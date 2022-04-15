NWA Powerrr Results 4/15/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

First Match: The Dirty Sexy Boys vs. Douglas Williams & Harry Smith

JTG and Harry Smith will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Smith launches JTG to the corner. JTG talks strategy with Dango. JTG is throwing haymakers at Smith. Smith sends JTG back first into the canvas. Smith hammers down on the back of JTG’s neck. Smith whips JTG into the turnbuckles. Smith tags in Williams. Williams kicks JTG in the gut. JTG applies a wrist lock. JTG hyperextends the left shoulder of Williams. Dango tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Elbow Drop for a two count. Dango applies a wrist lock. Dango brings Williams down to the mat. Dango with a knee drop. Dango slams Williams head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dango with a straight right hand. Dango tags in JTG.

JTG drops Williams with The Pump Kick for a two count. JTG applies a front face lock. Williams with three uppercuts. JTG with the backslide cover for a two count. Williams headbutts the midsection of JTG. Williams with an european uppercut. Williams with The Exploder Suplex. Williams tags in Smith.Williams knocks Dango off the ring apron. Smith slams JTG’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Double Irish Whip. Smith with a corner clothesline. Williams with a running elbow smash. Smith Powerslams JTG for a two count. Smith stands on the left hand of JTG. Smith punches JTG in the back. JTG with heavy bodyshots. Smith HeadButts JTG. Smith fish hooks JTG. Smith tags in Williams. Williams headbutts the ribs of JTG. Williams slaps Dango in the face.

Williams tees off on JTG in the corner. JTG is displaying his fighting spirit. Williams with a Running Elbow Drop. Williams punches JTG in the jaw. Williams sends JTG to the corner. JTG kicks Williams in the face. JTG drops Williams with The Reverse SlingBlade. JTG tags in Dango. Dango knocks Williams off the apron. Dango with three uppercuts. Dango shakes his hips. Dango with two running european uppercuts. Williams decks Dango with a back elbow smash. Dango denies The Chaos Theory. Dango ducks a clothesline from Williams. Dango kicks Williams in the gut. Dango hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Smith kicks JTG in the gut. Smith launches JTG over the top rope. Williams sends Dango crashing to the outside. All hell is breaking loose in Nashville. Smith is choking JTG with his boot. JTG drives Smith face first into the steel ring post. Williams rolls Dango back into the ring. Williams with a double leg takedown. Williams makes Dango tap out to The Muta Lock.

Winner: Douglas Williams & Harry Smith via Submission

– Nick Aldis tells Kyle Davis that he hopes that The Pope wins tonight, but he still plans on getting revenge on Matt Cardona.

– Kyle Davis had a backstage interview with Austin Idol. Idol talks about the lineage of Cyon’s Father.

– Matthew Mims is ready for The Tyrus Bodyslam Challenge.

– La Rebellion is not backing down to any challenge, including The Briscoes.

– Aron Stevens tells May Valentine that he’s feel betrayed by Trevor Murdoch.

– Jennacide will now be performing as a single competitor in the NWA.

Second Match: Natalia Markova vs. Kilynn King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King applies a waist lock. Markova decks King with a back elbow smash. Chop Exchange. King whips Markova across the ring. King delivers The Pounce for a two count. King goes for The Kingdom’s Fall, but Markova counters with a Face Plant for a one count. Markova slaps King in the chest. Markova with forearm shivers. Markova kicks King in the gut. Markova sends King to the corner. King side steps Markova into the turnbuckles. Markova kicks King in the face. Markova drops King with The Roll Through Cutter for a two count. King avoids the running shoulder tackle. King with a knee lift for a two count. Markova applies a rear chin lock. King sends Markova back first into the canvas. King applies a wrist lock.

King with two overhand chops. Markova ducks a clothesline from King. King blocks a boot from Markova. King goes for The Gory Bomb, but Markova lands back on her feet. King with another knee lift for a two count. Markova drives her knee into the midsection of King. Markova with a forearm smash. Markova hits The Double Underhook DDT for a two count. Markova follows that with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Markova is displaying her frustration. Markova ascends to the top turnbuckle. King tees off on Markova’s back. King drives her knee into Markova’s ribs. King with The Fallaway Slam for a two count. King drives Markova back first into the turnbuckles. King with clubbing shoulder blocks. King with a forearm smash. Markova uses her feet to create separation. Markova delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. King avoids The Beautiful Disaster. King with a Roundhouse Kick. King connects with The Pumphandle FaceBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kilynn King via Pinfall

Third Match: Colby Corino & The Fixers vs. Judais, Sal Rinauro and Dax The Gimp w/Father James Mitchell In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Jay Bradley and Sal Rinauro will start things off. Bradley punches Rinauro while talking smack to Judais. Bradley whips Judais across the ring. Bradley with a BackBreaker. Bradley poses for the crowd. Bradley sends Rinauro to the corner. Rinauro side steps Bradley into the turnbuckles. Bradley kicks Rinauro in the face. Bradley with a diving shoulder tackle. Bradley jams Rinauro’s face into Legursky’s right armpit. Bradley tags in Legursky. Double Irish Whip. Double Back Body Drop. Legursky levels Rinauro with The Body Avalanche. Judais and Corino are tagged in. Judais drops Corino with The Big Boot. Judais drags Corino to the corner. Judais tags in Gimp. Gimp starts choking Corino in the corner. Gimp with clubbing blows to Corino’s back. Gimp is raining down haymakers. Gimp is mauling Corino in the corner. Gimp continues to punch Corino in the back. Gimp rakes the eyes of Corino. Gimp is picking Corino apart. Corino with two forearm smashes. Gimp headbutts the midsection of Corino. Gimp with The Mongolian Chop. GImp applies a front face lock.

Rinauro tags himself in. Rinauro with a Pop Up Inverted Atomic Drop. Gimp with a Running Bulldog into the right knee of Rinauro. Rinauro gives himself a standing ovation. Rinauro works on his joint manipulation game. Rinauro repeatedly stomps on Corino’s chest. Rinauro rakes the back of Corino. Rinauro fish hooks Corino. Judais attacks Corino behind the referee’s back. Rinauro is choking Corino with his knee. Rinauro tags in Gimp. Following a snap mare takeover, Gimp applies the cravate. Gimp attacks one of Corino’s ear gauges. Corino drops Gimp with The Samoan Drop. Corino delivers The Colby Crush. Legursky and Rinauro are tagged in. Legursky with two shoulder tackles. Legursky bodyslams Rinauro. Legursky screams at Gimp. Legursky with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Legursky tags in Bradley. Legursky lawn darts Gimp into the nether regions of Rinauro. Rinauro dumps Legursky out of the ring. Judais with a Big Boot to Bradley. Rinauro lands The Orihara MoonSault. Judais Chokeslams Bradley. Judais tags in Gimp. Gimp connects with The Assisted Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Judais, Sal Rinauro and Dax The Gimp via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Matt Cardona (c) vs. The Pope For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Cardona hides behind the ropes. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cardona with a waist lock go-behind. Pope drop steps into a wrist lock. Cardona grabs the top rope which forces the break. Strong lockup. Pope applies a waist lock. Cardona with a side headlock takeover. Pope rolls Cardona over for a two count. Pope sends Cardona to the corner. Cardona drops Pope with a shoulder tackle. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Cardona wants Pope to shake his hand. Pope gives Cardona the middle finger. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Palm Strike Exchange. Cardona grabs a side headlock. Pope whips Cardona across the ring. Cardona with another shoulder tackle. Pope drops down on the canvas. Pope with a Hip Toss. Pope with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Pope sweeps out the legs of Cardona. Pope with a Fist Drop. Cardona regroups on the outside. Cardona kicks Pope in the gut. Cardona with a forearm smash. Cardon starts choking Pope in the corner. The referee admonishes Cardona.

Cardona pie faces Pope. Pope slaps Cardona in the chest. Cardona with forearm shivers. Cardona talks smack to Pope. Pope tees off on Cardona. Pope with a gut punch. Pope thrust kicks the midsection of Cardona. Pope with a knee lift. Pope with a running shoulder tackle. Pope is fired up. Cardona drives Pope back first into the ring apron. Pope reverses out of the irish whip from Cardona. Pope with an elbow smash. Pope with a flying clothesline off the steel ring steps. Pope with a shoulder block. Cardona answers with a sharp knee strike. Cardona blasts Pope off the ring apron. Cardona transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cardona puts his knee on the back of Pope’s neck. Cardona wraps his t-shirt around Pope’s neck. Cardona with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Cardona applies the cravate. Cardona transitions into a rear chin lock. Pope with heavy bodyshots. Pope sends Cardona to the corner. Cardona side steps Pope into the turnbuckles. Pope with The SuperPlex. Pope with heavy bodyshots. Pope is throwing haymakers at Cardona. Pope clotheslines Cardona. Pope scores the elbow knockdown. Cardona reverses out of the irish whip from Pope. Pope with a flying forearm smash.

Pope unloads a series of Bionic Elbows. Pope with a Running Splash through the ropes. Pope with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Cardona rakes the eyes of Pope. Pope drops Cardona with The STO for a two count. Cardona nails Pope with a throat thrust. Pope reverses out of the irish whip from Cardona. Cardona kicks Pope in the face. Cardona delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Cardona with the greco roman eye poke. Cardona with a shoulder tackle. Pope drops down on the canvas. Pope with The SpineBuster. Pope applies The Sharpshooter. Pope transitions into The CrossFace. Cardona grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Cardona hits The CodeBreaker for a two count. Pope with Two German Suplex’s. Cardona answers with two sharp elbow strikes. Pope ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Pope with a Release German Suplex. Pope plays to the crowd. Cardona knocks Pope off the top turnbuckle. Pope avoids The Reboot. Pope kicks Cardona in the gut. Pope with a Drop Down Uppercut. Pope prepares for The Elijah Express. Cardona uses the referee as a human shield. Cardona with another eye poke. Cardona connects with The Radio Silence to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Matt Cardona via Pinfall

