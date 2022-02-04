NWA Powerrr Results 2/4/22

GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, Austin Idol, and Velvet Sky)

Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox Segment

Kyle Davis: Joe, you said it, yourself. Main event, tonight, NWA Championship will be on the line, Hard Times 2 rematch against these men, Mike Knox and The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch.

Trevor Murdoch: Mike, I’m lucky I get the opportunity to fight you again. Because the last time I beat you, you obviously didn’t get enough. You came up from behind me, hit me in the crotch, and beat me down. So tonight, call this official payback.

Mike Knox: Trevor, I really respect you, brother. I didn’t think that, you’re tough, I really didn’t. But you are. You’re worthy of holding that title. But guess what? You’re not smart, brother. That was the first time we ever touched hands, besides when I had to accidentally jump you and get your attention in Kentucky. It was an accident, I was just coming in for an autograph. I’m just letting you know, it was far too easy to get a title match against you. You need to learn your lessons. You fell for the oldest trick in the book.

All I had to do was show up, put a little leather to you, touch your kid, I mean, throw your kid. I didn’t even know it was him, okay? He was in the wrong place at the wrong time, that’s all. I’m just trying to smarten you up. It takes a strong man to beat Mike Knox, and you did. Congratulations, I want more. I’m coming back for more. To beat me twice, you got to be lucky. I know what I am. I’m 300 pounds. I hit hard, I’m tough, and I’m always coming back for more, Trevor Murdoch. You will not get rid of me. That title is coming with me.

Trevor Murdoch: Well, like I said last week, there’s a ring and there’s two grown ass men, so let’s get this done.

First Match: The Dirty Sexy Boy vs. The Ill Begotten In A Three On Two Handicap Match

Dirty Dango and Rush Freeman will start things off. Freeman is playing mind games with Dango. Freeman tags in Yuma. Dango drives his knee into the midsection of Yuma. Dango unloads a flurry of left jabs. Dango with a straight right hand. Dango tags in JTG. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Elbow Drop for a two count. JTG launches Yuma to the corner. Yuma kicks JTG in the face. Yuma jumps on JTG’s back. Yuma with clubbing blows to JTG’s back. Taylor tags himself in. Taylor repeatedly stomps on JTG’s chest. The Ill Begotten gangs up on JTG behind the referee’s back. Taylor tags in Freeman.

Freeman goes into the cover for a two count. JTG with heavy bodyshots. Freeman with a reverse hammer throw into the turnbuckles. Freeman hooks the outside leg for a two count. Freeman with forearm shivers. JTG blocks a boot from Freeman. JTG ducks under two clotheslines from Freeman. JTG drops Freeman with The Elevated NeckBreaker. Dango and Taylor are tagged in. Dango ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Dango knocks Yuma off the ring apron. Dango with a series of haymakers. Dango goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Taylor lands back on his feet. Taylor with a straight right hand. Taylor tags in Yuma. Dango shoves Yuma into Taylor. Dango hits The Falcon Arrow. Dango connects with The Last Dance to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Dirty Sexy Boys via Pinfall

– Team War will consist of 24 performers split into 8 different teams. Plus, the winners will get $30,000.

– The 2022 Crockett Cup will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds on March 19th & 20th.

Second Match: Cyon vs. Sal Rinauro w/Judais & Father James Mitchell In A No Disqualification Match

Rinauro brings multiple chairs into the ring. Cyon drops Rinauro with The Big Boot. Rinauro heads to the outside. Cyon with a knife edge chop. Cyon with a forearm smash. Rinauro HeadButts Cyon. Cyon answers with a blistering chop. Cyon with a Belly to Back Suplex onto the podium. Cuon with clubbing elbow smashes. Cyon slams Rinauro’s head on the ring apron. Cyon with a thunderous chop. Rinauro with a gut punch. Rinauro slams Cyon’s head on the announce table. Rinauro repeatedly stomps on Cyon’s chest. Rinauro with a Chair Assisted Elbow Drop off the announce table.

Rinuaro sends Cyon face first into the time keepers table. Rinauro rakes the eyes of Cyon. Rinauro rolls Cyon back into the ring. Cyon with The Reverse Suplex. Cyon applies The Romero Special. Cyon sends Rinauro face first into the canvas for a two count. Cyon wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Cyon with a forearm smash. Rinauro with a reverse hammer throw into the wedged chair. Austin Idol tells Cyon to get up. Rinauro grabs the bell hammer. Cyon connects with The Death Valley Driver. Cyon applies The CrossFace. Cyon makes Rinauro verbally submit as he was driving the bell hammer into Rinauro’s right eye.

Winner: Cyon via Verbal Submission

Third Match: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Mike Knox For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Murdoch with a double leg takedown. Murdoch transitions into a ground and pound attack. Murdoch with clubbing crossfaces. Murdoch with a Running Boot. Murdoch is choking Knox with his boot. Murdoch with The Leg Drop on the ring apron. Murdoch with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Murdoch gets distracted by Matt Cardona. Knox repeatedly drives Murdoch shoulder first into the steel ring post. Knox punches Murdoch in the back. Knox shoves Murdoch into the ring post. Knox rolls Murdoch back into the ring. Knox slams the right shoulder of Murdoch on the canvas. Knox with a straight right hand. Knox with a knee strike. Knox hyperextends the right shoulder of Murdoch. Murdoch rakes the eyes of Knox. Knox with a straight right hand. Knox bodyslams Murdoch.

Knox goes for The Elbow Drop, but Murdoch ducks out of the way. Murdoch punches Knox. Knox buries his knee into the midsection of Murdoch. Knox with a big haymaker. Knox bodyslams Murdoch. Knox follows that with The Elbow Drop for a two count. Knox HeadButts Murdoch. Knox whips Murdoch across the ring. Murdoch kicks Knox in the gut. Murdoch with a toe kick. Murdoch drops Knox with The Spike DDT. Murdoch with desperation haymakers. Murdoch whips Knox across the ring. Murdoch side steps Knox into the turnbuckles. Murdoch rolls Knox over for a two count. Murdoch connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory. After the match, Murdoch starts running after Cardona. Knox drops Murdoch with a Running Crossbody Block. Knox is raining down haymakers. Cardona nails Murdoch with the 10 Pounds Of Gold to close the show.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Trevor Murdoch via Pinfall

