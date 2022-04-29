NWA Powerrr Results 4/29/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Nick Aldis vs. Jordan Clearwater w/BLK Jeez

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Aldis backs Clearwater into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Clearwater poses for the crowd. Aldis with a straight right hand. Aldis unloads two knife edge chops. Aldis whips Clearwater across the ring. Clearwater kicks Aldis in the chest. Aldis clotheslines Clearwater. Clearwater decks Aldis with a back elbow smash. Aldis avoids The Missile Dropkick. Clearwater begs for mercy. Clearwater delivers a gut punch. Aldis with a Counter Vertical Suplex for a one count. Clearwater regroups on the outside. Jeez stops Aldis in his tracks. Jeez gives Aldis a business card. Jeez trips Aldis from the outside. Clearwater attacks Aldis from behind. Clearwater with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Clearwater with a running dropkick for a one count. Clearwater punches Aldis. Clearwater puts his knee on the back of Aldis neck. Jeez attacks Aldis behind the referee’s back.

Clearwater hooks the outside leg for a one count. Aldis with heavy bodyshots. Clearwater drives his knee into the midsection of Aldis. Clearwater with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Clearwater applies a rear chin lock. Clearwater with a knee lift. Clearwater pulls Aldis down to the mat. Clearwater shakes his hips. Clearwater with a flying double axe handle strike for a two count. Clearwater argues with the referee. Aldis dodges The Midas Touch. Aldis uses the top rope as a weapon. Aldis sends Clearwater face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Clearwater with a back elbow smash. Aldis throws Clearwater off the top turnbuckle. Aldis hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Clearwater has Aldis perched on the top turnbuckle. Clearwater with two forearm smashes. Aldis denies The SuperPlex. Aldis sends Clearwater face first into the canvas. Aldis connects with The Flying Elbow Drop. Aldis knocks Jeez off the ring apron. Aldis blocks The Midas Touch. Aldis with a single leg takedown. Aldis makes Clearwater tap out to The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf.

Winner: Nick Aldis via Submission

– Kyle Davis had an interview with The Cardona Family. Chelsea Green says that she’s the only female on the NWA Roster who deserves to hold The Burke.

– We get a video package on the Matt Cardona/Nick Aldis Rivalry.

– Angelina Love has just signed a contract with the National Wrestling Alliance.

Second Match: Homicide (c) vs. Rhett Titus For The NWA Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship

Homicide refuses to shake Titus hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Homicide backs Titus into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Titus shoves Homicide. Homicide uppercuts Titus. Homicide with a straight right hand. Homicide with clubbing shoulder blocks. Titus drives his knee into the midsection of Homicide. Homicide with another uppercut. Titus reverses out of the irish whip from Homicide. Homicide kicks Titus in the face. Homicide goes for The Tornado DDT, but Titus counters with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Titus with a waist lock takedown for a one count. Titus grapples around Homicide. Titus applies The Sleeper Hold. Homicide starts biting Titus’ forehead. Homicide with a blistering chop. Homicide sends Titus to the corner. Titus ducks a clothesline from Homicide. Titus with a Monkey Flip. Titus scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Homicide throws his headband at Titus. Titus repeatedly stomps on Homicide’s chest. Titus with a knife edge chop. Homicide with two toe kicks. Titus answers with a back elbow smash. Homicide with Two Rolling Vertical Suplex’s. Homicide goes for a third, but Titus counters with an inside cradle for a two count.

Titus ducks a clothesline from Homicide. Standing Switch Exchange. Titus rolls Homicide over for a two count. Titus with the backslide cover for a two count. Titus denies The Exploder Suplex. Titus with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Titus applies a front face lock. Homicide is throwing haymakers at Titus. Titus applies a side headlock. Homicide whips Titus across the ring. Homicide drops down on the canvas. Misfired Hip Tosses. Homicide with a Vertical Suplex. Homicide with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Titus. Titus with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Titus delivers Two Helluva Kicks for a two count. Titus puts Homicide on the top turnbuckle. Homicide HeadButts Titus. Homicide hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Titus with a double leg takedown. Titus applies the single leg crab. Homicide grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Homicide applies a Modified Headscissors Hold. Titus denies The Gringo Killer. Titus dropkicks Homicide for a two count. Titus is displaying his frustration. Titus with a forearm smash. Homicide sends Titus shoulder first into the steel ring post. Homicide connects with The Avalanche Koji Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, Homicide via Pinfall

– Mickie James tells May Valentine that she’s irritated by The Cardona Family. Mickie will be having a future match with Natalia Markova.

– Don’t forget to get your replica NWA Belts at fandubelts.com/NWA

– Jax Dane plugs his upcoming title defense against Marshe Rockett on NWA USA.

– Matthew Mims is the next participant in the Tyrus Bodyslam Challenge.

– Kamille and Thom Latimer joined Kyle Davis at the podium. Kamille is not fazed by the competition from the NWA Roster.

Third Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Aron Stevens

Stevens throws his scarf at Murdoch. Murdoch blocks a boot from Stevens. Murdoch with a Belly to Back Suplex. Murdoch stomps on Steven’s back. Murdoch with The Bionic Elbow. Murdoch punches Stevens in the back. Stevens reverses out of the irish whip from Murdoch. Murdoch with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Murdoch with clubbing crossfaces. Stevens regroups on the outside. Stevens runs away from Murdoch. Murdoch avoids The Running Fist Drop. Murdoch with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Murdoch applies The Grounding Octopus Stretch. Stevens is raining down haymakers. Stevens goes for a running fist drop, but Murdoch ducks out of the way. Murdoch sweeps out the legs of Stevens.

Murdoch with a falling sledge for a two count. Haymaker Exchange. Stevens rakes the eyes of Murdoch. Stevens slams Murdoch’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Stevens ties Murdoch’s hand to the tag rope. Stevens is mauling Murdoch in the corner. Stevens with Two HeadButts. Stevens kicks Murdoch in the ribs. Murdoch is fighting from underneath. Stevens with clubbing blows to Murdoch’s back. Stevens with another eye rake. Murdoch decks Stevens with a back elbow smash. Murdoch with a straight right hand. Murdoch frees himself from the tag rope. Murdoch with two clotheslines. Murdoch sends Stevens to the corner. Murdoch levels Stevens with The Body Avalanche. Murdoch is choking Stevens with the tag rope. Murdoch drops Stevens with The Big Boot. Murdoch connects with The Flying Bulldog to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trevor Murdoch via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Angelina Love vs. Tootie Lynn

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Love applies a side headlock. Love with a side headlock takeover. Wrist Lock Exchange. Lynn with two deep arm-drags. Lynn applies an arm-bar. Love with a forearm smash. Love sends Lynn to the corner. Lynn with a flying arm-drag. Lynn with a single leg dropkick. Love regroups on the outside. Love blocks The PK. Love sends Lynn face first into the ring apron. Love rolls Lynn back into the ring. Love hooks the outside leg for a one count. Love applies a wrist lock. Love with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Love drives Lynn back first into the turnbuckles. Lynn kicks Love in the face. Lynn goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Love ducks out of the way.

Love with a Snap Elbow Drop for a two count. Love with a Hammerlock Powerslam for a two count. Love rocks Lynn with a forearm smash. Love with a knee lift. Short-Arm Reversal by Lynn. Lynn with a Spinning Back Kick. Lynn with a knee lift. Lynn follows that with The Rolling Elbow. Lynn ducks a clothesline from Love. Lynn with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Love pulls Lynn off the top turnbuckle. Love with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Lynn decks Love with a JawBreaker. Lynn drops Love with a Running Mule Kick for a two count. Love fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Love ducks a clothesline from Lynn. Love connects with The Botox Injection to pickup the victory. After the match, Love shakes hands with Lynn.

Winner: Angelina Love via Pinfall

Fifth Match: La Rebellion (c) vs. The Briscoes For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

Mecha Wolf and Mark Briscoe will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wolf backs Mark into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Wolf taunts Mark. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Mark mocks Wolf. Mark applies a side headlock. Wolf whips Mark across the ring. Mark slides under Wolf. Mark unloads two knife edge chops. Mark with forearm shivers. Wolf ducks a clothesline from Mark. Wolf is lighting up Mark’s chest. Wolf sends Mark to the corner. Mark with a throat thrust. Mark with a blistering chop. Wolf reverses out of the irish whip from Mark. Wolf dropkicks Mark for a one count. Wolf tags in Bestia. Bestia kicks the left wrist of Mark. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Mark grabs a side headlock. Bestia whips Mark across the ring. Jay made the blind tag. Mark ducks a clothesline from Bestia. Mark kicks Bestia in the gut. Jay with a Running Lariat. Jay HeadButts Bestia. Jay uppercuts Bestia. Jay repeatedly stomps on Bestia’s chest. Jay is choking Bestia with his boot. Jay applies a front face lock. Mark tags himself in.

Mark punches Bestia in the ribs. Mark starts biting Bestia’s forehead. Mark uppercuts Bestia. Mark with a Vertical Suplex. Mark kicks Bestia in the face. Mark dumps Bestia out of the ring. Jay with a forearm smash. Mark with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Jay rolls Bestia back into the ring. Mark goes into the lateral press for a two count. Mark applies a rear chin lock. Mark sends Bestia to the corner. Mark tags in Jay. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Jay with two uppercuts. Jay slams Bestia’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jay tags in Mark. Jay applies a front face lock. Mark uppercuts the ribs of Bestia. Mark with a chop/forearm combination. Mark tags in Jay. Jay with a Running Boot. Jay sends Bestia to the corner. Bestia decks Jay with a back elbow smash. Bestia kicks Jay in the face. Bestia with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Wolf and Mark are tagged in. Wolf ducks a clothesline from Mark. Wolf with two flying forearm smashes. Wolf with a corner clothesline. Wolf follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wolf with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Wolf with a Uranage Slam into Jay for a two count. Wolf slams Mark’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Wolf with a knife edge chop. Wolf tags in Bestia.

Double Irish Whip. Wolf with a knee lift. Bestia with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wolf clotheslines Mark. Bestia hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bestia slaps Mark in the chest. Bestia with a forearm smash. Mark reverses out of the irish whip from Bestia. Jay with The Stinger Splash. Mark with a Flying Boot. Jay knocks Wolf off the ring apron. The Briscoes hits The Redneck Boogie for a two count. Mark tags in Jay. Jay kicks Bestia in the gut. Jay whips Bestia across the ring. Bestia ducks a clothesline from Jay. Wolf with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bestia knocks Mark off the apron. La Rebellion connects with Mark Of The Beast for a two count. Bestia tags in Wolf. Jay denies The Muscle Buster. Jay shoves Bestia into Wolf. Jay knocks Wolf off the top turnbuckle. Jay with The Death Valley Driver. Jay tags in Mark. Mark lands The Froggy Bow for a two count. Mark with two knife edge chops. Palm Strike Exchange. Mark tags in Jay. Wolf denies The Jay Driller. Jay with a Massive Lariat. Mark kicks Bestia off the apron. The Briscoes goes for The Doomsday Device, but Wolf rolls Jay over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Tag Team Champions, La Rebellion via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 307 of The Hoots Podcast