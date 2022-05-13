NWA Powerrr Results 5/13/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Austin Idol)

First Match: Kamille w/Thomas Latimer vs. Paola Blaze In A Non-Title Match

Blaze side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Blaze is playing mind games with Kamille. Blaze hides behind the ropes. Kamille drives Blaze back first into the turnbuckles. Kamille with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kamille with The Oklahoma Stampede for a one count. Kamille uppercuts Blaze. Kamille puts her knee on the back of Blaze’s neck. Kamille with a Release Vertical Suplex. Kamille applies the cravate. Blaze with elbows into the midsection of Kamille. Kamille drops Blaze with The Spinning Heel Kick. Kamille with a BackBreaker. Kamille gets Blazed tied up in the ropes. Kamille with clubbing blows to Blaze’s chest. Blaze with heavy bodyshots. Kamille punches Blaze in the back. Kamille uppercuts Blaze. Kamille sends Blaze to the corner. Blaze side steps Kamille into the turnbuckles. Kamille decks Blaze with a back elbow smash.

Kamille sends Blaze face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Kamille starts favoring her right knee. Blaze kicks Latimer in the nuts. Blaze repeatedly stomps on the right knee of Kamille. Blaze with two hamstring kicks. Kamille denies the single leg crab. Blaze is mauling Kamille in the corner. Blaze with a sliding elbow smash. Blaze continues to stomp on the right knee of Kamille. Blaze delivers two chop blocks. Kamille hits The Samoan Drop. Kamille ducks a clothesline from Blaze. Kamille with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Kamille slams Blaze’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kamille with a forearm smash. Kamille with The Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count. Blaze responds with a Headscissors Takeover. Blaze delivers The Missile Dropkick. Blaze gets distracted by Latimer. Kamille nails Blaze with The Groin Kick. Kamille connects with Two Spears to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kamille via Pinfall

Second Match: Matt Taven vs. Judais w/Father James Mitchell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Judais backs Taven into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Taven shoves Judais. Taven ducks a clothesline from Judais. Taven unloads two knife edge chops. Judais reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Judais catches Taven in mid-air. Taven sends Judais back first into the turnbuckles. Judais decks Taven with a back elbow smash. Taven ducks a clothesline from Judais. Judais denies The Climax. Taven with an Apron Enzuigiri. Taven kicks Judais in the face. Judais swats Taven out of mid-air. Judais is putting the boots to Taven. Judais applies the abdominal stretch. Taven hammers down on the back of Judais neck.

Judais denies The Sunset Flip. Judais goes for a falling sledge, but Taven ducks out of the way. Taven goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Judais counters with The Fallaway Slam. Judais starts choking Taven. Taven with heavy bodyshots. Judais drives his knee into the midsection of Taven. Judais slams Taven’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Judais with two gut punches. Judais is choking Taven in the corner. Judais HeadButts the midsection of Taven. Judais uppercuts Taven. Taven with a chop/forearm combination. Judais reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Judais tosses Taven across the ring. Judais goes for The Chokeslam, but Taven counters with The Climax. Miserably Faithful attacks Taven from behind which causes the disqualification. After the match, The Briscoes storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Matt Taven via Disqualification

– Tyrus tells May Valentine that he’s prepared for the challenge from Matthew Mims.

– The Pope tells Kyle Davis that he wants to have a conversation with Trevor Murdoch on next weeks edition of NWA Powerrr.

Third Match: The Dirty Sexy Boys w/Angelina Love vs. The Miserably Faithful w/Father James Mitchell

JTG and Sal Rinauro will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. JTG sends Rinauro into the ropes. Strong lockup. JTG continues to outpower Rinauro. JTG is willing to give Rinauro a free shot. JTG is playing mind games with Rinauro. Dango made the blind tag. Dango attacks Rinauro from behind. Dango with a crossface. Dango applies a hammerlock. Dango with a Hammerlock Suplex for a one count. Dango slams Rinauro’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dango with a knife edge chop. JTG tags himself in. JTG with The Pump Kick for a two count. JTG punches Rinauro in the back. JTG drives his knee into the midsection of Rinauro. Gimp kicks JTG in the back. JTG punches Gimp off the ring apron. Rinauro dropkicks JTG. Gimp trips JTG from the outside.

Rinauro with a low dropkick. Rinauro repeatedly stomps on JTG’s chest. Rinauro tags in Gimp. Gimp applies The Sleeper Hold. Gimp goes after the right ear of JTG. Rinauro wraps his legs around JTG’s neck. Gimp tags in Rinauro. Miserably Faithful is picking JTG apart. Rinauro with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Rinauro with clubbing crossfaces. Rinauro works on his joint manipulation game. Rinauro with another sharp knee strike. Rinauro buries his shoulder into the midsection of JTG. Gimp tags himself in. Gimp with a sharp knee strike. Gimp grapevines the legs of JTG. Gimp fish hooks JTG. Gimp backs JTG into the turnbuckles. Rinauro tags himself in.

Rinauro with a Running Uppercut. Rinauro with clubbing headbutts in the corner. Rinauro tags in Gimp. Rinauro goes for The Inverted Atomic Drop, but JTG counters with The Bionic Elbow. JTG decks Gimp with a back elbow smash. JTG rolls under a clothesline from Rinauro. JTG tags in Dango. Dango tells Gimp to get down. Dango kicks Gimp in the ribs. Dango unloads a flurry of left jabs. Dango with a straight right hand. Dango kicks Gimp in the gut. Dango goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Gimp lands back on his feet. Gimp tags in Rinauro. Rinauro SuperKicks Dango. Rinauro dropkicks JTG to the floor. Dango avoids The Assisted HeadButt. Dango with an inside cradle for a two count. Dango thrust kicks the midsection of Rinauro. Dango connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Dirty Sexy Boys via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Chelsea Green vs. Jennacide vs. Kilynn King In A Triple Threat NWA World Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Slugfest after the bell rings. King drives Green back first into the turnbuckles. King with a shoulder block. Jennacide with The Stinger Splash. King rolls Jennacide over for a one count. King with The Roundhouse Kick. King with a Vertical Suplex into Jennacide for a one count. Forearm Exchange. Jennacide kicks King in the face. King decks Jennacide with a back elbow smash. Jennacide with a back elbow smash. Jennacide nails King with a Running Boot. Green goes into the cover for a two count. Jennacide with a Hair Biel Throw. Jennacide with a running uppercut to King. Jennacide follows that with a corner clothesline. Jennacide with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Jennacide shoves King into Green. Side Step Display. King with a back elbow smash. King with a SpringBoard Knee Strike. Green with a running forearm smash. Green dropkicks King to the floor.

King and Jennacide catches Green in mid-air. King with a forearm smash. Jennacide kicks Green in the face. King push kicks Jennacide. Green uses the middle rope as a weapon for a two count. Green transitions into a ground and pound attack. Green with a full mount cover for a two count. Green argues with the referee. Green with a short-arm clothesline. Green slams King’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Green delivers The Curb Stomp into the bottom turnbuckle pad for a two count. Green with a Seated Senton. Green applies The Camel Clutch. Jennacide adds The Sleeper Hold. King drops Jennacide with The Pump Kick. King avoids The Roundhouse Kick. King hits The Cutter. Green responds with The Sacrifice. Jennacide connects with The TKO. King kicks Jennacide in the back. Jennacide with a Ripcord Belly to Back Slam for a two count. King denies The Unprettier. King plants Green with The PumpHandle FaceBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kilynn King via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Nick Aldis & The Commonwealth Connection vs. Matt Cardona & The Cardonas w/Chelsea Green In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Douglas Williams and VSK will start things off. Williams applies a wrist lock. Williams with a side headlock takeover. VSK answers with the headscissor neck lock. Williams applies the toe and ankle hold. Williams grabs a side wrist lock. VSK drop steps into a side headlock. VSK backs Williams into the turnbuckles. VSK tags in Knox. Knox with a gut punch. Knox applies a wrist lock. Williams with two uppercuts. Williams tags in Aldis. Aldis runs into Knox. Shoulder Block Exchange. Aldis with a straight right hand. Aldis goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Knox counters with a Bodyslam. Knox tags in Cardona. Aldis punches Cardona. Cardona immediately tags out to Knox. Aldis drops down on the canvas. Aldis with a running clothesline. Aldis gives Cardona the middle finger. Aldis applies a wrist lock. Aldis tags in Smith. Smith kicks Knox in the gut. Smith applies a wrist lock. Knox punches Smith. Smith with heavy bodyshots. Smith with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Smith tags in Williams.

Double Irish Whip. Smith with a corner clothesline. Williams with a running elbow smash. Smith Powerslams Knox. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Williams applies a wrist lock. Knox drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Knox tags in Cardona. Knox HeadButts Williams. Wrist Lock Exchange. Smith and VSK are tagged in. VSK unloads a flurry of right jabs. Smith blocks a boot from VSK. Smith kicks VSK in the gut. Smith with a Belly to Back Suplex. Smith with The Release Butterfly Suplex for a two count. VSK rakes the eyes of Smith. VSK tags in Cardona. Cardona slams Smith’s head on the top rope. Cardona tags in Knox. Knox with a Running Lariat. Knox tags in VSK. Knox with The Elbow Drop. Knox bodyslams VSK on top of Smith for a two count. VSK with a forearm smash. VSK tags in Cardona. Cardona punches Smith in the back. Cardona tags in Knox. Knox kicks Smith in the gut. Knox with a straight right hand. Knox uses the middle rope as a weapon.

The referee is trying to calm down The British Invasion. Chelsea attacks Smith behind the referee’s back. Knox with a Running Boot. Knox tags in VSK. Following a snap mare takeover, Assisted Slingshot Senton for a two count. VSK applies a side headlock. VSK with elbows into the midsection of Smith. Cardona tags himself in. Cardona is choking Smith in the corner. Cardona taunts Aldis. Smith kicks Cardona in the face. Smith is displaying his fighting spirit. Smith rolls under a clothesline from Cardona. Smith tags in Aldis. Aldis with two clotheslines. Aldis sends Cardona to the corner. Cardona decks Aldis with a back elbow smash. Aldis hits The Michinoku Driver. Aldis with a double leg takedown. VSK delivers The Missile Dropkick. Williams clotheslines VSK. Knox with a Running Crossbody Block. Smith Powerslams Knox. Cardona connects with The CodeBreaker. Cardona side steps Aldis into the turnbuckles. Cardona delivers The Reboot. Cardona goes for The Radio Silence, but Aldis counters with a PowerBomb. Aldis goes for The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf, but VSK counters with a chop block. Cardona tags in VSK. Williams shoves VSK off the top turnbuckle. Aldis makes VSK tap out to The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf.

Winner: Nick Aldis & The Commonwealth Connection via Submission

