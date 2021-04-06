NWA Powerrr Results 3/30/21

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Joe Galli, Tim Storm and Velvet Sky

Nick Aldis, Trevor Murdoch, and Chris Adonis Segment

Kyle Davis: Thank you. I’m in fact standing by with The National Treasure, himself, The NWA Worlds Champion, The Real Worlds Champion, Nick Aldis. Nick, it’s always a pleasure to have you here at the podium, starting off Powerrr the right way. Obviously, what’s on your mind, champ?

Nick Aldis: Kyle, I’ve decided that I wanted to take a moment and discuss an affliction that I’ve been dealing with for quite sometime. And I’ve never shared this publicly, so if you could bare with me for a moment, I suffer from a condition, all I know how to do is win, I mean, I don’t know how to do anything else expect get the big W, you know what I mean, jelly bean? I mean, first, Back For The Attack, we smashed the PPV and Nick Aldis gets the W over Aron Stevens, gallant effort, no doubt about it. And then to kickoff the new season, the new partnership with FITE TV and NWA Powerrr, the most original professional wrestling show in the world today, we get another big win in the big 6-man tag, I mean, I just don’t know how to do anything else besides win, but don’t worry, I don’t need anyone’s help. Everything is A-Okay in my world.

Kyle Davis: Well, you mentioned the win in the 6-man tag, and I don’t want to make assumptions, but Strictly Business seems to be short as of late and, you know, Adonis being in the ring with you, he won the match, is Adonis, Strictly Business?

Nick Aldis: I mean, hold on. Look, let’s just pump the brakes there, just a moment, young man. Look, you don’t just get a couple of wins under your belt and get a nice handshake from the worlds champion and the next thing, you know, you are in Strictly Business, all right? The criteria for joining Strictly Business is a little more complicated than that.

Kyle Davis: Trevor Murdoch, I was not expecting you to see here, right now.

Trevor Murdoch: I know I’m supposed to come out here later and speak my mind, but I’ll be honest with you, I can’t sit back here and listen to this horseshit you’re feeding everybody. Now, you said it yourself, champ, what Chris Adonis did to me at Back For The Attack was not how we do business here at the NWA, that’s not how we handle ourselves in the NWA, and I’ll be damned if you haven’t welcomed him into your band of thieves. So, no disrespect, champ, but I want to talk to Chris Adonis, right now. What you did to me at Back For The Attack, you not only affected me, but you affected my family. You put me in the hospital for a week. I couldn’t work, I couldn’t help my family collect pay checks, as someone clearly enjoys doing. I’m letting you know, right now, Chris Adonis, I want another match. I’m not done yet, Kyle. No DQ. No Countout. If I have to put my National Title on the line to get your ass in the ring, Adonis, that’s what I’m gonna do. I hope you’re listening, Adonis, the rent is due and I am here to collect.

Nick Aldis: First of all, you never tell me when it’s my turn to talk. You are on my show. Second of all, if you’re concerned about missing a weeks work from being in the hospital, the last thing you want to do is come and disrespect me, because you’ll be out for longer than just one week. But, I’m gonna chalk this up to being a little bit emotional and being not quite so used to life at the top and because you and I share a common bond. We may not look the same, we don’t have the same background, we may not have the same philosophies, but we share one thing in common. We were broke in by the great Harley Race. I’m just curious though, Harley’s pretty old school, was he not? I would say that, one of the first things you would learn from Harley Race would be, hold on, just think about it, what’s the number one rule in professional wrestling? Just take a moment to think.

Trevor Murdoch: Tell me what’s on your mind, champ?

Nick Aldis: Never turn your back on your opponent.

Chris Adonis attacks Murdoch from behind. Adonis sends Murdoch face first into the steel ring post. Adonis repeatedly stomps on Murdoch’s back. Adonis is choking Murdoch with his boot. Adonis continues to stomp on Murdoch’s chest. Adonis cranks on Murdoch’s neck.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– May Valentine had a backstage with Aron Stevens and JR Kratos. Sal Rinauro asked for a shot for the NWA World Tag Team Titles. Stevens accepts.

First Match: Slice Boogie vs. Jeremiah Plunkett

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Boogie shoves Plunkett. Boogie talks smack to Plunkett. Standing Switch Exchange. Plunkett backs Boogie into the turnbuckles. Plunkett decks Boogie with a back elbow smash. Boogie with a knife edge chop. Boogie with heavy bodyshots. Boogie follows that with an elbow drop. Boogie and Plunkett are trading back and forth shots. Boogie whips Plunkett across the ring. Plunkett ducks a clothesline from Boogie. Boogie leapfrogs over Plunkett. Boogie drops Plunkett with The SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Boogie with another gut punch. Boogie with the irish whip. Boogie with a knife edge chop.

Boogie delivers The Running Boot. Boogie with a Twisting Elbow Drop, but Plunkett ducks out of the way. Plunkett slams Boogie’s head on the top rope. Plunkett with a straight right hand for a two count. Plunkett bodyslams Boogie. Plunkett with an elbow drop for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Boogie denies The SpineBuster. Boogie with the sunset flip for a two count. Boogie decks Plunkett with a back elbow smash. Plunket dodges The Discus Lariat. Plunkett hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Plunkett applies The Sleeper Hold. Boogie with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Boogie with forearm shivers. Boogie kicks Plunkett into the turnbuckles. Boogie slams Plunkett’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Boogie with The Discus Lariat. Boogie connects with The Dead Ass Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Slice Boogie via Pinfall

– Kyle Davis interviewed Fred Rosser and The Pope ahead of their big NWA Worlds Television Championship Match next week.

Second Match: Tyrus w/Austin Idol vs. Matthew Mims

Austin Idol joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tyrus backs Mims into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Tyrus with a forearm smash. Tyrus whips Mims into the turnbuckles. Mims side steps Tyrus into the turnbuckles. Mims with a running forearm smash. Mims transitions into a corner mount.

Mims ducks a clothesline from Tyrus. Mims dropkicks Tyrus. Mims with a leaping clothesline. Tyrus catches Mims in mid-air. Tyrus Powerslams Mims. Tyrus with an elbow drop for a two count. Tyrus applies a nerve hold. Mims decks Tyrus with a JawBreaker. Mims is throwing haymakers at Tyrus. Mims with Three HeadButts. Tyrus rocks Mims with a forearm smash. Tyrus hits The Exploder Suplex. Tyrus levels Mims with a Body Avalanche. Tyrus connects with Enough Said to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tyrus via Pinfall

Third Match: Thunder Rosa & Alex Gracia vs. Sky Blue & Jennacide

Melina joins the commentary team for this match. Thunder Rosa and Sky Blue will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chain grappling exchange. Rosa applies a front face lock. Blue transitions into a hammerlock. Rosa with a drop toe hold. Rosa applies a rear chin lock. Rosa transitions into a front face lock. Blue with a single leg takedown. Blue applies a toe and ankle hold. Rosa responds with a leg lock. Rosa rolls Blue over for a one count. Rosa slams Blue’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa with a knife edge chop. Blue with a Spinning Heel Kick. Blue drops Rosa with a Cartwheel Forearm Smash. Blue SuperKicks Rosa for a two count. Blue talks smack to Rosa. Rosa with two deep arm-drags. Rosa kicks Blue in the gut. Rosa bodyslams Blue. Rosa with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Rosa slams Blue’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa tags in Gracia. Gracia unloads two knife edge chops. Gracia tags in Rosa. Rosa with an overhand chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Gracia with a SomerSault NeckBreaker. Double Basement Dropkick. Rosa applies a rear chin lock. Rosa tags in Gracia.

Gracia applies a wrist lock. Gracia with a single leg takedown. Arm-Drag Exchange. Gracia dropkicks Blue. Blue tags in Jennacide. Gracia with forearm shivers. Gracia dropkicks Jennacide. Gracia ducks a clothesline from Jennacide. Jennacide with The Fallaway Slam. Jennacide pulls Gracia away from Rosa. Gracia with three chops. Gracia applies a waist lock. Jennacide with a short-arm clothesline. Jennacide tags in Blue. Jennacide bodyslams Blue on top of Gracia for a one count. Blue stomps on Gracia’s chest. Blue slams Gracia’s head on the left knee of Jennacide. Blue tags in Jennacide. Jennacide with a Delayed Bodyslam. Jennacide tags in Blue. Blue rocks Rosa with a forearm smash. The referee is trying to calm down Rosa. Blue and Jennacide gangs up on Gracia. Blue puts her knee on the back of Gracia’s neck. Gracia is displaying her fighting spirit. Forearm Exchange. Gracia kicks the left knee of Blue. Gracia drops Blue with The Shining Wizard. Rosa and Jennacide are tagged in. Rosa with a RoundHouse Kick. Rosa dropkicks Jennacide. Rosa with clubbing corner clotheslines. Rosa sweeps out the legs of Jennacide. Blue drives Gracia face first into the steel ring post. Rosa with a Rebound Meteora. Kamille Spears Rosa which causes the disqualification. After the match, Melina checks on Rosa. Kamille tells Melina to bring it.

Winner: Thunder Rosa & Alex Gracia via Disqualification

Fourth Match: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Chris Adonis In A No Disqualification Match For The NWA National Championship

Nick Aldis joins the commentary team for this match. Murdoch is wearing a neck break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Adonis with a forearm smash. Adonis hammers down on the back of Murdoch’s neck. Adonis transitions into a ground and pound attack. Murdoch crawls out of the ring. Adonis rakes the back of Murdoch. Adonis slams Murdoch’s head on the ring apron. Adonis kicks Murdoch in the gut. Adonis with a straight right hand. Adonis bodyslams Murdoch on the floor. Adonis rolls Murdoch back into the ring.

Adonis with a double sledge for a one count. Murdoch delivers a gut punch. Murdoch unloads two knife edge chops. Adonis scores the elbow knockdown. Adonis stomps on the back of Murdoch’s head. Adonis with a Leg Drop. Adonis poses for the crowd. Adonis starts choking Murdoch with the neck brace. Adonis removes Murdoch’s neck brace. Adonis mocks Murdoch. Adonis with clubbing blows to Murdoch’s chest for a two count. Adonis applies the cravate. Adonis with clubbing elbow smashes. Adonis hits The Full Nelson Slam. Adonis talks smack to Murdoch. Adonis makes Murdoch pass out to The Master Lock.

Winner: New NWA National Champion, Chris Adonis via Referee Stoppage

