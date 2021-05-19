NWA Powerrr Results 5/18/21

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Joe Galli & Velvet Sky

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Statement from Billy Corgan

“Last week on Powerrr, Chris Adonis, the reigning NWA National Champion, and Thom Latimer, a former tag champion were offered, and accepted, a match against Aron Stevens and JR Kratos for the NWA World Tag Team Championships. As such, the two gentlemen did not appear in time for last week’s main event, nor did they convey any reason, in person or otherwise, that would have prevented them from competing, such as injury or a personal matter. Additionally, Nick Aldis, the reigning NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, left our program before it’ completion, and like the two I mentioned before, has not responded to our every request for either an explanation or confirmation, that they’d appear on this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr. As well, Kamille, also affiliated with Aldis’ Strictly Business group, did respond via a text message, but only to say she was “fine” and would be a tonight’s event.

So given the gravity of these circumstances, and as a demonstration that this organization is ever reliant on the trust of our great fans to present to them fair and impartial contests, the NWA as a governing body must act; and act immediately. So forthwith, both Adonis and Latimer are stripped of their NWA Tag Title opportunity, as well as all monies they might have received for appearing. As for Nick Aldis, he is hereby docked one month’s salary, which will be donated to charity, and he, like Adonis and Latimer, are expected to appear on next week’s show or their contracts with the NWA, and both Aldis and Adonis’ reigns as champions, will come to an end. And so to our great fans, and to turn the page in a positive direction, there will be a match between two great, veteran teams tonight to determine who will face Aron Stevens and JR Kratos at next week’s Powerrr for The NWA Tag Titles.

NWA President,

William Patrick Corgan”

First Match: The Pope (c) vs. Matt Cross For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cross applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pope repeatedly kicks out the legs of Cross. Pope maintains wrist control. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pope applies a side headlock. Cross whips Pope across the ring. Pope drops Cross with a shoulder tackle. Cross drops down on the canvas. Cross dropkicks Pope. Cross with a forearm smash. Pope unloads two chops. Cross with a forearm smash. Pope kicks Cross in the gut. Pope applies a side headlock. Cross whips Pope across the ring. Pope with a running shoulder tackle. Cross drops down on the canvas. Pope Powerslams Cross. Pope with a Vertical Suplex. Pope with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Pope goes for a Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Cross lands back on his feet. Cross hits The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Cross with a forearm smash. Pope reverses out of the irish whip from Cross. Cross kicks Pope in the face. Cross cartwheels off the top rope. Cross ducks a clothesline from Pope. Pope thrust kicks the midsection of Cross. Pope has Cross draped across the top strand. Pope kicks Cross in the chest. Cross with a shoulder block. Cross slips over Pope’s back. Cross nails Pope with The Pump Kick. Cross lands The Suicide Dive. Cross rolls Pope back into the ring. Pope avoids The Shooting Star Press. Pope kicks Cross in the gut. Pope uppercuts Cross. Pope connects with The Elijah Express to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Television Champion, The Pope via Pinfall

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Melina and Taryn Terrell. Melina promises there will be no outside shenanigans in the Thunder Rosa/Kamille Match.

Second Match: Aron Stevens & JR Kratos vs. Fred Rosser & Marshe Rockett

Aron Stevens and Fred Rosser will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosser applies a side headlock. Hammerlock Exchange. Rosser rolls Stevens over for a one count. Strong lockup. Rosser applies a wrist lock. Stevens kicks Rosser in the face. Rosser sweeps out the legs of Stevens for a one count. Rosser with a deep arm-drag. Rosser applies an arm-bar. Rosser tags in Rockett. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a one count. Rockett applies a wrist lock. Rosser tags himself in. Rosser with a flying double axe handle strike. Rosser applies a standing arm-bar. Stevens with a drop toe hold. Stevens applies a front face lock. Stevens tags in Kratos. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kratos kicks Rosser in the gut. Kratos with three haymakers. Rosser wit two knee lifts. Rosser HeadButts Kratos. Kratos reverses out of the irish whip from Rosser. Kratos ducks a clothesline from Rosser. Kratos with a running clothesline. Kratos applies The Abdominal Stretch.

Rosser HeadButts Kratos. Rosser with clubbing back elbow smashes. Kratos punches Rosser in the back. Kratos bickers with Stevens. Rosser tags in Rockett. Rockett rolls Kratos over for a two count. Rockett kicks Kratos in the gut. Rockett with forearm shivers. Kratos with a toe kick. Kratos punches Rockett. Kratos with a forearm smash. Kratos repeatedly slams Rockett’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Short-Arm Reversal by Rockett. Rockett SuperKicks Kratos for a two count. Kratos tags in Stevens. Stevens ducks a clothesline from Rockett. Stevens unloads a flurry of left jabs. Stevens sweeps out the legs of Rockett. Stevens with The DDT for a two count. Stevens slams Rockett’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rockett dives over Stevens. Rockett dropkicks Stevens. Kratos and Rosser are brawling on the outside. Kratos sends Rosser shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kratos tells Stevens to get his head in the game. Rockett rolls Stevens over for a two count. Stevens connects with The Discus Forearm to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aron Stevens & JR Kratos via Pinfall

– Kyle Davis interviewed Tyrus and Austin Idol. Tyrus will be participating in the No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal.

Third Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Jennacide

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosa applies The Ankle Lock. Rosa side steps Jennacide into the turnbuckles. Rosa repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Jennacide. Jennacide with a Running Stampede. Jennacide bodyslams Rosa for a two count. Rosa with heavy bodyshots. Jennacide drives her knee into the midsection of Rosa. Jennacide stomps on Rosa’s back. Jennacide goes for a PowerBomb, but Rosa counters with a Hurricanrana.

Rosa with a corner clothesline. Rosa with clubbing hamstring kicks. Rosa follows that with a sliding dropkick. Rosa repeatedly stomps on Jennacide’s chest. Rosa dropkicks the right knee of Jennacide for a two count. Rosa and Jennacide are trading back and forth shots. Jennacide with forearm shivers. Jennacide stomps on Rosa’s back. Jennacide applies The CrossFace. Rosa rolls Jennacide over for a one count. Rosa makes Jennacide tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: Thunder Rosa via Submission

Fourth Match: Parrow & Odinson vs. Crimson & Jax Dane. The Winners Will Become The Number One Contenders For The NWA World Tag Team Championships

The End attacks The War Kings before the bell rings. A pier six brawl ensues. Odinson uppercuts Crimson. Forearm Exchange. Odinson with a Delayed Bodyslam. Odinson tags in Parrow. Parrow stands on the midsection of Crimson. Parrow tags in Odinson. Odinson with a Flying Leg Drop for a one count. Odinson with forearm shivers. Odinson with two uppercuts. Short-Arm Reversal by Crimson. Crimson with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Crimson with clubbing crossfaces. Crimson slams Odinson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dane HeadButts Odinson. Crimson tags in Dane. Dane with a Running Hip Attack. Crimson levels Dane with The Body Avalanche. Dane clotheslines Odinson. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Dane with clubbing shoulder blocks. Dane slams Odinson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dane tags in Crimson. Crimson repeatedly stomps on Odinson’s chest. Crimson bodyslams Odinson. Crimson drives his knee into Odinson’s back. Crimson applies a rear chin lock.

Crimson with forearm shivers. Parrow attacks Crimson behind the referee’s back. Odinson dropkicks Crimson. Odinson tags in Parrow. Odinson with a running uppercut. Parrow with a corner clothesline. Parrow tags in Odinson. Odinson with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Odinson with an Assisted Fireman’s Carry Takeover. Odinson repeatedly stomps on Crimson’s chest. Odinson drives his knee into Crimson’s back. Odinson uppercuts the back of Crimson’s neck for a two count. Odinson repeatedly stomps on Crimson’s back. Odinson tags in Parrow. Crimson with forearm shivers. Crimson ducks a clothesline from Parrow. Crimson with The Running Boot. Dane and Odinson are tagged in. Dane with Two HeadButts. Dane with The Stinger Splash. Dane follows that with The Samoan Drop. Dane tags in Crimson. Dane with a Body Avalanche. Crimson knocks Parrow off the ring apron. War Kings connects with their Vertical Suplex/Flying Elbow Drop Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Crimson & Jax Dane via Pinfall

