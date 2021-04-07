NWA Powerrr Results 4/6/21

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Sal Rinauro is trying to get under Aron Stevens skin in order to get a shot at the NWA World Tag Team Titles.

First Match: Strictly Business (Chris Adonis & Thomas Latimer) vs. Mike Parrow & Odinson

Thomas Latimer and Mike Parrow will start things off. Latimer shoves Parrow. Quick shoving contest. Shoulder Block Exchange. Adonis and Odinson are tagged in. Adonis signals for the test of strength. Adonis kicks Odinson in the gut. Adonis with a knife edge chop. Adonis unloads a flurry of right jabs. Adonis hammers down on the back of Odinson’s neck. Odinson with a Vertical Suplex. Adonis tags in Latimer. Odinson dropkicks Latimer. Odinson tags in Parrow. Odinson with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Parrow levels Latimer with a Body Avalanche. Parrow knocks Adonis off the ring apron. Odinson with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Odinson dumps Parrow on top of Latimer. Latimer lures Parrow to the outside. Latimer ducks a clothesline from Parrow. Adonis clotheslines Parrow. Adonis repeatedly stomps on Parrow’s chest. Adonis rolls Parrow back into the ring. Latimer sends Parrow shoulder first into the steel ring post. Latimer with a running clothesline for a two count. Latimer is throwing haymakers at Parrow. Latimer tags in Adonis.

Double Irish Whip. Adonis with a corner clothesline. Latimer delivers The Missile Dropkick. Adonis hooks the outside leg for a two count. Adonis drives his knee into Parrow’s back. Adonis with a Seated Senton. Adonis applies a front face lock. Adonis tags in Latimer. Latimer kicks Parrow in the gut. Latimer punches Parrow in the back. Latimer HeadButts Parrow. Latimer tags in Adonis. Latimer with clubbing blows to Parrow’s back. Parrow denies The Master Lock. Parrow decks Adonis with The Stunner. Parrow tags in Odinson. Uppercut Party. Odinson with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Odinson with a Belly to Back Slam for a two count. Latimer tees off on Parrow. Stereo Corner Clothesline Exchange. The End connects with The Super Collider. The End prepares for The Doomsday Device. The referee is distracted by Kamille. Latimer sends Odinson crashing to the outside. Adonis rakes the eyes of Parrow. Adonis scores the low blow. Latimer rolls Odinson back into the ring. Latimer drives Parrow face first into the ring post. Adonis makes Odinson pass out to The Master Lock. After the match, Thunder Rosa comes out to confront Kamille.

Winner: Strictly Business via Referee Stoppage

– Kyle Davis interviewed Thunder Rosa at the podium. Rosa still has unfinished business with Kamille. Also, Taryn Terrell and Melina come out to offer their guidance to Rosa, but she’s not interested.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– May Valentine had a backstage with Trevor Murdoch. Murdoch talks about losing the National Title to Chris Adonis and his issues with Nick Aldis. Murdoch says that he’s putting Aldis on notice.

Second Match: Crimson & Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie & Matthew Mims

Jax Dane and Slice Boogie will start things off. Dane talks smack to Mims. Dane sucker punches Mims. Boogie tags in Mims. Mims kicks Dane in the gut. Mims applies a side headlock. Dane whips Mims across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Mims drops down on the canvas. Dane with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Dane tags in Crimson. Dane levels Mims with a Body Avalanche. Crimson hits The Exploder Suplex. Mims tags in Boogie. Crimson kicks the right shoulder of Boogie. Boogie ducks a clothesline from Crimson. Boogie goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Crimson holds onto the ropes. Crimson scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Dane HeadButts Boogie. Crimson tag in Dane. Dane with a Running Hip Attack. Crimson levels Boogie with a Body Avalanche. Boogie ducks a clothesline from Dane. Boogie dumps Crimson out of the ring. Boogie tags in Mims.

Dane kicks Mims in the gut. Dane with a forearm smash. Dane HeadButts Mims. Dane with a knife edge chop. Dane slams Mims head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dane with clubbing shoulder blocks. Dane talks smack to Boogie. Dane tags in Crimson. Dane with another Body Avalanche. Vertical Suplex/Flying Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Boogie pulls Dane off the ring apron. Following a snap mare takeover, Crimson drives his elbow into Mims chest. Crimson applies a rear chin lock. Mims with elbows into the midsection of Crimson. Mims decks Crimson with a JawBreaker. Mims tags in Boogie. Boogie punches Crimson in the back/ Double Irish Whip. Crimson with a double clothesline. Dane is still laid out on the floor.

Boogie delivers the chop block. Boogie with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a one count. Boogie hammers down on the back of Crimson’s neck. Boogie with two haymakers. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Boogie is choking Crimson with his boot. Boogie applies a front face lock. Boogie tags in Mims. Mims tees off on Crimson. Mims with clubbing shoulder blocks. Crimson is displaying his fighting spirit. Mims tags in Boogie. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Boogie toys around with Crimson. Crimson hits The SpineBuster. Crimson kicks Mims in the face. Crimson connects with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. The referees are checking on Dane on the outside. Crimson pulls Boogie into the ring. Crimson starts choking Boogie. Mims with the schoolboy rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Slice Boogie & Matthew Mims via Pinfall

Nick Aldis Promo

Kyle Davis: Welcome back NWA Powerrr fans, and joining me right now is the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, The National Treasure, Nick Aldis. And, Nick, the rumor in the locker room is, you’ve got a major announcement, I’m gonna leave it up to you, it’s all yours.

Nick Aldis: Well, for once I’m actually glad to hear your voice, Kyle, thank you very much. You’re right, speculation is running rampant, the scuttle butt is electric throughout the NWA, and maybe the speculation pertains to some sort of idea that maybe I’ll be out here to announce the newest member of Strictly Business. So, with that being said, I have the following to say, that’s not why I’m out here right now, I’m out here to talk about something else. Kyle, do you know why I’ve been able to be the worlds champion for 900 days? Do you know why I had the endorsement of Harley Race and Dory Funk Jr.? Because I know the difference between good and great. And sometimes, I’m good. And when I’m good, it pisses me off, because I want to be great, I want every interview to leave them speechless, every match to leave them standing, and every moment to live forever.

That’s the standard that I set. And when you come into the NWA, you live by the standard that I set as the Worlds Heavyweight Wrestling Champion. So you could only imagine what kind of standard you have to meet to be in Strictly Business. So, with that mind, I have the following to say, Strictly Business is actively recruiting. What I mean by that is, there isn’t just one spot available, there could be multiple spots available, it all depends on who wants to step up and show out. More to the point, nobody’s position in Strictly Business is guaranteed and I mean, nobody’s. So, if you’re out there and you want to step up, you want to prove to yourself and to the world that you are elite level in professional wrestling today, all you got to do is get in touch. And that invitation extends to every wrestler and every wrestling organization in the world. Who wants to live forever?

Third Match: The Pope (c) vs. Fred Rosser For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pope with a single leg takedown. Pope applies a side headlock. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Pope with a waist lock go-behind. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Rosser goes for The GutCheck, but Pope lands back on his feet. Pope kicks Rosser in the gut. Rosser uppercuts Pope. That leads us to a standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Rosser with a forearm smash. Rosser applies a side headlock. Pope whips Rosser across the ring. Rosser drops Pope with a shoulder tackle. Pope drops down on the canvas. Pope with a Hip Toss. Pope clotheslines Rosser. Pope with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Pope kicks out the legs of Rosser. Pope with a fist drop. Pope ascends to the top turnbuckle. Rosser avoids The Flying Crossbody Block. Rosser Spears Pope for a one count. Rosser kicks Pope in the gut. Rosser targets the midsection of Pope.

Rosser with a running knee lift. Rosser with a Leg Drop for a two count. Rosser talks smack to Pope. Rosser slams Pope’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosser buries his shoulder into the midsection of Pope. Chop Exchange. Pope delivers a gut punch. Pope drops Rosser with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Pope with the irish whip. Rosser side steps Pope into the turnbuckles. Rosser hooks the inside leg for a two count. Pope and Rosser are trading back and forth shots. Rosser connects with The GutCheck. Pope wisely tumbles to the floor. Rosser rolls Pope back into the ring. Rosser hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rosser toys around with Pope. Pope side steps Rosser into the turnbuckles. Pope kicks Rosser in the gut. Pope with a drop down uppercut. Pope plants Rosser with The Elijah Express to pickup the victory. After the match, Austin Idol comes out with Tyrus. Tyrus will be the next challenger for the NWA Worlds Television Championship.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Television Champion, The Pope via Pinfall

