NWA Powerrr Results 3/11/22

Valor Hall

Oak Grove, Kentucky

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Idol Mania Sports Management (Tyrus, Marshe Rockett, Jordan Clearwater and BLK Jeez) vs. Cyon, Matthew Mims and The Ill Begotten In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Jordan Clearwater and Cyon will start things off. Cyon with a chop/forearm combination. Short-Arm Reversal by Clearwater. Clearwater with a back elbow smash. Clearwater drives Cyon back first into the turnbuckles. Clearwater with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cyon is displaying his fighting spirit. Cyon ducks a clothesline from Clearwater. Cyon with a Belly to Back Suplex. Cyon transitions into a corner mount. Cyon with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cyon applies a wrist lock. Cyon tags in Taylor. Taylor applies a wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Taylor with a running neck snap for a two count. Taylor applies an arm-bar. Taylor tags in Freeman. Double Irish Whip. Inverted Atomic Drop/Dropkick Combination for a two count. Freeman goes for a Bodyslam, but Clearwater lands back on his feet. Clearwater rakes the eyes of Freeman. Clearwater tags in Jeez.

Jeez with a knife edge chop. Freeman answers with a forearm smash. Freeman tags in Taylor. Taylor punches Jeez in the back. Double Vertical Suplex for a one count. Taylor with the irish whip. Taylor with a Corner Dropkick. Rockett kicks Taylor in the back. Jeez clotheslines Taylor. Jeez with a knife edge chop. Jeez tags in Tyrus. Tyrus with a Running Hip Attack. Tyrus stands on Taylor’s chest. Tyrus drives his knee into the midsection of Taylor. Tyrus with The Exploder Suplex. Tyrus tags in Rockett. Rockett stomps on Taylor’s face. Rockett whips Taylor across the ring. Rockett dropkicks Taylor for a two count. Clearwater tags himself in.

Clearwater repeatedly stomps on Taylor’s chest. Clearwater starts choking Taylor in the corner. Clearwater with a Belly to Back Suplex. Clearwater shakes his hips. Taylor with an up kick. Taylor with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Mims and Jeez are tagged in. Mims with two clotheslines. Mims kicks Jeez in the gut. Mims HeadButts Jeez. Mims with a Running Hip Attack. Mims whips Jeez across the ring. Mims hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Cyon drops Clearwater with The Death Valley Driver. Cyon with The Slingshot Pescado. Jeez lands The SomerSault Plancha. All hell is breaking loose in Valor Hall. Mims tells Tyrus to bring it. Mims is throwing haymakers at Tyrus. Mims goes for a Bodyslam, but Rockett gets in the way. Tyrus connects with The Assisted Crossbody Block to pickup the victory. After the match, Tyrus plants Mims with The Heart Punch.

Winner: Idol Mania Sports Management via Pinfall

– Don’t forget to get your replica 10 Pounds of Gold Belts at fandubelts.com/NWA

Second Match: Nick Aldis vs. Thomas Latimer In An “I Quit” Match

Aldis avoids a chair shot from Latimer before the bell rings. Haymaker Exchange. Latimer drives his knee into the midsection of Aldis. Latimer with a toe kick/haymaker combination. Latimer sends Aldis to the corner. Aldis clotheslines Latimer. Alids whips Latimer across the ring. Latimer ducks under two clotheslines from Aldis. Aldis with The Lou Thez Press. Aldis transitions into a ground and pound attack. Aldis goes for a Bodyslam, but Latimer lands back on his feet. Aldis blocks a boot from Latimer. Aldis dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Latimer denies The Kings Lynn Cloverleaf. Misfired Clotheslines. Aldis clotheslines Latimer over the top rope. Latimer blocks a boot from Aldis. Latimer sends Aldis face first into the ring apron. Latimer jams Aldis face against the turnbuckle bar. Latimer rolls Aldis back into the ring. Latimer attacks Aldis with a spare turnbuckle hook.

Latimer applies The Camel Clutch. Latimer fish hooks Aldis. Aldis refuses to quit. Aldis grabs a steel chain. Latimer slams Aldis head on the apron. Latimer punches Aldis with the chain. Latimer wraps the left shoulder of Aldis around the bottom turnbuckle bar. Latimer HeadButts Aldis. Aldis drives Latimer face first into the steel ring post. Aldis punches Latimer with the chain. Aldis flings multiple chairs into the ring. Aldis rolls Latimer back into the ring. Latimer delivers the low blow. Latimer repeatedly drives the chair into the midsection of Aldis. Latimer with a forearm smash. Latimer has Aldis sitting on the chair. Latimer tees off on Aldis. Aldis fires back with a low blow of his own. Aldis applies The Gory Stretch. Aldis hits The Gory Bomb into the chair.

Latimer swats the microphone away from the referee. Latimer denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Latimer with a low dropkick through the ropes. Latimer repeatedly slams Aldis head on the steel ring steps. Latimer smashes the right arm of Aldis with the chair. Latimer is raining down haymakers. Latimer gets the right arm of Aldis trapped inside the ring steps. Aldis calls Latimer a bitch. Aldis with a mid-air chair shot. Aldis with a Flying Crossbody Block through the time keepers table. Second Haymaker Exchange. Aldis with a single leg takedown. Latimer rakes the eyes of Aldis. Latimer Spears Aldis. Latimer goes for The PileDriver, but Aldis counters with a Back Body Drop into the chair. Aldis wraps the chair around Latimer’s neck. Aldis stomps on the chair for added pressure. Latimer says that Aldis has to kill him. Aldis connects with The Conchairto. Aldis applies The Kings Lynn Cloverleaf. Kamille throws the towel into the ring.

Winner: Nick Aldis

Third Match: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Cardona is playing mind games with Murdoch. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cardona applies a side headlock. Murdoch whips Cardona across the ring. Cardona drops Murdoch with a shoulder tackle. Murdoch drops down on the canvas. Murdoch with a Hip Toss. Murdoch goes for a Bodyslam, but Cardona lands back on his feet. Cardona regroups on the outside. Cardona kicks Murdoch in the gut. Cardona grabs a side headlock. Murdoch reverses the hold. Cardona whips Murdoch across the ring. Murdoch with a shoulder tackle. Murdoch starts shaking his hips. Cardona drops down on the canvas. Murdoch with a Counter Hip Toss. Murdoch with a drop toe hold. Murdoch follows that with another Hip Attack. Cardona is starting to get visibly flustered. Cardona with a running sledge. Cardona with clubbing blows to Murdoch’s back. Cardona poses for the crowd.

Cardona pie faces Murdoch. Cardona whips Murdoch across the ring. Murdoch kicks Cardona in the chest. Murdoch unloads two knife edge chops. Cardona with the greco roman eye poke. Murdoch answers with The Full Nelson Slam for a two count. Cardona continues to bail out to the floor before Murdoch can gain momentum. Murdoch is throwing haymakers at Cardona. Murdoch rolls Cardona back into the ring. Cardona kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Murdoch. Cardona hits The Double Underhook DDT on the floor. Murdoch is busted open. Cardona with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Cardona with two haymakers. Cardona rolls Murdoch back into the ring. Cardona grabs a steel chair. Cardona wedged the chair in between the turnbuckles.

Cardona repeatedly kicks Murdoch in the face. Cardona wraps his t-shirt around Murdoch’s neck. Cardona delivers two closed fist shots. Cardona transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cardona with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Murdoch with a gut punch. Cardona answers with two front boots. Cardona rams Murdoch’s face against the canvas. Cardona HeadButts Murdoch. Murdoch drops Cardona with The SpineBuster. Murdoch with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Murdoch nails Cardona with The PileDriver for a two count. Cardona side steps Murdoch into the wedged chair. Cardona connects with The Radio Silence to pickup the victory. After the match, Cardona celebrates with Chelsea Green, Mike Knox and VSK. Cardona says that he’s going to be the greatest NWA World Champion of all-time. Nick Aldis crashes Cardona’s celebration and says that he’s getting his world title rematch at The Crockett Cup to close the show.

Winner: New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Matt Cardona via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 300 of The Hoots Podcast