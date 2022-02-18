NWA Powerrr Results 2/18/22

GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Madusa and Velvet Sky)

First Match: The British Invasion vs. Fable Jake & Jaden Roller

Nick Aldis and Jaden Roller will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Roller applies a wrist lock. Williams with a single leg takedown. Williams grapevines the legs of Roller. Williams applies The Butterfly Lock. Williams with The Butterfly Suplex for a one count. Williams applies a side headlock. Williams with a side headlock takeover. Roller answers with the headscissors escape. Williams drop his weight on the left leg of Roller. Williams figure fours the legs of Roller. Jake punches Williams. Aldis and Jake are tagged in. Aldis with a straight right hand. Aldis unloads two knife edge chops. Aldis sends Jake to the corner. Aldis with a Back Body Drop. Aldis tags in Williams. Double Wrist Lock. Double Straight Jacket NeckBreaker for a two count. Williams grabs a side headlock. Jake whips Williams across the ring. Williams drops Jake with two shoulder tackles. Roller kicks Williams in the back. Williams knocks Roller off the ring apron.

Standing Switch Exchange. Williams with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Roller rocks Williams with a forearm smash. Jake clotheslines Williams. Jake transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Jake applies a rear chin lock. Jake pulls Williams down to the mat. Jake stomps on the left foot of Williams. Jake applies a wrist lock. Jake with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jake clotheslines Williams. Jake goes back to the rear chin lock. Williams gets back to a vertical base. Williams is throwing haymakers at Jake. Jake rakes the eyes of Williams. Jake with a forearm smash. Jake rams his boot across Williams face. Jake slams Williams head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jake tags in Roller. Jake with three shoulder blocks. Roller kicks Williams in the gut. Roller with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Roller with a leaping elbow drop for a one count. Roller punches Williams in the back. Roller repeatedly stomps on Williams chest. Roller with a forearm smash. Roller tags in Jake.

Jake kicks Williams in the gut. Jake and Roller whips Williams into the turnbuckles. Jake rams Williams face across the top strand. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Jake. Williams uses Jake’s right leg as a weapon. Willams kicks the right hamstring of Jake. Williams with The Exploder Suplex. Williams tags in Aldis. Aldis with two clotheslines. Aldis whips Jake across the ring. Jake ducks under two clotheslines from Aldis. Aldis with The Lou Thez Press. Aldis transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jake decks Aldis with a back elbow smash. Aldis hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Aldis goes for a Bodyslam, but Jake lands back on his feet. Jake rakes the eyes of Aldis. Jake tags in Roller. Jake with The Atomic Drop. Roller goes for a Diving Crossbody Block, but Aldis ducks out of the way. A pier six brawl ensues. Dosey Do Routine. Stereo Double Leg Takedowns. Stereo Monkey Flips. Stereo Belly to Back Suplex’s. Aldis clotheslines Jake over the top rope. Williams uppercuts Roller. Williams hits The Chaos Theory. Aldis connects with The Flying Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: The British Invasion via Pinfall

Second Match: Marti Belle w/Allysin Kay vs. Tootie Lynn w/Kylie Rae

Lynn rolls under a clothesline from Belle. Belle avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Belle applies wrist lock. Belle dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Lynn whips Belle across the ring. Belle drops Lynn with a shoulder tackle. Lynn stops Belle in her tracks. Lynn brings Belle down to the mat. Lynn with a Hook Kick. Belle regroups in the corner. Belle gives Lynn a standing ovation. Belle wants Lynn to shake her hand. Belle rolls Lynn over for a two count. Belle with a Running Knee Strike for a one count. Belle rocks Lynn with a forearm smash. Belle with a running forearm smash. Belle sweeps out the legs of Lynn. Belle with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Belle with a Vertical Suplex. Belle slams Lynn’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Forearm Exchange.

Belle drops Lynn with The Big Boot for a two count. Belle applies a rear chin lock. Lynn with elbows into the midsection of Belle. Lynn with combo sumo strikes. Belle answers with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Belle shoves Lynn into the turnbuckles. Belle with heavy bodyshots. Lynn fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Lynn clotheslines Belle. Lynn scores the elbow knockdown. Lynn with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Belle side steps Lynn into the turnbuckles. Lynn with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Belle fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Belle with The Reverse STO for a two count. Lynn denies The Pedigree. Lynn with The Roundhouse Kick. Lynn goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Belle holds onto the ropes. Lynn avoids The PK. Lynn connects with The Back Bridge Cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tootie Lynn via Pinfall

Third Match: Jennacide vs. Natalia Markova

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jennacide backs Markova into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Chop Exchange. Quick shoving contest. Markova ducks a clothesline from Jenncaide. Markova with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Markova with a running elbow smash. Markova drives her knee into the midsection of Jennacide. Jennacide denies The Beautiful Destruction. Jennacide gets Markova in a splitting position. Jennacide stomps on Markova’s back for a two count. Jennacide with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Jennacide sends Markova to the corner. Jennacide drops Markova with The Helluva Kick. Jennacide with The Sliding Lariat in the corner. Jennacide plays to the crowd. Markova rocks Jennacide with a forearm smash. Jennacide kicks Markova in the face. Jennacide HeadButts Markova. Jennacide repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Markova. Jennacide with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Markova slaps Jennacide in the ribs. Markova with forearm shivers. Jennacide reverses out of the irish whip from Markova. Markova rolls Jennacide over for a one count. Jennacide with The Leg Lariat for a two count. Huge standoff in the center of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Jennacide with a double handed chop. Jennacide tells Markova to bring it. Markova with forearm shivers. Jennacide with a running elbow smash. Jennacide drops Markova with The SpineBuster for a two count. Markova sends Jennacide tumbling to the floor. Markova goes for The Suicide Dive, but Jennacide counters with a european uppercut. Markova fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Markova with clubbing blows to Jennacide’s back. Markova hits The Tornado DDT on the floor. Markova repeatedly kicks Jennacide in the face. Jennacide catches Markova in mid-air. Jennacide PowerBombs Markova into the ring apron which lead to the double count-out.

Match Result: Double Count-Out

Fourth Match: Melina vs. Christi Jaynes

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jaynes backs Melina into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Melina kicks Jaynes in the face. Melina with a deep arm-drag. Jaynes reverses out of the irish whip from Melina. Melina holds onto the ropes. Melina decks Jaynes with a back elbow smash. Melina with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Melina dropkicks Jaynes. Jaynes avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Jaynes spins Melina around. Jaynes kicks Melina in the face. Jaynes tugs on Melina’s hair. Jaynes sends Melina to the corner. Jaynes with two forearm smashes. Jaynes with a Running Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Jaynes kicks the back of Melina’s head for a two count. Jaynes punches Melina in the back. Jaynes puts her knee on the back of Melina’s neck. Jaynes punches Melina in the back. Jaynes with a reverse hammer throw into the turnbuckles. Jaynes with forearm shivers.

Melina decks Jaynes with a back elbow smash. Melina repeatedly kicks Jaynes in the face. Melina reverses out of the irish whip from Jaynes. Melina with a downward forearm. Melina with a Draping Double Foot Stomp. Melina sends Jaynes back first into the canvas for a two count. Jaynes blocks a boot from Melina. Jaynes applies a waist lock. Melina decks Jaynes with a back elbow smash. Jaynes rolls Melina over for a one count. Jaynes applies The STF. Melina grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Melina with elbows into the midsection of Jaynes. Forearm Exchange. Misfired Clotheslines. Melina with a Flying FaceBuster. Melina scores the elbow knockdown. Melina nails Jaynes with The Hook Kick. Melina ducks a clothesline from Jaynes. Melina with The Tilt-A-Whirl Reverse STO for a two count. Jaynes denies The Reverse DDT. Jaynes rocks Melina with a forearm smash. Jaynes connects with her Judo Throw/Knee Strike Combination for a two count. Melina denies The Ushigoroshi. Melina avoids the dropkick. Melina grapevines the legs of Jaynes. Melina rolls Jaynes over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Melina via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Matt Cardona vs. Victor Benjamin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cardona shoves Benjamin. Cardona is trying to play mind games with Benjamin. Strong lockup. Cardona backs Benjamin into the turnbuckles. Cardona with a gut punch. Cardona applies a side headlock. Benjamin with heavy bodyshots. Benjamin whips Cardona across the ring. Cardona drops Benjamin with a shoulder tackle. Benjamin drops down on the canvas. Benjamin goes for a Hip Toss, but Cardona counters with a clothesline. Cardona poses for the crowd. Benjamin delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Cardona regroups on the outside. Benjamin with a straight right hand. Benjamin rolls Cardona back into the ring. Cardona retreats to the outside again. Cardona uses the referee to his advantage. Cardona trips Benjamin in the ropes. Cardona punches Benjamin. Cardona rolls Benjamin back into the ring. Cardona yells at the crowd.

Cardona tells Benjamin to get up. Cardona kicks Benjamin in the ribs. Cardona talks smack to Benjamin. Cardona puts his knee on the back of Benjamin’s neck. Cardona kicks the left shoulder of Benjamin. Cardona with a NeckBreaker. Cardona rips off his t-shirt. Cardona runs his mouth about Trevor Murdoch. Cardona with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Cardona kicks Benjamin in the back. Cardona is choking Benjamin with his knee. Benjamin decks Cardona with a JawBreaker. Cardona shoves Benjamin. Cardona with forearm shivers. The referee admonishes Cardona. Cardona delivers The Reboot for a two count. Cardona pulls Benjamin up by his beard. Cardona toys around with Benjamin. Benjamin rolls Cardona over for a two count. Benjamin ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Benjamin with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Benjamin with a Rising Knee Strike. Cardona answers with a leaping meteora. Cardona connects with The Radio Silence to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matt Cardona via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Strictly Busines & El Rudo vs. The End & Rodney Mack In The Finals Of Team WAR

El Rudo and Rodney Mack will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rudo wants Mack to shake his hand. Rudo kicks Mack in the gut. Rudo is throwing haymakers at Mack. Rudo slams Mack’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rudo struts around the ring. Mack with a gut punch. Mack repeatedly slams Rudo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rudo falls into the canvas. Mack tees off on Rudo. Rudo skins the cat. Rudo with a shoulder block. Mack denies the sunset flip. Mack transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mack whips Rudo into the turnbuckles. Mack catches Rudo in mid-air. Rudo gets crotched on the top rope. Mack sends Rudo to the corner. Mack with a corner clothesline. Rudo side steps Mack into the turnbuckles. Rudo rolls Mack over to score the first pinfall of this match. Rodney Mack has been eliminated.

Rudo drives his knee into the midsection of Parrow. Rudo applies a wrist lock. Rudo goes for The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag, but Parrow counters with The SitOut PowerBomb. El Rudo has been eliminated. Latimer gets up in Parrow’s grill. Latimer kisses Parrow in the forehead. Latimer applies a side headlock. Parrow whips Latimer across the ring. Parrow drops Latimer with a shoulder tackle. Parrow goes for a Running Senton, but Latimer ducks out of the way. Bodyslam Exchange. Parrow levels Latimer with The Body Avalanche. Parrow with a Big Biel Throw. Parrow applies The Bear Hug. Latimer starts biting Parrow’s forehead. Latimer decks Parrow with a back elbow smash. Parrow with a Back Body Drop. Parrow goes back to The Bear Hug. Latimer refuses to quit. Latimer with The Bell Clap. Parrow responds with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count.

Parrow sends Latimer to the corner. Parrow with a Running Splash in the corner. Latimer side steps Parrow into the turnbuckles. Latimer connects with The PileDriver. Parrow has been eliminated. Latimer repeatedly stomps on Odinson’s back. Latimer applies a front face lock. Latimer with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Latimer goes back to the front face lock. Odinson with a Belly to Back Slam. Odinson uppercuts the back of Latimer’s neck. Odinson with two flying uppercuts. Odinson drops Latimer with a Spinning NeckBreaker. Odinson applies The Torture Rack. Odinson sends Latimer back first into the canvas. Adonis applies The Masters Lock behind the referee’s back. Adonis refuses to let Odinson go. The referee has decided to disqualify Adonis. Chris Adonis has been eliminated. Latimer with Three NeckBreakers. Latimer applies The Camel Clutch. Odinson with an inadverted low blow. Odinson with Two Spinning Uppercuts. Latimer fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Latimer side steps Odinson into the turnbuckles. Latimer plants Odinson with The PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Strictly Business & El Rudo via Pinfall

