calls a time out. Odinson delivers The AirPlane Spin to pickup the victory.

Winner: The End & Rodney Mack via Pinfall

