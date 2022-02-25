NWA Powerrr Results 2/25/22

Valor Hall

Oak Grove, Kentucky

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm and Velvet Sky)

“All you need to worry about is that when I leave the Crockett Cup, the entire wrestling world will be talking about Jax Dane!.” @TheJaxDane has a bold #NWACrockettCup prediction, and who are we to doubt him? Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/DTVi3em9h3 — NWA (@nwa) February 22, 2022

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jax Dane vs. Eric Jackson

Dane kicks Jackson in the gut. Dane with a straight right hand. Dane repeatedly stomps on Jackson’s chest. Dane drives Jackson ribs first into the steel ring post. Dane with the irish whip. Jackson decks Dane with two back elbow smashes. Dane puts Jackson on the top turnbuckle. Dane with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Dane connects with a Running Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jax Dane via Pinfall

– Get your replica 10 Pounds Of Gold Belts at fandubelts.com/NWA

Second Match: Chelsea Green vs. Kenzie Paige

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Paige with a side headlock takeover. Green answers with the headscissors neck lock. Leg Sweep Exchange. Paige ducks a clothesline from Green. Paige with the backslide cover for a two count. Green with a double leg takedown. Rollup Exchange. Green slaps Paige in the face. Paige denies The Unprettier. Green decks Paige with a back elbow smash. Paige ducks a clothesline from Green. Paige kicks Green in the gut. Paige with a knife edge chop. Paige with a running elbow smash. Paige follows that with The Exploder Suplex. Paige delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count.

Green regroups on the outside. Green pulls Paige out of the ring. Paige gets back in the ring at the count of seven. Green ducks a clothesline from Paige. Green with The StunGun off the top rope. Green nails Paige with The Pump Kick for a two count. Green tugs on Paige’s hair. Green with a snap mare takeover. Green with clubbing blows to Paige’s back. Green poses for the crowd. Green is choking Paige with her boot. Green puts her knee on the back of Paige’s neck. Green applies a wrist lock. Green with two short-arm clotheslines for a two count. Green goes into a full mount position for a two count. Green applies a rear chin lock.

Green with a Release German Suplex. Green with a running forearm smash. Paige answers with a running uppercut. Green blocks The SuperKick. Paige with The Rolling Elbow. Both ladies are down after a Double HeadButt. Forearm Exchange. Paige delivers her combination offense. Paige SuperKicks Green for a two count. Green denies The Package PileDriver. Paige slaps Green in the face. Green drives Paige face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Green hits The Curb Stomp for a two count. Green is displaying her frustration. Paige sends Green into the ropes. Paige connects with The Kenzie Cutter for a two count. Green had her foot on the bottom rope. Green uses the referee as a human shield. Green plants Paige with The Unprettier to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chelsea Green via Pinfall

Third Match: Colby Corino vs. Rhett Titus In A Two Out Of Three Falls Match

Corino refuses to shake Titus’ hands. Titus with a waist lock go-behind. Titus with a single leg takedown. Titus applies a front face lock. Titus shoots the half for a one count. Titus goes back to the front face lock. Corino trips Titus. Corino applies a leg lock. Titus rolls back to a vertical base. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Titus applies a wrist lock. Titus with a fireman’s carry takeover. Titus applies an arm-bar. Corino puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Test Of Strength. Titus with the monkey flip for a one count. Titus whips Corino across the ring. Titus scores the elbow knockdown. Titus goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Corino counters with a Top Rope Stunner. Corino with The Slingshot Spear. Corino dropkicks Titus off the ring apron. Corino lands The Suicide Dive. Corino rolls Titus back into the ring. Corino with The Slingshot Senton for a one count.

Corino kicks Titus in the back. Corino applies an arm-bar. Titus with an arm-drag takeover. Titus avoids The Slingshot Spear. Titus launches Corino over the top rope. Corino with a shoulder block. Titus with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Titus ducks a clothesline from Corino. Titus with forearm shivers across the back of Corino. Titus with a Belly to Back Suplex. Titus follows that with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Titus with The GutWrench Suplex. Corino swats away the dropkick from Titus. Corino rolls Titus over for a two count. Corino headbutts the midsection of Titus. Titus denies The Sonsetter. Titus dropkicks Corino to score the first fall of this match. Corino regroups in the corner. Titus with Two Helluva Kicks. Corino kicks Titus off the top turnbuckle. Corino hits The Package BackBreaker for a two count. Corino applies The Sharpshooter. Corino with the elbow drop. Corino goes for a Bodyslam, but Titus counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count.

Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Corino drops Titus with The Lung Blower for a two count. Corino repeatedly kicks Titus in the back. Titus slaps Corino in the chest. Corino continues to put the boots to Titus. Corino with The Flipping Senton Splash for a one count. Corino taunts the Oak Grove crowd. Titus rolls Corino over for a two count. Corino kicks Titus in the gut. Corino with a Vertical Suplex. Corino applies a leg scissors hold. Titus puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Corino with a knee lift. Corino with The Double Underhook BackBreaker for a two count. Titus dropkicks Corino in mid-air for a two count. Titus goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Corino lands back on his feet. Corino kicks out of multiple pinning combinations. The referee kicks Corino’s hands off the middle rope. Titus with The Sunset Flip for a two count. The referee catches Corino with a handful of tights. Corino decks Titus with a back elbow smash. Corino with the backslide cover for a one count. Corino bickers with the referee. Corino sends Titus face first into the top rope.

Corino uses the middle rope for leverage to tie things up. Titus shoves Corino. Titus with a chop/forearm combination. Chop Exchange. Titus with forearm shivers. Titus goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Corino counters with a Knee Strike/Cutter Combination. Titus answers with a Splash. Titus with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Titus applies the single leg crab. Corino and Titus are trading back and forth kicks. Corino with a Double Foot Stomp. Corino with heavy bodyshots. Corino follows that with another Lung Blower for a two count. Corino applies The Indian Death Lock. Palm Strike Exchange. Titus sends Corino face first into the canvas. Titus goes back to the single crab. Corino grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Titus puts Corino on the top turnbuckle. Corino denies The SuperPlex. Corino with clubbing blows to Titus’ back. Titus with an Avalanche Back Body Drop. Titus repeatedly whips Corino into the turnbuckles. Titus connects with The Inverted Overdrive for a two count. Corino clings onto the top rope. Corino delivers the low blow. Corino plants Titus with The Rolling Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-1) Colby Corino via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Kamille (c) vs. Taryn Terrell For The NWA World Women’s Championship

Terrell is playing mind games with Kamille. Kamille grabs the left hand of Terrell. Terrell signals for the test of strength. Kamille backs Terrell into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Terrell takes a water break in the corner. Kamille levels Terrell with The Body Avalanche. Terrell side steps Kamille into the turnbuckles. Kamille denies the monkey flip. Kamille with The Fisherman’s Suplex. Kamille repeatedly whips Terrell into the turnbuckles. Kamille with The GutWrench Suplex. Kamille with forearm shivers. Kamille puts her knee on the back of Terrell’s neck. Kamille with a BackBreaker. Kamille gets Terrell tied up in the ropes. Kamille with clubbing blows to Terrell’s chest. Kamille tugs on Terrell’s hair. Kamille punches Terrell in the back. Kamille applies the cravate. Terrell decks Kamille with a JawBreaker.

Kamille catches Terrell in mid-air. Kamille with The Fallaway Slam. Terrell drinks more water in the corner. Kamille repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Terrell. Kamille uppercuts Terrell. Terrell spits water into Kamille’s eyes. Kamille kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Terrell avoids The Pump Kick. Terrell pulls Kamille down to the mat. Terrell repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Kamille for a one count. Terrell stomps on the foot of Kamille. Terrell whips Kamille across the ring. Kamille ducks a clothesline from Terrell. Both ladies are knocked down after a double facebuster. Kamille sends Terrell face first into the canvas. Kamille slams Terrell’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kamille repeatedly stomps on Terrell’s chest. Terrell drives her knee into the midsection of Kamille. Terrell hits The SomerSault NeckBreaker for a two count. Terrell is displaying her frustration. Terrell starts rag dolling Kamille. Terrell applies The Thirst Trap. Kamille with a snap mare escape. Kamille denies The Stunner. Kamille connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 298 of The Hoots Podcast