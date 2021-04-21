NWA Powerrr Results 4/20/21

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

– The show kicked off with a interview segment with Trevor Murdoch. Murdoch wants another shot at Chris Adonis. He’s willing to agree to any stipulation that would allow him to wrestle Adonis again. Murdoch tells Adonis to talk to him like a man. Nick Aldis joins the conversation. Aldis is the person who welcomed everybody into the NWA, not the other way around.

If Aldis had a dollar for every time someone blamed him for their shortcomings, he would never have to wrestle again. Aldis says that Murdoch needs to look in the mirror. Aldis has a proposition for Murdoch. Adonis did Murdoch a favor because he’s not exactly championship material. Aldis tells Murdoch to take the night off. If Murdoch stays far away from Aldis match tonight, he may be granted an opportunity at the ten pounds of gold.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– May Interview had a backstage interview with Slice Boogie. Boogie is not phased by Jax Dane. Boogie challenges Dane to a singles match.

First Match: Aron Stevens & JR Kratos vs. Sal Rinauro & Tim Storm

Aron Stevens and Sal Rinauro will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stevens slings Rinauro across the ring. Strong lockup. Stevens with a waist lock takedown. Stevens applies a front face lock. Rinauro puts his foot on the middle rope which forces the break. Rinauro with a waist lock go-behind. Stevens with a deep arm-drag. Stevens applies a side headlock. Rinauro transitions into a hammerlock. Stevens with a side headlock takeover. Rinauro answers with the headscissors escape. Stevens tags in Kratos. Rinauro ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Rinauro is throwing haymakers at Kratos. Kratos delivers The Pounce. Kratos with a forearm smash. Kratos slaps Rinauro in the face. Kratos whips Rinauro into the turnbuckles.

Kratos with a GutWrench Suplex. Kratos drops Rinauro with a short-arm clothesline. Kratos is wearing down Rinauro. Kratos with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Kratos kicks Danny Deals in the face. Kratos talks smack to Deals. Kratos with an open palm strike. Kratos slams Deals head on the announce table. Kratos shoves Deals. Kratos Powerslams Rinauro. Kratos repeatedly stomps on Rinauro’s chest. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex. Kratos continues to stomp on Rinauro’s chest. Kratos is raining down forearm shivers. Tim Storm leaves the announce desk. Stevens is trying to calm down Kratos. They get into a shoving contest. Stevens ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Storm with a straight right hand. Rinauro connects with the schoolboy rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sal Rinauro & Tim Storm via Pinfall

– Tyrus tells The Pope that he’s coming after the NWA Worlds Television Championship.

Second Match: Tyrus w/Austin Idol vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Matt Cross In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Cross with a forearm smash. Tyrus shoves Cross into the canvas. Rockett is throwing haymakers at Tyrus. Cross with a Pump Kick. Rockett and Cross gangs up on Tyrus. Tyrus HeadButts Cross. Rockett kicks Tyrus in the gut. Cross rolls Rockett over for a two count. Tyrus bodyslams Cross. Tyrus with The Exploder Suplex. Tyrus talks smack to Pope. Tyrus starts biting Cross forehead. Tyrus with a gut punch. Tyrus with a hip smash. Tyrus whips Cross into the turnbuckles. Tyrus denies The Handspring Back Elbow Smash.

Cross dropkicks the left knee of Tyrus. Cross unloads three mid-kicks. Cross nails Tyrus with The Pump Kick. Rockett rocks Cross with a forearm smash. Tyrus with a gut punch. Rockett tees off on Tyrus. Rockett dropkicks Tyrus to the floor. Cross with a forearm smash. Cross dives over Rockett. Rockett with an Inside Out Lariat. Rockett with a knife edge chop. Cross kicks Rockett in the face. Rockett catches Cross in mid-air. Rockett Powerslams Cross. Tyrus talks strategy with Idol. Cross denies The Cutter. Cross lands The Shooting Star Press for a two count. Tyrus connects with The Running Splash to steal the victory.

Winner: Tyrus via Pinfall

Third Match: Kamille vs. Jennacide

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kamille backs Jennacide into the turnbuckles. Jennacide applies a side headlock. Kamille whips Jennacide across the ring. Jennacide runs into Kamille. Kamille signals for the test of strength. Kamille drives her knee into the midsection of Jennacide. Kamille goes for a Hip Toss, but Jennacide blocks it. Jennacide bodyslams Kamille. Kamille with a gut punch. Kamille bodyslams Jennacide. Forearm Exchange. Kamille uppercuts Jennacide. Kamille levels Jennacide with a Body Avalanche. Turnbuckle Pad Exchange. Jennacide with a running shoulder block. Jennacide with The Helluva Kick. Jennacide follows that with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Jennacide punches Kamille in the back. Kamille drops Jennacide with The Spinning Heel Kick.

Kamille transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kamille uses the middle rope as a weapon. Kamille with clubbing crossfaces. Kamille nails Jennacide with a throat thrust. Kamille Powerslams Jennacide for a one count. Kamille applies a rear chin lock. Kamille ducks a clothesline from Jennacide. Jennacide with The Pump Kick. Jennacide hits The Tongan Twist for a two count. Kamille drives Jennacide back first into the turnbuckles. Kamille with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kamille puts Jennacide on the top turnbuckle. Kamille rocks Jennacide with a forearm smash. Kamille with The Rolling Senton. Kamille fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kamille plants Jennacide with Two Spears to pickup the victory. After the match, Melina checks on Jennacide. Kamille Spears Melina. Thunder Rosa comes out and talks smack to Kamille.

Winner: Kamille via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Nick Aldis vs. Jordan Clearwater

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. We see Trevor Murdoch brawling with Strictly Business which forces the referee to call off the match. After the match, Strictly Business gangs up on Murdoch. Adonis rolls Murdoch back into the ring. Strictly Business is treating Murdoch like a punching bag. Adonis connects with The Full Nelson Slam. Strictly Business towers over the laid out body of Murdoch to close the show.

Match Result: No-Contest

