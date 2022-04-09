NWA Powerrr Results 4/8/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Austin Idol)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Matt Cardona vs. Tim Storm

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Storm applies a side headlock. Cardona backs Storm into the ropes. Cardona drives his knee into the midsection of Storm. Cardona grabs a side headlock. Storm whips Cardona across the ring. Storm drops Cardona with a shoulder tackle. Cardona regroups on the outside. Cardona wants Storm to shake his hand. Storm blocks a boot from Cardona. Storm unloads a flurry of right jabs. Cardona kicks Storm in the gut. Storm hits The Bionic Elbow. Following a snap mare takeover, Storm with a Running Boot for a two count. Cardona decks Storm with a JawBreaker. Cardona rocks Storm with a forearm smash. Storm reverses out of the irish whip from Cardona. Cardona with a leaping boot. Cardona dives over Storm. Cardona starts favoring his left knee in the corner. Cardona with a running haymaker.

Cardona starts doing jumping jacks. Cardona with forearm shivers. Cardona with a shoulder block. Following a snap mare takeover, Cardona kicks Storm in the back. Cardona starts choking Storm with the t-shirt. Cardona with a flying forearm smash. Cardona pses for the crowd. Cardona transitions into a corner mount. Storm PowerBombs Cardona for a two count. Storm clotheslines Cardona. Storm scores the elbow knockdown. Storm whips Cardona across the ring. Storm drops Cardona with The Big Boot. Storm hits The Perfect Storm for a two count. Cardona side steps Storm into the turnbuckles. Cardona connects with Three Reboots to pickup the victory. After the match, Cardona kicks Storm in the face. Nick Aldis storms into the ring to make the save. Aldis tee off on Cardona. Aldis repeatedly stomps on Cardona’s chest. Aldis nails Cardona and VSK with the 10 Pounds of Gold. Aldis begs Knox to get into the ring.

Winner: Matt Cardona via Pinfall

– The Pope tells Kyle Davis that he’s cashing in 10 Pounds of Gold Title Opportunity.

– The Briscoes tells May Valentine that they are coming after La Rebellion and the NWA World Tag Team Titles.

– Jax Dane says no to The Master Lock Challenge.

– Billy Corgan was not happy about the conclusion of the Lockhart/Titus match. He says that Nick Aldis is not entitled to rematches. For Trevor Murdoch, he does have a rematch clause, but may not be in the best state of the mind at this current juncture. Billy is considering when to book the upcoming Matt Cardona/Pope NWA World Title Match. Billy calls Cardona the face of the NWA whether anybody likes it or not.

Second Match: Darius Lockhart vs. Rhett Titus

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Titus with a wrist lock takedown. Lockhart applies a hammerlock. Titus transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Titus backs Lockhart into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Titus applies a hammerlock. Titus with a side headlock takeover. Lockhart answers with the headscsissors neck lock. Titus with the elbow drop for a one count. Titus applies a front face lock. Lockhart turns Titus over. We get a clean break. Test Of Strength. Titus has the leverage advantage. Titus goes back to the front face lock. Titus transitions into a hammerlock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Titus grabs a side headlock. Lockhart whips Titus across the ring. Lockhart drops down on the canvas. Misfired Hip Tosses. Titus slaps Lockhart in the ribs. Titus with a Headscissors Takeover.

Lockhart ducks under a chop from Titus. Lockhart with a Hip Toss. Titus kicks Lockhart in the face. Titus with the irish whip. Lockhart dives over Titus. Lockhart with a deep arm-drag. Titus applies an arm-bar. Titus hyperextends the left shoulder of Lockhart. Titus rolls Lockhart for a one count. Titus applies a front face lock. Titus with the backslide cover for a two count. Lockhart rolls Titus over for a two count. Titus with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Titus applies a spinning toe hold. Lockhart with an inside cradle for a two count. Titus applies another toe hold. Lockhart kicks Titus in the face. Titus with The Big Boot. Lockhart runs Titus into the turnbuckles. Lockhart with clubbing shoulder blocks. Lockhart tees off on Titus. Titus with three shoulder blocks. Lockhart is mauling Titus in the corner. Lockhart ignores the referee’s five count which forced the disqualification.

Winner: Rhett Titus via Count-Out

Third Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Garrison Creed

Murdoch side steps Creed into the steel ring post. Murdoch with a big palm strike. Murdoch with Two Big Boots. Murdoch connects with The PileDriver to pickup the victory. After the match, Murdoch punches Aron Stevens at the podium.

Winner: Trevor Murdoch via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Cyon vs. Tyrus w/Austin Idol In A Bodyslam Challenge

Cyon will have three shots to bodyslam Tyrus. If Cyon Completes The Challenge, He’ll Get A NWA World TV Title Opportunity. Quick shoving contest following the first attempt. Tyrus is playing mind games with Cyon. Tyrus holds onto the ropes on the second attempt.

The referee is trying to prevent a brawl from breaking out. Cyon is distracted by Austin Idol. Idol said something in Cyon’s ear. Tyrus shoves down the referee. Tyrus drops Cyon with The Heart Punch and the referee decides to call off the challenge. Cyon was left laying in the ring as the show went off air.

Match Result: No-Contest

